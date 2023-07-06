Agriculture
Exploring local delights: Where to find and support local products
When you choose to buy local products, you contribute to the growth and vitality of your community while enjoying the freshest and most flavorful foods. Supporting local producers not only revitalizes the economy but also fosters a sustainable and environmentally friendly lifestyle. In this article, we highlight various places where you can conveniently purchase local products, ranging from public markets and food baskets to kiosks, U-picks, gourmet tours, online platforms, restaurants, and grocery stores. Embrace the opportunity to stock up on excellent products from your local producers and savor the unique flavors of your community.
- Public Markets: Explore the bustling atmosphere of public markets, where local farmers and talented artisans gather to showcase their fresh produce and unique processed foods. From farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to homemade preserves and baked goods, these markets offer a vibrant array of local delights.
- Food Baskets: Consider subscribing to garden baskets offered by local farms. These subscriptions provide a regular supply of freshly picked fruits and vegetables, and some even include additional products like meats, eggs, and dairy. Embrace the convenience of having an assortment of local products delivered right to your doorstep.
- Kiosks: Conveniently located along the roadside or on farms, kiosks provide a one-stop shop for a variety of delicious foods. Whether you’re seeking fresh fruits, homemade jams, or artisanal cheeses, these kiosks offer a diverse selection of local products. Some even offer self-service options, allowing you to explore and choose at your own pace.
- U-picks: During the summer and fall seasons, immerse yourself in the joy of picking your own fruits and vegetables. U-pick farms offer the opportunity to harvest strawberries, blueberries, artichokes, pumpkins, and more. Experience the satisfaction of selecting produce directly from the source while enjoying the farm ambiance.
- Gourmet Tours: Embark on culinary adventures with gourmet tours that highlight agritourism activities. These tours provide a chance to explore local producers, their farms, and the delectable products they offer. Immerse yourself in the rich flavors and traditions of your region while gaining insights into the production processes.
- Online Platforms: Take advantage of the digital age and discover an impressive variety of local products available for purchase online. Many local producers now offer their goods through e-commerce platforms, allowing you to conveniently support local businesses from the comfort of your own home. Explore the virtual marketplace and connect with your community’s culinary treasures.
- Restaurants: Indulge in the flavors of your region by dining at restaurants that prioritize local ingredients. Many establishments proudly feature dishes made from locally sourced products, offering a farm-to-table experience that celebrates the local culinary heritage. Keep an eye out for seasonal treats that showcase the freshest ingredients.
- Grocery Stores: Your local grocery store is often a treasure trove of local products. Look for shelves dedicated to showcasing goods from nearby businesses. Read labels and inquire about the origins of the products to ensure you’re supporting local producers. By choosing these items, you contribute to the local economy while enjoying high-quality provisions.
Supporting local producers is not only a delicious and rewarding experience but also an investment in the vibrancy of your community. By purchasing local products, whether from public markets, food baskets, kiosks, U-picks, gourmet tours, online platforms, restaurants, or grocery stores, you contribute to the livelihood of local businesses and foster a sustainable food ecosystem. Embrace the countless opportunities available to stock up on excellent products from your local producers and savor the unique flavors that make your community special.
Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread in Virginia, causing cattle worries
As Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread throughout Virginia and the United States, scientists are racing to understand how the species is expanding so fast and how they can keep a virulent parasite carried by the ticks from infecting herds of cattle.
“There’s a geographic niche for these ticks, and we are reaping that,” said Dr. Kevin Lahmers, associate lab director of Virginia Tech’s Animal Laboratory Services and a professor with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. But, he added, “We still have a lot to learn.”
Asian longhorned ticks have likely been in the U.S. since 2010, but seven cattle deaths in Virginia’s Albemarle County in 2017 found the species was carrying a new threat to livestock: a virulent form of the Theileria orientalis parasite, which can cause a disease known as theileriosis characterized by anemia, fever, jaundice, respiratory problems and weakness in cattle. In some cases, cows become so depleted that they spontaneously abort fetuses; in other cases, cattle die. Research has estimated this particular form of Theileria, known as the Ikeda genotype, causes mortality rates between 1% and 5%.
Still, variation is wide, said Lahmers. “There are herds that have zero percent mortality. And we have some that have had 25%.”
A new tick plus a new disease equals a double threat to Virginia cattle
In 2019, when the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) began testing cattle at sales barns and livestock auctions for Theileria, Lahmers said about 1% to 2% of cows turned up positive. That percentage has grown dramatically: While he has not yet finalized his data for publication, Lahmers said he’s seen a “10- to 20-fold increase” in positive cases.
Neither he nor VDACS has firm estimates of cattle deaths linked to theileriosis, but Lahmers said that “if we count cattle deaths and abortions, we’re probably in the thousands.”
“It spread easily,” he said. “It doesn’t cause death in the majority — similar to COVID, it’s only a problem for a few, but the way the cattle industry works, there isn’t that much margin for profit. So if you lose 5% of your herd or 5% abort … that’s enough to take you from marginally profitable to significant financial losses.”
At the same time, Asian longhorned ticks are also showing up in more Virginia counties. In 2019, they had been detected in 24 counties, largely following the spine of Interstate 81 and then stretching west into the coalfields region. By this June, the number of counties had jumped to 38.
“It seems to be the higher elevations along the I-81 corridor,” said Lahmers. “All of those counties are positive or are going to be positive soon.”Virginia isn’t the only state grappling with the ticks. Between 2019 and April 2023, the number of states that had detected the species rose from 11 to 19, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifying it in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as Virginia.
“I’m not sure that the expansion in Virginia is any faster than anywhere else,” said Lahmers.
Scientists aren’t sure yet how the tick is managing to spread as quickly as it is, but they have identified several possible factors. One is the species’ willingness to feed on an array of animals, including migratory birds, which means they have less trouble finding sustenance to survive and reproduce. Another is the tick’s asexual method of reproduction, which allows it to reproduce without relying on a mate.
“As there is no cure, treatment should focus on supportive measures including stress reduction, nutritional supplementation, and above all, prevention in the form of tick control,” said Dr. Charles Broaddus, Virginia’s state veterinarian, in a VDACS release.
Furthermore, Lahmers warned just because a cow tests positive for theileriosis doesn’t mean that any subsequent illness it might suffer is due to theileriosis.
Despite the spread and the concerns, Lahmers said there’s no need to panic. Most cattle survive theileriosis, and researchers are actively working to better understand the disease and its connections to the Asian longhorned tick through cooperative agreements between the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
In 2019, he said, “It was a Virginia problem.” But “with time, we have found out it wasn’t just a Virginia problem, and it has continued to spread.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Farming the Future: Robert A. Clark’s innovative efforts earn him top honors
In a remarkable feat that resonates with his lifelong dedication and passion for his work, Robert A. Clark, a Senior Extension Agent with a focus on Agriculture and Natural Resources, has recently received the 2023 Alumni Award for Extension Excellence from the Virginia Tech Alumni Association.
Better known as Bobby, Clark expressed his delight and gratitude for this well-deserved recognition. “My desire to become an Extension agent started when I was in high school. My Extension career spans two states — North Carolina and Virginia — and 35 years,” he said, reflecting on his journey that has taken him through three and a half decades of service. He added, “Throughout my career, I have always enjoyed helping both individuals and communities succeed through the knowledge shared as an Extension agent.”
Clark’s contribution to the field extends to addressing an array of economic and environmental issues. His tireless work in the northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond has encompassed a series of initiatives like improving slug management in no-till corn and soybeans, helping farmers increase profitability while practicing better environmental stewardship, addressing large animal mortality disposal issues, and devising solutions to poultry litter management issues. The success and impact of these initiatives speak volumes about Clark’s commitment to his stakeholders and his community.
In her supportive remarks, Lori Miller, Senior Staff Officer and Environmental Engineer for USDA, lauded Clark’s unique approach and dedication, saying, “Bobby’s initiative and ability to think outside the box has greatly improved our nation’s ability to respond to animal health emergencies during our times of greatest need; his leadership, professionalism, and practicality have had a major impact on the protection of American agriculture.”
As one of the most respected figures in his field, Clark’s body of work has earned him several awards, including Program Excellence Awards at the district and state levels, the National Association of County Agricultural Agents Distinguished Service Award, and the Virginia Association of Agricultural Extension Agents Distinguished Service Award. This most recent accolade from Virginia Tech further underscores his immense value to his field and his profound influence on American agriculture.
Why small farms make a big difference
Despite the continuing shift in production to larger farms in the United States, the contribution of small family farms is still considerable. According to the USDA, small farms and ranches number nearly two million and generate 15 percent of production. Here’s why small farms can make a big difference.
1. They’re more productive. Smaller farms are more productive per hectare than significantly larger farms. They also tend to have more dependable yields. This is in part because they employ diversified farming systems.
2. They increase diversity. Large farms tend to plant monocultures because heavy machinery makes them easy to manage. By contrast, small farms typically grow wider varieties of crops, contributing to agrobiodiversity, which is essential to sustainable food systems.
3. They safeguard the environment. Small farms have a vested interest in protecting their soil’s fertility and their land’s long-term productivity. Consequently, they act as land stewards for future generations and employ more sustainable farming practices than large, conventional farms.
It’s important to support small family farms whenever possible to ensure they continue to grow and thrive. You can help by shopping at your neighborhood farmer’s market, spreading the word about locally grown products, and requesting your corner store sell more goods from nearby growers.
4 benefits of supporting local farmers
This year, National Ag Day is celebrated on March 21. The theme is Agriculture: Growing a Climate for Tomorrow. This campaign encourages Americans to recognize and celebrate the farmers, ranchers, foresters, farmworkers, and other agricultural stewards across the United States. In honor of this event, here are four benefits of supporting local farmers.
1. Protect the environment. Most small, local farmers employ sustainable growing practices to minimize their environmental impact. Moreover, when food products don’t have to be shipped across the country, it reduces air pollution and minimizes the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills.
2. Eat healthier. The less distance your food travels, the less chance for contamination, expiration, and other issues. Besides, seasonal fruits and vegetables taste better and have a higher nutrition content.
3. Bolster the community. Supporting local farmers means supporting the local economy. When you buy from a local farmer, that money is reinvested into other businesses and services that help improve community life for everyone.
4. Support animal welfare. Local meats, cheeses, and eggs often come from family farms where the animals have been raised in favorable living conditions without hormones or antibiotics. You can feel good about what you’re eating.
Each farmer in the United States feeds 144 people, much more than ever. This National Ag Day, thank a farmer for all they do.
Agricultural giant John Deere heads into space
Close your eyes for a moment and think, “John Deere.” The odds are that the first things to come to mind are green tractors and rolling farmlands. Yet now, John Deere has its eyes set on a (literally) sky-high ambition: using satellites to revolutionize agriculture.
If the renowned farm equipment company has its way, farmers will soon use satellites to generate geospatial maps that allow them to monitor productivity and crop performance.
With this data in hand, farmers can put together appropriate and nuanced responses. For example, if one part of the field is underperforming, farmers can investigate and then react, perhaps increasing fertilizers to one area or deploying pesticides.
Farmers may not be limited to data from their fields or nearby fields. John Deere is working to increase connectivity worldwide. This way, farmers can monitor major events and trends from afar, which could help them organize a more effective response to changing environmental and operating conditions.
John Deere has been gathering data for some time. However, most current data collection relies on farmers using individual See & Spray devices. These devices can alert farmers to problems, such as growing weeds. Now, the company wants to up the ante by looping in low-earth satellites.
In recent months, John Deere has been in discussions with various satellite companies, looking for the perfect partner that will enable farmers to reap the full benefits of data. In the long run, farmers may enjoy greater yields and, thus, more substantial profits.
How to increase monarch butterfly populations on farms
For the past decade, environmental experts have touted the importance of safeguarding beneficial insects like honeybees. However, did you know that protecting monarch butterflies is equally important? Monarch migration across North America is essential to many ecosystems worldwide.
Farmers play a key role in growing monarch populations by protecting, restoring, and establishing native milkweed — wildflowers that monarch butterflies can’t live without — and other nectar plants. Here are a few ways farmers help bolster monarch populations:
• Refrain from spraying monarch habitats with herbicides and insecticides
• Manage ditches along fields to promote monarch habitats
• Leave grass uncut during periods when monarch eggs and caterpillars are present
• Implement grazing and burning practices that promote beneficial plants
If conservation experts and farmers continue to work together, they can create a more successful habitat for monarchs while minimizing the impact on crops and livestock production. Contact your local conservation authority to find out how you can help.
