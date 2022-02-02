Fairleigh David Powell (1946 – 2022)

Timothy Lynn Williams, 61, of Chester Gap, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. Timmy was born April 1, 1960, to the late Israel and Janice Henry Williams in Front Royal Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather Bossie Williams and sister Michelle Jones.

Timmy followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an electrician, and made it a family tradition by passing his knowledge on to his son. He always enjoyed it when family and friends gathered together, especially on the 4th of July. Putting on the best fireworks show around, making sure everyone got enough to eat, and making memories that will last a lifetime. That was his Christmas and he always made sure we all knew it. We all have solid memories and traditions linked directly to Timmy.

Timmy is survived by his wife of 38 years Gail Williams. In addition to Gail, he is survived by his children Natalie Williams (Dallas), Leslie Williams and Tim Williams JR (Sarah), two grandchildren and favorite people Leah Williams and Easton McClanahan, three sisters Tammy Williams, Tina Smeltzer (Troy), Teresa Smedley (Bryan) and 2 brothers Israel ‘TJ’ Williams (Angela) and Ricky Haddock (Debbie) and numerous nieces and nephews. Timmy will be deeply missed by his large family and many friends – many of whom are considered family.

Pallbearers will be Tim Williams, Dallas McClanahan, Tommy Grigsby, B.J. Longmire, J.R. Ramey, and Lee Ramey. Honorary pallbearers will be Hubie Gilkey, Howard Matthews, John Ramey, and Hugh Henry.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 2nd, from 6 – 8 pm. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, February 3rd with the Rev. Jim Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.

Please join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Fire Department following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Little League, PO Box 1980, Front Royal, VA.