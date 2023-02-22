Automotive
Expert tips to protect your windshield all year round
Your car’s windshield does more than let you see outside. It provides a significant amount of strength to the structural support in the vehicle’s cabin. Here are a few tips to keep it in good condition.
• Periodically wipe your windshield with a microfiber cloth. This will help keep the glass clean and prevent the wipers from spreading dirt around.
• Regularly clean your wiper blades with a soft cloth soaked in washer fluid to remove grease and dust.
• Replace your wiper blades as soon as they show signs of wear to prevent streaking.
• Maintain a safe following distance to reduce the risk of getting hit by stones.
• Warm up your car gradually. Avoid forcing hot air onto the windshield, as the temperature difference between the outside and inside of the car could weaken the glass.
• Place a cardboard or anti-icing tarp over your windshield when the forecast predicts rain or cold weather.
• Don’t use hot water to de-ice your windshield. The thermal shock can cause it to crack.
• Immediately repair chips or cracks in your windshield.
• Use a snow brush with a flexible Styrofoam edge. The bristles on traditional brushes can harbor debris that could scratch your windshield.
• Use a seasonal windshield washer fluid. For example, winter washer fluid won’t freeze and removes road salt, while summer washer fluid removes insects.
Visit a local autobody or glass repair shop to have your windshield inspected and repaired if necessary.
Automotive
How to keep teen drivers safe
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), teens are notorious risk-takers and may not consider the consequences of taking risks.
Speeding, for example, may not seem dangerous to teens. Car crashes, however, are the leading cause of death among Americans 16 to 19 years old. Forty percent of these accidents are alcohol-related.
Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia have graduated licensing. Driving privileges are phased in through three stages while teens become more experienced. These states have experienced a 32 percent decline in crash rates among new drivers, according to NHSTA.
Here are some tips for parents:
- Don’t give new drivers the right to drive alone at first. Be a passenger in the car until you are assured that he or she drives carefully and defensively.
- Don’t allow new drivers to have other teens in the car or limit them to one passenger. There will be less chance of distraction or showing off.
- Practice night driving with your teen. Limit night driving until he or she has the skill to handle it and realizes that driving at night is more dangerous.
- Have zero tolerance for smoking and driving. New drivers will be less distracted at the wheel if they don’t smoke.
- Insist on safety belt use.
- Be a good role model. Drive safely.
Finally, don’t assume that your young driver can handle a car in all situations because he or she has passed driver’s ed and now has a driver’s license. Your attention to his or her skill level and appropriate restrictions could save the life of the child you love.
Automotive
Four types of shoes you shouldn’t wear while driving
Did you know that your choice of footwear can affect your safety behind the wheel? Here’s an overview of four types of shoes you shouldn’t wear while driving.
1. Wedges have thick soles that can prevent you from accurately feeling the gas and brake pedals. This can cause you to misjudge how much pressure you’re applying.
2. Stilettos have sharply pointed heels that can get caught in the floor mat. The heels can also interfere with your ability to pivot your foot from the accelerator to the brake pedal.
3. Flip flops don’t secure to your heel, which can interfere with braking and accelerating. They can also easily slip off and become stuck under a pedal.
4. Large boots restrict your ankle movement and can make it difficult to use the gas and brake pedals. Knee-high boots can also catch against the seat, affecting your reaction time.
A comfortable pair of flat walking shoes with thin, grippy soles offer the safest driving experience.
Automotive
Five situations that require an auto inspection
It’s important to have your vehicle regularly inspected to avoid unexpected breakdowns and fix small problems before they get out of hand. Here are five situations when an inspection is warranted.
1. Your vehicle’s warranty is expiring. If the warranty on your car is due to expire soon, it’s a good idea to bring it to a mechanic for an inspection. They’ll complete any necessary repair work while it’s still covered.
2. You’re planning a road trip. An unexpected breakdown can put a damper on your road trip. To avoid unpleasant surprises and enjoy your vacation, have your vehicle inspected and repaired in advance.
3. You’re shopping for a used car. Checking the mechanical condition of your future vehicle is a must. You’ll find out what type of condition it’s in and can negotiate a lower price if repairs are necessary.
4. Your lease is coming to an end. You may have to pay a hefty bill if the dealership determines your vehicle doesn’t meet their repair standards. It’s a good idea to have your car inspected a few months before the end of your lease so you can correct any lingering problems.
5. You’re selling your vehicle. If you sell someone a defective car, you could be held liable for any injuries they suffer as a result. It’s best to schedule a full inspection before you post your ad. This will allow you to make the necessary repairs, inform the buyer of any shortcomings and set the price accordingly.
Visit a mechanic near you for comprehensive service.
Automotive
Five things to consider before driving abroad
Are you planning a trip abroad and thinking of renting a car while you’re there? Follow these tips to ensure you’re prepared.
1. Driver’s license. Depending on your destination, you may need to get an International Driving Permit (IDP) to drive on the roads legally.
2. Rules of the road. Find out about speed limits, tolls, and alcohol regulations in the country you’re visiting. If you have to drive on the left-hand side, watch a few videos on the internet. This will help you anticipate the maneuvers you may need to make in the opposite direction, such as changing lanes and going through roundabouts.
3. Signage. You may have difficulty interpreting the road signs if you’re not visiting an English-speaking country. Do your research so you know what to expect.
4. Child car seats. If you’re traveling with young children, ask the car rental agency to provide you with car seats. Some American models don’t meet the safety standards in every country.
5. Insurance. Determine if your insurance provides overseas coverage or if you need to purchase insurance through the car rental agency. Also, make sure you have sufficient liability coverage.
Visit travel.state.gov and talk to a travel agent for valuable advice. They’ll tell you what to look for and what vehicle is best for the region you’re visiting. Have a good trip!
Automotive
The average Virginian admits to exceeding 100mph on 4 occasions over the past month
Full Speed Ahead? The average Virginian admits to exceeding 100mph on 4 occasions over the past month.
- 60% of drivers do not know the penalties for speeding in Virginia.
- 1 in 10 do not think highways should have speed limits at all.
- 46% would prefer that each state’s traffic violation data should not be shared with each other.
- Over half admit they would speed more if speed cameras didn’t exist.
- An infographic showing the no. of times drivers have exceeded 100mph across America.
These days, everyone always seems to be in a hurry. We want to get to where we’re going – fast. But are we doing that at the expense of breaking the law? Here in the U.S., the maximum speed limit on rural interstate highways is broadly 70mph; on four-lane divided highways, it’s 65mph, and on all other highways, it’s 55mph (although each state sets their own limits, with some allowing up to 85mph).
So how many of us obey the rules? Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach carried out an anonymous survey of 3,500 drivers and found that, over the past month, the average Virginia driver admits to having exceeded 100mph on 4 occasions – and if that trend were backdated, that would mean they sped over 100mph 48 times over the past year. This makes them one of the second most guilty drivers, who have gone over 100mph four times over the past month, along with Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, and Connecticut.
That obviously raises the risk of accidents; in the U.S., of the more than 37,000 fatal accidents that occur yearly, around 1 in 3 collisions involve a driver going above the legal speed limit. Shockingly, Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found that the drivers who’d gone over 100mph the most times over the past month – a scary six times – were from Utah. The second most guilty drivers, who have gone over 100mph four times over the past month, were from Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, and Virginia.
Those who are the least likely to speed and who only exceeded 100mph once are from Nebraska, South Carolina, and South Dakota – which is encouraging, but they could still do better. After all, speeding can increase the risk of an accident if the road conditions are poor – for example, due to bad weather (particularly now in January), needing repair, or in badly lit areas at night.
Infographic showing the number of times drivers have exceeded 100mph in each state
Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach also found that 60% of drivers do not know what the penalties are for speeding in their own state, which can be anything from a fine and points on their record to a license suspension and even jail time if it’s elevated to the status of a misdemeanor. Two-thirds (60%) of those interviewed do not think the penalty is harsh enough for drivers who are caught speeding at 100mph (fines generally start at around $25).
Strangely, and considering the risks, over 1 in 10 drivers (13%) do not think highways should have speed limits at all, as is the case on Germany’s autobahns (a recent New York Times report found that the number of deadly accidents on stretches of autobahn that have a speed limit was 26 percent lower than on those without).
The findings also revealed that 58% of drivers admit they would speed more if speed cameras didn’t exist. And half (49%) somewhat hypocritically admit to condemning people who speed, even if they speed themselves.
Finally, 46% would prefer that each state’s traffic violation data should not be shared so that if they incur a penalty out of state, they would not incur a penalty.
Automotive
New year, new world: Flying cars offer new social challenges
Meet George Jetson! He’s not just a cartoon character — he might be real now that flying cars are closer to becoming reality.
It’s a tempting prospect for people who live in high-traffic areas. Imagine being able to lift your car over a traffic jam. So long, drivers!
Dozens of companies are already deeply involved in flying car research. In 2022, the Slovak Transport Authority certified the Klein-Vision AirCar as airworthy. The car takes about two minutes to transform from a ground vehicle to an air vehicle and flies 100 mph up to 8,000 feet of elevation.
What will a flying car mean for transportation and safety? The answer is that it would challenge every known legal, financial, and licensing system and regulation, including air space, insurance, safety, and policing. It would challenge every social and privacy restriction, perhaps rendering fencing useless for privacy, and create a separate class of citizens.
It would challenge public safety. One can easily imagine the destruction a flying car could create if it crashed into houses or crowded areas. Parachute-type devices are being considered, according to Science Direct Assets.
Law enforcement might need the ability to remotely shut off flying car engines without harming property and people on the ground. Firefighting, rescue, border, and coastal security would be affected.
Challenges aside, flying vehicles are already here. The AirCar may be available for purchase this year for a salty $1 million. Currently, only licensed pilots are eligible to fly it.
A small single-engine airplane costs from $15,000 to $100,000. You’ll need to get a lift from the airport.
Wind: 3mph E
Humidity: 53%
Pressure: 29.87"Hg
UV index: 0
54/30°F
46/32°F