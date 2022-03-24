Home
Facing the mess: First, make your bed
When your house is a mess and you feel too overwhelmed to clean, take a breath.
You’re not lazy — you’re busy, and everyone knows that cleaning kind of stinks sometimes, especially when you’d rather relax after a long week. Instead of looking at your house as one enormous chore waiting to be accomplished, start small. Make your bed.
Marathon cleaning is the worst way to start, according to blogger and author Rachel Hoffman in an interview with Today. Tackling it all at once is exhausting and just worsens your anxiety — after all, you know your house will be messy again soon.
How to avoid the stress of a cleaning marathon? Simple — don’t do it. Break everything into manageable chunks, and instead of worrying about everything that needs to be accomplished, focus on what you can accomplish right now. And according to Hoffman, making your bed is an ideal place to start — it takes a minute or two at most, and immediately makes your bedroom look better.
And it’s an easy habit to establish — just roll out of bed and do it every morning.
Hoffman also recommends the 20/10 method, which alternates short bursts of cleaning with a break. Set a timer for twenty minutes, and when your timer goes off, take ten minutes to relax with a cup of coffee or read a few pages of your book.
If you don’t have the time to do a 20/10 clean and your bed is already made, try picking one small area to tackle when your stress levels rise, like your coffee table or a messy bookshelf. No matter how small the task or how tiny the area, you’ve accomplished something meaningful.
Don’t ignore the alarm
You are a creature of habit. Everyone is, to one extent or another.
Every day you go to work using the same path, the same door, the same route. And, yet, in case of an emergency, when that route is blocked by fire or another hazard, can you quickly find another way out?
The goal of a fire drill is to make sure you know exactly where (and when) to exit a building in case of an emergency. Yes, we know there are those who dodge the drill. But don’t let that be you.
The threat is real. In 2020 alone, there were 111,000 fires in non-residential structures, resulting in 100 civilian deaths.
Experience counts. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, people who participate in drills and receive emergency training react faster, with better decision making than those without training. Those who have been in emergency situations before also react faster.
The fire drill not only gives people experience, but it also helps people to take action even when they can’t see the problem.
Seeing the threat is one reason people move to safety. When people hear a fire alarm, they nearly always try to find out if there is visible smoke or fire. If they don’t see any, they might not quickly evacuate. The problem, of course, is that fire and smoke don’t have to be in your immediate area for you to be in grave danger. At the sound of a fire alarm, everyone must evacuate as quickly as possible.
Acting confidently makes a difference. If you hear the alarm, stand up and move out in a calm, orderly fashion. Simple as that. Acting immediately and with confidence tends to prevent panic in others, according to the NFPA. People tend to share the experience of others. If one person is confused and panicky, that can spread to others.
4 must-have accessories for your home
Decorating with accessories is a great way to quickly and affordably enhance the look of your home. Here are a few suggestions.
1. Rugs come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and textures. To create the perfect look, make sure you choose a floor covering that matches the style of your home
2. Plants can instantly make your space feel bright and lively. If you decide to purchase real plants instead of artificial ones, make sure your home has plenty of light.
3. Textiles like duvet covers, table linens, chair cushions, and throws can add color and texture to your home. Look for beautiful designs that express your personal sense of style.
4. Wall hangings like picture frames, clocks, and paintings come in a variety of sizes and styles. However, make sure you don’t overcrowd your walls. You can also install shelving to display your decorative items.
To find unique pieces, visit your local home decor stores.
3 tips to make bath time more fun
Some kids love bath time, but others need a little encouragement. Here are three ways you can make baths more enjoyable for your little one.
1. Adjust the temperature
Make sure the bathroom is warm before undressing your child. If you’re bathing an infant, the water should be lukewarm. However, as your child grows up, they’ll develop a preference for warmer or cooler water, and you can adjust the temperature accordingly. When bath time is over, wrap your child in a towel right away so they don’t get cold.
2. Incorporate play
Taking a bath won’t seem like a chore if your child associates the experience with playing. Therefore, you may want to purchase boats, figurines and other water toys to keep your little one entertained. Make sure to choose toys that match their interests.
3. Make memories
Bath time is the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your child. Your little one will have more fun if you join them in laughing and playing while they take a bath.
If you follow these tips, your child will likely learn to love splashing in the tub.
Address any fears
If your child is reluctant to take a bath, there may be a specific reason why. For example, they may be afraid of getting sucked down the drain or dislike getting water in their eyes. It’s important to find out why your child doesn’t enjoy baths so you can eradicate any fears and make the experience more pleasant.
Valuable tech tools for caregivers
Advances in technology have led to the development of tools that can reduce some of the challenges of caregiving. Here are some helpful ones that are currently available.
Virtual medicine
With two-way video conferencing, a doctor can see and talk to a patient without the need to travel to a hospital or clinic. Furthermore, health tracking software allows caregivers to log a loved one’s blood glucose levels or symptom histories and send them directly to a medical practitioner.
Home automation
Home automation systems with motion-sensing technology can automatically set thermostats, turn on lights, and lock doors. These systems make life easier for the elderly and those with mobility issues. Plus, home security cameras allow caregivers to monitor a home or property and keep an eye on their loved one from another location using a smartphone.
Emergency response systems
Vulnerable individuals can wear a bracelet or pendant that allows them to summon emergency medical assistance at the push of a button. Some units can sense when the wearer has fallen and will call for help automatically.
Medication reminders
The number of pills and injections that one person needs can be overwhelming and hard to manage, especially if the patient has memory issues. Caregivers can use an app that notifies them and their loved ones that it’s time to take a specific medication and keeps track of missed doses.
Global positioning systems (GPS)
Smartphones and wearable GPS bracelets can help you keep track of your loved one’s whereabouts, so you won’t have to worry about them getting lost.
4 ways to update your flooring
Restoring or replacing flooring is a great way to refresh your home’s look. Here are four ways you can update your floors.
1. Refinish it
If your floor looks a little worse for wear, refinishing it is an affordable solution. Depending on its condition, you may need to sand, varnish, stain, or repair cracks to make the floor look new again.
2. Paint it
You can paint over most types of flooring. For example, wood flooring is particularly easy to paint. Just make sure you choose a suitable product for the type of surface and level of traffic in the room.
3. Replace it
If your floor is beyond repair, replacing it may be your only option. However, make sure you choose a suitable floor type. For example, if you need to update your bathroom floor, choose a waterproof material like ceramic. Additionally, if you have pets, you may want to opt for a scratch-resistant flooring material like vinyl.
4. Decorate it
If your floor is in good condition, simply adding a rug or two can instantly transform your space. Choose a rug that’s the right size, style, and color for the room.
If you don’t have any experience repairing or installing flooring, hire a professional.
How to calm a crying baby
It’s perfectly normal for babies to cry. In fact, crying is the only way for an infant to tell you if they’re hungry, thirsty, tired, or uncomfortable. However, in order to soothe them, it’s important to find out why your baby is crying. Here are three tips that may help.
1. Let them suck
Infants have an involuntary sucking reflex that helps them drink and swallow their mother’s milk. Consequently, if your baby is crying, they may be soothed by sucking on something. You can try breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or offering a pacifier.
2. Rock them
Gentle movement can have a calming effect on infants. Therefore, try rocking your child in your arms, swaying with them in a rocking chair, or pushing them in a swing. You can also try taking them for a car ride or a walk in their stroller.
3. Remove stressors
If your baby is crying, they may be overstimulated. Try to create a calming environment by dimming the lights and reducing background noise. In addition, infants can sense their parent’s unease, which can cause them to become distressed. Therefore, if possible, try to stay relaxed.
On average, babies cry for two hours a day. However, if your baby cries excessively, loses their appetite, or has difficulty sleeping, be sure to consult your family doctor or pediatrician.
