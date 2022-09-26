State News
Evermade Foods to create 46 new jobs in Fauquier County
On September 26, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private labels at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, creating 46 new jobs.
“Since day one, we’ve been working to foster 10,000 new start-up businesses in the Commonwealth, and we are thrilled to celebrate the rapid growth of Evermade Foods, an exemplary Virginia start-up that is making a name for itself in the Commonwealth’s thriving food and beverage processing industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our large and diverse ecosystem in this sector ensures partners and suppliers, warehousing, and sophisticated transportation infrastructure to move products to market quickly. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued success in Fauquier County.”
“Food and beverage processing is at the heart of the Commonwealth’s manufacturing sector, and we are excited for Evermade Foods to grow in this important industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This expansion will enhance the company’s products portfolio while adding 46 new, high-quality jobs in Fauquier County, and we thank the company for reinvesting in Virginia.”
“When we decided to expand our footprint with a new company Virginia was a logical choice for us, as we already had experience dealing with local and state entities,” said Rachelle Slotnick, CEO, and Founder of Evermade Foods. “We chose Fauquier County due to development opportunities and availability of new commercial space. Virginia has provided us with a stable workforce, excellent transportation for receiving and distributing products throughout the mid-Atlantic, and a great relationship with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Fauquier County. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the community at large as we continue to grow and expand in Fauquier County.”
“On behalf of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, we are grateful for the investment Evermade Foods is making in our community,” said Rick Gerhardt, Chair of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. “Food production is one of our target business sectors, as we recognize the importance of the agricultural community and the jobs and tax revenue that companies like Evermade create for our citizens. Evermade helps food-based entrepreneurs grow their businesses to the next level by providing packaging services and technical expertise to help them get their products to larger markets. We also appreciate collaborating with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on this Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant to assist Evermade with workforce recruiting and training.”
“We are delighted by the expansion of Evermade Foods in Fauquier County and appreciate their investment in our community,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “We also thank the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for their support. It demonstrates the confidence of business investment in our region, which has an unmatched quality workforce and capital resources.”
“This expansion made by Evermade Foods here in Fauquier County is a testament to the enterprising spirit that Virginia has become known for throughout the country,” said Delegate Elizabeth Guzman. “Fauquier County has been a beneficiary of steady statewide leadership in economic development, and I am happy that our ability to attract and retain businesses continues to stay strong. We here in Fauquier County are proud of Evermade Foods’ decision to expand and invest in new jobs for our growing local economy.”
Since opening its doors in April 2022 in Fauquier County, Evermade Foods has invested $1.7 million in building upgrades, machinery, and tools to its USDA-and FDA-compliant 12,000+-square-foot commercial kitchen and packaging line and warehouse.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Evermade Foods’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
Governor Youngkin donates his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services
On September 26, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services, a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
“The mission of G3 Community Services is to restore, inspire, and empower the family unit while focusing on mission rather than self. This organization exemplifies the heart and the Spirit of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am pleased to donate this quarter’s salary to G3 community services to support their continued efforts to uplift families and localities across the Commonwealth.”
“Investing in the lives and livelihoods of others is a blessed vocation. It’s heartwarming to see the good being done for students, citizens, and military-servants through veteran-run G3 Community Services,” said First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.
2022 Hands & Harvest Festival offers a weekend to celebrate Fall in the mountains
Highland County’s annual Hands & Harvest Festival returns with county-wide fall fun during the weekend of October 7–9, 2022, where everyone is invited to celebrate the traditions, harvest, and crafts found in this rural mountain community.
From farms to a fire tower, visitors can experience the sights and tastes of the season while viewing the beautiful countryside of fall foliage. On the self-guided Harvest Trail, the public is invited to take part in traditional fall staples like cider pressing, making apple butter, or picking pumpkins at local farms and maple sugar camps, or they can try something different like viewing the process of creating colorful barn quilts or taking a tour of a mini equine sanctuary. While traveling, guests can get their Virginia Maple Syrup Trail passports stamped at five sugar camps (www.virginiamaplesyrup.com). New community activities and attractions include a 5K Fall Color Run, gemstone mining, or a sneak peek of the historic Jones/McCoy House Museum. Past staples like Valley AeroSpace Team Rocket Launches, the restored Sounding Knob Fire Tower, annual sweater and used book sales, and local artist demonstrations provide unique memories for the entire family.
Free entertainment abounds at the festival! Kick off your weekend on Friday afternoon with bluegrass music at the courthouse lawn with Eyes on Him, or enjoy the acoustic duo of Mike Eye and Cory Thomas at Big Fish Cider. Back by popular demand, The Original Rhondels return to The Highland Center in Monterey on Saturday night, delighting audiences with outstanding vocals, powerful brass, and exciting showmanship. Dance along with a variety of tunes, including top 10 hits like “May I,” “I’ve Been Hurt,” and “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am.” On Sunday afternoon, join in the excitement of an old-fashioned Street Dance on Spruce Street in Monterey with one of Virginia’s oldest clogging groups, the Little Switzerland Cloggers, as well as local square dance callers Ellen and Eugene Ratcliffe for a rollicking performance and interactive family fun.
An Arts and Crafts Vendor Market on the Highland County Courthouse Lawn in Monterey offers one-of-a-kind items like pottery, baskets, jewelry, wool items, paintings, rescued wood creations, and much more to get an early start on holiday shopping. For foodies, the Friday Highland Farmers’ Market and Puff’s BBQ will be open on the Courthouse Lawn, with Big Fish Cider close by, and specialty fall-themed menus at local restaurants are sure to please. Complete your shopping needs by visiting an old general store or venue nestled around the countryside, including the grand opening of the Doe Hill Mercantile that will include an Heirloom Seed and Daffodil Bulb Swap.
All of this and many other adventures await with a visit to Highland County, Virginia. Full schedule, details, and addresses of all the festival happenings can be found at highlandcounty.org/hands-harvest-festival. Maps with daily schedules will be available at local stores and on the Highland County Courthouse Lawn in Monterey during the event.
The Hands & Harvest Festival is brought to you by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Top sponsors include Fair Lawn Farm and the Highland County Arts Council.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims – Sept. 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. – As families, friends, and law enforcement gather this Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, many are hopeful that Virginia’s new Cold Case website will help renew the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved. The website, which is available to the public, is a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons, and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.
The Virginia State Police is required by the Code of Virginia 52-34.16 to host the website for Virginia local and state law enforcement agency participation. Virginia Delegate Danica Roem sponsored the legislation to create the searchable, online database that became law in 2020. The website was initially piloted in June 2022 with a limited number of Virginia State Police “cold cases” featured. Since then, the website has expanded to include 44 unsolved homicides, nine missing persons, and seven unidentified persons with 12 reporting agencies. To date, state police have trained and provided access to upload cases to the website to 19 local police and sheriff’s offices across the Commonwealth.
“There really is no such thing as a ‘cold’ case,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “That moniker is misleading because no matter how many years have passed that a homicide, missing person investigation, or unidentified person case has gone unresolved, it never truly goes ‘cold.’ Virginia law enforcement agencies continue to pursue unresolved investigations until justice is rendered for the victim and that victim’s family. Unfortunately, some cases simply take longer than others to achieve that end goal of an arrest and closure.”
“Working with state and local police, we have developed a cold case database that is now live here in Virginia to bring justice for those who have been killed, gone missing, or are unidentified,” said Delegate Danica A. Roem, 13th District of the Virginia House of Delegates. “I would implore the public to look at the cold case database at least once to see if you recognize any case on this list. You can visit it at https://coldcase.vsp.virginia.gov/.”
“This website gives every unsolved case worldwide reach, and we are hopeful that it will generate new tips and quality leads for Virginia’s law enforcement agencies to pursue,” said Settle.
Most Virginia schools remain fully accredited despite student testing declines
Few Virginia schools lost full accreditation from the state this year despite significant learning losses during the pandemic revealed by standardized tests, according to data released on Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education.
Data show that the number of fully accredited schools in Virginia dropped from 92% in 2019-20 to 89% for the 2022-23 school year. The number of unaccredited schools increased from 7% to 10%.
James Lane, former superintendent of public instruction under Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration, waived the accreditation ratings for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years due to the pandemic.
In Virginia’s accreditation system, schools are rated one of three levels: meeting expectations, making sufficient improvements, and below standards. Schools labeled below standards are under review by the Department of Education and must develop a corrective action plan.
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the accreditation results released Thursday do not reflect the “catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement gaps” facing Virginia’s students.
“This broken accountability system fails to provide a clear picture of the academic achievement and progress of our schools to parents, teachers, and local school divisions,” Youngkin said in a statement Thursday evening. “Virginia must have the most transparent and accountable education system in the nation, and these accreditation ratings demonstrate the imperative for change.”
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow also criticized the effectiveness of the state’s accreditation standards in identifying schools where students are struggling to achieve grade-level proficiency. Education officials have pointed to the lack of in-person learning as the reason for declines in reading, writing, math, science, and history and social sciences achievement revealed in data published last month.
“Accreditation is one of the primary drivers of state interventions and local efforts to improve outcomes for students, and frankly, the school ratings we are releasing today fail to capture the extent of the crisis facing our schools and students,” said Balow.
But James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, criticized Youngkin for what he described as efforts to “politicize” and “discredit” schools to advance his agenda. Fedderman said Virginia’s accreditation system is working and accurately represents “one of the top public education systems in the nation.”
“These results do show that more of our students are in need of additional assistance to reach their potential, and we urge the governor to direct the state board of education and General Assembly to direct their energies into solving these problems, not creating a new evaluation system that rubber stamps his partisan political aims,” said Fedderman.
Balow said state data on school quality and accreditation ratings are “skewed” by factors such as the Board of Education’s changes in 2020-21 reading proficiency standards, which she said concealed the impact of the pandemic and school closures.
“This masks the catastrophic learning losses experienced by our most vulnerable students,” she said.
The Board of Education is reviewing the standards that outline Virginia’s expectations for student learning in K-12 public schools.
Virginia measures student achievement based on standardized test results, as well as achievement gaps among students, dropout rates, absenteeism, and college, career, and civic readiness.
In a report entitled “Failing State, Not ‘Failing Schools’” released this August, the Virginia Education Association said that for schools to meet the state’s accreditation criteria, they need adequate funding, recruitment, and retention.
VEA identified a high concentration of inexperienced teachers at non-accredited schools. Non-accredited schools also had teacher vacancy rates that were twice as high as those in fully accredited schools.
Data on unfilled teacher vacancies for the 2021-22 school year are expected in the fall. Virginia will have data on the unfilled positions for 2022-23 next fall.
VEA said investments into non-accredited schools are needed to support student achievement, such as paying educators and staff competitive wages and providing more aid to high-poverty schools and school support positions.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Repeated fake threats to Roanoke schools and more Va. headlines
• A fiery exchange between Virginia Reps. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, and Bob Good, a Republican, reportedly started during a discussion of suicides by transgender teenagers.—Washington Post
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Kansans to “pick up the surf board” and ride the red wave during a campaign appearance for Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.—Kansas City Star
• The city of Roanoke’s school superintendent threatened to cancel extracurricular activities and extend the school year after repeated disruptions due to fake threats. “Apparently, this is a game to some students.”—Roanoke Times
• “Statue debate provokes fiery defense of Confederacy in Va.’s Mathews County.”—Washington Post
• The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is delaying consideration of the controversial Digital Gateway to clear up “confusion” and “misinformation” about the data-center project.—Prince William Times
• Arlington County will consider switching to ranked-choice voting for next year’s local board races.—ARLnow
• Tolling begins Saturday on Northern Virginia’s new I-66 express lanes.—Washington Post
• Officials warned more houses in the Outer Banks could collapse as Hurricane Fiona passes.—Virginian-Pilot
Virginia-Founded unmanned aircraft systems provider to establish operations in Manassas
RICHMOND, VA — On September 23, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that RapidFlight, a Virginia-founded integrated designer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft, will invest $5.5 million to establish operations in the City of Manassas. The company’s 25,000-square-foot facility at 9617 Center Street will house its headquarters and design and production operations. The project will create 119 new jobs.
“Virginia is uniquely positioned to lead the unmanned systems industry, and RapidFlight is on the cutting edge of developments in this innovative technology sector. We look forward to supporting the company’s growth in the City of Manassas,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Since day one we’ve declared that Virginia is open for business, and businesses such as RapidFlight is a prime example of the success and growth that businesses can achieve in the Commonwealth.”
“RapidFlight’s advances in the unmanned aerospace industry and the creation of 119 jobs of the future deserve recognition, and we are proud of the company’s vision and success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The ability to recruit top talent is the lifeblood of forward-thinking businesses in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to supporting RapidFlight’s job creation in this next phase of growth.”
“Virginia is an important state, providing unique access to decision-makers, a world-class workforce, unmanned test infrastructure, and an advanced materials industry,” said Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., RapidFlight’s Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to its central location on the East Coast, we can readily work face-to-face with our government customers while also leveraging Virginia’s Unmanned Systems’ infrastructure to conduct operations and test our systems, rapidly delivering new capabilities to our nation. There is something for everyone in Virginia, whether you love history, exploring nearby parks, or attending a local concert or sporting event. It is a beautiful state to live, work, and raise a family. RapidFlight is proud to be a Virginia company.”
“RapidFlight locating in Manassas further cements our city’s position as a leader in the design and production of unmanned aerial systems,” said City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger. “Our skilled workforce, industry-leading companies, and community assets, like the busiest general aviation airport in Virginia, all combine to make Manassas a world-class destination for businesses and residents alike.”
“Manassas is one of the best places to live and work in Virginia,” said Senator Jeremy S. McPike. “I am proud that companies like RapidFlight, who focus on technology and innovation, continue to want to make investments and create jobs here. I join Mayor Davis-Younger and the City Council in welcoming them to Manassas.”
“We are pleased to have RapidFlight invest in our community,” said Delegate Michelle Lopes Maldonado. “This will bring opportunity, jobs, and growth to the City of Manassas and surrounding areas, helping families and communities grow together with local business.”
Assembled by founder Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., in 2021, RapidFlight is an integrated end-to-end unmanned aircraft systems provider. The company prides itself on its ability to aggressively respond to mission requirements and to dramatically reduce the time from concept to mission. RapidFlight’s high-performance systems are designed and engineered to meet the evolving national security and private sector demands of the United States and its allies. The company comprises a world-class team of industry experts with decades of experience developing over 50 unique UAS platforms that operate in today’s global environment. Based on the team’s foresight and knowledge specific to the challenges that face the world today, the culmination of RapidFlight’s unique technological advancements – using Additive Manufacturing (AM), advanced avionics, and propulsion systems – offer unconstrained operational logistics to deliver tomorrow’s solutions today.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Manassas to secure the project for Virginia and will support RapidFlight’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
