Local News
Extremely treacherous travel conditions expected on Thursday in the Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON – One of the largest winter storms to impact the Shenandoah Valley in several years is forecast to begin in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, February 18 and continue into the day on Thursday. The snow may be followed by a mix of snow, sleet, and ice. Driving conditions are expected to be extremely treacherous and travel should be delayed during this storm. Snowfall rates could be one to two inches an hour, approaching whiteout conditions.
The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District performed brining operations on the interstate and other high traffic roads on Wednesday. The Staunton District will have crews pre-staged during the night and will begin road clearing operations as soon as the winter weather arrives. There will be 900 pieces of equipment deployed within the district for snow and ice removal in addition to 1400 people involved in snow removal operations. Snow operations will be 24/7 with crews working 12-hour shifts. Heavy wreckers will also be staged along portions of Interstate 81 and Interstate 64. Additional contractor crews will be used for tree and branch removal from roadways resulting from ice and heavy snow.
VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads, and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus initially on roadways that are traveled most.
Travelers can monitor road conditions on the VDOT 511 website at http://www.511Virginia.org. The 511 map can display road conditions, traffic cameras, road surface temperatures, and more. Roads with snow and ice conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe, or closed. This information can also be accessed on the 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can also be obtained by dialing 511.
To obtain a text listing of road conditions on http://www.511Virginia.org look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
Road condition definitions:
• Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
• Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
• Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
• Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Local News
National Weather Service issues a winter storm warning for our area
The National Weather Services has issued a winter storm warning and remains in effect from 3 am Thursday to 6 am Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow along with some sleet and freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation from freezing rain up to one-tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north-central, and northern Maryland, and northern and northwest Virginia.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. Snow will overspread the area between 3 and 5 AM. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Thursday. Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may be heavy at times, especially Thursday morning through midday. Snowfall rates around one to two inches per hour are possible along with visibilities around one-quarter mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
Local News
Governor Northam unveils statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system
Governor Ralph Northam today, February 17, 2021, invited Virginians to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. The Commonwealth’s new, centralized system allows individuals to easily pre-register for the free vaccine, confirm that they are on the waitlist, and learn more about Virginia’s vaccination program.
“Virginians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, and these new tools will help them get answers, get pre-registered, and most importantly, get vaccinated,” said Governor Northam. “While our vaccine supply remains limited, we are doing everything we can to acquire more doses and put shots into the arms of eligible individuals in a safe, efficient, and equitable manner. I thank everyone for staying patient and continuing to follow public health guidance, so we can mitigate the spread of this dangerous virus.”
Virginia’s new website and call center are designed to streamline vaccine pre-registration by bringing disparate processes from local health departments together under one unified system. Virginians who previously pre-registered for the vaccine through their local health district do not need to sign up again. Those who have already pre-registered have been automatically transferred to the centralized system, and their pre-registration status will not be affected. Data migration will continue throughout the week and it may take several days for everyone to appear in the new system.
Virginia is also launching a new call center for those who prefer to pre-register by phone. The call center is open seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. It is staffed by 750 live operators who can answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and help people get pre-registered. The call center has English- and Spanish-speaking agents, as well as a call-back service in more than 100 other languages. TTY service is available to assist people who are deaf or hard of hearing. If wait times are long, Virginians can choose to get a callback and avoid having to stay on hold. Call volume is expected to be very high during the first week of operation.
To complete your pre-registration, you will be asked to provide some basic information to determine your eligibility. You will not be asked for your social security number or your immigration status. Anyone who pre-registers will receive a pre-registration confirmation and a reference code that can be used to verify that you are still on the waitlist. Individuals can also specify whether they prefer to be contacted by phone, text, or email.
Pre-registration gives Virginians the opportunity to get updates about vaccine availability and to make an appointment when vaccine supply allows—it does not provide immediate access to a vaccine. When you become eligible, you will receive instructions from your local health department on how to schedule an appointment.
More than 12 percent of Virginia’s population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine. Across the country, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine currently far exceeds supply, and it is expected to take several months to reach all individuals who want to be vaccinated. The Commonwealth is prioritizing individuals who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and those who work in certain critical industries, based on public health guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Virginians who qualify for Groups 1A and 1B are currently eligible for vaccinations. This includes health care personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, people age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, those living and working in homeless shelters and correctional facilities, and individuals with underlying medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
For the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Local News
College Board votes to change the name of Lord Fairfax Community College
In July 2020, the State Board for Community Colleges passed a resolution asking all community colleges in Virginia to review their names. Following six months of study, focus group discussions and the results of a brand research study, the LFCC College Board voted on Feb. 4, 2021, to change the name of Lord Fairfax Community College.
The name Lord Fairfax was chosen in 1969 – a year before the college opened. The original college board chose the name in part for its link to the region’s colonial history. The name also added consistency because the local planning district commission had recently adopted the name Lord Fairfax Planning District Commission. Thomas, the 6th Lord Fairfax, was born in England, and would ultimately hold more than 5 million acres from Virginia’s Northern Neck to near what is now Pittsburgh. He would become a friend of George Washington, although his loyalties lay with the British during the Revolutionary War. Buried in Winchester, Lord Fairfax – like many large landowners at the time – owned enslaved workers.
The request from the State Board provided the college with an opportunity to reflect and honor our past while ensuring our name and brand reflect our values and our future. LFCC College Board Chair Pam McInnis, who represents Warren County, said, “While remembering and honoring the history and successes of LFCC during its first 50 years, the Lord Fairfax Community College Board has accepted the responsibility and opportunity to move forward with renaming the college to reflect the vision and mission for the future for our communities and our students. The renaming, along with strategic planning and rebranding, will provide a path forward for continued success for the next 50 years.”
Vice Chair Mike Wenger, representing Rappahannock County, added, “From the start, it was a challenge that everyone took very seriously. Throughout the effort, everyone consistently came back to the values of the college and our shared concern for the students and communities we have served and will serve over the coming decades. It seems appropriate that these six months of self-reflection came during our 50th year and in the midst of a major strategic planning effort to lay the foundation for the next 50 years.
“The process has been comprehensive, disciplined, inclusive, deliberative, and, above all else, respectful of our responsibility for the history and future of the college. Hard-working groups reached out to constituents, dug into the records, read history, gathered data, and debated issues. We considered the overall college branding with an eye to the future. The process invited deliberations about the values we want to inculcate, the focus we hope the college brand projects, and the breadth of community-reach we want to facilitate. Though this decision wasn’t easy, it was in many ways clear.”
Lt. Gen. Benjamin Freakley, who represents Shenandoah County on the Board, said, “Often, we just move forward day by day without thinking about our name, so this gives us a great opportunity to look at ourselves and determine who we are in relation to our values, our mission, where we are today as an institution, and where we want to go tomorrow. Lord Fairfax doesn’t represent anything we are about.
“Our students come to us from different backgrounds, but they value the opportunity presented by earning an education at LFCC. The college embraces inclusion, opportunity, equality, access to education, and helping students find their way forward. Our faculty is devoted to that. We want people to feel welcome where they serve and live, and if we exclude some part of our faculty and some part of our students, that’s not who we are, whether that exclusion is intentional or unintentional. I think for our students, for our faculty and for our future, it’s the right time to take this opportunity to rename the college and move forward, capturing all we have accomplished in the past and the bright future we have ahead.”
The college will spend the coming months searching for a name that will move us forward and stand the test of time, one that will serve as a welcoming beacon to all students, a name for which we can feel pride. A taskforce made up of stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and board members, will work with our communities as we embark upon this task. Our goal is for the board to have a name to consider by this summer.
LFCC President Kim Blosser shared the College Board’s decision with faculty and staff in a video message the evening of Feb. 4, 2021. She noted, “We have a fantastic history and so much to be proud of – our college has changed the lives of many thousands of people in our service region and beyond. Our dedication to our mission and our values is what has made our community college the asset it is today. As we develop our new strategic plan and look forward to our next 50 years, we will find a name that better suits our vision of an inclusive, equitable learning environment for every student, one that improves their economic mobility and supports the economic development of the communities we serve. And we will involve our employees, our students, and our community members in this process; we will do this together.”
Local News
Second-Shot COVID vaccination clinic at Page County High School postponed due to winter weather
The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) is postponing its second-shot COVID vaccination clinic, originally scheduled for Friday, February 19 at Page County High School (PCHS), to Wednesday, March 3 at the same location.
“The threat of eight inches of snow on Thursday followed by sleet or freezing rain Thursday night suggests that running the clinic on Friday would be neither safe nor feasible,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “The CDC has made it clear that it is medically acceptable to give the second COVID shot up to 42 days after the first. The new date is still within that window, so the delay should not damage the effectiveness of the vaccine.”
Patients who already have appointments scheduled for the February 19 clinic will be automatically placed into appointments at the same times on March 3. Any patient who can’t keep his or her appointment time on a new day should call 540-722-3470 to reschedule for a different time. The second-shot clinic scheduled for Wednesday, February 24 will not be affected by this change.
These clinics will be open only for second shots for those first vaccinated at PCHS on January 22. The Health Department staff asks that everyone bring their vaccine card from their first shot to allow proper documentation, and to arrive up to 15 minutes before their appointment times, but no earlier. Early arrivals may be asked to return at their appointment times. Every eligible person with an appointment will receive a vaccine.
To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Everyone is encouraged to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Local News
Another winter storm watch Wednesday thru Thursday
Warren County is under a Winter Storm Watch tomorrow night (Wednesday) through Thursday night, February 17-18.
From National Weather Service, Sterling, Va.:
6:23 AM EST Tuesday, February 16, 2021
DAY ONE: Today and Tonight – No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN – Wednesday through Monday:
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for central and Virginia starting late Wednesday night through Thursday night. Further north, there is an enhanced winter storm threat Thursday into Friday morning. There is an increased potential for more significant travel impacts and closures.
Local News
More help is on the way for small businesses
WOODSTOCK, VA – People Incorporated is offering a second round of U.S. Small Business Administration microloans to small businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA will help borrowers make payments on any qualifying loan closed between Feb. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021.
Small business mircoloans will be customized to meet the needs of each individual borrower. Loans can be as little as $500 or as much as $50,000. They can have terms of as little as seven months or up to six years. The first round of SBA assisted loans was offered May through Sept. 2020, and 56 small business owners were able to use borrowed funds to keep their businesses open during the pandemic while the SBA paid some of – in some cases, most of – their monthly payments for that loan.
“Small businesses have used this opportunity to stabilize during the pandemic,” said Shane Simmons, director of community economic development at People Inc. “Businesses who may not have qualified for the first round of funding are now encouraged to apply.”
Microloans are available to small businesses located in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County and Warren County.
Interested small business owners are encouraged to speak to a People Inc. lender at 833-437-0115.
People Incorporated is a community action agency serving 16 cities and counties across Virginia.
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph ENE
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.39"Hg
UV index: 2
41/21°F
32/12°F