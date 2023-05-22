Experiential travel turns tourists into adventurers

If conventional guided tours and museum trips leave you a little itchy, or if you just want to try something totally new, experiential travel might be for you. Instead of just visiting a destination and taking in a random assortment of attractions, experiential travel immerses tourists in their environment so they can actively engage with the culture, history, and people.

Wellness enthusiasts can check out yoga retreats in Tulum or a few days of mindfulness and healing in the Dominican Republic. For those who like a physical challenge, try a multi-day biking tour through Ireland.

Experiential travel is ideal for foodies who want to experience authentic local cuisines. Book a food tour of Athens to sample local wines and some of the world’s best baklava. Very committed food explorers can embark on a 12-day culinary journey through Japan that includes everything from Osaka street food to tea ceremonies in the famous teahouses of Kyoto.

Nature lovers can travel to southern Africa to stay in the safari camps of the Okavango Delta in Botswana before heading to Zimbabwe’s spectacular Victoria Falls. The nine-day journey ends in Hwange National Park to see spectacular wildlife up close.

Military history buffs might find a life-changing and emotionally challenging experience with the 11-day Band of Brothers Tour, which follows the path of the legendary Easy Company of the 101st Airborne Division as they crossed the English Channel to liberate Europe from Nazi control. The tour begins in England before heading for the beaches of Normandy, then follows Easy Company through Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Germany.