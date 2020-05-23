Everything mice need to thrive

Mice make great pets. They’re small, quiet and fun to watch. If you’re thinking about adopting one or two, you’ll need to make sure they have everything they need to be comfortable and happy. Here’s what mice need to thrive.

A comfortable habitat

Mice can live in aquariums or cages. If you choose a cage, ensure that the wires are close enough together that your new pet can’t squeeze through them. A cage with horizontal bars is a good idea because it provides the mice with a structure to climb.

Fun toys



Once you’ve chosen the perfect home for your mice, you’ll need to furnish it. These rodents require space to nest and play. Provide at least one hideout for resting and a variety of things to climb on, run over, and chew. Tunnels, wheels, hanging toys, toilet pa¬per rolls, and ladders will all be appreciated.

Nutritious food

Mice should be fed commercial mouse pellets, which are formulated specifically for rodents. They can also be fed small amounts of grains, fruits, and vegetables. Be sure to also provide a source of cool, freshwater.

Once you have every¬thing your mice need, they’ll mostly take care of themselves. Just be sure to thoroughly clean their cage once a week and regularly change their bedding.