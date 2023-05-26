Fallen but not forgotten: Memorial Day in Front Royal honors the ultimate sacrifice

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed on Monday, June 19th in observance for Juneteenth.

Adult Summer Reading 2023: Find Your Voice

June 3rd – July 29th

Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Summer Reading Program This year our program includes crafts, drawing, photography workshops and more! There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print book, eBook and audiobook you record is an entry into our weekly drawing for a 15$ Apple House giftcard or our biweekly drawing for an awesome prize basket. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

Origami Art

June 3rd – July 29th

Interested in learning how to do origami? Check out our origami table near the library’s circulation desk during our summer reading program and learn how to make small creations. For those who would like to participate the library will be hanging those creations turned in at the adult reference desk all throughout the library!

Job Development Help

Mondays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

In person. Need help navigating job opportunities? Come by Samuels Public Library’s computer lab every Monday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM where the Warren County Department of Social Services will be here to help! Patrons can get aid in job searching, resume building, career coaching, as well as education and training referrals. This program begins on Monday, April 10th.

General Education Development

Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

What the Tech!

Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM

In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.

Bad Romance

Wed, June 7th at 6:00 PM

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group. This month, our theme is Cryptids!

Books & Beyond

Tues, June 13th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month, we’ll be hosting an open-ended session. Tell us about what you’ve been reading lately and what you’d like to read in future meetings! This meeting comes with complimentary tea and cookies.

Genealogy Club

Wed, June 14th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.

The Bigfoot Experience: Mike Familant LIVE!

Thursday, June 15th at 6:00 PM

In-person. Join us at the library for a presentation about the search for Bigfoot from Mike Familant, a full-time bigfoot researcher, producer, and lead investigator from NorthWest New Jersey In the Shadow of Big Red Eye is a show that travels to locations known to, or would make good habitats for a Sasquatch. They focus on the basics, research and investigation techniques, evidence collection, and analysis.

Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group

Wed, June 21st at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we’ll discuss expressing and balancing emotions like grief and love with craft in our writing.