Exercising while sick: Dos and don’ts
Regular exercise is a healthy choice for most people and a great way to shake off winter gloom. But when common winter illnesses hit, sometimes the healthiest choice is to stay home and rest.
Here are basic tips to help exercisers know when to grab their shoes and when to head back to bed.
DO: the neck check. Suppose your symptoms are all above your neck, such as a stuffy nose or mild headache. In that case, it’s probably fine to exercise, said Thomas Weidner, professor of athletic training at Ball State University, in an interview with the New York Times. Multiple studies have shown that exercise does not worsen cold symptoms or lengthen illnesses.
DON’T: hit the gym if you have any symptoms below the neck, including hacking coughs, nausea, upset stomach, fatigue, or body aches. Stay home instead and get some rest.
DO: take it easy. According to health.com, it might be a good idea to scale back the intensity if you’re used to high-impact workouts. A 20-minute walk is a good choice if you’re a little under the weather, and it may alleviate your cold symptoms.
DON’T: power through a fever or worsening symptoms. You should be fever-free for at least 24 hours before you consider working out again, and if you ever start to feel worse during your workouts, consider that a sign from your body that it’s time to rest.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, you should see a doctor if your winter cold doesn’t improve, worsens, or if you develop new symptoms.
Four tips to help seniors stay warm in winter
Seniors are sensitive to the cold due to metabolic changes that make it difficult for them to generate enough heat. Here are four tips for staying warm this winter.
1. Adjust the heat
Set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature. If you want to keep your electricity bill down, increase the heat in rooms you frequently use and lower it everywhere else.
2. Dress appropriately
Wear wool clothing as much as possible. This material keeps you warmer than fabrics like cotton and polyester. Don’t forget to keep your hands, feet, and head covered too. This is where you lose most of your body heat. Plus, wearing thick socks and slippers will prevent your feet from touching cold floors.
Wear several layers of clothing to ensure you stay warm when going outdoors.
3. Eat well
To stay warm, your body needs to burn a fair amount of calories. Consequently, eating a balanced diet can help you fight the cold. Be sure to eat hot, hearty meals and drink plenty of water. Sipping herbal tea throughout the day is a great way to stay warm and hydrated.
4. Use accessories
If necessary, use a heated blanket when watching TV or put a hot water bottle in your bed a few minutes before you go to sleep.
If, despite your best efforts, you still struggle to stay warm, make sure to consult your doctor.
What you need to know about age-related hearing loss
Hearing problems can affect people of all ages. However, age-related hearing loss, or presbycusis, affects nearly half of all people who are 75 and older. Here’s what you need to know about hearing loss as you get older.
Cell degeneration
The tiny hair cells inside your ear can become damaged or die as you age. Unfortunately, this causes progressive hearing loss.
However, hearing issues can also develop if the nerve pathways that carry information to your brain become less efficient. This can occur due to hereditary factors, various health conditions, and taking certain medications.
In addition, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease can accelerate hearing loss.
High-pitched sounds
Cell degeneration mainly affects the part of your ear responsible for hearing high-pitched sounds. Consequently, if you have presbycusis, you may be able to hear low-pitched noises but not register high-pitched ones. Your brain will therefore need to work extra hard to fill in the information gaps, which can make communication difficult.
Regrettably, age-related hearing loss is permanent. However, solutions like wearing hearing aids can improve your quality of life.
To have your hearing tested, consult an audiologist.
How to prioritize R & R during the holidays
If you have several days off around Christmas, be sure to take advantage of the available downtime. Giving yourself a well-deserved break is sure to do you good.
Set aside time for yourself
While you may have parties and other events to attend during the holiday season, consider blocking off a few days to rest and recharge simply. To ensure there’s enough time to pamper yourself and get a much-needed break, feel free to turn down one or more invitations
Plan activities you enjoy
Taking a breather doesn’t have to mean sitting at home and doing nothing. You can focus on whatever you enjoy most, whether it’s relaxing, moving your body, or going out with friends. Consider out¬door activities like skating, skiing, and sledding as well as indoor ones like watching a movie or reading a book.
Remember, getting downtime is essential for your health and well-being. Take it easy, and have a wonderful holiday.
Five benefits of stretching
Regular stretching provides numerous health benefits as you age, and when combined with other types of exercise, it can add years to your life. Here are five reasons to stretch regularly.
1. Improve flexibility
As you age, your muscles shorten and lose elasticity. Stretching keeps you flexible and helps you maintain your mobility.
2. Avert injuries
Stretching improves your balance and strength, which can reduce your risk of falling. This will likely help you feel more confident when moving around and performing your daily tasks.
3. Boost blood circulation
Stretching stimulates blood flow and increases the oxygen supply to your muscles.
4. Prevent diseases
Maintaining an active lifestyle and stretching regularly can reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers.
5. Reduce soreness
Stretching can help minimize aches and pains. Ask a health professional for advice on which exercises to perform to target specific areas of your body.
To reap these benefits, stretch at least several times a week or as much as every day to reap these benefits.
Four ways to stay healthy through the holidays
The holiday season is all about enjoying good times and great food in the company of loved ones. Unfortunately, your usual fitness routine and eating habits are likely to be interrupted. To stay healthy during this festive time, do these four things.
1. Manage dietary choices.
While you may be tempted to sample every dish in front of you, try avoiding overeating. Remember to chew slowly and keep portion sizes reasonable. In addition, be sure to opt for fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains as much as possible.
2. Avoid food guilt
It’s normal to indulge in desserts, cocktails, and savory snacks during the holidays. Don’t deny yourself the pleasure of enjoying the holiday foods and beverages you love.
3. Get up and move
The virtues of exercise for the mind and body can’t be overstated. Among other things, it boosts your mood, reduces your risk of disease, and helps with weight management. During the holidays, find fun ways to stay active, like walking, dancing, skiing, ice skating, etc.
4. Take a moment to relax
Remember to set aside time to recharge your batteries. The holidays can be exhausting, especially if you have to entertain guests. Fortunately, there are many simple ways to unwind, like taking a bath, reading a novel, and listening to music.
In addition, if you’re worried about your health, schedule an appointment with your doctor. For minor ailments and over-the-counter remedies, consult a pharmacist.
10 ways to combat seasonal affective disorder
Many people go through short periods of time where they feel sad or not like their usual selves. Sometimes, these mood changes begin and end when the seasons change. People may start to feel “down” when the days get shorter in the fall and winter (also called “winter blues”) and begin to feel better in the spring, with longer daylight hours.
In some cases, these mood changes are more serious and can affect how a person feels, thinks, and handles daily activities. If you have noticed significant changes in your mood and behavior whenever the seasons change, you may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression.
In most cases, SAD symptoms start in the late fall or early winter and go away during the spring and summer; this is known as winter-pattern SAD or winter depression. Some people may experience depressive episodes during the spring and summer months; this is called summer-pattern SAD or summer depression and is less common.
1. Move your body
Countless studies demonstrate that regular physical activity can help combat seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and improve your mental health. Moving your body several times a week can also reduce stress and ease symptoms of depression. Join a group class or get a gym membership to improve your flexibility, strength, and cardiovascular capacity.
2. Stay entertained
A great way to counteract SAD symptoms and lift your spirits is to seek out fun diversions. Browse the entertainment offerings in your area and select performances that interest you. Choose dates that fit your schedule and bring along friends or family members. Surrounding yourself with good company and keeping busy are excellent ways to get through a long winter.
3. Redecorate a room
You may be able to reduce the symptoms of SAD by setting a manageable goal. This winter, consider revitalizing the decor in your bedroom or living room. On top of a fresh coat of paint, accessories like picture frames, vases, and mirrors can completely renew the look of your space. This type of project can help motivate you and provide a sense of satisfaction once completed.
4. Give yourself a new look
SAD causes feelings of despair and distress similar to those experienced during a breakup. Sometimes, refreshing your appearance can help you get out of a slump. Schedule an appointment at a salon to change your hairstyle. This may boost your self-esteem and make you smile.
5. Renew your wardrobe
SAD can impact your inclination to go out and do things. Regain your desire to leave the house by purchasing new outfits and fashionable accessories that will make you look and feel your best. You’ll likely find yourself looking for occasions to wear your new clothes.
6. Try light therapy
As the days become shorter and darker, your body produces less melatonin, a hormone that helps you sleep. Fortunately, light therapy can be used to treat SAD. Purchase a lamp that mimics sunlight and expose yourself to it every morning for a boost of energy.
7. Escape reality
Though taking a trip is a great way to get away from it all, venturing abroad can be expensive and difficult to fit into your schedule. However, reading and playing board games are fun and inexpensive ways to take your mind off things. Talk to an employee at your local bookshop or game store for recommendations.
8. Enjoy a good meal
To look and feel your best, you need an assortment of nutrients. Therefore, you should make sure you eat well-balanced meals that’ll give you the energy you require to get through the day. If you don’t want to cook, turn to local restaurants and food delivery services for healthy dishes that will satisfy your needs.
9. Clear your mind
Regular meditation or yoga practice can positively affect your body and mind. These activities may help combat stress, reduce feelings of depression and restore your energy. If you’ve never tried yoga or meditation, consider signing up for a class near you to clear your mind and improve your sense of well-being.
10. Make sleep a priority
Getting adequate rest allows your body and mind to recuperate so you can easily take on daily tasks. You can improve your sleep hygiene by adopting an evening routine and limiting your exposure to blue light from screens before bed. In addition, if your mattress or pillow is worn out or uncomfortable, consider investing in a replacement.
