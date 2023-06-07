Experience the joy of sharing a meal and building connections at Valley Assembly of God Church

Valley Assembly of God Church will host a heartwarming event to unite the local community. On Saturday, June 10th, the church will open at 4:30 p.m. starting at 5:00 p.m., and guests will enjoy a scrumptious free community meal. This much-anticipated event is not only an opportunity for the residents of Middletown and nearby communities to enjoy a delicious dinner but also a chance to foster a sense of unity and togetherness.

The menu for the evening includes a delectable array of dishes sure to tantalize taste buds. Attendees will enjoy mouthwatering fried chicken and classic sides such as potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans. The meal will also include a freshly baked roll, a refreshing drink, and a delightful cupcake to top it all off. Valley Assembly of God Church, under the leadership of Pastor Jamie Zirkle, is renowned for its commitment to quality, and guests can expect nothing less than a flavorful and satisfying dining experience.

In the spirit of community and generosity, the church will accept free-will offerings from attendees. This gesture allows individuals to contribute to the event according to their means and support the church’s ongoing efforts to unite the community. The Valley Assembly of God Church, led by Pastor Jamie Zirkle, has a long-standing tradition of providing aid and support to those in need, and this event further reinforces their commitment to serving the community.

Situated at 2376 4th Street, Middletown, VA 22645, the church provides a welcoming and accessible venue for the community meal. With its spacious facilities and warm atmosphere, Valley Assembly of God Church creates the perfect setting for neighbors, friends, and families to come together and enjoy a shared experience.

The event organizers, including Pastor Jamie Zirkle, are enthusiastic about the impact this gathering will have on the community. Pastor Zirkle expressed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to host this community meal and have the opportunity to unite people. We aim to create a welcoming space where everyone can enjoy a delicious meal and build lasting connections within the community.”