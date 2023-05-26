Community Events
Fallen but not forgotten: Memorial Day in Front Royal honors the ultimate sacrifice
On Monday, May 29th, the Front Royal community will come together on the verdant front lawn of the Warren County Courthouse to pay tribute to America’s fallen servicemembers in an annual Memorial Day Commemoration. The one-hour event, set to kick off at 12 pm, is anticipated to be a heartfelt display of gratitude and remembrance.
The commemoration will be guided by co-chairs Skip Rogers and Robert MacDougall. The duo, who have been integral to the organization of this event, will also deliver remarks to honor and remember the servicemembers from Front Royal and Warren County that have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation.
Adding to the solemnity of the event, a flag detail comprised of disciplined and dedicated cadets from Randolph Macon Academy will perform. Their precise movements and synchronized actions in raising and lowering the flag are sure to instill a sense of deep respect and pride in those in attendance. Adding a touch of poignant tradition, a ceremonial bagpiper will contribute to the atmosphere with melodies evoking remembrance and respect.
This year, the guest of honor is former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander Sean Glass. Glass, a 13-year veteran of the SEAL teams, has seen operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Eastern Africa, embodying bravery and commitment to service during his time in uniform. Glass, now a Warren County resident and father of five, continues to guide future leaders in his role as an instructor with the leadership training company Echelon Front. His presence and words will no doubt add a layer of authenticity and inspiration to the occasion.
The Front Royal community encourages the public to attend this free event to properly recognize the purpose of Memorial Day: to remember and honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. The ceremony will not only provide an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made but also remind attendees of the values and freedoms these heroes fought to preserve.
Those who can are invited to turn out, pay their respects, and join in remembering America’s fallen servicemembers this Memorial Day. After all, it is in remembering and honoring their sacrifice that we truly appreciate the cost of the freedom we enjoy every day.
Immigration lawyer Diane Sheehy to shed light on immigration and resettlement issues
The Clarke County Democratic Committee (CCDC) is set to host a special event featuring immigration lawyer Diane Sheehy on June 8. The event, part of the CCDC Guest Speaker Series, is set to address pressing issues related to immigration, conflict, and resettlement. It will take place at 6:30 pm at the Sanctuary Wellness Center located at 208 N Buckmarsh St, Berryville, VA.
Ms. Sheehy, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Managing Attorney for Immigration Services in Richmond and Charlottesville, VA, will lead the discussion. The IRC is a notable global refugee resettlement organization that works across more than 40 countries and 28 U.S. cities to assist those affected by humanitarian crises. Their mission is to help individuals recover, survive, and rebuild their lives after being displaced from their homes due to conflict or natural disasters.
The CCDC has opened this enlightening event to the public free of charge, allowing all interested parties to gain a deeper understanding of the intricate and complex issues surrounding immigration and resettlement, both locally and globally. Tony Reynolds, the CCDC contact for this event, can be reached at 443.421.0427 for further information.
With immigration issues at the forefront of societal and political discourse, Ms. Sheehy’s expertise and the IRC’s extensive global experience should provide invaluable insight into the challenges faced by immigrants and the ongoing efforts to aid their resettlement. The event serves as an excellent platform for community members to learn, ask questions, and engage in conversations that could help shape future immigration policies.
In a world where accurate, clear, and unbiased information is essential, this event represents an opportunity to learn from experts in the field and contribute to the broader understanding of a crucial issue affecting millions of lives worldwide.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 25:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of June 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, June 1
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be testing our knowledge of book characters as we play Guess Who? Registration is required.
Saturday, June 3
- 10:00 AM – Summer Reading Program begins. Find Your Voice! Come sign up to read and win prizes throughout the summer. Spin for prizes when you register!
- 10:00 AM – Cardinals Story Time. For all ages. Talk to the local baseball players and their mascot. Listen as they read stories in the play area.
- 2:00 PM – Bubble Party & Refreshments in the Garden. Come enjoy bubbles outside and get a snack, after you register for summer reading!
Monday, June 5
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, June 6
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Composting. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 7
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about the Zoo! Siblings welcome. We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Fire Department! Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Zoo stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Fire Department! Registration required.
Friday, June 9
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails. Bring your toddler to Rockland Park to learn about Wonderful Weeds! Join us for a walk, a story, and a craft! Registration is required.
Saturday, June 10
- 11:00 AM – Story Walk. Join us at Eastham Park as we read our new story, It’s Only One by Tracey Corderoy. There will be a guessing game, a craft, and information from the Anti-Litter Council of Front Royal.
Monday, June 12
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, June 13
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Composting. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 14
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Going Camping! Siblings welcome. We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Cardinals! Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Going Camping stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Cardinals! Registration required.
Friday, June 16
- 2:00 PM – Painting With Carmine. Come join Carmine, the painting dog, as we create beautiful pictures! Ages 8-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, June 17
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. What type of books do you like? Historical, Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure…? Bring a book that you like and can talk about. Registration is required.
Monday, June 19
- The library will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.
Tuesday, June 20
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Hydroponic Plants. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 21
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Summertime Fun! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Summertime Fun stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Friday, June 23
- 2:00 PM – Financial Well-Being 101 for Teens. For ages 12-18. Learn from Matt Dillingham, a financial advisor, about bank accounts, interest, credit, and investments. Registration is required.
Saturday, June 24
- 1:00 PM –Wildlife Happenings! For ages 8-18. Join Cindy Kreiman as we learn about animals and find our voice in art. Registration is required.
Monday, June 26
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, June 27
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Hydroponic Plants. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 28
- 11:00 AM – Rainbow Puppets presents Really Radical Reptile Revue. Meet all kinds of reptilian puppets, including an alligator, a crocodile, a Caiman, and the gigantic prehistoric Plesiosaurus! Fun for the whole family!
Thursday, June 29
- 4:00 PM – Special Needs Scavenger Hunt. For ages 5+, with a guardian. This will be a non-typical scavenger hunt in the Children’s Garden. It will be kid/special needs friendly. Registration is required.
Emergency Shelter for Women and Children fundraiser extended to May 31st
The group of agencies raising funds for emergency shelter for women and children has extended their fundraiser to May 31st.
Warren Coalition, Blue Ridge Housing Network, Phoenix Project, Warren County Department of Social Services, and the Thermal Shelter have come together to create a fund that will be used to provide emergency shelter for women and children. This is a critical need in Warren County, as there is no shelter for them in the immediate area. Women who have children and lose their homes suddenly need a place where they and their children will be safe while they look for long-term housing options.
The group hosted a booth during the Wine & Craft Festival on May 20th to raise funds for this program, selling items and taking in donations. They were on pace to meet their goal of $1,200 for the day, but the afternoon downpours put a halt on both sales and donations. Though they began drawing names for the various prizes donated, the rain had chased away many of the attendees, and there was no response to the calls and text messages. As a result, they decided to pivot and extend the fund drive beyond the Wine & Craft Festival.
The fund drive will now go through May 31st. All those who donated during Wine & Craft remain entered in the drawing for the remaining prizes, and new donors making donations by May 31st will be entered as well. The remaining prizes will be awarded on June 1st after the fund drive has ended.
The prizes to be awarded on June 1st include:
- $170 gift certificate from Sun Stoppers Window Tinting
- Brunch for two from Village Square
- $50 gift card from Violino Ristorante
- $25 gift card from Picadilly’s
- $25 gift card from Crush Wine Bar
- Beach towel
- Vera Bradley Fleece Travel Blanket
- Handmade Afghan Blanket
- Scarf
- Matching necklace & earrings
- Brown handbag
- Precision Carving Board
- Longaberger small pail basket
Gifts may be made by writing a check to “Warren Coalition” (write “Emergency Shelter” in the memo line). The check can be sent to Warren Coalition, PO Box 2058, Front Royal, VA 22630. Donations may also be made online at warrencoalition.org (be sure to select “Emergency Shelter for Women and Children”) or dropped off in person at the Warren Coalition office at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for June
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed on Monday, June 19th in observance for Juneteenth.
Adult Summer Reading 2023: Find Your Voice
June 3rd – July 29th
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Summer Reading Program This year our program includes crafts, drawing, photography workshops and more! There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print book, eBook and audiobook you record is an entry into our weekly drawing for a 15$ Apple House giftcard or our biweekly drawing for an awesome prize basket. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Origami Art
June 3rd – July 29th
Interested in learning how to do origami? Check out our origami table near the library’s circulation desk during our summer reading program and learn how to make small creations. For those who would like to participate the library will be hanging those creations turned in at the adult reference desk all throughout the library!
Job Development Help
Mondays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
In person. Need help navigating job opportunities? Come by Samuels Public Library’s computer lab every Monday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM where the Warren County Department of Social Services will be here to help! Patrons can get aid in job searching, resume building, career coaching, as well as education and training referrals. This program begins on Monday, April 10th.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance
Wed, June 7th at 6:00 PM
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group. This month, our theme is Cryptids!
Books & Beyond
Tues, June 13th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month, we’ll be hosting an open-ended session. Tell us about what you’ve been reading lately and what you’d like to read in future meetings! This meeting comes with complimentary tea and cookies.
Genealogy Club
Wed, June 14th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
The Bigfoot Experience: Mike Familant LIVE!
Thursday, June 15th at 6:00 PM
In-person. Join us at the library for a presentation about the search for Bigfoot from Mike Familant, a full-time bigfoot researcher, producer, and lead investigator from NorthWest New Jersey In the Shadow of Big Red Eye is a show that travels to locations known to, or would make good habitats for a Sasquatch. They focus on the basics, research and investigation techniques, evidence collection, and analysis.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Wed, June 21st at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we’ll discuss expressing and balancing emotions like grief and love with craft in our writing.
The 1758 election of George Washington: A step back in time
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step back in time, to immerse yourself in the momentous events that shaped the course of history? Well, this July 22, you have the opportunity to witness one such significant event—the election of 26-year-old Colonel George Washington to the Virginia House of Burgesses in 1758. This event, organized by the French & Indian War Foundation, promises to be an exciting and educational journey into the past.
In 1758, a young, ambitious George Washington stood for election to the House of Burgesses, representing Frederick County. His campaign was spearheaded by Colonel James Wood, who managed to procure a whopping 160 gallons of alcoholic drinks, freely distributed to the 391 voters in the county. This strategy proved successful as Washington secured more than 39 percent of the vote, winning the election and marking his entry into political life.
During the upcoming re-enactment, you will have the chance to meet Colonel James Wood, a mentor to young George and founder of Winchester. And if you’re lucky, you might even encounter George Washington himself!
Despite his impressive military reputation, Washington was relatively quiet in the political sphere. As a Burgess, he diligently attended sessions and cast votes but rarely made speeches. Nevertheless, his time in the House of Burgesses set the stage for his future leadership roles, including as commander in chief of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War and later as the first U.S. president.
The re-enactment event, hosted by the French & Indian War Foundation, is free to the public and will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm at the site of the historic 1758 election – 20 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA. More details can be found on the Foundation’s website, fiwf.org, or by contacting them at 419-971-3493.
This is a unique opportunity to relive a key moment in American history. Join us and step into the shoes of the electorate of 1758, and experience the atmosphere, the personalities, and the strategies that helped shape the life of one of America’s most influential figures—George Washington.
Mark your calendar.
