Explore the hidden job market

If you applied for several jobs that were posted online and weren’t successful, you might want to consider exploring the hidden job market. Here’s what you should know.

What’s the hidden job market?

Not all employers immediately turn to online recruitment services to fill their needs. In fact, many jobs never get posted online, and there are companies that don’t have the time or resources to advertise jobs to the public. Additionally, many employers rely on recommendations from their staff to find the perfect candidate.

Why target this market?

If you apply for a job that hasn’t been advertised, you may be one of the few candidates in the running. This can improve your chances of landing the position.

How do you find jobs?

Leverage your connections by making calls, sending emails, and submitting your application package to various employers.

Keep in mind, you may have to step out of your comfort zone to find an unadvertised position.