Extraordinary Registered Nurse, Alexia Jennings, Recognized at Fauquier Health as DAISY Award Winner
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
We are proud to announce that the third quarter DAISY Team award recipient for 2023 was Registered Nurse (RN), Alexia Jennings. Alexia, or “Lexi,” works as an RN on the fourth floor in the Family Birthing Center unit in Fauquier Hospital. Her nominations showcased the incredible level of dedication and compassionate care provided to her patients.
One nomination from a patient commented, “From the moment we met Alexia, she went above and beyond to make our stay at Fauquier Hospital a pleasant one.” The patient also shared, “You know when you meet someone and you can just tell they not only love their jobs, but they love people? That’s Alexia. She was compassionate, confident, kind, caring, and just all around made a massive difference in my postnatal care.”
During the presentation ceremony, the hallway on the fourth floor was lined with fellow team members and leadership who came to applaud Lexi and congratulate her.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Celebrates Arrival of First Newborn of 2024
In a heartwarming start to the new year, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, Virginia, welcomed its first baby of 2024. The birth took place at the Hylton Family Women’s and Children Center, marking a joyous occasion for both the family and the hospital staff.
Born to proud parents Shannon and Kolby, Lane Riley made a grand entrance into the world at 7:06 a.m. on January 1st. Lane’s arrival was a carefully orchestrated event, overseen by Dr. Jeffrey Walton Bell and assisted by Dr. Michael D. Moxley. A team of skilled nurses, including Mary Krick, RN, Michelle Armstrong, RN, and Tina Barrett, ST, played integral roles in ensuring a safe and successful delivery.
Lane, weighing in at 6 pounds and 12.3 ounces, and measuring 20 inches in length, is the first child for Shannon and Kolby. The family, residing in Culpeper, Virginia, expressed immense joy and gratitude for the exceptional care provided by the medical team at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.
UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, a 130-bed community hospital, is known for its comprehensive medical services. It offers expertise in various fields, including emergency care, heart and vascular services, orthopedics, spine care, women’s and children’s health, and cancer care. The hospital is renowned for its Magnet® recognition, highlighting its nursing excellence. Additionally, it has received national accolades for its cardiology, maternity, and neurology programs.
For those interested in learning more about the services and facilities of UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, further information is available on their website.
Researchers Look at How to Help More Community College Students Gain Four-Year Degrees
WASHINGTON — Community colleges and four-year universities can work together to improve the transfer student experience, a data report from the U.S. Department of Education suggests.
The U.S. Department of Education released data about the institutions where transfer students have the highest graduation rates in each state, with New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Maryland, and Virginia doing the best. At the other end were South Dakota, Delaware, Indiana, New Mexico, and Louisiana.
The announcement of this report came in conjunction with a November summit featuring hundreds of higher education leaders at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, Virginia.
The Department of Education data highlighted an ongoing problem of poor graduation outcomes among college transfer students.
While attending community college has become increasingly common for students in recent decades, schools have not accommodated their practices to match this demand, said Josh Wyner, a founder and executive director of the College Excellence Program at the Aspen Institute.
“When community colleges only educated a small percentage of Americans back in the 1950s and before, there just weren’t a lot of students that were starting at community college and moving onto a four-year school,” Wyner said.
Today, about 40% of all undergraduate students attend community colleges, Wyner said, and most of them plan to earn a bachelor’s degree.
In a press release announcing the Northern Virginia summit and data report, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said there needs to be increased support for transfer students.
“Our current higher education system stacks the deck against community college students who aspire to earn four-year degrees — denying acceptance of their credits, forcing them to retake courses, and ultimately making their educational journeys longer and costlier than they need to be,” Cardona said in the press release.
Pairing two-year and four-year institutions
The Department of Education data also focuses on the “dyads,” or community college and four-year institution pairings, that have the highest graduation rates for transfer students.
The report particularly highlights the “top-performing” partnership between Northern Virginia Community College, known as NOVA, and the ADVANCE program at the public, four-year George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
ADVANCE, which launched in 2018, aims to improve the transfer experience and graduation rates for students, said Jennifer Nelson, the director of university transfer and initiatives at NOVA.
Of the students who transferred from NOVA to George Mason University, 13% graduated with a bachelor’s degree within eight years, according to the Department of Education.
Jason Dodge, the executive director of ADVANCE at George Mason University and NOVA, said there are currently about 4,500 students in the ADVANCE program.
Nelson said that when ADVANCE was first developed in 2017, four key goals were defined to help transfer students. These goals “tend to be the hallmarks” of why students participate in the program.
First, the program seeks to increase associate’s and bachelor’s degree attainment for transfer students since “completion leads to completion,” Nelson said. It also aims to decrease the amount of time spent earning a degree, as well as lower the cost to do so. The fourth goal of the program is to increase support for transfer students, including academic advising.
Nelson and Dodge said the ADVANCE program’s collaboration between schools is what makes it special.
“This is a 50/50 program,” Nelson said. “Every decision that’s made regarding this program is a joint decision.”
Support for transfer students
Nelson said the ADVANCE program offers a “streamlined admission process” for community college students seeking to transfer from NOVA to George Mason.
Students join the program early in their time at NOVA before they have completed over 30 credit hours, Nelson said. Transfer students can spend “no more than five minutes” to complete the ADVANCE program’s free declaration form, Nelson said.
The final part of a student’s onboarding process is to select a curricular pathway or their major, Nelson said. This pathway serves as a “guide” for transfer students as they work to earn their associate’s degree and move on to George Mason University.
There is also no transfer application or application fee for students in the ADVANCE program, which makes the transition process “seamless” for students, Dodge said.
ADVANCE offers financial aid specifically for these transfer students and has so far awarded over $2 million in scholarships and grants to participating students at NOVA and GMU, Dodge said.
In addition to having an academic adviser and access to resources at both institutions, students in the ADVANCE program have a coach. This coach “serves as a student’s primary point of contact for the program,” Nelson said.
Nelson said the coach helps make sure the student is sticking to their pathway and taking the right classes, as well as helps connect students to resources at both institutions.
These certified coaches recognize “that what happens outside of the classroom has a direct impact on a student’s ability to excel inside of the classroom,” Nelson said.
Patterns in transfer student data
Wyner said he sees “similar patterns” between his research with the Community College Research Center on National Student Clearinghouse data and the Department of Education’s data.
The data collected from the National Student Clearinghouse data represents 90% of college students, which is more inclusive than the Department of Education’s data report, Wyner said. The Department of Education’s data only represents students who receive financial aid, he said.
Wyner was a presenter at the Department of Education’s November summit at NOVA.
The first pattern, Wyner said, is that both datasets showcase low graduation rates for community college students transferring to four-year universities.
The second pattern is “incredibly variable bachelor’s attainment rates among dyads of institutions,” Wyner said, and these variations exist even within state lines.
“That huge variation, even within states, says that what matters is institutional practice,” Wyner said.
Wyner said that while state policies can make a difference, it’s concerning that “some institutions are doing radically better than others” within the same state. This is “troubling,” he said, because a student’s chance of graduation appears to be tied to whichever dyad they attend.
If a transfer student attends a community college-university pair with lower graduation rates, that student has “a very small chance of getting a bachelor’s degree,” he said.
“It shouldn’t be a matter of luck as to where you enter community college, in terms of whether you’re ultimately going to get a bachelor’s degree,” Wyner said.
Ensuring success
Wyner said that after the Pell Grant program was established in the 1970s, community college enrollment “dramatically increased” after primarily serving as “access institutions.”
Despite this surge of community college enrollments, “colleges fundamentally didn’t change their practices,” Wyner said.
As AP course enrollment dips, Virginia students eye dual enrollment
Community colleges have since been focused on helping students complete their associate degree but “haven’t worked as hard as they needed to make sure that students succeed after they graduate, that they actually go on to earn the bachelor’s degree that they came for in the first place,” Wyner said.
Four-year universities have primarily focused on first-year student enrollments, Wyner said, even though “the community college population of freshmen and sophomores in our country is as big as the one that starts at four-year schools.”
“Our systems have not caught up to the realities of where students enter college,” Wyner said.
Four-year universities also prioritize first-year students over transfer students when it comes to financial aid, Wyner said.
[Read more: With college enrollment dropping, could 529 savings plans help cover workforce credentials?]
Steps toward transfer student success
With the Community College Research Center, Wyner has studied the colleges with high and improving success rates of transfer students.
These schools demonstrated three characteristics that made this success possible, he said. The colleges prioritize transfer students, create defined programs of study “that extend from the community college into the four-year school with clear course sequences and strong learning outcomes,” as well as offer advising tailored to transfer students.
The first step to improving transfer student success is for leaders at both community colleges and universities to come together and analyze transfer student population data, Wyner said.
Wyner said that schools can further prioritize transfer students by bringing together faculty from individual areas of study from both the two-year and four-year colleges for shared discussions. This can help ensure that those programs of study are “perfectly well-aligned” for a smooth transition from the community college to the four-year college.
“They need to sit down and say, ‘Alright, we’re gonna map out exactly the courses students should take, and we’re going to work hard together to make sure that we’re aligned on our expectations for students and that we’re delivering what students need,’” Wyner said.
by Samantha Dietel, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Preventative Care is Key: End of Year Wellness
Preventive care is a key factor in maintaining your overall health. Annual well visits and health screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies can help you and your provider stay on top of any health issues that may arise before they become serious. They also allow you to develop a good provider-patient relationship and play an important role in helping you stay on the road to good health.
The ending of the year is a perfect time to remind yourself to talk with your provider about your yearly wellness check-up. There are only a few weeks left in 2023. From check-ups to screenings to surgeries, Fauquier Health is here to help. Whether you need something as routine as a vaccination, mammogram, or colonoscopy—or you’ve delayed a surgery, like a hernia repair, or knee or hip replacement—now is the time to take care of yourself. By taking care of these items before the end of the year, you’re not just watching out for your health – you’re also making good use of your insurance benefits. And if you’ve met your deductible, your out-of-pocket expenses could be minimal, or even zero.
Did you know?
General Surgery can specialize in lumps and bumps that you recently noticed for the first time. If you think you have a bump or cyst, and want to get it checked out, you can ask your provider and schedule an appointment with a general surgeon – without the long wait.
If you’ve been putting off care, the end of the year is a great time to schedule your preventive care visit – before your insurance deductible resets in January. To find a provider right for you, call 540.316.DOCS or visit us online at FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Resident Makes Incredible Progress
Willie Cloud has spent nearly the last 45 days at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (FHRNC). After undergoing two separate knee surgeries on her right knee within a matter of four months, she needed around the clock skilled nursing care and rehabilitation to get her back on her feet.
During her stay at FHRNC, Willie has had therapy sessions five days per week. “I’m very pleased,” Willie expressed. “When I first arrived, I could only take a couple steps. Sitting to standing was hard. That’s not the case anymore; you can’t beat the PTs and OTs here.” During Willie’s stay, she worked closely with team members Danielle Helmick, Occupational Therapist (OT), Eric Ingold and Alonzo White, Physical Therapists (PTs), and Julie Ross, Post Acute Supervisor. “I heard they were good, and they did not disappoint,” Willie said.
Willie’s rehabilitation journey was initially jump started by Eric Ingold, Physical Therapist, PT, who performed an initial evaluation and created an individualized plan to map out each step of recovery.
Danielle Helmick, OT, who worked with Willie, has a focus on working with residents to get them more confident in executing their everyday activities that may seem difficult – such as getting up out of bed, getting dressed, finding their balance, and more. “With Willie, I focused on working on mobility transfers,” explained Danielle. “It was important to help her regain her confidence in going from laying down, to sitting up, to standing, and then to walking.”
Alonzo White, PT, provided a different level of care for Willie. While he also focused on mobility transfers, he provided a different level of strength training to help focus on Willie as a whole person. Alonzo would walk with Willie down to the rehabilitation gym to work on everything from lower extremity to upper body strengthening. “Ms. Cloud struggled in the beginning because she had to wear a knee immobilizer brace following her surgery,” explained Alonzo. “But once she took it off, she felt freed, and it was easier to get around once she could bend her right knee.” The PT team has a special focus on understanding limitations and working around them, resistance training, and keeping a consistent routine.
“We work with the resident and see them as a whole person – mentally, physically, and even spiritually,” expressed Alonzo. “The best advice we give our residents to keep them motivated and encouraged is to look at every day like a new day. We point out all of their accomplishments daily, so they hear first-hand the progress they are making.” When asked what the residents and families are told prior to leaving the facility, Alonzo shared, “We tell them – you can rest, but never quit.”
Given the current situation of Willie’s recovery process from her knee surgeries, her son was included as part of her care routines. Since Willie lives with her son, the goal was to ensure he was also confident in knowing how to provide certain levels of care to help his mother be comfortable at home. Willie shared that she is so excited to be able to go back home. She really looks forward to spending time with her family for the holidays. “The timing could not be better,” she said. “And, in the event I need care again, I would come back here with no questions asked.”
To ensure around the clock care was provided as necessary, Post Acute Supervisor, Julie Ross, was responsible for frequent check-ins to ensure Willie was feeling satisfied with her care and her progress. Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (FHRNC) is accepting new residents for post-acute rehabilitation and therapy needs, long-term care, and respite care services. FHRNC is a 113-bed center located on the Fauquier Hospital campus, offering nearby access to hospital and physician services. The short-term rehabilitation program provides multi-disciplinary therapy for people who are ready to leave the hospital, but not yet strong enough to return home. Learn more or call to schedule an in-person tour today at 540.316.5500 or visit us online at FauquierHealth.org/FHRNC. Walk-in tours are also available.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health Supports Salvation Army and Local Families With Angel Tree Donations
December is an important month of the year where we focus on the holiday celebrations, take time to reflect on the past year, and look forward to beginning a new year. The Fauquier community has a great deal of holiday traditions every year from Feed Fauquier, Christmas Parades, Lights for Life, Angel Tree Donations, and more. This year the Fauquier Health team rallied together to support some of the local families in need as identified by the Salvation Army, located in the town of Warrenton.
According to one of our team members, “This has been an emotional and rewarding experience for us to participate in. We are so thankful to have played a part in this initiative.” Another team member shared, “We really got to see our hospital family come together to support the community we live in. Departments rallied together to help families in need with their wish lists like cribs, technological devices for their child’s education, clothing essentials, outdoor activities, and more.”
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health Hosted Pink Out Mammography Nights for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October
During the month of October, Fauquier Health partnered with Fauquier County Government and Public Schools to host its first series of “Pink Out” mammography events. The events spanned two weeks in October where after hours appointments were offered to government and school system employees. These Pink Out events were created to provide ease of access when it came to scheduling a screening mammogram. The events took place after hours on October 18th and October 25th. Altogether, 30 screening mammograms were provided to women who work in Fauquier County.
In addition to providing screening mammograms, attendees were also invited to join various educational presentations on women’s health from providers, including Dr. Victoria McDonald, OB/GYN, Dr. Kearn Ghuman, DO, Primary Care, and Mandy Colegrove, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner. Free chair massages were offered by a Wellness Center massage therapist as well as delicious refreshments, pink hair tinsel extensions, and raffle prizes that made the evening fun for all attendees. Raffle items were donated by local community organizations including Carter and Spence, Latitudes Fair Trade Store, Appleton Campbell, Village Flowers, Mary Kay, Black Bear Bistro & Brick Oven, Cast Iron Craft House, and more.
According to Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, “Fauquier Health hopes to expand mammography event offerings such as these. Our team feels strongly that breast cancer awareness should not be limited to just one month. The level of demand for the Pink Out events was a very successful start. With the recent welcoming of a second mammography machine, we would like to see these events turn into a more frequent offering. We are grateful to our community partners for helping us make these events a success.”
Pink Out events are an important focus for Fauquier Health to initiate as the rise in breast cancer rates continue to grow year after year. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S., behind skin cancers. In fact, the ACS puts the average risk as a one in eight chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. And according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is now the most common cancer globally, claiming 12 percent of new cancer cases. Breast cancer is also the second leading cause of cancer death in women, superseded only by lung cancer.
There is, however, some positive news. Those death rates have been steadily dropping. Statistics show that the overall death rate from breast cancer decreased by one percent each year from 2013 to 2018. This decrease can be attributed to several factors, including better treatment for those with cancer, early detection, and advanced technology to detect cancer at early stages.
Mammograms help detect breast cancer earlier than waiting for symptoms to appear. That’s an incredibly important weapon in the fight against breast cancer because that early detection can result in an more effective treatment and a dramatic increase in survival. To schedule a mammogram today, call our central scheduling line at 540-316-5800 or visit us online at FauquierHealth.org/imaging.
About Fauquier Health
