Fairfax ending COVID state of emergency and more Va. headlines
• In a Facebook video, firebrand Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, faulted her “do-nothing” Republican colleagues for “attempting to humiliate me” and blocking her bills from passing.—Cardinal News
• GOP activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked Virginia General Assembly members to support one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Board of Education appointees, Suparna Dutta, against attacks by “leftist thugs who hate diverse voices.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest locality, is officially ending its state of emergency for COVID-19.—Washington Post
• Photos released by the U.S. Navy show Virginia-based sailors retrieving remnants of the Chinese balloon from the Atlantic Ocean.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Mid-session update: what’s still alive and what’s dead (or on the way there)
Virginia lawmakers aren’t agreeing on much these days, but 93 of 100 members of the House of Delegates could at least find common ground on which Virginia pony is the best pony.
“It is time the Commonwealth pony up and give Chincoteague heritage the recognition it deserves,” Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, said last week. He got most of his colleagues on board with declaring the famous Eastern Shore pony herd Virginia’s official pony, despite some opposition from lawmakers loyal to the wild mountain ponies of Southwest Virginia’s Grayson Highlands.
But halfway through an election-year session with a politically split General Assembly, opportunities for bipartisan accord have been few and far between.
Hundreds of bills have died in the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-led Senate. Many more that passed one chamber had no shot in the other.
The main piece of unfinished business is the state budget, which won’t be completed until late in the session as the two parties have another round of negotiations on funding priorities and the tax cuts sought by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Here’s where things stand on some of the session’s major issues as of Tuesday’s crossover deadline when each chamber had to finish work on its own bills.
Abortion
It’s been a busy year for abortion-related speeches, marches, and press releases, but no major legislation dealing with abortion access is expected to pass.
Senate Democrats stuck to their promise to block all efforts to tighten Virginia’s abortion laws, which allow largely unrestricted access in the first and second trimesters and prohibit abortion in the third trimester unless there’s a clear threat to the mother’s health.
After seeing the Senate reject Youngkin’s proposal to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, Republican leaders in the House of Delegates chose not to press forward with their own version of the bill. That decision protects members running for election in swing districts from taking a potentially difficult but pointless vote that could be used against them in campaigns later this year.
House Republicans passed less sweeping abortion bills to require healthcare providers to try to save infants who survive an abortion attempt and enact new rules on the information required to be given to pregnant women prior to an abortion. Opponents have characterized those bills as misleading attempts to stigmatize abortion.
Democrats in the Senate gave initial approval to a constitutional amendment establishing abortion as a fundamental right in Virginia, a proposal that would need General Assembly approval two years in a row, followed by a final OK from voters in 2024. But it’s likely to be defeated in the Republican-led House, where GOP leaders have criticized the amendment as an overreach that could erode the state’s existing restrictions on abortion.
Paid family and medical leave
A proposal to set up a universal paid family medical leave program funded similarly to the state’s unemployment program passed the Senate, but the strictly party-line vote in that chamber signals there may be little hope for the bill in the House.
The legislation from Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, would have employers and employees each pay a small deductible each month to fund a statewide program that would let full-time Virginia workers be paid up to 80% of their income if they had to take time off for a pregnancy or a major medical issue or to provide care for a family member undergoing a medical crisis.
Federal law requires employers with 50 or more employees to provide up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave annually to care for a child or family member or deal with a serious medical issue. Smaller employers aren’t subject to the requirement. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 11 states and Washington, D.C., have passed state programs for paid leave as of June 2022.
Boysko said Virginia estimates found that for a worker paid $60,000 annually, the weekly payment by employer and employee would be $2.89, or roughly $150 annually. A startup loan would be required to set up the initial program, which the Virginia Employment Commission would oversee.
“In other states where this has been passed, it has been paid back within two years,” said Boysko.
Republicans in committee voiced concerns, with Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, saying he thought it “would be very injurious, especially to small businesses” and questioning whether the 80% repayment of wages during leave was too high.
Boysko has argued the universal program would benefit small businesses by allowing them greater flexibility in offering employees leave rather than having to continue paying their wages during an absence or bear the costs of replacing them.
“We know that there are families that are going through this,” she said. “Whether we pass a bill like this or not is not going to stop the problem.”
Stemming teacher shortages
Lawmakers in both chambers debated multiple bills aimed at addressing teacher shortages and low job satisfaction among educators. Still, only a few made it through the gauntlet of committees.
Legislation that would expand eligibility for a state grant program that rewards teachers for getting nationally certified as well as increase the size of those awards passed the Senate, but a companion bill died in the House.
Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads
Erin Rettig, a counselor for Henrico County Public Schools, said the legislation would help retain school employees and keep veteran teachers around to help support new educators.
Another Senate bill headed to the House for consideration would have an advisory board craft policy recommendations to help school divisions recruit and retain licensed teachers.
Legislation to establish a reward program for educators who obtain an endorsement in English as a second language passed the House, but multiple other bills dealing with shortages died there, including legislation that would have directed temporary funding to schools to bolster recruitment and retention bonuses for school divisions with staff shortages and to underperforming schools to hire instructional assistants.
Legislation aimed at increasing the number of teachers by permitting community colleges to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in education and creating a program to grow the number of educators through college partnerships also failed. So did bills that would have required teachers to be compensated at a competitive rate or at a rate at or above the national average.
California vehicle emission standards
On the climate front, this session’s biggest debate has been whether Virginia should continue its linkage with California vehicle emissions standards that will ban sales of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035.
Senate Democrats voted down several Republican-backed bills that would decouple Virginia from the standards. House Republicans did pass a similar measure along party lines, but it faces almost certain defeat in the Senate.
The legislation would repeal a law passed by Democrats in 2021 that ties Virginia to California tailpipe emission regulations. Under the Clean Air Act, Virginia has two options of how to regulate vehicle emissions: either follow the standards set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency or follow those set by California, which was granted an exception in the law by Congress to address smog issues.
Republicans have argued that California standards are impractical and expensive because of limited ownership of electric vehicles, steep targets — the need for 35% of new vehicle sales to be zero emission by 2026 — and increased strain on the electric grid.
Democrats have emphasized the environmental benefits of reducing tailpipe emissions, a leading source of greenhouse gases, as well as the need to position Virginia at the front of the line to receive electric vehicles from manufacturers, which have begun switching to fully electric model lines.
Senate Democrats also voted to kill a legislative attempt to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which didn’t have a House companion. The attempt to pass the bill came as Youngkin seeks to leave the program through regulatory action.
Parole Board reforms
Both chambers are backing legislation that would increase transparency surrounding the Virginia Parole Board in response to an investigation that found former board chair Adrianne Bennett broke numerous state laws in early 2020, including failing to properly notify victims and prosecutors in the release of 83 offenders and falsifying records.
But while there’s bipartisan support for reforms, key differences exist between the two measures, which Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, are carrying.
Both bills would require more rigorous reporting of not only who the Parole Board votes to release but the basis for the decision and the vote of each individual member. Morrissey’s legislation calls for monthly and annual reports, while Williams’ requires only annual ones.
Morrissey’s bill also removes the Parole Board from the list of bodies exempt from the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and would require that final votes on parole decisions be held publicly. While testimony on Williams’ bill suggested his legislation would also mandate public meetings, Office of the Attorney General spokesperson Victoria LaCivita confirmed his proposal does not include such a provision but instead requires all board members to be in the same room when deciding to grant parole to an incarcerated person.
“The point of the Williams bill is to require the board to actually meet and discuss cases in the same room, which didn’t happen under the Bennett board,” LaCivita said in an email.
The Office of the Attorney General and the Youngkin administration are both backing the Williams bill. Chad Dotson, the current chair of the Parole Board who has called for “over-the-top transparency,” said the Youngkin administration has no position on Morrissey’s bill.
Morrissey’s bill picked up bipartisan support in the Senate, clearing that chamber on a 27-12 vote, while Williams’ was opposed by all Democrats in the House.
Cannabis
Though lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree Virginia has ended up with an odd approach to legalized marijuana, efforts to set up a market for recreational sales appear to be going nowhere.
Republican leaders, including Youngkin, remain cold to the idea of retail dispensaries. But they don’t have the power to go backward and undo Democratic legislation that decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot and allowed Virginians to grow marijuana at home. Similarly, Democrats and a handful of pro-legalization Republicans don’t appear to have the votes to move forward on creating a legal way to buy marijuana for nonmedical use.
That’s left the General Assembly stuck on the retail sales issue. But there could be faint hope for a breakthrough due to Youngkin’s support for a hemp regulation measure meant to get tougher on intoxicating THC products like delta-8, which has become widely available at smoke shops throughout the state because it’s derived from hemp.
The hemp bills, which some in the industry have warned could hurt farmers and small business owners, are still being worked out. The overarching goal, according to supporters, is to establish a registration and permit system for businesses that sell hemp products in the hopes of getting a better handle on what’s being sold and creating a mechanism for punishing stores selling to minors or offering illegal products.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, the patron of the Senate hemp bill, removed a $1,000 registration fee from the measure, saying the cost would hurt small businesses more than bigger players.
A separate, Republican-sponsored bill that would have banned delta-8 altogether failed to pass the House.
School construction
Lawmakers dedicated millions in capital funding to Virginia’s public schools last year and, this year, are considering more funding options.
Roof repairs and replacements are some of the common issues faced by Virginia’s schools, half older than 50 years old.
This year, legislation that would allow all localities to impose an additional 1% sales tax to support capital projects in Virginia’s public schools picked up bipartisan support in the Senate but failed in the House.
The bill was part of a list of recommendations by the Commission on School Construction and Modernization to address Virginia’s school construction and maintenance needs.
Under current law, only Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick, and Pittsylvania counties and the city of Danville are authorized to impose such a tax.
Two other school construction bills that cleared the Senate are aimed at establishing standards for the construction, renovation, and maintenance of public school buildings and requiring school boards to adopt maintenance spending targets to avoid major replacement costs. Similar proposals failed in the House.
Guns
High-profile shootings that took place on a student bus at the University of Virginia, at a Chesapeake Walmart, and in an elementary school classroom in Newport News elevated gun policy as a priority for Democrats heading into the session. But apart from a minor proposal allowing tax credits for purchases of gun safes and trigger locks, nothing appears to be breaking through the partisan stalemate.
Democrats have accused Republicans of showing a lack of interest in reducing gun deaths. Republicans have pointed out that the new gun control push comes on the heels of a major package of new gun restrictions Democrats passed in 2020 that didn’t include many of the proposals now being pitched as common-sense necessities.
The 2020 legislation, approved when Democrats had full control, notably excluded tougher laws on assault-style weaponry, which failed due to a lack of support from some Senate Democrats. The upper chamber has changed its stance this year, approving a bill prohibiting new sales of assault weapons without criminalizing weapons Virginians already own.
The assault weapon bill passed the Senate 23-16 with GOP support from Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, but it’s expected to fail in the Republican-led House.
Similarly, Republican proposals to roll back many of the new gun laws passed in 2020 are expected to fail in the Senate after winning approval in the House. Republican efforts to toughen mandatory minimum penalties for felonies committed with guns, which Youngkin has backed as a way to reduce shootings, are also expected to fail due to Democratic opposition.
Electric utility regulation
Negotiations continue on legislation addressing how Virginia’s investor-owned utilities should be regulated and whether legislation passed by the General Assembly or regulators should have more influence over company profits.
A Senate proposal from Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, is being backed by Dominion and would affect that utility and Appalachian Power Company. Among several other provisions, the bill would change how Dominion’s return on equity — or allowed profit margin — is calculated, increasing it above current levels.
Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House
The company has said the higher ROE will allow them to raise more capital to comply with their legislative mandates, but environmental groups say it will cause rates to go up by allowing Dominion to recover more of their costs from ratepayers to reach that higher profit level. A State Corporation Commission estimate found that other changes in the legislation would decrease monthly bills.
Following an outcry from environmental groups and ratepayer advocates, the House passed a version of the legislation carried by Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and backed by the Youngkin administration. That bill doesn’t include the profit increase but does alter plant retirement dates laid out in the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, legislation that aims to decarbonize the electric grid by midcentury.
“There are going to be dramatically different bills coming from the house and coming from the Senate,” Norment said. “Ultimately, we are constructing two vehicles that will go into the conference, and that will be worked out.”
Simultaneously, two other bills are moving forward that seek to restore the SCC’s authority to lower electricity rates going forward if it finds the companies over earned, a power that other legislative changes throughout the years have limited.
Other bills to reinvigorate the state’s Commission on Electric Utility Regulation, which is intended to give legislators time outside of the limited session to craft and review legislation but has been inactive since 2017, advanced out of the House unanimously but faced some pushback in the Senate.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, said she preferred to maintain the status quo rather than “create an additional body that will potentially convolute what is already complicated.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares creates Antisemitism Task Force
While speaking to a group of Jewish leaders from across the state during Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the creation of a Task Force within the Office of Attorney General to monitor and combat acts of Antisemitism in Virginia. The Task Force is in response to the recommendation of the Governor’s Commission to combat the Antisemitism report issued in December.
The Task Force’s mission centers around four strategies: monitoring, information-gathering, educating, and investigating instances of Antisemitism in the Commonwealth. This state Task Force is the first of its kind in the United States.
“Antisemitism is the oldest and most sustained form of bigotry known to mankind,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Although America’s commitment to religious diversity and pluralism has made it a relatively safe haven for Jewish people, American Jews have dealt with horrifying antisemitic discrimination and violence, which continues today. My Antisemitism Task Force will help our office monitor, combat, and educate Virginians about hate against Jewish people.”
The Task Force will include Office of Attorney General employees, including Special Advisor for Outreach, David Brand, and Office of Civil Rights Chief Christine Lambrou Johnson. In the coming months, the Attorney General will appoint leaders from the Jewish community across the Commonwealth to the Task Force.
Religious discrimination is illegal under the Virginia Human Rights Act, and the Attorney General can investigate and prosecute religious discrimination in employment and places of public accommodation, including educational institutions. Criminal complaints or acts of violence should be referred to the local authorities and the Virginia State Police.
Virginians should report any instances of antisemitic discrimination to Attorney General Miyares’ Office of Civil Rights.
Senate Democrats boot Youngkin health commissioner, two other appointees
Democrats in the Virginia Senate wielded their majority power Tuesday to block the confirmation of three of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees, including the state’s health commissioner.
In occasionally bitter exchanges that left a high-ranking Republican saying he was “embarrassed” for the institution, the Senate publicly discussed the perceived qualifications and shortcomings of several people the Republican governor picked for state jobs.
“We typically try to do this in a respectful way, so we don’t have to talk about these people on the floor,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. “But if you want to talk about ’em, we’ll talk about ’em.”
On a party-line vote, the Senate blocked the appointment of Health Commissioner Colin Greene, Virginia’s top public health official, over comments he made downplaying the significance of racism as a driver of health disparities. Republican lawmakers said Greene’s comments were not a reflection of his lengthy career in public service, but Democrats said the views he expressed were damaging the Virginia Department of Health’s ability to function.
“Whether he’s inarticulate or not is not the point,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “The point is his leadership is having a chilling effect on the work that the Legislative Black Caucus has done to address racism as a public health crisis.”
Democrats also blocked Youngkin Board of Education appointee Suparna Dutta, an Indian immigrant who has criticized progressive education policies that she believes overemphasize the importance of race. Dutta gained prominence as a critic of equity-based admissions policies at Northern Virginia’s elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, which has been accused of discriminating against Asian American applicants in its efforts to boost enrollment of Black students and other underrepresented minority groups.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, accused Dutta of expressing the belief that “racism was not a factor in American history.”
“We know that that is not correct American history, of course,” Hashmi said.
Hashmi did not quote specific comments Dutta had made, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said he didn’t feel that was an accurate characterization of Dutta’s views on history. Newman also stressed Dutta’s background as an information technology professional and immigrant who came to America “with nothing in her pocket.”
“It is correct that she has also been an advocate for ensuring that Asian American and other students are treated fairly,” Newman said.
The third rejected Youngkin nominee was Virginia Parole Board member Steven Buck, whom Democrats said has voted to grant parole in a few cases the new board has heard. In response, Republicans argued Democrats did little to hold their own party’s Parole Board members accountable for numerous procedural and legal missteps that spilled into public view in 2020.
In a statement issued Tuesday night, Youngkin defended the qualifications of all three appointees the Senate blocked and called the move “an appalling show of partisanship.”
“Democrats are repeating loudly their clear beliefs: parents don’t matter, criminals first, victims last, and petty politics above Virginia’s best interests,” Youngkin said. “It’s shameful. Virginians deserve so much better.”
A Democratic attempt to block the confirmation of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis, a conservative businessman, failed after a 20-20 tie vote. Students and faculty at the university had called for Ellis to be blocked from the governance job over a 2020 incident in which Ellis brought a blade to the school in the hopes of removing an “F— UVA” sign a student had put up in a door to one of the school’s prestigious Lawn residences.
In a less serious attempt to block a Youngkin nominee, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, attempted to have the body reject Elections Commissioner Susan Beals, whom Chase accused of not taking “election irregularities” seriously enough. Democratic senators stood up for Beals, who once worked as an aide to Chase, calling Beals “responsive,” “competent,” and “a straight shooter.”
Chase also spoke against Greene, saying she was disappointed that, as health commissioner, he had not backed her claims that the deworming medicine ivermectin could be an effective defense against COVID-19.
As the Senate adjourned for the night following the appointment battle, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, pleaded with the body not to let the fight spill over into confirmations of state judges.
“I think there is complicity on both sides,” Norment said. “I am embarrassed with what has happened.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if Republicans would use their own power to retaliate. After a similar appointment fight last year, Youngkin vetoed all bills sponsored by a Democratic senator who led the charge to block a handful of other gubernatorial nominees.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Education savings account bills fail in both House and Senate
All four bills put forward by Republicans this year to let parents use state education funding to cover the costs of educational opportunities outside the public school system failed to make it through this year’s General Assembly.
One bill carried by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, died in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Two others were carried by Dels. Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania, and Marie March, R-Floyd, failed in Republican-controlled House Education subcommittees.
The most promising, House Bill 1508 from Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, initially cleared the House Education Committee, which Davis chairs, but ran into trouble later in the legislative process.
That bill, which gained the support of numerous Republicans, including Lt.-Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears would have created the Virginia Education Success Account Program, a proposal that would allow parents to set up a savings account funded with state dollars that could be used to cover educational expenses outside public schools in Virginia. Funds could be used for costs like tuition, deposits, fees, and textbooks at a private elementary or secondary school in Virginia.
Last month, Davis estimated that an average of $6,303.25 could have been available per student. The program would only have applied to students previously enrolled in public school or who were starting kindergarten or attending first grade for the first time.
Out-of-state funding appropriated for students, Davis said a third would have been directed to the program.
Davis said when the bill reached the House Appropriations Committee Friday, he was one vote short of what he needed to pass the legislation and agreed to send it back to the Education Committee in hopes of fast-tracking it through the approvals it still needed. He told the Mercury he considered adding a delayed enactment clause to the proposal to skirt concerns about the current budget cycle but said the committee was “one day short” of exercising that option.
On Tuesday, the deadline for the House to complete consideration of its bills, his legislation effectively died for lack of action.
“We’ve had the largest, most diverse grassroots effort that I’ve ever seen for (education savings account) legislation this year,” said Davis. “I really appreciate all the support and testimony, and I think the testimony was extremely influential. And I wish that testimony could have been shared with the Senate Education Committee, and I expect it will be next year.”
In an email to the Mercury, Earle-Sears said, “while I am disappointed that HB 1508 did not move forward this year, we will continue to fight for better education opportunities, like the ESA, for all students, regardless of zip code.”
This year’s education savings account bills were part of a larger effort by Republican lawmakers to strengthen and expand parental rights in response to increased tension between Virginia parents and school boards over school reopenings, masking, curriculum decisions, and transparency issues.
Democrats opposed the bills, including Davis’, stating they would take funds away from public schools.
“I think it’s a sign that there is some kind of common-sense Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee that understands that we need to be building up our public schools and not defunding them,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.
Republicans passed similar bills setting up educational savings accounts in 2016 and 2017, but former Democratic Govs vetoed them. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam said there were “significant constitutional concerns” with the idea.
Rachel Adams, director of external affairs for Americans for Prosperity Virginia, a libertarian conservative advocacy group, said supporters plan to continue educating lawmakers about the benefits of educational savings accounts.
“I think people are still learning and getting their minds around what ESA’s are and how they work and making sure that they don’t harm public schools,” Adams said. “We’ll be back next year doing the same thing.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Warner, Kaine urge repeal of defunct same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines
• The 6-year-old Newport News boy who shot his elementary school teacher allegedly choked a different teacher “until she couldn’t breathe” in a prior incident at the school, according to a new legal filing by the wounded teacher’s lawyer.—Associated Press
• Virginia’s politically divided legislature and short session mean lots of bills are dying, and others that aren’t dead yet have little hope of survival.—Roanoke Times
• U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine sent the General Assembly a letter officially backing the repeal of Virginia’s antiquated 2006 ban on same-sex marriage. “It is long past time that Virginia’s governing document conveys to same-sex marriages the same freedoms, rights, and responsibilities that are afforded to all other constitutional marriages,” the senators wrote.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The Republican-controlled House of Delegates did not take up a Democratic bill that would have barred people convicted of insurrection-related charges from holding government jobs in Virginia.—VPM
• A central Virginia man is a national mustache champion who spends 20 minutes per day styling his ‘stache and sleeps with a special pillow to “preserve the shape of his handiwork.”—Washington Post
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again
During a recent hearing on charity poker in Virginia’s General Assembly, one state senator said she was under the impression a bill to rewrite the state’s poker rules wasn’t all that concerning because the games wouldn’t involve too much money.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, asked if her understanding — that charity poker players would pay a flat fee of no more than $8 for a seat at games that could never involve large amounts of cash — was correct.
It was not.
“Are people able to put major dollars down, and we could have a $100,000 night, every night?” Boysko asked.
Former delegate Dave Albo, a lobbyist representing the Virginia Charitable Bingo Association, which is pushing to expand into poker, told Boysko the bill puts no hard limit on how high the stakes can get.
“That is correct. There is no cap,” Albo answered, adding that his client didn’t want a cap in the bill because casino poker doesn’t have a cap.
New poker regulations sent to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for review a week ago would specifically prohibit casino-style cash games like the ones Albo was describing.
But a pair of bills advancing in the General Assembly would override that rule before it takes effect, allowing a bigger, more lucrative form of charity poker less than two years after Virginia’s watchdog agency concluded the state wasn’t supervising the charitable gaming industry closely enough.
The exchange over what the new bills would or wouldn’t do underscores the persistent confusion that has surrounded Virginia’s effort to establish a charity poker industry. The multi-year initiative has been checkered by lawsuits, open feuding between a state board and a state regulatory agency that are supposed to work in tandem, and controversy over an industry being allowed to write its own rules for a new money-making venture.
Amid the regulatory chaos, unlicensed poker halls began opening in Virginia in 2021, but the General Assembly shut them down last year under threat of $50,000 fines.
New rules being finalized by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) would allow those facilities to reopen in the future with clearer limits on what type of poker can be played. The pending regulations only allow traditional poker tournaments that require players to pay a fixed entry fee for a finite amount of chips. They also prohibit cash games that allow players to keep buying more chips if they run out.
The bills pending in the legislature, which are up for final votes in both chambers Tuesday, would upend that process by sanctioning cash games for the first time and letting would-be poker operators start applying for permits as soon as July 15.
Representatives for the charitable gaming industry, best known for the once-popular bingo halls that have been fading from relevance, have pitched the poker expansion as a way for charities to make up for lost bingo money and withstand the hit expected from the arrival of Virginia’s first-ever commercial casinos.
“As bell bottoms, mullets and leg warmers have faded away, so has the art of playing bingo,” Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, the patron of the House bill, said on the floor Monday. Brewer and others have argued that because the bill sets a maximum starting bet of $5, pots are unlikely to reach the high levels some legislators fear.
The new poker bills, proponents say, are a way to create a workable system for something the General Assembly already authorized years ago.
“Without this bill, we’re going to get completely put out of business,” Matt Benka, another lobbyist for the Virginia Charitable Bingo Association, said at a Senate hearing. “If we don’t do something this year, the only people that are going to be operating are the skill games, the casinos and everybody else. And local charities are going to be out.”
The comment about the demise of Virginia charities drew pushback from Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, who has been pushing for a brighter regulatory line between bona fide charities and charity-related entities that seem to exist primarily to benefit from state-sanctioned gambling.
“Maybe your charities might be out because all they’re doing is playing poker,” Reeves said to Benka. “But I take exception to that.”
After the General Assembly legalized charity poker in 2020, there was major disagreement over whether legislators intended to only allow occasional tournaments or full-time poker halls running cash games.
Contrasting views on that question and others caused a prolonged clash between Virginia’s Charitable Gaming Board, led by insiders with a financial stake in the poker industry the board was setting up, and regulators with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services who were concerned the board was pushing beyond what the law allowed.
The General Assembly tried to hit reset on charity poker last year by passing a law closing down unlicensed poker rooms that had been playing cash games, stripping the Charitable Gaming Board of its regulatory power, and asking VDACS to craft a new set of poker regulations without the board having the final say.
However, the pending charity poker bills would move the state closer to what the board tried to achieve in the first place.
At recent committee hearings, Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, who recently helped lead a state review of charitable gaming, acknowledged the poker bill, as originally drafted, seemed to be “going in a direction that would be contrary to legislation and the research that we’ve done over the last couple of years.”
“To me, the scope of this is far beyond what we talked about before,” Bell said at an initial subcommittee hearing on the bill. “And I think we’re getting into dangerous territory where we’re really creating a pretty large gambling operation.”
Bell’s opposition softened as the bill was scaled back in both legislative chambers, and he later said the amended version fell within his “comfort zone.” Instead of allowing 10 tables at each poker operation, the amended proposal now allows four tables and would limit the halls to operating eight hours per day, four days a week.
Another limitation added to the bill would only allow poker for charitable organizations that were qualified to conduct charitable bingo for at least one year between July 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2022. In the Senate, that amendment was pitched to ensure the benefit would go to existing charities facing declining bingo revenue instead of allowing new “pop-up” poker operations.
But in the House of Delegates, the same provision caused concern that the bill would allow established charitable gaming entities to benefit while preventing future charities from having the same rights to make money off poker.
Under questioning from Del. Paul Krizek, D-Alexandria, a representative from VDACS acknowledged that the cash poker bill would exclude any charities formed after 2022 and preexisting charities that offered electronic gaming machines, not bingo.
“To me, that means that this is tailored to a certain subset of folks that could take advantage of this,” said Krizek, who chaired the recent General Assembly committee tasked with looking into charitable gaming. “And it’s really not fair across the board.”
Krizek, who has urged colleagues to wait to see how charity poker tournaments play out before expanding to cash games, also noted the bill would potentially require VDACS to start issuing poker permits so fast that the permits might go out before the regulations are in place. The bill requires VDACS to make a permit application public by July 15 but gives the agency until Sept. 15 to finish the regulations. By law, the agency has 45 days to act on completed applications, meaning anyone who applied in mid-July could potentially get a permit before Sept. 15.
Questioning timing and speed were key legal issues in the dispute over whether poker halls could open without any permits or regulations.
Chuck Lessin, the chairman of the Charitable Gaming Board and longtime operator of a Richmond bingo hall, argued that facilities like his could start playing poker without a regulatory system because the original poker bill didn’t explicitly require that the operations wait for a permit.
Albo has publicly described the Virginia Charitable Bingo Association as representing more than 30 bingo groups across the state, but the organization has strong ties to Lessin. It is registered at the same South Richmond address where Lessin has run bingo and poker games, and Lessin is listed as the group’s principal officer, according to state lobbying disclosures.
Lessin sued VDACS over his permitting dispute. When the lawsuit failed, he opened Pop’s Poker anyway, though he eventually shuttered it due to the ongoing battle that has played out in both the courts and the legislature. A state watchdog report issued in 2021 concluded that Lessin’s failure to recuse himself from crafting poker regulations in which he had a financial interest damaged “the integrity of the board and the overall commonwealth’s charitable gaming oversight.”
Lessin called the report “BS” and has repeatedly insisted the state is cracking down on smaller players at the behest of deep-pocketed casino interests trying to eliminate competition.
Last year, a bipartisan group of lawmakers closely involved in charitable gaming reform called for Lessin to be removed as head of the Charitable Gaming Board. Lessin was not removed.
Proponents of the poker bills have stressed that the legislation would require at least 30% of gross poker receipts to go toward charitable purposes, but skeptics have pointed out that money can also be put toward property expenses like rent and building upkeep. Without clear separation between charitable groups and their landlords, a state report last year concluded that financial conflicts could exist where high-rent agreements can be used to limit the amount of money left over for charitable programs.
In a statement, a Virginia Charitable Bingo Association spokesman said the group’s members were “happy to lend our combined decades of charitable gaming expertise to Virginia legislators in the crafting of this legislation.”
“As an organization, our hope is that this legislation will result in charities that participate in gaming being able to replace the losses they incurred from the decline in popularity and profitability of bingo,” said VCBA spokesman Liam Gray.
Tad Berman, a citizen gambling enthusiast who regularly attends public meetings and has been sharply critical of the Charitable Gaming Board, urged the General Assembly not to reward an industry that “opened these card rooms illegally and without permits.”
“As a Virginian, as much as I might love poker and love gambling, that does not supersede my responsibility to make sure that these things are run legally and properly,” Berman said at a recent committee meeting. “And these people did not do that.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
