Every time you write Kleenex,a lawyer gets his wings
In 1920, Kimberly-Clark, a Wisconsin paper company, became the first to offer a disposable handkerchief. They called it Kleenex.
Now a lot of people call it that, too. And that’s a problematic victory.
Unlike in 1920, today there are lots of brands of facial tissue, but only one is called Kleenex. It’s a Registered Trademark. As long as it remains a distinctive product name, no other company can use it. You start advertising Joe’s Pink Pop-up kleenex and a lawyer is going to have a chat with you.
Companies have to protect their trademarks and they’ve gone to all sorts of lengths to do it.
Newspapers large and small have received missives from lawyers noting that Kleenex is a Registered Trademark. Many companies have taken out ads in trade magazines for journalism and advertising reminding writers and editors that their trademarks should not be misused. The one thing you don’t want with a Registered Trademark is that the word or phrase becomes generic.
It’s not a trivial matter since companies spend millions to create and defend their products.
So, as a reminder:
– Botox is not “a generic term for botulinum toxin.”
– Inline skates are not all Rollerblades and you must not write that you went rollerblading.
– Bleach is just bleach unless you are actually using Clorox.
– TABASCO is a seasoning made by the McIlhenny Company and is not to be confused with other little spicy bottles of sauce.
– You can be stuck on Band-Aid brand, but not every bandage stuck on you is a Band-Aid.
3 modern hiring strategies that work
Are you searching for your next star employee? If so, here are three out-of-the-box recruitment strategies that really work.
1. Shoot a video
Research indicates that job postings that include videos are viewed more often and have higher application rates than those that don’t. In addition, recruitment videos are easier to share on social media than job postings. The video can be humorous, inspiring, informative or whatever best suits your company’s aims.
2. Harness the power of AI
There are a number of software programs that use artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline or automate the hiring process, including sourcing candidates, screening resumes and shortlisting applicants. These programs allow recruiters to use their time more efficiently and identify the most exceptional candidates for a given role.
3. Recruit candidates online
Nowadays, most businesses understand the importance of recruiting online via company websites and social media platforms. However, you should also consider having a presence on industry forums, message boards and blogs. This allows you to discover and engage with potential candidates in an informal environment.
In addition to using these hiring strategies, you may also want to consider hosting a recruitment event such as a barbecue, a conference, a hackathon or a speed networking event. If you use these methods, you’re likely to improve your chances of landing your dream candidate.
Generation Z: A workforce like no other
Generation Z (ages 18-22) is in the workforce. The hypervisual, technological natives see little, if any, distinction between working at home or office, physically or digitally.
Gen Z’ers are skeptical, in a good way, and with the worldwide web at their fingertips, they’ve always been free to explore their options and alternatives.
A Northeastern University study reports that after watching their parents in the wake of the 2008 recession, Gen Z’ers are much more determined to steer clear of debt than pursue great wealth.
According to Tracey Franklin, Merck’s VP of talent recruitment, employers from the massive corporation to the little shop on the corner are now appealing to “the most purpose-driven generation of all time.”
So, what kind of jobs are Gen Z’ers seeking? According to recent research by Glassdoor.com, becoming a software engineer is their No. 1 choice. After all, in addition to tech companies, software engineers are also needed in retail, banking, and manufacturing industries, among others.
A close No. 2 is the software developer, followed by sales associate, mechanical engineer, data analyst, business analyst, engineer, receptionist, investment banking analyst, and financial analyst. Although they also aspire to work in the accounting, media, and aerospace industries, seven of the top ten companies with the most Gen Z applications were tech companies.
The Gen Z’ers’ primary buzzwords for choosing their current employers are “work environment,” “flexible hours,” and “good pay.” Also in the top 10, “Free food,” “company discount,” and “easy work.” Their primary reasons for looking elsewhere: “Long hours” and “low pay.”
As for staying with a company long term, previous Glassdoor Economic Research cites culture and values, trust in senior leadership, and the presence of career opportunities and advancement.
The pros and cons of small talk in a job interview
Typically, job interviews begin with a bit of small talk on a casual topic such as traffic, the weather or current events before progressing into a more professional discussion between the candidate and hiring manager. In some cases, this informal conversation leads to talk about something other than the job. Here’s what you should know about chatting during an interview.
The pros
Casual conversation, especially at the beginning of an interview, can help break the ice and make both parties feel more comfortable. It can also provide an opportunity for you to find common ground with the interviewer. Having shared interests or knowing some of the same people as the recruiter can make you more memorable and increase your chances of being hired.
Chatting casually also allows you to show your interpersonal skills, which are important in most professional scenarios.
The cons
Small talk can lead to misunderstandings and disagreements, even if the topic seems benign. For example, plans for an upcoming holiday can lead to discomfort when it becomes clear that you have different religious beliefs. Or, a seemingly harmless joke could be problematic if it concerns a topic that the interviewer takes seriously.
Depending on the circumstances, chatting during a job interview can either help or hinder your chances of getting hired. Be sure to stick to safe topics and always try to steer the conversation back to more professional matters.
Roaring U.S. markets hit by virus fears
The major stock market indexes all dropped on news of the coronavirus. One reason is the effect on the GDP in China. In 2003, the SARS virus outbreak kicked down China’s GDP from 11.1 percent in the first quarter to 9.1 percent by the second quarter.
Compared to death rates from the flu that routinely total in the tens of thousands, the SARS outbreak in 2003 caused 774 deaths. But the SARS outbreak removed billions of dollars from the world economy, some say up to $100 billion.
The coronavirus hit China hard right at Lunar New Year, a time of travel and spending.
Stocks that took the greatest hits had a lot to do with travel: Cruise lines, airlines, hotels, travel planning and restaurants.
Leaders: Formed by the crucible
The late scholar Warren Bennis, who pioneered leadership studies, believed that leaders were formed through transformative experiences — crucibles — during which an individual comes to a new identity, of sorts.
In his many books on leadership, Bennis describes people who are faced with circumstances in which, to overcome, they had to adapt and engage others. Some transformative experiences are tragic, some joyous, Bennis and co-author Robert Thomas write in their 2002 book Geeks and Geezers.
The lessons are, perhaps, instructive today, nearly 20 years later, in an era where people tend to seek out their tribes and stay put. But, Bennis writes, it is the moment when you don’t have your tribe that leadership is forged.
Jack Kahl, the late founder of Manco, maker of Duck brand duct tape, was 7-years-old when his father died, leaving his mother and six children. His mother made the family into a team, with Jack getting a newspaper route and the other children getting jobs, too. Each put their earnings in a savings account and each was responsible for putting their earnings toward a single goal. It was the model on which Kahl built his business.
In 2002, Bennis and Thomas wrote in the Harvard Business Review about Sidney Harman, CEO of an audio components company, who had an epiphany one day courtesy of a laborer. Laborers in a particularly exhausting department had started a rebellion in the plant because of an arbitrary management decision that delayed their break time. The buzzer that was supposed to signal their 10 p.m. break was on the fritz. Management decided they should work until the buzzer was fixed. One employee refused saying he did not work for the buzzer, the buzzer worked for him. That one experience led Harman to completely revamp the company.
5 great reasons to become a plumber
Plumbing may not seem like a glamorous job, but it’s one that offers many advantages. Here are five great reasons you may want to become a plumber.
1. You’ll always have work. No matter how the local economy fares, plumbers will always be needed. Job security is exceedingly high for these professionals.
2. You’ll get paid while you learn. Attending trade school is shorter and less expensive than getting a university degree. Plus, part of your training will include completing a paid apprenticeship.
3. You’ll have lots of opportunities. There’s more to plumbing than fixing toilets. Plumbers are needed every day to work in residential, commercial and industrial settings. They do everything from designing and installing new plumbing systems to laying pipes and fixing gas lines.
4. You’ll make good money. Like many tradespeople, plumbers are well paid. You won’t make a fortune as an apprentice, but you can expect your salary to increase every year, especially if you become a master plumber.
5. You can work for yourself. Do you find the idea of working for someone else disagreeable? Many plumbers decide to become contractors or to start their own business.
If you love to work with your hands and don’t want to be stuck behind a desk all day, plumbing may be the perfect career for you.
