Obituaries
Fairleigh David Powell (1946 – 2022)
Fairleigh David Powell, 75, of Falls Church, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia and Suwannee, Florida, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 25 2022 from various health problems.
Fairleigh was born November 26, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Fairleigh S. Powell and the late Lora V. Grubb.
He was a 1964 graduate of Suwannee High School. After graduating high school, he moved back to Virginia. He worked at various jobs but found his calling in 1968 in the graphic arts/printing industry. He worked a total of 54 years in that field with various companies within the Northern Virginia area. He finished his career with Day & Night Printing of Vienna, Virginia in 2017.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM. at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, 839 Rivermont Drive Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Kendred L. Sellers Jr. (1931 – 2022)
Kendred L. “J.R.” Sellers Jr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Sellers was born on January 31, 1931, in Caples, West Virginia to the late Kendred Sr. and Gertrude Gentry Sellers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ann Sellers; daughter, Patty Weaver; sister, Beulah Shrewsbury and brother, James Sellers. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his three children, Vicki Rasmussen (Butch), Kenneth Sellers and Donna McHan; eight grandchildren, Joshua Turner, Shane Turner, Chelsea Sellers, Cody Sellers, Kayla Sellers, Callie Jacklin, Tommy McHan, and Jamie Brown; seven great-grandchildren, Mikala Smith, Alana Turner, Sebastian Jacklin, Sullivan Jacklin, CJ Brown, Xavier Brown and T.J. Mchan; two brothers Billy Sellers and Johnny Sellers; sister, Sue Belcher and five grand furbabies, Junior, Goldie, Jack, Scoobie Doo and Ripken.
In lieu of flowers, to offer your sympathy during this difficult time you can send a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Frederick L. Cooley (1940 – 2022)
Frederick Lee Cooley, 81, of Front Royal, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on June 14, 1940, in Mount Olive, Va., and was a son of the late Kenneth Gilpin Cooley and Hazel Inez Orndorff Cooley Huse.
Frederick was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as a millwright at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for 25 years and in maintenance for Reagan National Airport Authority for 12 years. He was a member of the Rockland Community Church and the Textile Workers Union of America (TWUA).
On Nov. 17, 1960, Frederick married Barbara Henry Cooley, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Christel C. Jenkins and husband David Jenkins of Bentonville, Christina R. Settle of Bentonville, Jackie A. Cooley and Significant other Rusty Cozart of Front Royal, and Teresa C. Adams and husband Tony Adams of Warsaw, Va.; a brother, Kenneth G. Cooley Jr. Of Front Royal; a brother-in-law, Dennis Henry of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Kevin Adams, Kira Adams, Christopher and wife Alyson Pumphrey, Hanna and husband George Funk, Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, and Laura and husband Anthony Corathers; and three great-grandchildren, Bradley, Lincoln and Charlie Corathers. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Settle.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Rockland Community Church by the Rev. Jeff Fletcher, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockland Community Church or to Cool Springs Church of God.
Rev. Ronnie L Rivenbark (1947 – 2022)
Rev. Ronnie L Rivenbark, 74, of Mount Jackson, Virginia, passed January 25, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Virginia.
Services will be held at a later date.
Ronnie was born May 23, 1947, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Thomas W. Rivenbark and Nancy L. Rivenbark Kirkland.
Ronnie graduated from Warren County High School Class of 1966. Ronnie was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1972. He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969. He was a paid firefighter for the U.S. Government at Mount Weather, Fort A.P. Hill, and Vint Hill.
After his firefighter career, he went back to college and became a Methodist minister. He served at various churches until his retirement. He retired to Florida to enjoy nature and what life had to offer. He moved back to Virginia in May of 2019 to be with his children. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends, but we know he is at home with our Lord and Savior.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Rose Rivenbark; one daughter, Cory A. Getz and husband Barry of Mount Jackson; one son, Anthony C. Rivenbark of New Market; two grandchildren, Zachary M. Rivenbark and wife Nikki of Strasburg and Matthew L. Seal of Strasburg; and great-granddaughter, Ruby Patricia Rivenbark of Strasburg. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, his beloved fur babies, and his fur grandbabies.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Essie C. Rivenbark; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Janie Turner; and his parents.
Kevin Joseph Riedel (1989 – 2022)
It is with great sorrow and hope in the resurrection that we announce that Kevin J. Riedel, 33, tragically passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his residence in Lexington, Virginia.
A funeral Mass will be held for Kevin at 11 A.M. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 12762 Lee Hwy, Washington, Virginia 22747 with Father Brian Capuano officiating. The burial will take place at St. Peter Cemetery immediately following. A visitation will occur the evening prior to the Mass from 6-8 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Kevin was the beloved son of David J. Sr. and Marie K. Riedel of Washington, Virginia. He is also survived by his grandparents, Bill and Janet Riedel of Norfolk, Virginia, and Frank Koha of Berea, Ohio; his siblings, David (Constance Magnuson), Annelise, Nick, and John Riedel; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kevin was a deeply spiritual person who wove his faith into all that he did. He did this in varied ways: as the campus minister for VMI and W&L, as a seminarian for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and through his many friendships. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending time backpacking on trails across the country, as part of a trail crew on the Allegheny Trail, and as a member of a Woodland Fire Crew. He took many opportunities to serve those in need in Appalachia by organizing service trips to the region.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Campus Ministry of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Lexington, Virginia c/o Laura LaClair; or the Diocese of Richmond Seminarian Fund. Both funds are at 7800 Carousel Ln., Richmond VA 23294.
Timothy Lynn Williams (1960 – 2022)
Timothy Lynn Williams, 61, of Chester Gap, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. Timmy was born April 1, 1960, to the late Israel and Janice Henry Williams in Front Royal Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather Bossie Williams and sister Michelle Jones.
Timmy followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an electrician, and made it a family tradition by passing his knowledge on to his son. He always enjoyed it when family and friends gathered together, especially on the 4th of July. Putting on the best fireworks show around, making sure everyone got enough to eat, and making memories that will last a lifetime. That was his Christmas and he always made sure we all knew it. We all have solid memories and traditions linked directly to Timmy.
Timmy is survived by his wife of 38 years Gail Williams. In addition to Gail, he is survived by his children Natalie Williams (Dallas), Leslie Williams and Tim Williams JR (Sarah), two grandchildren and favorite people Leah Williams and Easton McClanahan, three sisters Tammy Williams, Tina Smeltzer (Troy), Teresa Smedley (Bryan) and 2 brothers Israel ‘TJ’ Williams (Angela) and Ricky Haddock (Debbie) and numerous nieces and nephews. Timmy will be deeply missed by his large family and many friends – many of whom are considered family.
Pallbearers will be Tim Williams, Dallas McClanahan, Tommy Grigsby, B.J. Longmire, J.R. Ramey, and Lee Ramey. Honorary pallbearers will be Hubie Gilkey, Howard Matthews, John Ramey, and Hugh Henry.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 2nd, from 6 – 8 pm. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, February 3rd with the Rev. Jim Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Please join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Fire Department following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Little League, PO Box 1980, Front Royal, VA.
Edward “Sam” Samuel Pearson, Jr. (1934 – 2022)
Edward Samuel Pearson, Jr. “Sam” of Linden, VA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 22, while visiting with his daughter in the Pittsburgh area.
Sam was born in Front Royal on November 26, 1934. He lived his entire life in Linden except for a time when he served in the US Navy. Later in life, his passion for cars was seen with the classic cars he collected and exhibited. His favorite was “Miss Dolly”, a 1956 Cadillac convertible that he drove in parades in Front Royal and Winchester.
Sam was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Susie Pearson (Sue), his son Edward Samuel Pearson, III “Sonny”, sister Arlene Ramsey, brother Cary Pearson, and his brother-in-law Willard Bright.
Survivors include his daughter Roxanna Tito, his sister Dorothy Bright, niece Sarah Seitner, nephew Stevie Bright, and grandchildren Samantha Schroll, Mary McGrath, and Matthew Pearson, grandnephews Jessie Bright, Alex Seitner, and Jase Bright. Many more cousins, in-laws, and friends became family over the years. Especially two that were like daughters to him and sisters to his daughter, Avie Megeath and Rhonda North.
Sam was well known for the “round table” gathering he hosted on a weekly basis at Mom’s Restaurant in Front Royal, and for the weekly poker game with his friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Saturday, February 5, 2022; visitation will begin at 10:00 and service at 11:00.
Services will be officiated by Pastor William Borough, formally of Linden United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations to the Linden United Methodist Church are welcome.