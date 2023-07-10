Local News
Fact Checking the ‘Keep Rockland Rural’ perspective of Thomas Hinnant
For clarification related to the Thomas Hinnant submitted Opinion piece “Keep Rockland Rural: Embrace preservationism and REJECT suburbanization,” Richard Runyon is not a “National Developer” nor, according to Runyon, is he seeking ties to a national developer.
As noted in a March 5th Royal Examiner story based on an interview with Runyon on his background and rezoning/development proposal, he is locally born and raised and began working at SVGC in 1992 while still at WCHS, where he was on the golf team.
Runyon has stated that as a lifelong local resident, he does have an interest in maintaining Rockland’s natural feel and doing a development proposal for age-restricted housing (55-and-up) “the right way” for the area. That includes maintaining a 9-hole course and/or park area on the SVGC property surrounding much of the development and installing buffering where the project directly faces existing housing.
Runyon has also said he would prefer to use local builders as available to realize his project if approved by the County. See Royal Examiner’s full story on Runyon’s perspective on his rezoning/55-and-up residential development plan in the story of March 5, 2023.
Coming to terms with a future of unexpected turns and predictable needs – Richard Runyon discusses his SVGC 55-and-up residential/commercial rezoning proposal
Shenandoah University Gears Up for Virginia Private College Week
Shenandoah University is one of 23 higher education institutions that will participate in Virginia Private College Week, sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), from July 17-22.
Shenandoah, like other participating institutions, will offer tours of its Winchester campus and host information sessions about academic programs, admissions, financial aid and student life. College officials will address some of the common myths about the cost of a private college education.
“Visiting colleges is an important part of the college search process. It gives students and their families a deeper understanding of the different types of colleges and universities that exist here in the U.S. College visits bring forth and answer a lot of really important questions about where a student might best thrive,” said Andy Woodall, Shenandoah University’s assistant vice president for recruitment and admissions.
“Virginia Private College Week is an excellent opportunity to visit many different private colleges throughout the commonwealth,” Woodall continued. “It’s designed so that students can visit multiple colleges in a single day across multiple days of the week, allowing students to form a better understanding of what they’re looking for in a college and, ultimately, identify a few colleges that might be an excellent fit for them. Although campuses are a little quieter than normal during the summer, VPCW is still a great starting place for any student’s college search process.”
For each participating institution visited during Virginia Private College Week, prospective students will have their names entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards. By visiting Shenandoah during Virginia Private College Week, prospective students will be eligible for an application fee waiver.
During that week, Shenandoah is offering twice-daily sessions Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and one session at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22. More information is available at su.edu/admissions. Families must register in advance to visit Shenandoah University and can do so at apply.su.edu/portal/vpcw.
For more information about Virginia Private College Week, including a list of participating institutions, visit cicv.org. To learn more about CICV, visit vaprivatecolleges.org.
The Virginia Private Colleges website provides information concerning the quality and affordability of Virginia private colleges to students and parents by increasing awareness of its member institutions and addressing myths concerning private higher education and its costs.
Patriotic Pomp and Pageantry: Celebrating Independence Day in Virginia
Virginia buzzed with a special kind of patriotic fervor on July 4th, 2023, as societies of American Revolution descendants gathered to honor the nation’s birth. The day was marked by momentous readings of the Declaration of Independence, a parade, and other commemorative activities organized by the Colonel James Wood II (CJW) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution and other esteemed societies.
The morning festivities kicked off on the Walking Mall in Winchester, where the CJW Chapter joined forces with the Fort Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Laurence Augustine Washington Society, Children of the American Revolution. Thirteen readers, including Dale Corey, Susan Lauren, and Thomas “Chip” Daniel, delivered a passionate reading of the Declaration of Independence. The ceremony served as a reminder of the 56 signers who risked everything for independence from Great Britain. Dale Corey emceed the event while Chip Daniel performed chaplain duties. The event concluded with a heart-stirring rendition of “God Bless America.”
Following the Winchester event, a subset of the group, including Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, and Chip Daniel, traveled to Culpeper to participate in another reading of the Declaration. The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter sponsored the reading at the Charters of Freedom in Yowell Meadow Park. Distinguished attendees included Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins, Mayor Frank Reaves, Jr., and Chairman Gary Deal, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. The ceremony concluded with a rousing musket salute by the Virginia State SAR Musket Squad.
Afterward, the CJWII members joined the Middletown, Virginia, 4th of July Parade. They honored veterans from the Revolutionary War to the Korean War and modern military by riding with the Korean War Association Veterans. Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins also joined the ride.
The day’s activities served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation’s forefathers and the enduring importance of independence. From stirring readings of the Declaration to a patriotic parade, the descendants of American Revolution heroes in Virginia ensured that the legacy of America’s birth lives on, deeply rooted in the hearts of all present.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 10 – 14, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure, July 10 – 27. Follow posted detour.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Summer fun amplified in Front Royal: Discover downtown delights and musical nights
On the hunt for enjoyable summer activities? The heart of Front Royal holds a treasure trove of opportunities ready to be discovered. From delightful boutiques to flavorful eateries, lively attractions, and harmonious Thursday nights at the gazebo, downtown Front Royal promises an unforgettable summer experience.
Downtown Front Royal is a pulsating hub of activity, bursting with myriad possibilities for summer enjoyment. Imagine savoring a frosty ice cream treat on a hot afternoon, shopping for your fresh summer look at a local boutique, or being swept away by a captivating show at the Royal Cinemas. The serene downtown promenade serves as an ideal setting for a tranquil stroll amidst the charming ambiance of Front Royal.
But the rhythm of the town truly comes alive on Thursday nights. The gazebo, a local landmark, becomes a stage for various music artists, echoing melodious tunes under the summer stars. These musical nights are a chance for residents and visitors alike to bond over shared rhythms and to dance the summer nights away.
Downtown isn’t merely a hub for activities – it’s a hub for community. It’s a place to forge new friendships, interact with fellow townsfolk, and rally behind Front Royal’s local businesses. Every ice cream cone enjoyed or boutique item purchased fuels the vibrancy of our community.
This summer, make downtown Front Royal your stomping ground. Embrace the diverse businesses, attractions, and rest spaces it presents. And remember, every Thursday night, join the town at the gazebo for a night of music and community spirit. So, explore your surroundings, and make the most of this summer with a new downtown adventure every day and every night!
Visit DiscoverFrontRoyal.com to find out more.
Dead Man’s Party: Día de los Muertos in Gettysburg
“Waiting for an invitation to arrive, going to a party where no one’s still alive. It’s a dead man’s party, who could ask for more? Everybody’s coming’, leave your body and soul at the door.” – Lyrics and photo from ‘Dead Man’s Party’ by Oingo Boingo from Wikipedia.
[Kindly punch this tune into your phone and listen to a little background music while reading the article].
The stark reality of death in the aftermath of battle necessitates burying the dead.
Burial work after the Battle of Gettysburg was quite the undertaking (pun intended), given the large number of dead (8,900) left on the field and an average of 50-100 men dying daily in the hospitals. An estimated 160,000 men descended on Gettysburg during the first four days of July 1863. One in three of these men were casualties. Thousands of wounded were crowded in every church, house, and barn for miles around. At the time of the battle, the population of Gettysburg numbered approximately 2,400 people. When the smoke cleared, the roll call of the dead greatly outnumbered the undead. One soldier referred to it as “being adrift in a carnival of death……truly it was a dead man’s party.”
Those who ventured out on the battlefield immediately after the carnage witnessed scenes straight out of a horror movie. Once seen, the horrors could not be unseen.
As Lee’s army pulled out of Gettysburg through the night of July 4th, 1863, the townspeople and the Union burial parties ventured out to see the carnage. Death was everywhere. Debris littered the landscape for miles, and pieces of people and horses were far and wide. It was Independence Day 1863 in the United States, but for the people in Gettysburg – it was a Halloween horror show. The following paragraphs are derived from several eyewitness accounts and from the diaries of unnamed Union soldiers from New Jersey.
A Union soldier wrote, “The captain ordered us to stack arms and marched us out for burial detail. Like all things at this place, this was new to me. It was like going to a shindig for the dead. All over the fields, like sheaves bound by the reaper, dead bodies were everywhere. I kept thinking about how the dead all around greatly outnumbered the living. Their eyes were open, but they were stone dead. The fright was made intolerable when it got dark. Darkness plays tricks on your mind. My friend knew I was uneasy and took advantage of it. He lay down next to a corpse in the darkness and played dead. When I walked over, he sat up suddenly, sending me fleeing. Later he put his arm around me and dropped a severed limb in my lap. I was screaming mad. The whole place was unsettling. On several occasions, when we rolled a body over or picked one up an arm would raise, or the guts would spill out. I never wanted to be away from a place so much in my life.”
Reading these recollections conjures up images of zombies or a Stephen King horror movie. Another soldier wrote, “The dead lay wherever the battle had raged, or wherever their final steps had taken them. Some with faces bloated and blackened beyond recognition, many with glassy eyes staring up at you, others with faces downward and clenched hands filled with dirt, revealing the agony of their last moments. There were headless bodies and corpses with missing arms and legs and heads with faces torn off and heads with gaping holes showing brains. Several rebel soldiers lay impaled by shattered bones flying from the explosive disintegration of the men in front of them. Canister shot does terrible things to human bodies. The bodies were mangled in grotesque positions which often results from unbearable pain and suffering….and they were everywhere.”
Another wrote, “All around was the wreck the battle-storm left in its wake—broken caissons, dismounted guns, rifles bent and twisted by the storm of battle or dropped and scattered by severed hands; thousands of dead and bloated horses, torn and ragged equipment, and all the sorrowful wreck that the waves of battle left behind. But above all, hugging the earth like a fog, poisoning every breath, was the pestilential stench of decaying flesh.” The horror.
The first burial parties sent out at dusk on July 4th were instructed to stay out until midnight. They buried Union and Confederates alike wherever they had fallen. When night fell the soldiers used lanterns to find the dead. It was truly an eerie sight to see the lanterns moving about and adding depth to the darkness like giant fireflies in summer.
Night burials. One Union soldier wrote, “I was feeling my way around the battlefield after my lantern had suddenly gone out when I tripped and landed on a lump of cloth. When the lantern was relit and lifted, I realized I was laying on a corpse whose mouth was gaped wide open in agony, staring intensely into my face. It startled me so that I jumped up in fright and tripped over another corpse. I soon discovered the bodies of seventeen Union soldiers all around me. That sight is seared into my memory.”
In the first day or so after the battle, bodies were buried where they were found, regardless of blue or gray. However, in the subsequent days, when burials were more organized, burial parties consisted of three men. Two men carried the stretcher, and one man worked the pike pole to push the bodies onto the stretcher. Fence posts were used to scrape up bodies that were torn apart or badly decomposed. The dead were carried to a burial trench and laid out in lines or immediately placed in a trench. The heads of each soldier were placed in the same direction, and Confederate and Union soldiers were separated for burial.
The graves were shallow. Most graves were barely two feet deep. Trenches were typically constructed for 30 and 70 bodies. Some corpses were tied together for easier transportation or to offset the effects of rigor-mortis so that the bodies would be straight and flat, thus increasing the number of corpses per trench. According to local accounts, as weeks passed, it was not uncommon to see hands and feet sticking out of the ground after the rain washed the dirt from those shallow graves.
Private Robert Carter recollected that when “the bodies were slid into the trenches, (they) broke apart, to the horror and disgust of the whole party, and the stench still lingers in our nostrils. As many as ninety bodies were thus disposed of in one trench … most of them were tumbled in just as they fell with not a prayer, eulogy, or tear to distinguish them from the burial of animals.”
Time was crucial: The necessity of getting the bodies into the ground for health and sanitary reasons was coupled with the fact that the Union army was departing hurriedly in pursuit of General Lee’s retreat. The Union Army gradually pulled out of Gettysburg on July 5th & 6th, leaving local militia units and citizens to police up the battlefield. The departure of the army ushered in disorder. Occasionally at night, militia personnel had to chase off thieves, souvenir hunters, and deserters from pillaging the dead.
Once the military departed, only the citizens were left with the burial tasks. By July 11, 1863, most of the Union dead were interned.
The internment of the dead was more difficult in some areas of the battlefield. During the second, third, and fourth days of July, the Confederates had control of the town, so all the fields of battle from Day 1 were behind their positions. Apparently, the Confederates undertook no large-scale efforts to bury bodies. The decomposition of the bodies from the first two days of battle was much higher as they were exposed to the elements and animals longer. Most of these dead were inaccessible until the Confederates vanished during the darkness of July 4th. One of the more gruesome sights endured by the burial parties was Oak Hill. Stories from the aftermath of fighting there have lingered through the ages as a favorite ‘haunt’ among tourists.
Iverson’s Pits: The burial parties detailed out to the Oak Hill area of Seminary Ridge had quite the task. This was the scene of a virtual massacre days before. Hundreds of Confederate corpses had been subjected to searing July heat since July 1st and were not in good repair.
Here’s what happened: On July 1, 1863, the men of General Alfred Iverson’s North Carolina Brigade had arrived at Gettysburg and were preparing to outflank the Union First Corps at Oak Hill. This spot was the northernmost point of Seminary Ridge. They were formed into their line of battle and advanced toward a line of trees about 300 yards away.
To their left front was a low stone wall, but no one paid it any attention. They believed that they were about to crash through the woods and roll up the flank of the Yankees on the other side. Suddenly, Federal soldiers rose and delivered a withering volley of fire into the unsuspecting rebels. Hundreds of North Carolinians fell in straight lines just as they had marched. Within minutes more than 900 of Iverson’s brigade lay dying in the grass. Those few who could still stand fled the field, leaving their wounded comrades behind.
As the battlefield migrated southeast of town, the Confederate army’s focus was elsewhere; hence no formal burial parties were dispatched to bury all these men. When the armies departed, the decomposition of the dead at Oak Hill was further along than most. Days after the battle ended, the decomposed bodies of the fallen were interred in rows of hastily dug trenches — virtually in the same spots where they fell. As time passed, the graves settled, visibly marking the field with sunken rows where the trenches had been dug.
Afterward, locals dubbed the grim spot “Iverson’s Pits.” For years, the people who worked the farm claimed the area was haunted, and several workers, terrorized by sightings, refused to venture anywhere near the area after sunset. Supernatural sightings of ghostly manifestations were common. According to Gettysburg folklore, sightings of Civil War soldiers walking around have been ongoing since the battle and persist to this day. Tourists can still see areas of sunken ground (Iverson’s Pits) that denote the locations of the burial trenches. Today, the Oak Hill area comprises Gettysburg’s most enduring ghost stories.
After Lee’s retreat, the Union held the field and were concerned mostly with the burial of their own. Most of the Confederate dead were placed in mass trenches. On Little Round Top, the terrain was not conducive to digging, so the Confederate bodies were piled into a valley and partially covered with rocks and brush. In the weeks and months to follow, locals recalled many ghoulish sightings of decomposed soldiers popping up in various locations – likely scattered about by animals. Finding decomposed corpses lying out in the open weeks after the fight probably enhanced the eerie stories for generations to come.
All and all, the task of burying the dead was daunting. Over the first twelve days of work, the total number of Confederates buried was roughly 4,803, with Union burials estimated at 3,905. The incredible loss of life from the U.S. Civil War affected all Americans, but the faces of death were especially engrained in the memory of those who lingered on battlefields after the last shots rang out. Sadly, the scenes of horror and burial parties played out again and again on numerous carnivals of death until the guns fell silent in the spring of 1865.
Route 649 (Browntown Rd) bridge work to temporarily close road in Warren County
Warren County residents and commuters are advised of an upcoming road closure on Route 649 (Browntown Road) due to necessary bridge work. The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, starting on July 10. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be replacing a section of the bridge that spans a Gooney Run tributary, located between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road).
During the bridge construction project, a detour will be in place for Route 649 traffic. The detour route will span approximately 6 miles and will be as follows:
- Northbound Traffic:
- Drivers approaching from the north will need to turn right onto Route 605.
- After that, they will make a left turn onto Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway).
- Next, they will take a left turn onto Route 673 (Limeton Church Road).
- Finally, they will make a left turn onto Route 622, following the detour route until reaching the end.
- Southbound Traffic:
- Drivers approaching from the south will need to turn left onto Route 622.
- They will then make a right turn onto Route 674 (Limeton Church Road).
- Afterward, they will take a right turn onto Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway).
- Finally, they will make a right turn onto Route 605, following the detour until reaching the end.
The closure of the affected portion of Route 649 is anticipated to be in effect from July 10 to July 27, weather permitting.
Motorists in Warren County should be aware of the upcoming closure of Route 649 due to bridge work. The Virginia Department of Transportation is undertaking necessary repairs on the bridge spanning a Gooney Run tributary. A detour will be in place for approximately three weeks, allowing traffic to navigate around the construction site. Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and allow for extra travel time during this period. Stay informed about traffic updates and changes by visiting 511Virginia.org or dialing 511.
