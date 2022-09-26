Evermade Foods to create 46 new jobs in Fauquier County

On September 26, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private labels at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, creating 46 new jobs.

“Since day one, we’ve been working to foster 10,000 new start-up businesses in the Commonwealth, and we are thrilled to celebrate the rapid growth of Evermade Foods, an exemplary Virginia start-up that is making a name for itself in the Commonwealth’s thriving food and beverage processing industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our large and diverse ecosystem in this sector ensures partners and suppliers, warehousing, and sophisticated transportation infrastructure to move products to market quickly. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued success in Fauquier County.”

“Food and beverage processing is at the heart of the Commonwealth’s manufacturing sector, and we are excited for Evermade Foods to grow in this important industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This expansion will enhance the company’s products portfolio while adding 46 new, high-quality jobs in Fauquier County, and we thank the company for reinvesting in Virginia.”

“When we decided to expand our footprint with a new company Virginia was a logical choice for us, as we already had experience dealing with local and state entities,” said Rachelle Slotnick, CEO, and Founder of Evermade Foods. “We chose Fauquier County due to development opportunities and availability of new commercial space. Virginia has provided us with a stable workforce, excellent transportation for receiving and distributing products throughout the mid-Atlantic, and a great relationship with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Fauquier County. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the community at large as we continue to grow and expand in Fauquier County.”

“On behalf of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, we are grateful for the investment Evermade Foods is making in our community,” said Rick Gerhardt, Chair of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. “Food production is one of our target business sectors, as we recognize the importance of the agricultural community and the jobs and tax revenue that companies like Evermade create for our citizens. Evermade helps food-based entrepreneurs grow their businesses to the next level by providing packaging services and technical expertise to help them get their products to larger markets. We also appreciate collaborating with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on this Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant to assist Evermade with workforce recruiting and training.”

“We are delighted by the expansion of Evermade Foods in Fauquier County and appreciate their investment in our community,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “We also thank the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for their support. It demonstrates the confidence of business investment in our region, which has an unmatched quality workforce and capital resources.”

“This expansion made by Evermade Foods here in Fauquier County is a testament to the enterprising spirit that Virginia has become known for throughout the country,” said Delegate Elizabeth Guzman. “Fauquier County has been a beneficiary of steady statewide leadership in economic development, and I am happy that our ability to attract and retain businesses continues to stay strong. We here in Fauquier County are proud of Evermade Foods’ decision to expand and invest in new jobs for our growing local economy.”

Since opening its doors in April 2022 in Fauquier County, Evermade Foods has invested $1.7 million in building upgrades, machinery, and tools to its USDA-and FDA-compliant 12,000+-square-foot commercial kitchen and packaging line and warehouse.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Evermade Foods’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.