Experiment: How to make a mini iceberg

Icebergs are large pieces of ice that break off from ice floes and glaciers. You can only see the tip of an iceberg because the rest is hidden underwater. Observe this phenomenon yourself by creating a miniature iceberg at home. Follow these seven steps.

1. Fill a recyclable plastic cup with tap water

2. Add a few drops of blue food dye

3. Put the cup in the freezer for about four hours or until the water is completely frozen

4. In the meantime, fill a large container, like a salad bowl, with warm water

5. Take the plastic cup out of the freezer and remove the ice

6. Place the miniature iceberg in the container of water

7. Watch what happens

Explanation

The iceberg floats because of a phenomenon called buoyancy. When an object is immersed in water, it tends to rise to the surface. Since ice is less dense than water, the iceberg floats near the surface, while 90 percent of its volume hides below the waterline.

If you want, you can repeat this experiment using another color for the iceberg.

Did you know?

Real icebergs, like those in Alaska, are over 10,000 years old.