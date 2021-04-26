Evelyn Putnam Megeath (1925 – 2021)

Evelyn Putnam Megeath, 96, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Mrs. Megeath was born on January 16, 1925, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, daughter of the late Edward Corbin Putnam and Lucy Frances Grimsley Putnam. She retired from Peebles Department Store and was a member of Rockland Community Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Nannie Weaver, Jennie Haynes, Alice Pullen, Katie Pearson and Ethel Whitmer and one brother, Earl Putnam.

She is survived by a son, Thomas A. Megeath of Front Royal, and a daughter, Barbara A. Megeath of Winchester, granddaughter, Allyson Snapp (Mike), and two great-granddaughters, Lauren and Lindsey Snapp of Berryville, Virginia.

She will be remembered for her loving smile, her love of cooking, baking, and gardening.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11 AM at Rockland Cemetery in Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal VA 22630.