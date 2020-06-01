Community Events
Faith Based Web Series by Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
As COVID-19 continues to impact daily life, the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is finding creative ways to respond to needs and offer support to the community. One way the Collaborative has adapted is by moving the annual Faith Based Symposium online. The Faith Based Web Series will maintain the mission of the original symposium, with an emphasis on the unique challenges brought on by COVID-19. With a focus on the intersection of stress/anxiety, COVID-19, and substance misuse in the community, the Collaborative hopes to share tools for taking care of a faith community during the pandemic.
Faith communities are already reaching out and meeting the needs of their members and neighbors in new ways. When asked about the series, Collaborative member Shannon Urum said, “We want to be able to provide information and resources that can help enhance these efforts and possibly lead to new opportunities to connect with and help individuals in need.” Collaborating with community partners is one of the foundations of the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative’s strategy for reducing opioid misuse and overdoses. Now more than ever, they recognize the need for support and sharing among partners.” Urum stated, “There is power in numbers and there is a role for everyone in helping to create a healthier community.”
The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 4th from 10:00-11:30am. Community members interested in attending can use THIS LINK to register. In keeping with their belief that everyone has a role in addressing the opioid epidemic, the Collaborative is excited to bring together leaders within the faith community for a morning of learning and collaboration.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is a partnership among three substance abuse coalitions in the Lord Fairfax Planning District, representing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. Focusing on the heroin/opioid epidemic, the collaborative has dual goals of preventing young people from abusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is funded by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
A successful Memorial Day commemoration ceremony held at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility
On May 25, 2020, The Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution combined with Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility to hold a commemoration ceremony in honor of Memorial Day. Due to the restrictions placed by the Coronavirus, several safeguards were instituted to protect participants, residents and staff. Face masks were worn except when giving presentations, and social distancing was in place. The residents were kept a minimum of 40 feet from the participants at all times.
The ceremony began with the presentation of the colors. Reverend Jim Simmons led with an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. After the colors were posted, Dale Corey gave a presentation on the history of Memorial Day and its significance. He was followed by presentations by Marc Robinson, Paul Christensen and Charles Jameson. There was a moment of silence and then a three round musket salute fired in honor of the fallen military from all wars.
In the United States, the beginnings of Decoration Day as it was originally known, began with the Civil War. Throughout the war, graves were decorated at locations where battles had been fought. After the war, a group of women of Columbus, George sent a letter to the press in March 1866 asking their assistance in establishing an annual holiday to decorate the graves of soldiers throughout the south. The result was a gathering interest in such a memorial celebration.
In May 1868, General John Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic made a proclamation to adopt the Memorial Day practice started three years earlier in the south. May 30th was declared as the day of commemoration with ceremonies in 183 cemeteries across 27 states. After World War I, the practice was changed to include honoring the veterans of all wars with the decoration of graves. The name was gradually changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day.
In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. This decreed that four holidays would be on a specified Monday to create a three day weekend. This included moving Memorial Day from May 30th to the last Monday in May. The law took affect at the Federal level in 1971 and was gradually adopted by all 50 states.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for June
All of our programs will take place over Zoom and will require you to register on our website at samuelslibrary.net in the events tab. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540-635-3153 ext. 105.
Sculpting Words: A Poetry Writing Workshop
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a special six-week poetry workshop over Zoom. Space is limited. Registration Required. Tuesday, June 2nd at 6:00 P.M.
Books & Beyond Discussion Group
Join us for our book club discussion time! This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, June 3rd at 10:00 A.M.
How to Use Freading and RB Digital
This year’s Adult Summer Reading theme is Dig Deeper into Your Library! Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Erly will be teaching us how to use Freading and RB Digital, two databases that provide ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines that are all accessible with your library card! This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, June 3rd @ 6:30 P.M.
Photographing Spring Wildflowers
Join Sharon Fisher on Zoom for her four-week class as she goes over how to take stunning pictures of wildflowers with any smartphone or camera! She will be advising on settings and how to find flowers in your yard. There will also be follow up discussion groups where you can share your work and get more advice. Saturday, June 6th @ 10:00 A.M.
How to Use Universal Class
This year’s Adult Summer Reading theme is Dig Deeper into Your Library! Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Cameron Dillon will be teaching us how to use Universal Class, a database that offers hundreds of free classes on a variety of subjects! This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, June 10th at 6:30 P.M.
A successful Memorial Day commemoration ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park, Middletown
On May 25, 2020, Middletown conducted a commemoration ceremony for Memorial Day at the Veterans Memorial Park. The ceremony was held to honor the members of the US Military who lost their lives in service to their country. Participating in the event with the town were the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution. Because of the restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the event was live streamed via the town’s facebook.
Ray Steele as emcee welcomed all to the event. The Colonel James Wood II Color Guard presented the colors and remained in place for an invocation by Danny Hesse, a rendition of the National Anthem by Melissa Legge-Mauck and the Pledge of Allegiance. This was followed by a presentation by Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
Memorial Day has its beginnings founded in the Civil War as remembrance of those gave their lives in that conflict. Starting out as Decoration Day, it was officially proclaimed in 1868 by General John Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic to be a date “with the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country in the late rebellion.” After World War I, it came to reprdecoratesent a day to remember the deceased veterans of all wars. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act which decreed the last Monday in May to be the National holiday Memorial Day.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Sheriff Millholland presented a wreath to honor all those who served and died the all of our wars. This was followed with a moment of silence. Taps was played by Andrew Paul which was followed by a rifle salute fired by VFW Post 2123 Honor Guard with support from the Colonel James Wood II Musket Squad. The ceremony concluded with a benediction from Danny Hesse to close out the event.
A successful Memorial Day commemoration ceremony held at the Winchester National Cemetery
On May 22, 2020, the National Cemetery in Winchester held a commemoration ceremony for Memorial Day. Participants included the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, the American Red Cross, VFW Chapter 2123, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Community Veterans Engageme Board, and Heroes on the River. The ceremony was held to honor Americans who died in the military service of their country. There were brief remarks, a moment of silence, the playing of taps and presentation of wreaths.
The history of Memorial Day is complex. The decoration of graves began during the Civil War. The first fallen soldier so honored was John Quincy Marr, the first soldier killed in action in the Civil War. He died June 1, 1861, at the Battle of Fairfax Courthouse. He was laid to rest in Warrenton, Virginia, on June 3.
Throughout the war and during the aftermath, graves were decorated at various locations. On May 5, 1868, General John Logan issued a proclamation calling for Decoration Day to be observed nationwide every year. He was the commander-in-chief of the Grand Old Army, an organization founded of and for Union Civil War Veterans in Decatur, Illinois. May 30 was the date selected for the decoration of Civil War graves. In 1868, ceremonies were held in 183 cemeteries in 27 states. In 1871, Michigan declared Decoration Day to be a state holiday, and by 1890, all the northern states had decreed Decoration Day a state holiday. After the end of World War I, the day had been expanded from recognition of Civil War Veterans only to honor all of our military who died in the service of the country.
The term Memorial Day was first used in 1882 and gradually became more common. In 1967, Congress passed a law declaring the official name to be Memorial Day. The following year, they passed the Uniform Holiday Act which moved four holidays to Monday, creating a three day weekend for those celebrations. Memorial Day was to be the last Monday in May, and the law took effect in 1971.
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June
These are the virtual programs taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library for the month of June. Programs can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Children, teens, and adults are challenged to Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover. Samuels Library’s Summer Reading Clubs have begun, and readers are invited to register for Summer Reading Club, log their books read, complete challenges, attend virtual programs, and collect badges online. When the library re-opens, prizes will be available for pick up.
Monday, June 1
- 2:00 Virtual Symphony of Sound. This series of programs explores many sounds, including sounds found in nature and the science of sound as well as musical instruments. Children will be able to explore many kinds of sounds and reflect creatively on them as well as create their own sounds via crafts. Our program this week is How Do Sounds and Music Make You Feel? This highly-interactive program will give children the chance to learn about the psychological link between sounds and feelings. A lot of reflection and feedback will be encouraged, and kids will have the opportunity to express how music makes them feel in interactive activities that invite creative thinking. Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, June 2
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we’ll discover what sinks and what floats. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, June 3
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, June 4
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories about the garden! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, June 5
- 11:00 The Sounds and Movements of Summer. Join Karen Erikkson-Lee from the Northern Virginia Academy for some singing, dancing, and stories inspired by the sights and sounds of summer. Appropriate for preschool through 1st grade. This program can be viewed on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- 2:00 The Story of Dance. Join Karen Erikkson-Lee of the Northern Virginia Academy of Dance for The Story of Dance. Jazz, ballet, modern, and character steps will be taught alongside music and stories that will inspire the beginner through the advanced dancer! Learn specific steps in different genres of dance, hear stories about dancers and composers, choreographers, and ballets. This class will be fun and informative! For children of all ages. This program can be viewed on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Saturday, June 6
- 11:00 Virtual Books and Barks. Join Kona and her owner Sharon for a reverse Books and Barks session. Enjoy a good book with a very friendly dog! Children can watch on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Monday, June 8
- 11:00 Virtual Painting with Carmine. Join Carmine the dog and his owner Susan to see how he paints! Children can watch on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, June 9
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, our theme is Rainbow Water. How can we make water be different colors? Watch and find out! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, June 10
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, June 11
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Happy Birthday! Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories about everyone’s special day! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, June 12
Monday, June 15
- 2:00 Virtual Symphony of Sound. This series of programs explores many sounds, including sounds found in nature and the science of sound as well as musical instruments. Children will be able to explore many kinds of sounds and reflect creatively on them as well as create their own sounds via crafts. Our program this week will be Instruments of the Orchestra: Say Hello to the Strings Family! In this first installment of the “Instruments of the Orchestra” series, we will be exploring the strings family. Children will be able to learn fun facts about the orchestra, listen to the sounds of different instruments and reflect on them, and even make their own instrument through a DIY craft! Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, June 16
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, let’s see what we can learn about robots! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, June 17
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, June 18
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! Our theme this week is, “Mice Are Nice.” Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, June 19
- 11:00 Virtual Dig Deeper. Explore an unusual sub-tropical world in a virtual trip through Ms. Michal’s greenhouse. You may view this program on the Samuels Library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Saturday, June 20
- 11:00 Virtual Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class. In this class, artists will “meet” Cezanne, and create variations on still life. You can watch this program on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, June 23
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Hold on to your hat! Our investigations this week will be about the wind! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, June 24
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, June 25
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! This week our stories will be about the river. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, June 26
- 1:00 Virtual Discuss This. Join Ms. Michal for a virtual teen discussion group. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Monday, June 29
- 2:00 Virtual Symphony of Sound. This series of programs explores many sounds, including sounds found in nature and the science of sound as well as musical instruments. Children will be able to explore many kinds of sounds and reflect creatively on them as well as create their own sounds via crafts. This week our program will be Sounds from Around the Galaxy. In this program, children will have the opportunity to hear some unique sounds from space! Sounds recorded by NASA from various planets, comets, and the Earth’s atmosphere will be listened to. Kids will get to reflect on the various sounds they hear through reflective writing activities.
Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, June 30
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. What turns our heads and tickles our ears? Sound! Join us for a fun time of exploration. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
2020 Virtual Virginia Women Veterans Summit will be held June 17-19
Women veterans from across the Commonwealth and throughout the nation are invited to participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit, Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, June 19. Because of the COVID-19 emergency, the annual event was shifted to a virtual platform from a live event as previously held in past years.
Hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in collaboration with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) and other partners, the theme of this seventh annual Summit is Empowered: Collaborating and Creating Champions of Change.
The virtual program kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on June 17, resumes June 18, and concludes on June 19. Included are a variety of presentations and panel discussions on topics of interest to women veterans such as what Virginia offers to women veterans, career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness and more. Summit speakers and panelists include well-respected career coaches, professional business leaders, and motivational speakers.
On June 19, three finalists in the The Female Founders Veteran Small Business Awards pitch contest will compete for financial capital for their businesses provided by partner The StreetShares Foundation. The three winners will be announced June 19, as will be the recipients of the Women Veteran Change Maker and Trailblazer awards.
There is no charge to attend and participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. Pre-registration is required and is now open online.
More information about the event, including a complete listing of program topics, speakers and participants may be found at www.dvs.virginia.gov.
“Virginia is proud to be home to more than 107,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans of any state,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “The Commonwealth has been at the forefront in recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities that women veterans face when transitioning from active duty to civilian life. This summit is an example of the innovations that Virginia continues to undertake to remain the #1 state for veterans in America.”
“Like so many others, we had to change our plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell. “On the other hand, a virtual format expands access to more women veterans in Virginia and across the Nation. I’m excited about the event and look forward to being a part of it.”
“I encourage every women veteran to register today to participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit and take advantage of this array of top speakers, panel discussions, useful information about employment and educational opportunities and so much more,” said VDVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker. “As a proud Army veteran myself, I have attended every one of our past Summits and know how rewarding and life changing they can be.”
In addition to the Virginia Employment Commission and the StreetShares Foundation, other participating partners include COMCAST, Dominion Energy, PenFed Credit Union, Employee Support of Guard and Reserves (ESGR), the offices of Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine and more.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About The Virginia Employment Commission and the Veteran Services Program
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is the is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s principle public employment service established to assist employers in finding qualified workers and to assist workers in finding suitable jobs. The VEC in partnership with the Virginia Workforce Network promotes economic growth and stability by delivering and coordinating workforce services. The VEC offers career assistance for job seekers, employment services for veterans, and employer services for businesses of all sizes, as well as unemployment benefits and other programs designed to assist with employment.
The VEC Veteran Services Program traces its history to 1919, with the establishment of employment programs by the United States Employment Service to assist Discharged Soldiers, Sailors and Marines gain civilian suitable employment following WWI. Today, Veterans from all periods of military service and those that are currently transitioning out of the military are eligible for job referral, job training, and job placement assistance through the VEC Veteran Services Program. Veterans can access these employment services through the statewide network of Virginia Career Works offices online, or contact us at Veteran.Services@vec.virginia.gov for more information.
