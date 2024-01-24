Experience Serenity and Luxury at 2857 Reliance Road, Warren County, VA

Nestled in the picturesque landscape of Warren County, 2857 Reliance Road is a stunning brick-front colonial home that offers the perfect blend of privacy, comfort, and modern amenities. Presented by KW Solutions 2023’s #1 listing agent, Beth Medved Waller, this property is a must-see for those seeking a tranquil yet connected lifestyle.

A Spacious and Elegant Home: Sitting on 2 private, view-filled acres, this 2,400 square-foot home is a remarkable find. With no HOA to limit your creativity, the property boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a side-load 2-car garage. The home features four living areas, including a main-level living room and great room, plus a lower-level rec room and family room, offering ample space for relaxation and entertainment.

Outdoor Living at Its Best: The property’s outdoor spaces are equally impressive. A welcoming front porch, a large rear deck, and a lower patio provide multiple venues for outdoor enjoyment. The privacy fenced yard, complete with double doors to the paved driveway, enhances the home’s charm. A highlight is the above-ground mini-pool, perfect for cooling off on warm days.

Notable Features: The home is equipped with a 12×5 mudroom featuring a utility sink and main level laundry, 9+ foot ceilings, and custom blinds that convey. The upper foyer measures 8×7, while the garage provides ample space at 23×23. The property also features a lower-level concrete patio and a large rear deck leading to the privacy-fenced yard.

Modern Amenities and Comforts: The house is updated with a new water heater (2022), a UV light, and a Rainsoft water system. The 4th bedroom, currently used as a music/office area, can serve as a lower-level 2nd master or in-law suite, with a level exit to the side patio. The home boasts three walk-in closets, including a walk-in pantry off the kitchen. Flooring options include ceramic, hardwood, luxury smartcore vinyl plank, and carpet.

Luxury Extras: The home’s luxury features include tray ceilings, double sinks, a corner whirlpool tub, and high ceilings upstairs. The living room, freshly painted, and the oversized dining room with a bow/bay window add to the home’s elegance. The kitchen features Corian counters with a deep sink, a new dishwasher this year, and a plethora of upgraded cabinets. High-speed Verizon fiber internet and underground utilities are additional conveniences.

A Personal Oasis: The current owner describes her home as a “private oasis,” where she enjoys the peaceful setting, bird and deer watching, as well as mountain and sunrise views. The property is adorned with wildflowers, landscaping, and mature trees.

Convenient Location: Situated just 4 miles from I-66 (exit 6) and 3.5 miles to I-81, the location is ideal. It’s a mere 0.3 miles from the Back Room Brewery and Sunflower Cottage.

Discover More: With the property extending well beyond the fence, there’s much to explore. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this unique property. Contact Beth Medved Waller today for a tour and immerse yourself in the beauty and tranquility of 2857 Reliance Road.

Click here to see more.

Listed by: Beth Medved Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty / Local Office: 210 E. Main Street Front Royal, VA 22630 Direct: 540-671-6145 / Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109 Office: 703-330-2222 Licensed in VA, MD whatmattersw2.com

Thinking of buying or selling? So far, 2024 is on fire! Contact Beth (top-ranking listing agent for nearly 2 decades, including in 2023) for a no-obligation complimentary consultation. Even if you plan to sell in years to come, she loves to meet with future clients to prepare their homes for the future market best!