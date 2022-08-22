Experience is worth its weight in gold

You’re over 40 years old, have lost your job, and fear that your age will only be a handicap on the job market? Right now, you’re probably in the process of questioning your abilities, and your self-confidence has hit rock bottom. What’s more, because of your accumulated years of experience, you don’t want to drop to the bottom of the ladder — you’re looking for a competitive salary. Employers are not always ready to pay well; yet, by investing in an experienced candidate, the company will gain efficiency.

Establishing a list of your achievements, experience, abilities, and qualities is an important step in your job search. This crucial process will allow you to realize your true value.

The majority of employers are favorable to the idea of hiring workers older than 40 for several reasons: Acquired experience, maturity, stability, performance, assiduousness, and availability. The person knows him or herself well, knows what they can offer the company, and has solid references.

Therefore, it is essential to see your age as an advantage. Having a positive attitude about your age is imperative because if you aren’t convinced of the benefits, how can you convince someone else? Perhaps you’re older, but you’re also a person who possesses many qualities and assets that make you the person an employer is looking for. Never doubt this. Have confidence in yourself and go for it!