Expanded County-Town Liaison Committee butts heads over details of building department function, joint regional water effort, and projects financing
What was termed by involved staff as “an unusual” Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee meeting took place at 6 p.m. Thursday evening, March 3, in the opened-up rear portion of the Warren County Government Center (WCGC) main meeting room.
The “unusual” aspect was that most, if not all, supervisors and council members were expected to participate, as opposed to the normal respective board chairs and one rotating member of each elected body, with key staff in tow. Present were Liaison Committee and Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers, Supervisors Oates, Cook and Butler, the latter arriving a tad late; and Mayor Chris Holloway and all six council members. Supervisor Mabe, visiting his son in Texas coming off a serious surgical procedure, was absent.
That crowd was drawn by several key topics in the five-item agenda. The most immediately pressing of those topics led off the meeting. It was a draft Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on a return of the building inspection and permitting function for in-town limits construction and renovation projects to the County Building Inspection Department. Following council discussion last year, the Town withdrew from a 39-year-old MOA with the County to provide a building department function inside the town limits, in order to create its own department effective January 3, 2022.
The Town building department quickly ran afoul of the Warren County Builders Association for fees cited on average as four or five times as high as the County’s, with examples as high as $400 versus $5 and $1,995 versus $391 referenced. The potential of builders refusing to take on projects in town at such rates was broached.
Builders Association President George Cline also previously cited potential conflicts of interest with the town manager serving as Town Building Official. That concern and a stated loss of trust in the town department was propelled by the Planning Commission-initiated and former town attorney-prepared report on pressure being brought to bear on town planning staff by Hicks, sometimes in the mayor’s presence, to fast-track permitting approval of Mayor Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming, six-unit Steele St. subdivision. A major permitting issue cited after the fact of initial approval was an access road so narrow it would not facilitate Town garbage or major fire-truck access.
Cline and about eight to 10 builders attended Thursday’s liaison committee meeting. During that meeting, there was reluctance on the town council side to approve the draft MOA as written. A major stumbling block, voice by Councilman Scott Lloyd, a policy attorney by trade, was a minimum 10-year timeframe attached to the agreement. Whether there was a grammatical wording glitch in this condition was debated: “This Agreement shall continue until the later of 1/1/2032 or sixty days after written notice is provided by the Town.”
Eventually, to allow the process to be implemented the following morning so the builders can achieve needed permitting at prices they don’t consider exorbitant a wording change was implemented that put the duration of the agreement at “five years or sixty days after written notice is provided by the Town.” That allows the Town to withdraw prior to the end of the five-year period cited as the MOA’s endpoint without withdrawal or renewal.
It was observed by County Administrator Ed Daley during what was a sometimes contentious discussion on certain terms of the draft, that a new MOA was necessary as the previous one dating to 1983 was dissolved by the town council’s above-referenced decision to create its own building department to handle inspections and permitting within the Town of Front Royal portion of Warren County. And Daley added that the circumstance of returning in-town inspections/permitting responsibility to the County had changed since inception of the previous MOA 39 years ago. That change was a state code that mandates towns with populations over 14,000 to provide a building department function. It can be done internally or be contracted out to either the private sector or another municipality.
Consequently, the key change between the 1983 and proposed 2022 MOAs appears to be that the town government can be charged for provision of that service once Front Royal’s population is over 14,000. A little online research indicates Front Royal’s population surpassed 14,000 in 2010 when it was listed at 14,440. However, the existing Town-County MOA dating to 1983 did not require a service charge at that time. In 2020, the town’s population was cited at 15,382. However, the two-page draft MOA does not address a County charge to the Town, though the previous week town council did discuss funding an additional position in the County Building Department to facilitate the in-town service.
It was observed during that earlier council work session and during liaison discussion that the county building department headed by David Beahm was short-staffed and could use additional staff support. It did not appear resolved whether council would want to transfer the person it hired to oversee its department’s function into the county building department or whether a hiring decision would be left up to the County was that path taken.
The reversal of council’s move forward with its own department was propelled by the Town’s decision to attempt to self-fund the department through building and inspection fees. During Thursday evening’s discussion County Administrator Ed Daley, an out-of-retirement former Frederick County administrator noted that it was typical for state municipalities to impose lower than break-even fees for building departments as a means to encourage development and the additional tax base it brings to a community. Daley also observed that while a minority, some jurisdictions did try to support building departments solely with fees, removing a community-wide tax base of support for what is seen by many as that community-wide benefit from additional development and an expanded tax base.
However, comments indicated this council majority opposes spreading a general tax burden on citizens for various specific uses seen by many to carry a community-wide benefit. Councilman Lloyd referenced the “subsidizing” of the builders professionally through general tax base support as something not done for other professional spheres.
As this opening liaison meeting discussion ground to a close after just over an hour, WC Builders Association President Cline rose to offer some observations on what he had heard. His appraisal was not favorable to the Town side of the discussion.
“We carry a lot of the tax base here, and I take that as an offense, I really do. It really pisses me off,” Cline began seeming to focus in on Councilman Lloyd’s “subsidizing” remarks. “You all talk about performance. Watch your … video back and look at how everybody acted at this table and look at your performance. You get judged on your performance every four years. We should be able to judge you every single day because you are here for us taxpayers. You should do what the citizens ask you. And you all take it upon yourselves to develop a dumb-(posterior) program, to begin with, it makes absolutely no sense,” Cline added of the January 3rd implementation of a Town Building Department with no input sought from the local builders. “And then you all want to sit here and argue to keep all of us from working over a five or 10-year time(frame). You all grow up. It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen,” Cline concluded of much of the previous hour’s back and forth over the wording of the draft agreement for the Town handing the building inspection function within town limits back to the County.
Discussion then moved to the meeting’s other agenda topics, including Joint Tourism efforts and the creation of an independent 501-c6 entity to access grant funding; Town central water service to the Rt. 340/522 Commercial Corridor just north of the town limits; the County’s exploration of joining a Regional Water Authority based out of Frederick County – an exploration Supervisor Oates continued to point out should be undertaken jointly by the County and Town; and possible County contributions to Phase 2 and 3 of the Happy Creek Road Improvement project at the town’s eastern boundary to the county.
Past failures to communicate adequately on key projects, like council’s decision to create its own building department, were cited. However, a failure to communicate successfully seemed to continue into other agenda topics, even face to face.
To jointly explore future water sources, or not to explore – THAT is the question
A second, often frustrating discussion occurred around the County’s exploration of joining a regional water production and distribution network centered out of Frederick County, which has a great deal of underground water supply available to complement the Shenandoah River as a water source. With growth likely to be a water supply issue in the future, county officials have pointed out the Town is totally dependent on the river, with little access to water was an emergency situation to impact the river’s supply, or growth to continue at levels recently forecast by the town manager.
Thursday Supervisor Oates reiterated her call that the Town joins the County in exploring participation in a regional water authority that would involve Frederick County at its center, with Clarke County also expressing interest at this point. Oates also said that after some research there appeared to be “no obstacle” to the County pursuing a water source “elsewhere”. Repeatedly she stressed it should be a joint County-Town effort.
However, Councilman Gary Gillespie seemed to verbalize a skepticism of some on council about looking beyond the Town’s water utility as a source, particularly in the county’s north side. As to future water sources Gillespie said, “As to finding alternate water sources I would highly recommend staying local instead of putting money in Frederick County.”
Gillespie theorized that if the County went north for water, town citizens would face a $500 tax increase to make up for lost water-sewer utility revenue. Following Gillespie’s remarks, Councilman Joe McFadden said that as things evolve water utility-wise in the north corridor and beyond, it might be time to revisit the Rt. 340 North Corridor Agreement. That agreement dating to 1998-99 extended Town water-sewer beyond the town limits to facilitate commercial-industrial development north of town without annexation. Could a new annexation battle be brewing?
It was noted during discussion that the Town’s recently raised and fairly high in-town water/sewer rates were doubled in the North Corridor, a long-time sore point for many businesses there.
Eventually, with no resolution in sight, it was decided to form Building Inspection and Water Services/Study Committees to pursue solutions. Appointed to the Building Inspection Committee were Board Chair Cheryl Cullers and Jay Butler on the County side, and Gillespie and Mayor Chris Holloway from the Town. The Water Committee will be Oates and Vicky Cook on the County side, and Vice-Mayor Cockrell and Amber Morris from the Town.
But the trend toward conflicting perspectives didn’t end with building departments and future water access. It continued into the Joint Tourism effort and whether the County should contribute financially to the Phase 2 and 3 portions of the Happy Creek Road improvement project.
Unfortunately for you “sports fans” who might be glued to the TV or computer screen to see these discussions played out on video, the meeting’s location in the unblocked rear portion of the Warren County Government Center main meeting room, toward which none of the room’s SWAGIT video cameras are pointed, precluded videotaping; and Royal Examiner did not have a cameraman available Thursday evening.
However, Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi informed Royal Examiner that SWAGIT will be able to post her audio recording of the liaison meeting, which we will link to this story when available. And while it may not challenge Orson Welles 1938 “War of the Worlds” as radio’s greatest almost-real-life audio broadcast, with fast-forward and pause buttons it could be pretty entertaining, not to mention, informative, including the reason for Vice-Mayor Cockrell’s request for a paper shredder as alternative versions of documents were handed out, some apparently not for public consumption.
Warren County Educational Endowment awards more than $46K in grants to WCPS projects
The Warren County Educational Endowment (WCEE) awarded $46,721 in grants to projects sponsored by Warren County Public Schools for the 2021-2022 grant cycle.
“The Endowment believes that sometimes it takes private support of public efforts to cultivate an idea or approach that helps students compete in a global marketplace, instills a passion for life-long learning, and sparks a vision to stretch for success,” WCEE President George Karnes told members of the Warren County School Board during their Wednesday, March 2 regular meeting.
Karnes said WCEE strives to be a community support tool for teachers, students, staff, and parents that helps ensure graduates of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) may lead successful lives.
“Our mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continuing improvement of the learning environment in our schools,” said Karnes.
WCEE accomplishes its goal, he said, by funding WCPS-sponsored projects that are consistent with its mission and direction; initiating ongoing improvement in the fundamental capability of the school system; and enhancing the attractiveness of the community through the promotion of educational excellence.
Karnes also told School Board members that the Endowment currently provides grants of roughly $50,000 a year to WCPS but intends to grow the principal of the endowment to $2.5 million by 2025. In turn, that amount would generate an estimated $125,000+ per year in grants to support public education in Warren County, he added.
“The corpus [principal] of the endowment is invested, and the income is used to directly assist in promoting creative efforts to foster educational excellence for the children of Warren County,” said Karnes.
The WCEE 2021-2022 grant recipients, project titles, and award amounts are:
1. Ginger Newton, Engaging and Reaching Students on Their Levels, $397.
2. Faith Falkenstein and Justyne Louk, Focusing on an Abundance of Achievement, $15,000.
3. Dr. Allison Filandino, Let’s Get Moving, $5,000.
4. Michael Williams, Turning the Corner, $5,600.
5. Samantha Morrison, Sensory Room Updates, $1,200.
6. Ben Bailey, Trout in the Classroom — Raise and Release, $1,644.
7. Katie Priest, ServSafe Certification for Elements Students, $150.
8. Grace Croson, 6th Grade Reading, $330.
9. Jen Davis, Recycling Club Carts, $800.
10. Randa Vernazza, Brighter Futures Recess and Playground Area, up to $15,000 match.
11. Emma Vanderlinden, The Use of Happy Atoms to Support Kinesthetic Learners, $1,600.
“The Warren County Educational Endowment feels a compelling commitment to our mission of helping the local school system support high level and creative programs for our children,” said Karnes.
He also pointed out that because WCPS has had to contend with making difficult decisions during its budget season, the school division “needs our support now more than ever.”
“With these 11 grant awards we feel that we have been able to give a spark to creative thinking and continue to encourage the spread of the use of technology as a tool for advanced learning,” said Karnes.
Warren County School Board sets aside action on proposed WCPS 2023 budget
Seeking higher employee raises and more time to review the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), members of the Warren County School Board on Wednesday, March 2 voted to table action on the proposal.
During the board’s regular meeting, the School Board majority voted to have WCPS staff conduct more work on the proposed budget before they vote to approve it. The Warren County Board of Supervisors also must approve the school division’s roughly $70.93 million proposed budget for next year.
Board Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, for instance, pointed out that he would like to see more money than what’s in the currently proposed budget go to teachers to solve some of the school division’s teacher retention issues. Right now, the proposed budget would provide WCPS teachers with a 5 percent salary increase, inclusive of a step up in their years of experience.
“I would rather see more money going to the teachers in order to solve a lot of problems, one of them being the teacher exit,” Rinaldi told WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, who presented the proposed budget for board action. “I would like to see if there’s anything we could do to stretch that raise back up a little bit so that we can retain our teachers.”
Rinaldi called WCPS a “training academy,” in reference to the fact that WCPS teachers tend to get lured away by higher salaries offered to them by surrounding school divisions.
“And you know, folks,” Rinaldi said, turning to the audience, “it’s not only teachers. It’s firemen, sheriffs, and everybody else on the County payroll that’s affected by this. I guess I’m tired of being the training academy for Loudon County and Prince William County and the rest of them.”
In fact, during the community participation portion of the School Board’s meeting, Warren County Education Association President of Secondary Education Amy Flora, who is a math teacher at Warren County High School, offered board members some numbers to consider.
For instance, according to one media report, Flora said that Virginia has increased open teaching vacancies by nearly 62 percent since 2018. Additionally, Business.org reports that Virginia ranks last among 50 states when comparing average state teaching salaries.
And when comparing WCPS salaries with Loudon County Public Schools (LCPS), the pay difference amounted to $17,942 a year for the 2021-2022 school year for teachers having the same experience, with LCPS paying more. Prince William County paid the same experienced teachers $8,347 a year more than those working for WCPS, Flora said.
The 5 percent salary increase that’s proposed, Flora said, is actually a state mandate that is not coming from the WCPS budget. Every county in Virginia is being incentivized with state funds to give a 5 percent raise. “But WCPS is combining that money with what teachers would have gotten for a step increase due to years of experience,” she said.
Flora also pointed out that 5 percent is not equal across salaries. In Loudon County, for example, that increase means $3,508, while in Prince William it means $3,028. “But in Warren County, it is only $2,611,” she said.
“I came to you last month with great concerns about teacher loss. This discrepancy in pay is only widening the gap between Warren County and surrounding areas,” Flora said. “We still have unfilled positions.
“What is the County prepared to do when we don’t have enough teachers to run the system? When we are relying on substitutes — as great as they may be — to get kids through the SOLs, which affects accreditation and, thus, affects state funding?” she asked School Board members. “What is Warren County doing to encourage teachers to stay?”
Ballenger’s explanation of the proposed 5 percent salary increase, inclusive of step, bolstered Flora’s comments. And he acknowledged that the state’s incentive for the 5 percent salary raise “is not going to touch” what school divisions in the Commonwealth actually need to give everybody within their division 5 percent.
The superintendent explained that if a teacher is in step one and there’s a one percent difference between that and step two, under the proposed budget a WCPS teacher would get the one percent raise with an additional 4 percent tacked on to make it a total 5 percent raise that is inclusive of the step.
Rinaldi asked what it would cost WCPS to offer a 5 percent raise, plus a step, for teachers.
WCPS Finance Director Robert Ballentine answered that giving teachers a step plus a 5 percent raise would cost WCPS an additional $444,111. To do that for all WCPS employees it would cost an additional $678,000.
Rinaldi said that it’s not just teachers who deserve the raise, “but also the bus drivers and anybody else who’s in contact with a kid in the system. And I wouldn’t mind seeing that. It sort of sets the stage and the perception that we’re trying to keep these teachers here,” he said.
One suggestion on how to come up with additional funds to support a 5 percent raise, plus a step, came from board member Melanie Salins, who asked about the need for a new full-time WCPS Communications Director position, which is included in the proposed budget.
“Improved communication is certainly something I wanted to see, but I had no idea that it was going to come as a full-time position and a price tag of $100,000 a year,” Salins said. “When there’s a 7 percent inflation rate and we’re giving teachers a raise less than the inflation rate, and to then hire someone to communicate for $100,000 year seems like a real slap in the face to our teachers.”
Ballenger said the proposed Communications Director salary amount is based on the administrative pay scale for a professional having 10 years of experience. However, if someone was hired having fewer years of experience, then the salary would be less. Likewise, if someone with more than 10 years of experience was hired, then WCPS would be “in the hole” for the difference in salary.
And Ballenger said that a full-time position is warranted because the job would require more than just issuing infrequent press releases and would entail completing tasks associated with the ongoing release of information via various WCPS outlets, such as its website, for instance.
“I’m cringing at that one,” Salins said.
Rinaldi thanked Ballenger and Ballentine for the details they provided on the budget, acknowledging how complicated the process is this year.
Salins made a motion to table the vote until the School Board can meet with the Board of Supervisors on it, and to also provide board members with more time to go over the line items.
“I would really like for you guys to work hard on finding places that you can cut things on this budget” that don’t include teachers’ pay, she said.
The motion received a second from Rinaldi and the board members voted 4-1 to carry the motion with School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Rinaldi, Salins, and Antoinette Funk voting aye and board member Andrea Lo voting nay.
Superintendent’s response
The Royal Examiner asked Superintendent Ballenger if — considering the many important budget priorities for WCPS next year — there are areas where cuts could be made to find more money for teacher raises.
“In order to give all staff additional compensation, with the current figures we have, the only place to gain funds is to reduce the additional proposed positions, reduce the cost for grounds, or not move funds into the textbook fund for future expenditures to name a few,” Ballenger wrote in an email today. “We can also see additional revenues from the state and that could have an impact, as well.”
Ballenger also said he plans to have a revised proposed budget ready for the School Board’s review at its March 16 work session.
Other action
WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith presented School Board members with two food service contracts needing renewal for the upcoming school year.
The first was the Food Service Management Contract Renewal with Sodexo America LLC, which has managed the foodservice operations for WCPS since 2019. The agreement contains a clause that allows the contract to be renewed annually for four additional one-year periods upon the mutual consent of both parties.
Smith highlighted items in the contract that Sodexo plans to continue into the next agreement, such as a guaranteed return of $72,750; a $6,000 annual scholarship; a $6,500 donation to the WCPS Backpack Food Program; and a $2,500 grant to introduce new programs in Warren County.
“Sodexo will also continue to employ the foodservice employees and train the employees on proper food handling, customer service, and safety,” Smith explained, noting that there is 48 staff across the kitchens and four total in administration, all working onsite.
The agreement’s cost increase for the 2022-2023 school year is 5 percent for general support services and 5 percent for the management fee, although the management fee would not be paid unless the program generates a minimum guaranteed financial return of $72,750, said Smith.
“The actual cost of increase is less than a percent of one cent per meal served and if we maintained at the current serving levels that would be around $11,000,” Smith said. “Our current reimbursement per meal and school nutrition fund would have no issue absorbing this small increase and as previously stated, the increase only applies to meals served not the overall budget, so reimbursement easily handles this cost.”
The School Board voted unanimously to approve the contract renewal.
The second Sodexo contract up for renewal regards the management of the WCPS custodial operations for an additional one-year period beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
The initial contract agreement for the 2021-2022 school year included a 12-month contract in the amount not to exceed $2,082,501. The proposal for the 2022-2023 school year includes a 2.5 percent increase totaling $52,063 for a total contracted price not to exceed $2,134,564, according to Smith.
The board also voted unanimously to approve this contract renewal.
Following that action, the School Board went into a closed meeting to discuss a student disciplinary matter.
To view the Warren County School Board March 2 regular meeting in its entirety, go HERE.
RSW Jail turns investigation of female inmate death in custody over to WCSO
RSW Regional Jail announced today the death of Kacey Dawn Kerns, age 28, of Maurertown, Virginia, while in the custody of the RSW Regional Jail.
Ms. Kerns was initially incarcerated on February 14, 2022, and held on a $2,500.00 secured bond for Narcotics – Possession Schedule I or II Drug. Due to her past mental health issues and behavior during her incarceration, the RSW Regional Jail staff obtained a Temporary Detention Order and she was transported and admitted to Western State Hospital on February 17, 2022. Ms. Kerns was cleared with no restrictions and discharged by Western State Hospital and returned to the RSW Regional Jail on February 28, 2022.
On March 1, 2022, at approximately 11:34 am, while conducting security rounds, Ms. Kerns was found unresponsive as a result of a self-inflicted injury. RSW medical staff was immediately notified and emergency treatment was administered. Warren County 911 Emergency Medical Services were contacted and responded to the scene. Ms. Kerns was transported to the Warren Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:43 pm.
RSW staff contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the incident. Further information will be released later based on the ongoing investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
(RSW Jail Press Release)
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, makes donation to C-CAP
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, donates $250 to C-CAP (The Front Royal—Warren County Congregational Community Action Project).
C-CAP provides “safety net” services for those who need food, clothing, limited financial assistance, and help with finding other social services in Warren County. C-CAP also manages a FRESH FOOD INITIATIVE through its partnership with Walmart Front Royal, the CHEO Community Garden, and local farmers.
This generates a wonderful supply of fresh, nutritional food for families in our area. Mrs. Koszuk to Commander Colton: “Thanks for your help. Your donation will feed many families fresh foods until the gardening season kicks in. We love seeing the coolers stocked and full!!” She added that C-CAP will soon add a second location, that additional volunteers will be needed as services continue to expand.
Contact C-CAP if you need help, or if you are ready to donate or volunteer to help us serve the community.
Front Royal-Warren County C-CAP
316 North Royal Avenue
Front Royal Virginia 22630
Phone: 540-636-2448
Office Hours:
C-CAP Office Hours are currently limited due to COVID Pandemic health and safety guidelines. The office is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. till noon for food services.
If you drink, plan a sober ride! Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. While this year’s celebration may continue to look a little different in your hometown, however you celebrate, make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Paddy’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. This means that if you plan to drink, it’s essential that you plan for a sober ride home. Remember: A sober driver is one who hasn’t had any alcohol. To help keep your community safe, Warren County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many.
According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. Therefore, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), almost half (46%) of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint on March 5, 2022, to help deter intoxicated driving.
For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Snapping Turtle
This Snapping Turtle came to us last week from Arlington, VA with a dirty and open fracture. A portion of the carapace (upper shell) is missing entirely, exposing muscle and bone. This kind of injury is most likely the result of a vehicle collision, causing the turtle a great deal of pain, and if left untreated could result in a serious infection.
In this case, we are using a vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) to suction away discharge and encourage healing. This method works well for deep and irregularly-shaped wounds. With this treatment, the patient’s wound will heal much more quickly, limiting time in care.
This turtle is on pain medications and antibiotics while we use this method to begin the healing process. Although the wound will not look like a perfect carapace when healed, the area will harden over time and serve this turtle well in the wild. For this patient, the healing process could take eight weeks or more before it can be cleared for release.
If you or a friend has unused wound VAC dressings leftover from your own medical care, please consider donating them to the Center! These dressing can be quite expensive and we are fortunate to have almost all of ours donated by amazing supporters like you.
Did you know that turtles brumate? (Brumation in reptiles is similar to hibernation in mammals.) In our area, wild turtles brumate in the fall and winter months which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between October 1 – April 30. So any turtle we don’t release before October, or who comes to us within that time, overwinters with us at the Center.
Each year we see an increase in turtle patients and regardless of their reason for admission, turtles have slow metabolisms and take A LOT of time and resources to treat. The average length of stay for our turtle patients is over 200 days!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
