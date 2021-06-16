Fall in love with trail running

Trail running can be demanding, but many people enjoy it. Here are a few reasons this activity is becoming increasingly popular.

Physical health

On top of the usual benefits of running, trail running challenges your balance, coordination, and agility. Running up and down hills, along winding trails, and over uneven ground, forces you to adjust your pace and stride to suit the terrain. Not only is it more challenging, but the movements are less repetitive, reducing the risk of injury. In addition, the ground is softer than asphalt, which limits the impact on your joints.

Mental health

Running over uneven terrain requires intense concentration. This increased focus helps you stay present instead of thinking about your worries and concerns. Plus, the benefits of spending time in nature and breathing in the fresh air are well known. For these reasons, running outdoors can help relieve stress and keep your mind sharp.

What’s more, the beautiful scenery helps you focus less on your performance and more on enjoying yourself. In particular, it encourages you to slow down and admire your surroundings. There’s nothing like reaching your destination and being rewarded with a stunning view and a sense of accomplishment.

Lastly, trail running is simply fun. It can be freeing to let yourself trample through dust, mud, and puddles. If you don’t mind getting a little dirty, head out and explore the trails in your area this summer.