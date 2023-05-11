Extreme golf: Yes, it’s a thing, and yes, it’s extreme

When you think of extreme sports, you probably think of something like wingsuit gliding or cave diving rather than, say, golf. But people love extremes, and they love golf, which brings us to extreme golf.

At South Africa’s Legend Golf and Safari Resort, the Extreme 19th Hole tees off from 1,500 feet up a mountain, accessible only by helicopter. So far, no one has sunk a hole-in-one on the green hundreds of feet below, but at least 14 people have scored a birdie. On other holes, you’ll have to beware of the wildebeest hazards.

Normally, knocking out 18 holes is typically a day-long affair of trekking across three or miles. If you decide to take on all 18 holes at the Nullarbor Links in Australia, you’ll need to set at least a few days aside. The course stretches for roughly 850 miles along Australia’s southern coast. To play it, you will go through a sheep station and dodge hazards like emus, kangaroos, poisonous snakes and wombat holes, naturally. Ambient temperatures can reach 122 degrees during the day.

Folks who live in a far northern or southern climate often think of golf as a summer sport. After all, you can’t grow grass for greens and fairways in the snow, right? Right. But who needs grass?

Each year, the World Ice Golf Championship tees off in Uummannaq, Greenland, with temperatures well below freezing. While golfing across icy, windswept landscapes, you won’t have to worry about shagging your shot into trees (there are none), and the water hazards are mostly of the frozen sort.

Golf courses often have strict rules when it comes to attire. Collars are usually required, and shorts are often frowned upon. Shorts certainly aren’t allowed at La Jenny in France. Nor are collared shirts, or pants, or anything at all — because La Jenny is a naturalist golf course, and only birthday suits are allowed (with some exceptions made for bad weather).

So if you ever find yourself thinking that the local country club or public course is a bit too mundane, consider sinking your putts somewhere more extreme.