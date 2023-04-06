Expert tips for maintaining your flooring

Have you finished most of your spring cleaning but haven’t washed your floors? Here are a few tips for maintaining your flooring without damaging it.

• Ceramic tiles. Clean the grout lines with a product specifically designed for this purpose. After letting the product soak in, scrub the grout with a clean brush or cloth and rinse. You can easily clean the surface of the tiles with a mixture of water and white vinegar.

• Vinyl. This popular material is easy to care for and will look new for years. Gently mop the floor with a vinyl cleaner to remove grime. Then, rinse with clean water and let dry.

• Floating floor. This type of flooring is practical and attractive but vulnerable to moisture. Therefore, avoid soaking it in water when washing it. Purchase a product designed for floating floors. Follow the instructions to restore your floor to its former glory.

• Hardwood. Restore the shine of this elegant material with an environmentally friendly, no-rinse cleaner. That way, you won’t leave behind streaks or residue. Avoid using scouring pads and other aggressive tools to remove stains. These items could damage the floor’s finish.

Visit local stores to find products and accessories to make your floors shine.

No matter what type of flooring you have, remove debris, crumbs, and dust with a broom, vacuum, or cloth before you start cleaning.