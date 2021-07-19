Local News
Extraordinary Registered Nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The second DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Linda Godfrey. A strong nomination that came in for Linda consisted of the special care and attention she provided to her patient during their stay. The patient, an 86-year old retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, had come to Fauquier Hospital for a necessary medical procedure. While in recovery, the patient commented, “…one of the attending surgical nurses, Linda Godfrey, made my stay so much better than it might have been because of her superior responsiveness and demonstrated caring service…”
He went on to comment, “It takes some doing to be able to make the person who is in bed feel better simply because of your presence and actions. Nurse Godfrey demonstrated this ability in spades!”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the main lobby entrance for all to see as they enter the hospital facility. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Valley Health announces new safety standard: All employees and medical staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Today, Valley Health announced to its 6,300 employees and affiliated physicians that, in a move to improve patient and employee safety, the COVID-19 vaccination will be added to the list of required vaccinations for all employees, medical staff members, and contractors. The standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining the health system and requires all employees, providers, and contractors to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021.
“Since the release of the first COVID-19 vaccine in December, and the CDC’s identification of healthcare workers as being among the highest priority, we have made it convenient for our employees to protect themselves, their families, their coworkers and those we serve,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “We vigorously encouraged, but did not require, the vaccine in the same way we require vaccination for many other infectious diseases. With a growing body of evidence demonstrating how safe and effective the vaccines are, we believe requiring our staff to take this step to stop the spread of the virus is the most responsible course of action.”
Jeffrey Feit, MD, Valley Health Population and Community Health Officer, has immersed himself in COVID-19 vaccine research and statistics, as well as physician and public sentiment. “The science is clear: more than 3.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide. The vaccines have proven to be very safe and highly effective in preventing hospitalizations, death, and spread of the virus. The effects of COVID-19 illness are far more concerning than those of the vaccine,” Feit said
The new Valley Health requirement takes effect immediately, with the expectation that new employees will either provide evidence of vaccination or complete the vaccination series two weeks prior to beginning work. Employees who are managers or above and medical staff members must provide evidence of prior completion of the vaccination series or receive their first dose by August 16. The balance of unvaccinated staff have until October 1 to receive their first dose and until November 1 to complete the series. Vaccination is provided free of charge at locations throughout Valley Health.
Staff who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons may apply for an exemption, which will be carefully and confidentially evaluated. Team members who remain unvaccinated beyond their assigned deadline and do not have an approved exemption will be subject to suspension or termination.
Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Valley Health’s Chief Physician Executive, acknowledged the extraordinary work done by the staff, nurses and physicians over the course of the pandemic and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to the safety of its patients and employees. “Valley Health employees have seen first-hand the devastation COVID-19 has caused people in our region; we’ve lost family, friends and colleagues to this deadly virus,” Sabbagh said. “The scientific evidence, as well as our real-world experiences, show COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Valley Health is a place of helping and healing, and we strongly believe that this is the right thing to do for our patients, our staff and our community.”
“Every patient, every community member, and every employee must know that safety is our top priority, and when visiting any Valley Health facility they should feel confident we have done all we can to keep them safe,” concluded Nantz.
(Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. valleyhealthlink.com )
Navy veteran, author, and friend ‘Tory’ Failmezger dies at 74
Victor “Tory” Failmezger, a career veteran in the U.S. Navy who, in retirement, turned to research and writing about World War II in Europe, died recently following complications from heart failure. He was 74.
Tory, as he preferred to be called, earned a degree of fame in both callings and also was known for his Middletown residence, the building of which he supervised the re-creation of Thomas Jefferson’s private home, Poplar Forest.
Born in New Jersey, Tory is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia A. Grant, their son, Christian, daughter Victoria Matthews, two grandsons, and a sister, Stephanie Partilla of Huntington, Long Island. His brother, Robin Gregory, died in 2017.
Tory and Patricia met in Italy during twin service careers, she as a U.S. Navy nurse, he, heading for a career in naval intelligence during which, and after, satisfied a lifelong infatuation with the European continent.
He graduated first from Southern Methodist University in 1969, then later, while based in Italy, earned a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Boston University’s Naples (Italy) campus.
While spending a good part of his naval career in Europe, Tory spent his initial years home-ported in Yokosuka, Japan, from which he participated in the emergency evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War. At that point, as an air intelligence officer, he became an aide to the U.S. Director of Naval Intelligence, followed by a stint as Assistant Naval Attaché in Rome.
This was described in his self-written, lengthy obituary, read aloud by Victoria at a private ceremony in the Middletown house, as Patricia and his favorite assignment in a 22-year military career.
Tory reached the rank of commander before retirement and received eight personal decorations, including four meritorious service medals. His final Navy assignment was at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. where he directed a team evaluating bomb damage inflicted during Operation Desert Storm in the Iraq war.
Private life post-Navy included working with NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy while traveling widely in Europe, where he was the featured speaker at several international conferences.
Locally, Tory served four years on the Warren County Planning Commission, but in more recent years he and Patricia traveled Europe extensively while he researched materials for the last two of his six published books. The first of that final duo, published by the prestigious Osprey Publications of Oxford, UK, was titled “American Knights”. It is the story of the legendary World War II 601st Tank Destroyer Battalion and featured his uncle, Army Lt. Tommy Welch, whose battalion famously fought its way from the south of Italy to the gates of Rome.
His second, even more, comprehensive history of World War II in Europe was published just a few short months before his passing. It concentrated in-depth on the Nazi occupation of Rome, 1943-44. In the course of writing these two books, the Failmezgers regularly traveled to Europe to complete deep research activities, occasionally taking the rest of the family with them.
(Malcolm Barr Sr., our contributing writer who spent almost a decade as a military writer during the Vietnam War for The Associated Press, was one of a number of Failmezger’s friends with differing specialties involved in producing his last two books. Barr has copies, signed by Tory, in his bookshelf, which he lists among his “proud possessions.”)
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 19 – 23, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – On-ramp from southbound Route 340/522 closed during overnight hours for paving operations, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (July 18-19).
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through August 16.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – On-ramp from southbound Route 340/522 to westbound I-66 closed during overnight hours for paving operations, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (July 18-19).
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for a safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Andréa Ross joins Warren County Habitat for Humanity as new Executive Director
Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. is excited to announce that Andréa Ross has joined the organization as its new Executive Director. Andréa comes to Habitat with a wealth of experience in single and multi-family home maintenance, repair, and management. She is active in the local Warren-Page NAACP and other community interests.
As a Warren County native and mother of two recent Skyline High School graduates, Andréa cares deeply about our community, its residents, and its future. She is drawn to the Habitat adage that people need “a hand up, not a hand out.”
Andréa’s passion and skills will be a great asset to the organization as it seeks to expand its impact on our community through affordable homeownership and community development programs and advocacy.
Jessica Priest-Cahill, the former executive director, has stepped into a volunteer role as chair of the Resource Development Committee. The WCHFH Board of Directors has appreciated Jessica’s leadership over the past 18 months as the organization navigated COVID related pressures and made organizational and programming changes to better serve its existing clients while expanding its impact on the Front Royal/Warren County community.
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for affordable home ownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
If you would like to learn more about our programs or volunteer opportunities, please visit our website at www.warrencountyhabitat.org or contact our office at 540-551-3232 or info@warrencountyhabitat.org.
Royal Cinemas lights up Main Street Front Royal
Another upgrade to Main Street Front Royal was when the Royal Cinemas turned on the lights Wednesday night. The Royal Examiner captured the event from start to finish.
Passenger vehicle driver skills testing expanded across the Commonwealth
Beginning July 19, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will offer passenger vehicle road skills testing at 72 customer service centers across the Commonwealth. The 38 added locations will create more than 39,000 additional road skills testing appointment opportunities for the coming 90 days of appointment availability.
The easing of social distancing requirements and the end of the state of emergency in the Commonwealth enabled DMV to expand road skills testing locations by resuming the traditional testing process in which an applicant operates a vehicle on the road with an examiner sitting beside them in the vehicle. Customers who would like to use an interpreter during their road skills test will need to schedule an appointment on a closed course at one of the sites listed below.
An appointment is required for a road skills test and, depending on the location of the appointment, customers will complete their test on a closed course or on the road. Both tests ensure new drivers demonstrate safe driving skills. (See locations below)
“We are thrilled to continue expanding appointment opportunities by adding road skills testing locations,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “DMV is conducting more transactions now than before the pandemic, and much of that work is being done outside our offices. But, some services simply must be conducted in person. With the easing of social distancing requirements, we can resume road skills testing at all of our offices equipped to offer it and create tens of thousands of new appointment opportunities for Virginians who need this vital service.”
Road skills testing at DMV is available to Virginia residents age 18 and older. For those under age 18, the road skills test will be given as part of the Virginia driver education course taken at a public, private or commercial driving school. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/skillstest.
Appointment opportunities at a DMV customer service center are available at dmvNOW.com/appt. Road skills tests can be conducted at any full-service DMV customer service center except Arlington Metro, Fair Oaks Mall, and Pentagon.
In addition to the expanded road skills testing, with the easing of social distancing requirements, DMV has been able to open more windows at customer service centers across the state, creating over 150,000 appointment opportunities since late spring.
Locations now offering traditional (in-vehicle) road skills testing:
Alexandria
Altavista
Arlington
Bedford
Chesapeake
Courtland
East Henrico
Emporia
Fairfax/Westfields
Fort Lee
Front Royal
Gate City
Gloucester
Hopewell
Jonesville
Lebanon
Leesburg
Lexington
Lorton
Martinsville
Norfolk/Military Circle
North Henrico
Norton
Onancock
Portsmouth
Prince William/Manassas
Pulaski
Rocky Mount
Staunton
Sterling Boulevard
Tappahannock
Virginia Beach/Hilltop
Vansant
Warrenton
Williamsburg
Winchester
Woodstock
Wytheville
Locations offering closed course (parking lot) road skills testing:
Abingdon
Charlottesville
Chester
Chesterfield
Christiansburg
Clintwood
Covington
Culpeper
Danville
Farmville
Franconia
Fredericksburg
Galax
Hampton
Harrisonburg
Kilmarnock
Lynchburg
Marion
Newport News
Norfolk/Widgeon Road
Petersburg
Richmond Central
Roanoke
South Boston
South Hill
Stafford
Sterling Free Court
Suffolk
Tazewell
Tysons Corner
Virginia Beach/Buckner
Waynesboro
West Henrico
Woodbridge
