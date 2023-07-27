Explosion Erupts Near Virginia’s Interstate 81: Pipeline Crisis Averted

The Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl on Saturday, August 12, 2023, either begins or ends in Stephens City at the Newtown Commons on Main Street. A yearly event since 2005 (Stephens City and Middletown joined in 2008), the Crawl is always held on the second Saturday in August. The Crawl constitutes a 43-mile-long yard sale that stretches from Stephens City’s Newtown Commons through seven historic small towns ending at New Market in Shenandoah County. The huge event is a partnership of the Towns of Stephens City, Middletown, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mt Jackson, and New Market, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office.

Stephens City (Newtown Commons and Old School sites) will be one of the top three busiest locations during the 18th Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl. Comprising a total of 140 vendor spaces, only the Shenandoah Valley Flea Market in New Market (160 vendors) and the Strasburg Emporium (150 vendors) are busier. Stephens City Town Hall works to encourage a successful event. “The Town of Stephens City offers the use of the Newtown Commons Park to the Lions Club for vendor spaces free of charge and arranges for enhanced police coverage during the event,” said Mike Majher, Town Manager & Planner.

So, if you are a lifelong crawler or just seeking an unusual way to experience Frederick County, you may want to begin your journey in Stephens City. Do not miss out on visiting the second oldest town in the entire Shenandoah Valley while shopping for yard sale treasures. As a Valley Pike Town, Stephens City is exceptional because it has changed little through three centuries. Many of the buildings along Main Street are examples of late eighteenth-to early-nineteenth-century log dwellings that have been modernized by the application of decorative elements to their exterior. The remodeling was mostly done during the late nineteenth century, so it is also historic and worthy of recognition.

The Stephens City Lions Club is the oldest charitable organization in town, established in October 1946. The Lions have been leaders in the community for decades and coordinate many of the activities inside the historic district. The Newtown Commons is located at 5165 Main Street, across from Clem’s Garage, and the Old Stephens City School is at 5516 Main Street.

“We have rented about 50 vendor spaces at the Commons and have another 50 spaces available. 10 vendor spaces are already rented with another 30 still available at the Stephens City Old School site,” said Dudley Rinker, Chair of the Stephens City Lions Club Yard Crawl Committee. The vendor spaces are 16′ X 20′ and cost $25 per spot. “Vendors can join spaces if they require additional room. Vendor set-up will begin at noon on Friday, August 11”, Rinker said. I am receiving phone calls, texts, and e-mails from vendors every day seeking a great location to enhance their sales. We should be sold out by August 12.

Vendors will be notified of their space number the week of the Crawl. The Crawl officially opens at 7 am on Saturday, but vendors typically begin selling on-site by late Friday afternoon. Adept shoppers begin looking on Friday or early Saturday before the event to locate any rare or collectible items for cherry-picking at daybreak.

According to Lions Secretary Vicki Davies, the Lions Club will be operating out of the Newtown Commons concessions building, selling coffee, bottled water, and soft drinks. Butter biscuits with sausage and Danish will be served in the morning, and hot dogs and potato chips in the afternoon. “The Lions will also be selling Lions t-shirts, brooms, and their famous home-made Apple Butter, cooked all day in copper kettles and poured in pint-size jars,” said Davies. There will be other food vendors at the Commons, including ice cream, caramel corn, and pickles on a stick.

The Lions will follow the guidelines set by the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC. Adjustments have been made for spacing and layout for social distancing and the safety of the vendors and customers. Both locations have restroom facilities and organized parking available.

“Proceeds from the rentals and concessions provide financial and human resource support to sight/hearing conservation, youth activities, and other service projects of the Stephens City Lions Club. “Most of our 17 active members will help with the event in one way or another, from set-up to clean-up and working in the concession stand. We are always soliciting highly motivated new club members who bring their collective knowledge and skill mix to assist with our numerous Lions events,” Rinker concluded. For additional Lions Club information, call 540-247-7662 or email scyardcrawl@gmail.com.

Besides the Lions, some other organizations will also be renting spaces at strategic locations. Rick Kriebel, Manager of Collections and Programs, Newtown History Center of the Stone House Foundation, says he had 24 vendor spaces for rent at 5408 Main Street on the intersection of Fairfax Street. Only 14 spaces at $20 per spot are still available. Kim Begnaud, Trinity Lutheran Church Community Outreach Minister, had ten designated spaces for rent in the church parking lot on 810 Fairfax Street. Only four spaces remain available. “A food truck will be on-site to support hungry browsers,” Begnaud said. Stephens City UMC will be selling used daycare equipment at 5291 Main Street. “We plan to set up outside with small cribs, children’s toys, and various, sundry items,” said Debbie Jones, SCUMC Daycare Chair.

Approximately one-third of the residents living in the historic district on Main Street will clear their attics, basements, garages, and carports and set up on front porches and sidewalks to sell their own wares. Between vendors and locals, as many as 400 people can be selling products within the Stephens City town limits.

Joe Gainer, a seven-year resident living on Main Street in the middle of the historic district, says he always participates, enjoying the camaraderie with neighbors. “My friends all gather their stuff, drop by the house, and offload their old items (everything and anything), knowing my location is a great place to make sales. The items sell quickly. I have sold as much as $2,000 worth of merchandise during the day-long event,” Gainer said.

The Yard Crawl t-shirts are collectible items with different colors featured each year. The 18th Yard Crawl t-shirt is a coral color. Shirts are $15 and $20 based on size. Shirts are available in all sizes, from small to triple extra-large, and available at Main Street Classics at 5441 Main Street in Stephens City as well as other locations along the crawl route.

Yard Crawlers can prepare for the event by bringing small bills and change to make shopping more convenient, but also may assist you in receiving a discount by enabling a smoother transaction for the vendor. Bring bottled water to stay hydrated. Stow away nylon rope, lashing straps, or bungee cords to tie down any oversized purchases. Park vehicles completely off the road and do not block driveways. No double parking is permitted along the entire route.