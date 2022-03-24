Connect with us

Home

Facing the mess: First, make your bed

Published

28 mins ago

on

When your house is a mess and you feel too overwhelmed to clean, take a breath.

You’re not lazy — you’re busy, and everyone knows that cleaning kind of stinks sometimes, especially when you’d rather relax after a long week. Instead of looking at your house as one enormous chore waiting to be accomplished, start small. Make your bed.

Marathon cleaning is the worst way to start, according to blogger and author Rachel Hoffman in an interview with Today. Tackling it all at once is exhausting and just worsens your anxiety — after all, you know your house will be messy again soon.

How to avoid the stress of a cleaning marathon? Simple — don’t do it. Break everything into manageable chunks, and instead of worrying about everything that needs to be accomplished, focus on what you can accomplish right now. And according to Hoffman, making your bed is an ideal place to start — it takes a minute or two at most, and immediately makes your bedroom look better.



And it’s an easy habit to establish — just roll out of bed and do it every morning.

Hoffman also recommends the 20/10 method, which alternates short bursts of cleaning with a break. Set a timer for twenty minutes, and when your timer goes off, take ten minutes to relax with a cup of coffee or read a few pages of your book.

If you don’t have the time to do a 20/10 clean and your bed is already made, try picking one small area to tackle when your stress levels rise, like your coffee table or a messy bookshelf. No matter how small the task or how tiny the area, you’ve accomplished something meaningful.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Related Topics:

Home

Don’t ignore the alarm

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 23, 2022

By

You are a creature of habit. Everyone is, to one extent or another.

Every day you go to work using the same path, the same door, the same route. And, yet, in case of an emergency, when that route is blocked by fire or another hazard, can you quickly find another way out?

The goal of a fire drill is to make sure you know exactly where (and when) to exit a building in case of an emergency. Yes, we know there are those who dodge the drill. But don’t let that be you.
The threat is real. In 2020 alone, there were 111,000 fires in non-residential structures, resulting in 100 civilian deaths.

Experience counts. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, people who participate in drills and receive emergency training react faster, with better decision making than those without training. Those who have been in emergency situations before also react faster.


The fire drill not only gives people experience, but it also helps people to take action even when they can’t see the problem.

Seeing the threat is one reason people move to safety. When people hear a fire alarm, they nearly always try to find out if there is visible smoke or fire. If they don’t see any, they might not quickly evacuate. The problem, of course, is that fire and smoke don’t have to be in your immediate area for you to be in grave danger. At the sound of a fire alarm, everyone must evacuate as quickly as possible.

Acting confidently makes a difference. If you hear the alarm, stand up and move out in a calm, orderly fashion. Simple as that. Acting immediately and with confidence tends to prevent panic in others, according to the NFPA. People tend to share the experience of others. If one person is confused and panicky, that can spread to others.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

4 must-have accessories for your home

Published

4 days ago

on

March 20, 2022

By

Decorating with accessories is a great way to quickly and affordably enhance the look of your home. Here are a few suggestions.

1. Rugs come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and textures. To create the perfect look, make sure you choose a floor covering that matches the style of your home

2. Plants can instantly make your space feel bright and lively. If you decide to purchase real plants instead of artificial ones, make sure your home has plenty of light.

3. Textiles like duvet covers, table linens, chair cushions, and throws can add color and texture to your home. Look for beautiful designs that express your personal sense of style.


4. Wall hangings like picture frames, clocks, and paintings come in a variety of sizes and styles. However, make sure you don’t overcrowd your walls. You can also install shelving to display your decorative items.

To find unique pieces, visit your local home decor stores.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

3 tips to make bath time more fun

Published

7 days ago

on

March 17, 2022

By

Some kids love bath time, but others need a little encouragement. Here are three ways you can make baths more enjoyable for your little one.

1. Adjust the temperature
Make sure the bathroom is warm before undressing your child. If you’re bathing an infant, the water should be lukewarm. However, as your child grows up, they’ll develop a preference for warmer or cooler water, and you can adjust the temperature accordingly. When bath time is over, wrap your child in a towel right away so they don’t get cold.

2. Incorporate play
Taking a bath won’t seem like a chore if your child associates the experience with playing. Therefore, you may want to purchase boats, figurines and other water toys to keep your little one entertained. Make sure to choose toys that match their interests.

3. Make memories
Bath time is the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your child. Your little one will have more fun if you join them in laughing and playing while they take a bath.


If you follow these tips, your child will likely learn to love splashing in the tub.

Address any fears
If your child is reluctant to take a bath, there may be a specific reason why. For example, they may be afraid of getting sucked down the drain or dislike getting water in their eyes. It’s important to find out why your child doesn’t enjoy baths so you can eradicate any fears and make the experience more pleasant.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

Valuable tech tools for caregivers

Published

1 week ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

Advances in technology have led to the development of tools that can reduce some of the challenges of caregiving. Here are some helpful ones that are currently available.

Virtual medicine
With two-way video conferencing, a doctor can see and talk to a patient without the need to travel to a hospital or clinic. Furthermore, health tracking software allows caregivers to log a loved one’s blood glucose levels or symptom histories and send them directly to a medical practitioner.

Home automation
Home automation systems with motion-sensing technology can automatically set thermostats, turn on lights, and lock doors. These systems make life easier for the elderly and those with mobility issues. Plus, home security cameras allow caregivers to monitor a home or property and keep an eye on their loved one from another location using a smartphone.

Emergency response systems
Vulnerable individuals can wear a bracelet or pendant that allows them to summon emergency medical assistance at the push of a button. Some units can sense when the wearer has fallen and will call for help automatically.


Medication reminders
The number of pills and injections that one person needs can be overwhelming and hard to manage, especially if the patient has memory issues. Caregivers can use an app that notifies them and their loved ones that it’s time to take a specific medication and keeps track of missed doses.

Global positioning systems (GPS)
Smartphones and wearable GPS bracelets can help you keep track of your loved one’s whereabouts, so you won’t have to worry about them getting lost.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

4 ways to update your flooring

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 13, 2022

By

Restoring or replacing flooring is a great way to refresh your home’s look. Here are four ways you can update your floors.

1. Refinish it
If your floor looks a little worse for wear, refinishing it is an affordable solution. Depending on its condition, you may need to sand, varnish, stain, or repair cracks to make the floor look new again.

2. Paint it
You can paint over most types of flooring. For example, wood flooring is particularly easy to paint. Just make sure you choose a suitable product for the type of surface and level of traffic in the room.

3. Replace it
If your floor is beyond repair, replacing it may be your only option. However, make sure you choose a suitable floor type. For example, if you need to update your bathroom floor, choose a waterproof material like ceramic. Additionally, if you have pets, you may want to opt for a scratch-resistant flooring material like vinyl.


4. Decorate it
If your floor is in good condition, simply adding a rug or two can instantly transform your space. Choose a rug that’s the right size, style, and color for the room.

If you don’t have any experience repairing or installing flooring, hire a professional.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to calm a crying baby

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

It’s perfectly normal for babies to cry. In fact, crying is the only way for an infant to tell you if they’re hungry, thirsty, tired, or uncomfortable. However, in order to soothe them, it’s important to find out why your baby is crying. Here are three tips that may help.

1. Let them suck
Infants have an involuntary sucking reflex that helps them drink and swallow their mother’s milk. Consequently, if your baby is crying, they may be soothed by sucking on something. You can try breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or offering a pacifier.

2. Rock them
Gentle movement can have a calming effect on infants. Therefore, try rocking your child in your arms, swaying with them in a rocking chair, or pushing them in a swing. You can also try taking them for a car ride or a walk in their stroller.

3. Remove stressors
If your baby is crying, they may be overstimulated. Try to create a calming environment by dimming the lights and reducing background noise. In addition, infants can sense their parent’s unease, which can cause them to become distressed. Therefore, if possible, try to stay relaxed.


On average, babies cry for two hours a day. However, if your baby cries excessively, loses their appetite, or has difficulty sleeping, be sure to consult your family doctor or pediatrician.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
48°
Fog
7:09am7:28pm EDT
Feels like: 46°F
Wind: 6mph NNE
Humidity: 89%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
59/41°F
50/34°F
45/25°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
24
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 24 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Mar
26
Sat
10:30 am Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 26 @ 10:30 am – 4:00 pm
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park’s historic Log Cabin for a hands-on[...]
Mar
30
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 30 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
31
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Apr
1
Fri
5:00 pm Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Apr 1 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Riverton UMC will host a Lenten Fish Fry on April 1, 2022, from 5pm-7:30pm. Dine-in customers will enjoy all you can eat fish. Menu includes battered fried cod, mac/cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, and beverages. Dine[...]
Apr
2
Sat
10:00 am Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meets at Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. As the weather warms to spring, travel the park’s trails to explore what is in bloom with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay. Discover the beauty[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
Apr
6
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Apr
8
Fri
5:00 pm Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Apr 8 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Riverton UMC will host a Lenten Fish Fry on April 1, 2022, from 5pm-7:30pm. Dine-in customers will enjoy all you can eat fish. Menu includes battered fried cod, mac/cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, and beverages. Dine[...]
Apr
9
Sat
8:00 am Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Apr 9 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
2022 Spring Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon Come enjoy the challenging routes of Sky Meadows State Park and Valley View Farm, home of the Gnarled Orchard. These courses are knotty,[...]