Houses For Sale
Experience Serenity and Luxury at 2857 Reliance Road, Warren County, VA
Nestled in the picturesque landscape of Warren County, 2857 Reliance Road is a stunning brick-front colonial home that offers the perfect blend of privacy, comfort, and modern amenities. Presented by KW Solutions 2023’s #1 listing agent, Beth Medved Waller, this property is a must-see for those seeking a tranquil yet connected lifestyle.
A Spacious and Elegant Home: Sitting on 2 private, view-filled acres, this 2,400 square-foot home is a remarkable find. With no HOA to limit your creativity, the property boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a side-load 2-car garage. The home features four living areas, including a main-level living room and great room, plus a lower-level rec room and family room, offering ample space for relaxation and entertainment.
Outdoor Living at Its Best: The property’s outdoor spaces are equally impressive. A welcoming front porch, a large rear deck, and a lower patio provide multiple venues for outdoor enjoyment. The privacy fenced yard, complete with double doors to the paved driveway, enhances the home’s charm. A highlight is the above-ground mini-pool, perfect for cooling off on warm days.
Notable Features: The home is equipped with a 12×5 mudroom featuring a utility sink and main level laundry, 9+ foot ceilings, and custom blinds that convey. The upper foyer measures 8×7, while the garage provides ample space at 23×23. The property also features a lower-level concrete patio and a large rear deck leading to the privacy-fenced yard.
Modern Amenities and Comforts: The house is updated with a new water heater (2022), a UV light, and a Rainsoft water system. The 4th bedroom, currently used as a music/office area, can serve as a lower-level 2nd master or in-law suite, with a level exit to the side patio. The home boasts three walk-in closets, including a walk-in pantry off the kitchen. Flooring options include ceramic, hardwood, luxury smartcore vinyl plank, and carpet.
Luxury Extras: The home’s luxury features include tray ceilings, double sinks, a corner whirlpool tub, and high ceilings upstairs. The living room, freshly painted, and the oversized dining room with a bow/bay window add to the home’s elegance. The kitchen features Corian counters with a deep sink, a new dishwasher this year, and a plethora of upgraded cabinets. High-speed Verizon fiber internet and underground utilities are additional conveniences.
A Personal Oasis: The current owner describes her home as a “private oasis,” where she enjoys the peaceful setting, bird and deer watching, as well as mountain and sunrise views. The property is adorned with wildflowers, landscaping, and mature trees.
Convenient Location: Situated just 4 miles from I-66 (exit 6) and 3.5 miles to I-81, the location is ideal. It’s a mere 0.3 miles from the Back Room Brewery and Sunflower Cottage.
Discover More: With the property extending well beyond the fence, there’s much to explore. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this unique property. Contact Beth Medved Waller today for a tour and immerse yourself in the beauty and tranquility of 2857 Reliance Road.
Listed by: Beth Medved Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty / Local Office: 210 E. Main Street Front Royal, VA 22630 Direct: 540-671-6145 / Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109 Office: 703-330-2222 Licensed in VA, MD whatmattersw2.com
Thinking of buying or selling? So far, 2024 is on fire! Contact Beth (top-ranking listing agent for nearly 2 decades, including in 2023) for a no-obligation complimentary consultation. Even if you plan to sell in years to come, she loves to meet with future clients to prepare their homes for the future market best!
Houses For Sale
House for Sale: 1048 Horseshoe Drive, Front Royal – Watch the tour!
This is the one you’ve been waiting for–it could be your lucky horseshoe! Finally, a spacious all brick rambler in town on a fantastic level lot with updates galore and complete one level living (with bonus 1,800 square feet in lower level that has a separate entrance for a future in-law apt!)… MOVE IN READY! Fresh paint, new light fixtures throughout, new cabinet hardware and door knobs, heat pump new in 2019ish, roof new in 2006, air ducts recently cleaned, chimney capped/repointed this spring and more!
- 1048 Horseshoe Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630
- OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, May 20th, 1pm – 3pm
- Official Listing Link
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1800 finished sq feet of main level living (plus 1,800 sf in basement)
FEATURES: Fantastic curb appeal from pebbled landscaping along the front to a sidewalk to the front door from the concrete driveway… Garage which enters into a laundry room off the kitchen and offers a separate office/mudroom with utility sink in rear of garage… Hardwood floors throughout entire main level (no need to refinish–they are gleaming)… Wood burning brick fireplace in the family room (plus sliding doors leading to rear yard)… Crown and chair railing in formal living/dining rooms…Ceramic tiled floors and shower (in updated baths)… Walk-in closet in master, and so much more. Don’t miss your chance to snatch up this rare home that’s priced to sell and won’t last long!
Thinking of buying or selling? Listings are flying off the market! Contact Beth for a no-obligation complimentary consultation. Even if you plan to sell in years to come, she loves to meet with future clients to best prepare their home for the future market!
Listed by:
Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
- Local Office: 210 E. Main Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
- Direct: 540-671-6145
- Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 | Manassas, VA 20109
- Office: 703-330-2222
- Licensed in VA, MD
- whatmattersw2.com
Houses For Sale
Brand new beautiful homes in Warren County with 100% financing available
Three more homes by Sharp Contracting are available for Warren County buyers! Listed by Beth Medved Waller, 439 Windy Way (High Knob) is completely finished, Paw Paw Drive (Shenandoah Shores) is scheduled to be complete in 45 days, and Locust Tree (Lake Front Royal) is about to break ground (to be complete in 6 months)!
This video is of 439 Windy Way–It’s 100% finished with incredible views! It’s a brand-new home w/ mountain views at a resale price! You’ll see when you click that it’s literally a KNOCKOUT DEAL!
Price slashed to include free upgrades of hardwood floors in the kitchen, living room, dining area, hallway, granite countertops, porcelain tile in the master bath, upgraded cabinets, and ten-foot basement ceilings.
The home is on .6233 acres in a dream location of High Knob (paved roads, high-speed internet, community pool, access to Appalachian Trail, tennis, basketball, rec center-see High Knob website for info). It is only .4 miles from the pool/clubhouse!
This spacious home offers an open vaulted kitchen/dining/great room, stainless appliances (side by side fridge w/ water & ice in door, smooth top range), master bedroom with oversized private bathroom, roomy guest bedrooms (12×10), ceiling fans in great room and master (wired for them in other rooms), satin nickel hardware throughout, double sinks in both bathrooms, oak railing to basement, extended oversized two car garage (with opener), full covered front porch, full unfinished basement w/ windows (walkout), three bedroom conventional septic, architectural shingles, low-E energy efficient double hung windows (with window sills), four motion detector flood lights, front and rear hose spigots, painted exterior foundation to match siding, hydro seeded lawn and more.
Call for references from 10 happy buyers of the same floor plan with this builder. Sharp Contracting is the best builder experience listing agent Beth Waller has had in her 20-year career–call her for details at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com
Here’s a link to all three new constructions available in Warren County by Sharp Contracting, listed by Beth Medved Waller.
Houses For Sale
OPEN HOUSE: 159 High Point Court, Front Royal – This Saturday, April 2nd
Don’t miss our Open House this Saturday, April 2, from 1pm to 4pm!
One of a kind mountain view-filled, private nearly 4,000 finished sf custom-built rambler with 668 sq foot of decking to capture 360 degree views! Minutes from the esteemed Shenandoah River on 5.27 secluded and wooded acres (chickens welcome), it even has a meandering brook on the perimeter of the property w/multiple waterfalls during the rainy season! EnJOY main level living at it’s best with a tree-house feel throughout the open floorplan from the master wing (enormous master w/ views, large shower, 2 person soaking tub & walk-in closet) to the breakfast nook (brightened by 4 view-filled windows). Complete with a formal living room, dining room and family room on the main level, this showplace also features a gourmet kitchen (with island/breakfast bar, wet bar/prep sink area, huge pantry and high end newer appliances including 10 burners and double ovens). The window-filled lower level features 9+ foot ceilings, woodstove (that is upgraded and also heats main level), double doors to rear yard, 4 separate recreation/sitting areas (that are currently open and flow together but could also be a future in-law apartment/extra bedrooms), a 4th bedroom area, 10×10 office, brand new tiled full bathroom and a 20×14 laundry/utility/storage room. Exterior highlights include hikable forested areas and rock climbing, level & shaded recreation areas, a paved circular driveway (with off-shoot paved parking zones w/ room for both RV and Boat storage), fire pit & outbuilding w/ electricity (could be future she-shed).
Click Here to see the official listing and photographs.
SELLERS HAVE INVESTED $45k+ WORTH OF UPGRADES, INCLUDING:
Removed 25 trees (mostly pine) that were too close to the house and road-$6500, Added reclaimed oak barnwood loft & bunk beds in basement (2 twin in loft/2 doubles below)-$5000, Added basement full bath $10,000, Added Italian made double oven with gas range $4500, Added new dishwasher 2021- $1200, Added new pressure tank-$2000 & large water filter-$250, Added upgraded refrig- $3500 & kitchen faucet upgrade-$500, Added bath faucet upgrade-$300 & replaced toilet-$400, Repainted ENTIRE 4,000 sqft (March 2022)-$4000, Repainted chimney (2022), Repainted decks Nov 2021 (and replaced boards-$2,000), Installed radon reduction system-$2000, Installed two power outlets on back deck-$500, Added 10-year professional grade termite treatment throughout concealed areas under front deck, “Woodstock Exchange” performed chimney maintenance and “Magic Heat” heat reclaimer was installed w/heat grate to living room-$2,500, Extra insulation–$1,400
TOP 10 REASONS SELLERS LOVE THEIR HOME:
- Opening our eyes in the morning to a beautiful sunrise over the blue ridges
- Hosting gatherings and entertaining large crowds of up to 150 people that could easily flow between the open floor plan and the decks.
- The enormous finished basement that the kids could run circles around on a rainy day.
- The amount of storage capacity! We never missed having a garage because of the storage room in the basement, attic and all the parking spaces.
- The quiet and helpful neighbors that value privacy but are always willing to lend a hand.
- The sunset deck that doubles as a safe spot to place garbage containers far from the wildlife.
- The creek that the kids loved playing in, especially on those warm days when the pool is closed.
- The view in the dining room of the Shenandoah reflecting below on a winter day.
- The driveway angles so that the sun hits perfectly during the day and melts the snow for us, saving us quite a few shoveling jobs.
- Family hikes on the property & down to the river watching the wildlife, especially the bald eagles.
PLEASE NOTE: 500 gallon propane tank=half full+, septic pumped in 2020, HVAC system fully maintained (inside & outside units) in 2021. Don’t miss the cool James Bondish secret wall storage area! HOME WARRANTY provided! HOME WARRANTY plus sellers have offered to have carpets cleaned (carpet 4ish years old) and to install new flooring DR and Kit!
Listed by:
BETH Medved Waller
Associate Broker, KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty
Director, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit
IP President, Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
BETH@WHATMATTERSW2.COM
WHATMATTERSW2.COM
KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty
Branch Office: 210 E Main Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
Main Office: 100 Ashton Ave #103 | Manassas, VA 20109 | 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
Houses For Sale
House for sale: 159 High Point Court, Front Royal
One of a kind mountain view-filled, private nearly 4,000 finished sf custom-built rambler with 668 sq foot of decking to capture 360 degree views! Minutes from the esteemed Shenandoah River on 5.27 secluded acres (horses & chickens welcome), it even has hundreds of feet of meandering brooks on the perimeter of the property with multiple waterfalls during the rainy season! EnJOY main level living at it’s best with a tree-house feel throughout the open floorplan from the master wing (enormous master w/ views, oversized shower, 2 person soaking tub & walk-in closet) to the breakfast nook (brightened by 4 view-filled windows). Complete with a formal living room, dining room and family room on the main level, this showplace also features a gourmet kitchen (with island/breakfast bar, wet bar/prep sink area, huge pantry and high end newer appliances including 10 burners and double ovens). The window-filled lower level features 9+ foot ceilings, woodstove (that is upgraded and also heats main level), double doors to rear yard, 4 separate recreation/sitting areas (that are currently open and flow together but could also be a future in-law apartment/extra bedrooms), a 4th bedroom area, 10×10 office, brand new tiled full bathroom and a 20×14 laundry/utility/storage room. Exterior highlights include hikable forested areas, level & shaded recreation areas, a paved circular driveway (with off-shoot paved parking zones w/ room for both RV and Boat storage), fire pit & outbuilding w/ electricity (could be future she-shed).
Click Here to see the official listing and photographs.
SELLERS HAVE INVESTED $45k+ WORTH OF UPGRADES, INCLUDING:
Removed 25 trees (mostly pine) that were too close to the house and road-$6500, Added reclaimed oak barnwood loft & bunk beds in basement (2 twin in loft/2 doubles below)-$5000, Added basement full bathroom $10,000, Added Italian made double oven with gas range $4500, Added new dishwasher 2021- $1200, Added new pressure tank-$2000 & large water filter-$250, Added upgraded refrigerator- $3500 & kitchen faucet upgrade-$500, Added bathroom faucet upgrade-$300 & replaced toilet-$400, Repainted ENTIRE 4,000 sqft (March 2022)-$4000, Repainted chimney (2022), Repainted decks Nov 2021 (and replaced boards-$2,000), Installed radon reduction system-$2000, Installed two power outlets on back deck-$500, Added 10-year professional grade termite treatment throughout concealed areas under front deck, “Woodstock Exchange” performed chimney maintenance and “Magic Heat” heat reclaimer was installed w/heat grate to living room-$2,500
TOP 10 REASONS SELLERS LOVE THEIR HOME: 1. Opening our eyes in the morning to a beautiful sunrise over the blue ridges 2. Hosting gatherings and entertaining large crowds of up to 150 people that could easily flow between the open floor plan and the decks. 3. The enormous finished basement that the kids could run circles around on a rainy day. 4. The amount of storage capacity! We never missed having a garage because of the storage room in the basement, attic and all the parking spaces. 5. The quiet and helpful neighbors that value privacy but are always willing to lend a hand. 6. The sunset deck that doubles as a safe spot to place garbage containers far from the wildlife. 7. The creek that the kids loved playing in, especially on those warm days when the pool is closed. 8. The view in the dining room of the Shenandoah reflecting below on a winter day. 9. The driveway angles so that the sun hits perfectly during the day and melts the snow for us, saving us quite a few shoveling jobs. 10. Family hikes on the property and down to the river watching the wildlife, especially the bald eagles.
PLEASE NOTE: 500 gallon propane tank is more than half full, septic pumped in 2020, HVAC system cleaned/fully maintained (inside & outside units) in 2021. Don’t miss the cool James Bondish secret wall storage area! HOME WARRANTY provided! Sellers have offered to have carpets cleaned (carpet 4ish years old). ALL ROADS TO PROPERTY ARE LEVEL–home is approximately 13 miles from both I-66 exits 13 & 6, 13 miles to Strasburg, 8 miles to historic downtown Front Royal, 5 minutes from Simpson’s Landing boat launch on the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. HOA has less restrictive covenants.
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 210 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145, beth@whatmattersw2.com
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
Houses For Sale
House for sale: 104 Foam Flower, Lake Frederick
EnJOY resort 55+ living at the 900 acre Shenandoah Community encircling the spectacular 117-acre Lake Frederick in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley! You’ll be blown away by the 64k+ in initial upgrades plus the over $40k in enhancements over and above the 2020 purchase price! Welcoming you to this one-level living stone/hardiplank craftsman designer home is a 20 foot long front porch, 14 foot covered exterior foyer (leading to an 11 foot spacious interior foyer). The open floor plan includes a den (could be converted to a 3rd bedroom), great room, owner’s suite, guest suite area, bright breakfast/dining nook and fantastic gourmet kitchen (with island & 4 person bar). Rear sliding doors exit to a 13×10 covered porch flanked by a paver patio leading to the conveying high end hot tub (see specs below). As you tour, appreciate the wide hallways/doors, enormous laundry/storage room (w/ folding area, sink & clothes hanging/drying area), gas oven (with griddle/grill attachments), ceramic tile, soaking tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, high ceilings, concrete driveway (and welcoming front sidewalk).
Click Here to see the official listing.
DESIGNER HOME UPGRADES INCLUDE:
Rear Covered Patio w/ Fan ($14k+)/Landscaping/Hardscaping in Rear ($11k+)/Smart Space Pull Out/Soft Close Cabinets Throughout (9k+)/GE Profile Stainless Steel French Door/Bottom Freezer (approx $3k)/Floor and Wall Tile in Owner’s & Guest Bath & Kitchen Backsplash (approx $6k)/Laminate Restoration Restore Hillside Hickory Pebble Wide Laminate Plank at Entry/Kitchen/Great Rm/Dining Rm/Lounge/Den (approx $6k)/Novus 36″ Fireplace ($5k+)- Includes Slate Surround & Wescott Mantel (w/ blower)/$5k Garage Extension (w/ keypad and 2 remotes)/Custom Blinds (approx $5k)/Water Softener/Conditioner (approx $4k)/Blanco City Silestone Kitchen, Laundry & Bathroom Counters/Under Cabinet Lighting/Humidifier (Honeywell HE300)/Invisible Fencing (around entire perimeter, even under driveway)/SheaConnect Smart Home Package (mobile controlled thermostat, door, Alexa paired lights and Ring door video system)/Tankless Rennai Water Heater/Coordinated Brushed Nickel Hardware Throughout/Upgraded Blown in Fiberglass Insulation/Conveying Caldera Spas Vacanza Series “Tarino” 5 person/17+ Jet Hot Tub ($10k+–Features include: waterfall, lights, speaker wiring, pulsating foot well, two recliners). NOTE: Security gate is locked at 7pm w/ remote entry (codes provided online to give guests)/This is one of only FOUR of this model in the entire community/Water, sewer, electric total avg per month=$204/Explore countless walking trails, public boat launches and dream fishing (Lake Frederick is known as the best trophy largemouth lake in the Shenandoah Valley)/ SEE VIEW DOCS for extra info! Sellers are ONLY moving because they want a longer Pickleball season!
SHENANDOAH FEATURES INCLUDE:
This glorious gated community offers an 8 mile wildlife trail, green spaces, jogging/biking/walking horseback trails, two dog parks (with off lease areas), fitness center & movement studio, indoor lap & outdoor resort pool, lighted tennis & state of the art pickleball courts, concierge, the esteemed “Shenandoah Lodge” (Lake view clubhouse with award-winning bar/restaurant, outdoor fire pit area, market, ball room, meeting rooms, art & culinary studios, party rooms/”Crow’s Nest” lounge, game rooms, golf simulator)–complete with a mobile app for connecting with neighbors/events. The Lodge’s “Region’s 117” restaurant has received OpenTable’s 2021 Diners’ Choice for “Best Ambience,” “Best Service,” “Best Scenic View,” “Best American Cuisine,” “Best Value,” and “Best Overall Restaurant” in the Shenandoah Valley. EnJOY outings, revolving neighborhood wine gatherings, happy hours, live music by the lake, dances, and dozens of clubs.
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 210 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145, beth@whatmattersw2.com
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
Houses For Sale
Property for sale: 425 N Royal Ave, Front Royal – Watch the tour!
Beautiful all brick colonial home offering over 2,300+ finished square feet with plenty of natural light and space! This property is currently zoned C-1, but it can also be considered for a residential residence. You are going to love it! Be sure to watch this video to learn more and take a virtual tour!
RESIDENTIAL LISTING
- MAIN LEVEL: Formal living room offers the perfect place to entertain and host lovely meals with friends and family. After a few simple updates, the kitchen could be the gourmet cooking space you have always dreamed of! Living room on the main level is also spacious looking out into the colorful front yard currently popping with spring colors. The sun porch could be turned into a secret oasis with temperature control, windows, and privacy.
- UPPER LEVEL: You will find spacious bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom was once two separate bedrooms. Dividing wall could be installed again to create two bedrooms once again. Original door is behind the mirror in the hall.
- ATTIC: Attic access is in the primary bedroom. The attic offers tons of additional storage. Perhaps a nice place to store seasonal clothing overflow due to the convenient location off the bedroom!
- BASEMENT: Utility room, storage room, and a third full bath are located in the basement. Side private entrance to basement off driveway.
- STUDIO: So much potential! The detached building in the rear of this property could be used as a home office, art studio, exercise gym, meeting room, dance studio, craft room, “she shed”… you name it, the possibility is there!
- LOCATION: This in town home is close to everything. Just a few miles from Skyline Drive, Andy Guest National Park, Downtown Front Royal Main Street, restaurants, shopping, river activities, hiking, and more!
COMMERCIAL BUILDING
- MAIN LEVEL: Entry level offers lobby, private office, conference room, sun room sectioned off for cubicle space (approx. 3 desks can easily fit), fully functional kitchen, and full bath. Access both in front of the building and rear. Rear entrance has a ramp for convenience if needed.
- SECOND LEVEL: Three completely private offices on the upper level with waiting space outside of the rooms. The large office can be comfortably divided into two private offices with their own doors. The previous door to the fourth office is behind the hall mirror. It will be obvious when touring. Full bathroom is available on the upper level.
- ATTIC: Attic is accessed through the largest office. The space is great for dry storage.
- BASEMENT: Additional storage space is found in the basement, a third full bathroom, and utility room. Private side entrance is off the driveway on the side of the building.
- STUDIO: Detached building off the rear parking lot. Currently used as additional file storage. This building has a gas fireplace and A/C window unit for climate control. Could be used as a meeting room, company exercise area, waiting area, just to name a few ideas.
- PARKING: Ample parking at 425 N Royal Ave! There is available parking on the street in front of the building. Side driveway provides at least four single file parking spaces. In the rear of the property there is a gravel driveway that provides approximately 10 additional parking spaces.
- LOCATION: Close to Downtown Main Street businesses, minutes to Rt 66, and central to many top destinations both recreational and professional.
PLEASE NOTE: All information and ideas must be cleared and researched with the planning and zoning departments of Front Royal/Warren County. This listing is giving ideas but needs to be confirmed. Current business will be relocating.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC
318 S Loudoun St | Winchester, VA 22601
540-662-0400
