EWM Students Show Their Holiday Spirit in Food Drive

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims online for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective who was posing in the undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case. The offender also distributed Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to the detective as well.

Through the course of this investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Phillipsburg, New Jersey resident Kyle J. Andrews. On December 21, 2023, detectives travelled to New Jersey and with the assistance of the Phillipsburg Police Department apprehended Mr. Andrews without incident. Upon his arrest Mr. Andrews was transported to the Warren County Jail in New Jersey, where Phillipsburg is located, pending his transfer to RSW Jail in Warren County, Virginia. Andrews went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bail. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for January 18, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.

The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Phillipsburg Police Department, as well as the Warren County and Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office in New Jersey for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.

(From a release by the Front Royal Police Department)