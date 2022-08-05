Extra watermelon? Try these refreshing drinks

Forget broccoli and spinach for today — here’s the superfood everyone loves to eat!

The juicy pink smile of a watermelon slice (one cup diced) is actually a thirst quencher at 92 percent water. More than in a banana, its ample potassium also makes it a good preventative for heat stroke.

Additionally, it packs a giant dose of glutathione to deter free radicals and enhance the immune system.

Watermelon is second only to tomatoes as a key source of the cancer-fighting antioxidant lycopene, and it has a lot of vitamin C besides.

This superfood has as much fiber as a slice of whole-wheat bread and also features vitamin A, thiamine, and magnesium, and all of this for little more than 50 calories a cup.

Actually, it’s enough just to know you can eat this treat anytime and feel good about doing it.

Selecting: Look for one with a brown stem attached. Thump the center to see if it makes a nice thud. That means it’s ripe.

Storing: Uncut watermelons can be stored unrefrigerated for three to four days. After cutting, cover and refrigerate any leftover chunks.

For a refreshing thirst quencher, puree with apple and lemon juices, or freeze this puree for ice pops.

Though we don’t recommend eating them, watermelon seeds are a folk remedy for high blood pressure. The seeds contain the compound cucurbocitrin, which helps dilate capillaries and boost kidney function– key mechanisms to decrease blood pressure.

Is there anything more delicious than late summer watermelon, ripened in the hot sun until juicy and fragrant?

Not really, and when you find yourself wilting in the late summer heat, a cold watermelon agua fresca or icy watermelon slushie is perfect for helping you cool down and relax. Adults and kids alike will love them, and adding your own spin with extra flavorings or cantaloupe instead of watermelon is easy.

Watermelon agua fresca

Ingredients:

4 cups cubed seeded watermelon

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup white sugar (or to taste)

1 lime

24 fresh mint leaves

ice

Combine watermelon and water in a blender and puree until smooth. Add sugar to taste. Slice lime into small wedges (you’ll need about 8), then place one wedge into each serving glass and three mint leaves. Crush with a cocktail muddler (a wooden spoon handle also works), then add ice. Pour the agua fresca over the ice, stir, then serve.

Watermelon slushie

4 cups cubed seeded ripe watermelon (188 calories)

2 tablespoons sugar (32 calories)

1 tablespoon lime juice (30 calories)

About 3 cups of ice

Blend the fruit, melon, sugar, and juice until liquid. Add ice and continue to blend until the liquid reaches a slushie consistency.

In the whole blend, there are about 250 calories.