Extraordinary Registered Nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The third DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Stephanie Usrey. A strong nomination that came in for Stephanie consisted of the special care and attention she provided to an admitted patient over the age of 90. The patient’s daughter, who submitted the nomination, commented, “Stephanie took the time to speak with her and learn things about her, and realized they had friends in common. She saw all of my mom, and not just what her condition made her.” The patient’s daughter went on to comment, “… she was a bright light in what was a stressful few days!”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Mildred Lee Grove – Philanthropist, Historian, Teacher, Social Worker, Activist…
In 1987, the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society named the then 84-year-old Mildred Lee Grove, Historian of the Year. The inscription on the plaque she received at the annual meeting recognized Miss Grove as “a faithful and diligent historian” whose service to the Society has been invaluable. Miss Grove exceled at using history to tell stories. Her expertise was in the supervision of town records, taped recordings, photographs, drawings and the townspeople themselves to interpret the past of the local area. She had the perfect skill-mix of intelligence, patience and scholarship and art and writing, which she employed to preserve the memories and ideas of past events. She was a member of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society for over 40 years serving not only as Recording Secretary, but also on the Editorial Board. She belonged to the Archeological Society of Virginia and participated in many of their programs.
Miss Grove strongly believed that the community should have well documented records for reference in future years. She became increasingly involved in historic preservation which included preserving houses, commercial buildings and churches that played major roles in the community. Miss Grove understood that community pride is centered on town residents acquiring the knowledge to remember and to celebrate the past and to prepare important current events for memories as well.
Mildred Lee Grove was born in Stephens City, Virginia, December 29, 1902 and was the only child of Samuel Benton Grove and Cara Altha Steele Grove. She had a brother who died in infancy. After attending Stephens City High School, she continued her education, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Hollins College in Roanoke (Class of 1924) and a master’s degree in English Drama from the University of Virginia in 1929. Her thesis topic was on Henrik Johan Ibsen, the Norwegian playwright. [1] She took additional coursework in counseling at Richmond Professional Institute (Virginia Commonwealth University) and New York University. [2]
Miss Grove taught English for one year in Clifton Forge, followed in 1925 by five years teaching at John Handley High School in Winchester. Following a twelve year leave of absence to recover from tuberculosis, she returned to Handley in 1942 to teach English for seven more years before accepting the position of Visiting Teacher for Winchester Public Schools in 1949. In this capacity she served as truant officer, social worker and as the school’s liaison to various social agencies until her retirement in August 1968.
Mildred Lee Grove accepted the invitation to join the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, the National Honor Society for Women Teachers who have demonstrated leadership from kindergarten to university in both public and private schools. She was initiated into the society in 1951 at the State Convention in Staunton, Virginia. [3]
Before and after retirement, Miss Grove was engaged in many civic and philanthropic activities in Frederick County. She was the founder of the Social Service Council of Winchester and actively committed to the Northwest Sheltered Workshop, the Salvation Army Board and the Mental Health Board, as well as other organizations. During this time, she discreetly used her personal finances to purchase food, clothing, shoes and medicines for students and their families. [4]
Miss Grove had deep personal roots in Stephens City as over eight generations of her ancestors had resided in Frederick County. She lived her entire life in the home of her parents and grandparents at historic 5357 Main Street (Wells-Allemong-Steele-Grove House) in Stephens City. Her grandmother Altha Watson Steele and grandfather Milton Boyd Steele bought the house in 1872. According to Miss Grove, the brick building was built in 1834 and the adjoining log cabin store was built about 1762 to 1765. [5] A counting room was added in the 1830s that connected the log cabin store to the brick residence. [6]
Her Aunt Inez Virginia Steele was the author of Methodism and Early Days in Stephens City, Virginia. Like her Aunt Inez, Miss Grove became the town authority on Stephens City history. Her Grandfather Milton Boyd Steele was a devout Methodist and Sunday School teacher. Grove’s father, Samuel Grove, was employed in the carriage business with the Banner Buggy Company in Richmond. [7] Later, he was influential in the establishment of automobile dealerships in Virginia. [8] Miss Grove was a lifelong member and supporter of the Stephens City United Methodist Church. According to long time Church Trustee, Ray Ewing, Miss Grove provided substantial funding toward the 1966 Education Building extension. “Later on, she made continual donations to specifically reduce the principal amount of the mortgage on the education building debt. She didn’t like paying interest,” said Ewing.
As an early member of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, Miss Grove had participated in the local preservation movement. She was among those who influenced the way George Washington’s Office, Abram’s Delight, the 18th Century Valley Cabin (from Cork Street in Winchester), and Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters in Winchester were preserved, renovated and presented to the public as exhibition buildings. They were also, no doubt, what Miss Grove had in mind as she conceived and communicated her vision for the Stone House. [9]
Throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Linda Simmons, Stone House Foundation Second Vice President, Secretary and first cousin, once removed, visited with Mildred Lee. “She was my mentor and took me to meetings of the historical society in Winchester, we went on endless tours of old houses. She shared my budding interest in art history and went with me to the state library as well as endless courthouses to search local records,” Simmons said.
Miss Grove had a reputation for living generously, which Simmons believes came from family history, personal adversity and a Christian, loving, kind heart. “This is why Miss Grove provided tuition assistance to female students attending college or university and older women and widows were given the gift of paying for or off their homes or houses to live in or remain as life estates,” Simmons added.
Miss Grove was a friend to the African American community in Stephens City. According to Simmons, “When Orrick Chapel merged with the local Methodist Church in 1991, the trustees of Orrick Chapel turned to Miss Grove to ensure the historic building would not be abandoned, sold or torn down.” In 1993, Miss Grove had the Orrick Chapel property transferred to the Stone House Foundation where it has since undergone several sensitive interior restorations.
Current Foundation President, Linden Fravel’s, first meeting with Miss Grove came after his discovery of thousands of pottery shards at the Andrew Pitman property. “I had been able to reconstruct a number of pots, jugs, and other vessels. I called and made an appointment for us to meet. That began our relationship that lasted until her death,” Fravel said.
Fravel continues, ”Our initial conversation dealt with the potters of Newtown. She remembered that she had observed a strata or layer of pottery at three distinct places on Main Street when the water lines were being installed. Each of the three instances occurred in front of properties that had previously been occupied by the potters John and Andrew Pitman and their nephew John Nolen. She correctly deduced that these shards were the remains of “wasters” that did not “fire” correctly. They had been smashed and used as cobble on the sidewalk in front of each location. I knew immediately that we were kindred souls, bound by our search for the unpublished history of Newtown/Stephensburg.”
Along with Linda Simmons, Fravel had the honor of speaking at Miss Grove’s funeral. He spoke about a small scrap of paper that he had found among Miss Groves many documents. Upon it was a verse written in Miss Grove’s handwriting, “Many follow the same trail, but few leave markers for those who follow.” Fravel concludes, “Miss Grove was a mentor to all who loved local history. The “markers” that she left and her observations and attention to detail are evident in the day-to-day work of the foundation she chartered over 30 years ago.”
During the 1980s and 90s, Miss Grove would often reminisce during frequent interviews about life at the turn of the twentieth century. The topics included early firefighting techniques, Christmas Eve childhood memories, Saturday night activity in town and Sunday morning routines, local shopping experiences, crushed limestone roads, country doctors and dentists, early post office locations, President Andrew Jackson’s speech from the front porch of the then Main Street Tavern, a once bustling Mudville business district and Grandma Steele’s version of General Phil Sheridan’s Cedar Creek “dash.” She gladly shared her memories with others who wanted to acquire knowledge just as she did through the learned art of story-telling.
In the early nineties, Winchester resident, Barbara Cooper, was a home health physical therapist with Valley Health who made visits to Mildred Grove at the family home on Main Street. ”Even with her broken hip, she insisted on giving me a tour of the home and showed me where the old detached kitchen had been connected to the house. I credit her for kindling my interest in local history. We had wonderful conversations. At ninety, her faith was strong. She never once complained of pain. I would describe her as serene. I also remember she was very excited about visits from the late Dr. Dave Powers, a former foundation board member, and his interest in Newtown history,” Cooper said.
The Newtown History Center is maintained by the Stone House Foundation, a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, privately-operated organization governed by a board of directors. Named for the small stone dwelling built in the 1760s (currently undergoing restoration) that originally housed the Museum, the Foundation has always been focused on educating children, residents and visitors about the history and culture of the lower Shenandoah Valley. With the town of Stephens City as its focus, the Foundation seeks to interest and engage residents, visitors, scholars and students in the events, life-ways and material culture of the region. [10]
The restoration continues the vision of Mildred Lee Grove, who established the Stone House Foundation in 1990. Near the end of her life, Grove felt the need to turn the Stone House into a museum so Stephens City would have a place to preserve its heritage. Grove died in 1997 at the age of 94. She left an endowment of about $3.5 million to ensure that the Foundation could carry her vision for the property forward. [11]
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: North American Porcupine
How do you examine a porcupine? Very carefully!
This young adult porcupine was brought to us by a Winchester, Virginia police officer after being found in a parking garage in the downtown area. To minimize his stress (and ours) this patient was anesthetized for examination. During the exam, harsh lung sounds were heard, possibly due to a respiratory infection.
Although some quills were missing, most likely from defending himself against a predator, this porcupine still had most of his quills intake, which is why we used heavy-duty leather gloves to move him during his exam (as seen in this video). We had quite a few quills embedded in our gloves after that!
Contrary to popular belief, porcupines cannot throw or eject their quills. Their quills have barbs that will embed in tissue if touched and are very difficult to remove. Never attempt to handle a porcupine yourself and be sure to keep pets away if you see one, as they will defend themselves if necessary. If you or your pet gets quilled, seek appropriate medical attention and do not attempt to remove the quills yourself.
Because a parking garage is no place for a porcupine, he will be returned to the same general area but in a more appropriate location.
Thank you to the Winchester Police Department for containing this prickly patient and getting it to our wildlife hospital for care!
Are you surprised that porcupines are in Virginia?
Though porcupines are native, they were were extirpated (locally extinct) from Virginia in the mid-1800s due to hunting and habitat destruction. Now that their populations are recovering nearby in West Virginia and Maryland, they have been traveling back into Virginia. There have been over two dozen confirmed sightings of these fascinating rodents in the northwestern portion of our state in the last 20 years!
This is our 3,156 patient this year!
If you want to help this porcupine and the 3,000+ other patients we treat each year, please donate to BRWC on #GivingTuesday! Wildlife Centers don’t receive state or Federal funding for what we do. We rely on your donations to save wild animals and return them to the wild.
This year on #GivingTuesday (November 30th) starting at 8am, donations made through Facebook will be matched with an $8 million dollar pledge by the social media platform until the matching funds are exhausted. Your donation will ALSO be matched by our generous board of directors until those funds are met as well. That gives your donation the opportunity to be TRIPLED, going further than any other time! Please save the date to make a big impact for wildlife.
“DECA Cares” Project
This fall, WCHS DECA conducted a series of community-based service projects as part of an ongoing project known as “DECA Cares”.
The first project was co-sponsoring a “Community Service Awareness” Night with the WCHS Athletic Department during the home football game on September 10, 2021, vs. Strasburg. The chapter assisted local organizations, United Way, St. Luke’s Community Clinic, and Habitat for Humanity of Front Royal, with setting up and participating with informational booths during the game. The informational booths were designed to bring community awareness of the organizations represented to the fans attending the game.
On September 17, the chapter co-sponsored, again with WCHS Athletic Department, a “Domestic Violence Awareness Night” during the football game against Fauquier HS. Partnering with the Phoenix Project, a booth was set up, providing informational literature and giveaway promotional items to the fans attending the game.
The next community-based project was to sell concessions during the “Guns & Hoses” softball games played by teams from the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office, and the 1st responders from the Front Royal/Warren County Fire & Rescue Department. Partnering with Carolina Dreamin’ LLC, the chapter raised $400 for Able Forces, an organization benefiting local veterans and their families in need.
On October 31, the chapter assisted with pumpkin carving and giving out candy to trick-or-treaters participating in “Hometown Halloween” in downtown Front Royal.
Finally, on Friday, November 5, over 30 DECA members assisted with the United Way’s “Day of Caring” in Front Royal and Warren County. Student teams cleaned up Miller Park, Rockland Park, Burrell Park, and Eastham Park’s boat landing and dog park. Additionally, everyone assisted with planting trees on the property of a local home.
The “DECA Cares” Project was coordinated and led by WCHS DECA members April Escobar, Sophia Logan, and Kiara Wiles.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 8 – 12, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Be alert for litter pick-up operations, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of the ramp to southbound I-81 due to pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 11.
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 13 – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 301 – northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Melting Pot ‘family’ says goodbye to its ‘dad’
The news of Melting Pot owner Robert Bachelor’s passing on Tuesday afternoon, November 2, led to exchanged messages, condolences, and tributes of affection among long-time customers and employees alike.
Robert had handed day-to-day management of restaurant operations over to son Elliot over the last several years due to increasing health issues related to age and diabetes he had long battled. Still, he liked to stop in every week or so, even in his “wheelchair buggy” to touch base, trade stories, and share a colorful joke or two with regular customers, while keeping that “tight supervisory eye” on his and Elliot’s employees. For while for some at distance it may have been his business success that marked his life here – Robert missed celebrating the Melting Pot’s 50th anniversary by about six months – for those who worked any amount of time for him or got to know him chatting while waiting for that thin-crust pizza or your favorite sub or appetizer to arrive, it was Robert’s personality and sense of humor that will define fond memories of him. They were memories gathered over decades of Robert holding court at the Melting Pot bar or at tables of friends he spotted on his rounds.
In fact, some of us longer-termers were commiserating during the week that it was sad for the Melting Pot’s generation of newer employees that they didn’t have that daily interaction that characterized Robert’s younger years at the Pot – and I’ll categorize those “younger” years as right up through his 70s – because they missed that interaction that bred the familiarity that transitioned to lifelong friendships as part of “The Melting Pot family” for so many.
Friday, November 5th, in the Melting Pot’s small bar section where Robert long held court, some of that old Melting Pot family, along with Robert’s son Elliott, and Elliot’s wife and son Kellie and Palmer, gathered to remember, reunite, tell “Robert stories”, and toast their dad, whether it be by blood, marriage or pizza over a beer.
Here’s to you, Robert, thanks for the stories, the laughs, and the friendships made waiting for that defining thin-crust pizza – especially the anchovy-dressed ones we used to share that drove everyone away from our corner of “the owner’s box”.
See the Royal Examiner’s obituary Robert Bachelor (1938 – 2021) – Royal Examiner for details on services and a brief overview of the expansive and interesting life lived by Robert Bachelor. And hang in there Westy, Ruth, Elliot, Francie, and families – without your family, The Melting Pot family could never have existed.
Saturday night fire damages Vaught Estates home
Just after 8:30 pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021, Warren County Emergency Communications began receiving 9-1-1 calls from neighbors reporting smoke and flames coming from a residence in the 900 block of Goodview Drive. A residential structure fire dispatch was initiated.
The on-duty Assistant Fire Marshal was the first unit to arrive on the scene and reported visible fire from the attic system of the home.
The Assistant Fire Marshal was able to verify all occupants were able to self-rescue from the home. Firefighters initiated an interior fire attack, though the command ordered an evacuation due to a water supply issue. Personnel quickly corrected and reestablished the water supply and crews resumed an interior fire attack. The fire was marked under control in approximately 45 minutes.
The fire caused significant damages to the home and rendered it uninhabitable. The occupants received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Assistance Program. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators determined a failure within the chimney allowed the fire to spread into the home’s attic space.
Fire Chief James Bonzono took advantage of the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of having chimneys professionally inspected and cleaned annually and to stress the importance of a working smoke alarm.
Units on the run:
Engine 4 (Linden)
Rescue Engine 5 (Shenandoah Shores)
Engine 6 (Shenandoah Farms)
Engine 9 (Chester Gap)
Truck 10 (North Warren)
FM 4
Duty Officer (Captain Cross)
