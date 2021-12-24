Health
Experts urge caution with online health information
It’s an internet joke at this point: Google an innocuous symptom like a sore knee or persistent headache, and 10 minutes later, an online symptom checker gravely warns you that it might be cancer. In a panic, you rush to the doctor, who prescribes aspirin and urges you not to search for symptoms anymore.
It really does happen, according to Manhattan podiatrist Emily Splichal in an interview with The Outline. Splichal often sees patients who believe normal pigmentation under their toenails might be skin cancer. Inevitably, those patients have all visited the same health information database that displays a prominent warning about melanoma under fingernails and toenails. Patients panic because the information is presented without additional context and most of them lack a clinical background themselves, she says.
On social media, mental health self-diagnoses are on the rise, according to Banner Health. Behavioral health professionals have seen an increase in teens and young adults who self-diagnose themselves with conditions like ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, autism, and Tourette syndrome after viewing mental health content on the short video platform TikTok. According to ADDitude Magazine, social media sites like TikTok may help destigmatize mental illness and validate real symptoms, but the short videos also oversimplify complex conditions like ADHD. Moreover, anyone can post a video — not just experts.
Knowledge about our bodies and our health is useful, but self-diagnosis can be downright harmful, according to Verywell Health, and patients should use their research to supplement conversations with health care providers, not replace them entirely.
Health
What to do about dry skin in winter
Low temperatures, cold winds, and dry indoor air can make skin lose moisture in winter. Here are some tips to help you keep your skin soft and hydrated this season.
• Take shorter showers. Long, hot showers might be enjoyable, but they also remove your skin’s protective oils and dry it out even more. Spend less time in the shower or bath, and opt for lukewarm water instead.
• Use the right soaps. Gentle cleansers or creams that contain nut butter or oils, for example, will protect your skin against damage while also keeping it hydrated. You should also avoid using exfoliants.
• Moisturize regularly. For deep-penetrating skincare, use fat-based body butter and moisturizers or thermal water. If your skin is particularly dry, choose a rich, soothing cream. For best results, apply the product immediately after showering or washing your hands while your skin is still damp.
• Stay hydrated. Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Additionally, you can maximize your skin’s health by eating foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
If your dry skin persists despite a rigorous care routine, consult a doctor or dermatologist. They may be able to recommend habits or products adapted to your specific needs.
Health
Brain pacemaker treats crippling depression
Once taboo, seeking mental health treatment is now common. Still, treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and other severe mental health issues remains difficult. Traditional methods, such as medications and talk therapy, sometimes prove insufficient.
That’s why doctors are turning to “brain pacemakers” and deep brain stimulation to fight severe cases of depression. Early attempts at deep brain stimulation focused on cookie-cutter approaches, stimulating the same parts of the brain in different patients. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, however, recently monitored one patient’s brain activities during bouts of depression.
Doctors worked to understand the patient’s emotional circuitry, including the orbitofrontal cortex, amygdala, and hippocampus. They found that the patient’s most severe depressive bouts were accompanied by a massive increase in activity in her amygdala. Using electrical pulses, researchers reduced brain activity in the amygdala, which correlated with a reduction in symptoms.
Earlier studies also showed promise. In one proof of concept study, doctors treated six patients with deep brain stimulation targeting the same area of the brain. All six reported relief from depression symptoms. Within six months, however, two patients experienced a recurrence of symptoms. The other four patients continued to report improved symptoms.
Currently, some deep brain stimulation treatments rely on the NeuroPace RNS to monitor electrical signals in the brain, and when needed, will deliver electrical pulses. This so-called brain pacemaker helps regulate the brain’s functioning. The NeuroPace RNS is also used to treat seizures.
Over 16 million Americans suffer at least one major depressive episode per year. While many can be treated with traditional talk therapy and medications, a small number suffer severe depression that is unresponsive to traditional treatments. Deep brain stimulation may help.
Health
3 mistakes to avoid when working out
Regardless of whether you just started exercising at home or you’ve been going to the gym for years, there are certain rules you should follow to ensure your workout is as beneficial and enjoyable as possible. Here are three common mistakes to avoid.
1. Wearing the wrong outfit
When it comes to working out, your choice of clothes and shoes is important. For instance, you should opt for polyester rather than cotton because it’s stretchier and breathes better. Additionally, be sure to select footwear intended for your activity of choice and the types of movements you’ll be doing.
2. Exceeding your limits
Pushing yourself to your limits every day with the hope of seeing quick results will only increase your risk of getting injured. While it’s good to challenge yourself, make sure you listen to your body and give yourself plenty of time to recover after a workout. This approach will pay off in the long run.
3. Neglecting your diet
Be sure to drink enough water during your workouts, as exercise speeds up dehydration. You should also eat a snack that’s rich in carbohydrates and easy to digest about an hour before you exercise to give you the energy you need. To maximize the benefits of your workouts, reduce your sugar intake, and make other improvements to your diet.
For personalized advice about adopting a healthier lifestyle, consult your doctor or a personal trainer.
Health
How to prevent frostbite
Frostbite can occur if the skin is exposed to freezing temperatures for too long. This type of damage often affects the extremities of the body such as the ears, nose, fingers, and toes. If not properly treated, frostbite can lead to serious complications. Here’s how to prevent it.
Dress appropriately
Wear several layers of warm clothes, and make sure you’re covered from head to toe when you venture outside in cold weather. A wool hat, mittens, a scarf, and boots are all winter wardrobe essentials. You should also invest in a quality, waterproof winter coat.
Dampness promotes heat loss. If your clothes get wet while you’re outside, be sure to change them as soon as possible.
Limit your outings
Avoid staying outside for too long when the temperature drops, especially if you aren’t wearing the right clothes. When you do spend time outdoors in winter, prioritize activities that keep you moving. Don’t forget to take breaks, preferably indoors, so you can refuel with a snack and hot beverage.
Check the forecast
Always check the weather before you leave the house in winter. Pay particular attention to extreme cold warnings, and don’t hesitate to reschedule your planned outing for a day when it’s safer to be outdoors for an extended period of time.
If you notice early signs of frostbite, such as cold, numb, or reddish skin, get inside and slowly warm up the affected areas.
Newborns, adults over the age of 65, and people with chronic health conditions are more sensitive to the effects of cold weather than healthy adults and children.
Health
Headache vs. migraine
Do you ever feel pain or pressure in your head? While this type of ache is often temporary, it can sometimes persist and interfere with your daily activities. Here’s how to tell the difference between a headache and a migraine.
Headache
Also known as a tension headache, this type of discomfort is typically linked with stress, fatigue, anxiety, or the use of certain medications. If you have a headache, you’ll feel pressure on both sides of your head and possibly around your temples, neck, and eyes. The pain will come on gradually and can last anywhere from a few hours to a few days.
To ease the pain of a headache, it’s usually sufficient to get some rest and take an analgesic recommended by your pharmacist.
Migraine
About a 10th of the population is affected by migraines, which usually last between four hours and a few days. Depending on the person, migraines can occur a few times a year or several times a week. They’re characterized by moderate to severe pain, usually felt as a throbbing or pounding sensation around the skull.
If you get a migraine, it may set in on one side before spreading to your whole head. In some cases, it’ll be preceded by symptoms such as visual disturbances, a feeling of weakness, and trouble speaking. Additionally, migraines can cause nausea and vomiting as well as hypersensitivity to light, sounds, and smells.
Taking the appropriate medication at the first sign of a migraine can greatly limit the severity of the attack.
If you have frequent and persistent headaches or migraines, be sure to consult your doctor.
Health
How to choose a gym
If you want to get in shape and adopt a healthier lifestyle, you might be thinking about joining a gym. Here are a few tips to help you choose the right facility.
Decide on a location
Be sure to pick a gym that’s close to your home or place of work. Otherwise, you may find it hard to remain motivated to go since you’ll need to venture out of your way just to get there.
Meet the staff
Speak with the gym’s manager or your potential trainer to determine whether they’re dynamic, committed to safety, and have the necessary knowledge and qualifications. You should also visit the facility to ensure you like the atmosphere.
Consider your budget
Determine how much you’re willing to spend on a gym membership, and find out what’s included (access to equipment, group classes, one-on-one consultations, etc.). Don’t be afraid to compare prices from various facilities in your area to find the best deal.
Check the schedule
Make sure the gym’s hours of operation are convenient for you. If their opening hours don’t match your schedule, it’ll be difficult for you to achieve your fitness goals. If you want to sign up for classes, check the time slots for those as well.
Finally, find out if the gym you’re interested in offers a free trial for newcomers. This way you can confirm that the facility meets your needs before you commit to a membership.
