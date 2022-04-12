Family Easter Activity Spring Celebration was a success at Living Water Christian Church

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Tommy Price, is pleased to announce the area’s top high school and college student-athletes. Students are chosen each year to represent their school during the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast which takes place during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at 8:00 am inside the Tolley Dental Zone James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University.

The 2022 outstanding local student-athletes include:

Ethan Caperton, Skyline High School

Ethan has earned 6 varsity letters at Skyline (3 football/3 basketball). He has started at wide receiver and quarterback in football. In the Spring 2021 season, he was selected 2nd Team All-Class 3 Northwestern District as a quarterback. He was asked to play quarterback as an injury replacement. As quarterback, he led the team to a district title. In the fall 2021 season, Caperton was selected 1st Team All-Class 3 Northwestern District as a wide receiver and defensive back. Likewise, Ethan earned 1st Team All-Region 3B honors for wide receiver and 2nd Team All-Region 3B for defensive back. In basketball, Caperton has been a 3-year starter and earned 2nd team All Class 3 Northwestern District in 2021. During the 2022 season, he earned 1st team All-Class 3 Northwestern District and 2nd team All-Region 3B. He played a big role in the basketball team’s 2021 District Championship and Regional Runner-Up finish. Likewise, he helped lead the basketball team to the 2022 Region 3B Championship and into the state quarterfinals.

Ethan is a quiet, well-spoken young man that provided steadfast leadership for the football and basketball teams. He played multiple positions on the field because that was what is best for the team. He sacrificed and played through multiple injuries during his football and basketball career.

Ethan is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Ethan has a 3.9 GPA and is actively pursuing the opportunity to attend Bridgewater College and study engineering. He would also like to play football and/or basketball.

Allee Jerles, Mountain View Christian Academy

Allee Jerles, a senior at Mountain View Christian Academy, has a huge heart for sports. She has played basketball since the 5th grade, but her passion is volleyball. Allee is also playing soccer this year. She was captain of both the volleyball and basketball teams this year and was selected for the All- Tournament Team at the NCSAA volleyball tournament in 2021. In addition to sports, Allee maintains a GPA of 3.4 while working at Mountain View in the after-school and summer care programs. Allee is a member of the National Honor Society and has served as both historian and secretary of the Student Government Organization. Allee plans to attend Lord Fairfax Community College for the first two years of her college education and then transfer to a university to get her business degree as part of her dream to be a real estate agent.

Avery O’Roke, Millbrook High School

Avery is an 18-year-old senior at Millbrook High school. She was a 4-year starter for The Lady Pioneers varsity basketball team. She is this year’s Winchester Star Player of The Year. Avery was also named to the First Team Class 4 All State team this season. Also, during this past season, Avery was named First Team All-District, First Team All-Region and awarded Co Regional Player of the Year. She scored her 1,000 points during a shortened junior year season. Avery’s sophomore season, she was named Second Team All-State and First team in both the District and Region. She has also received the Pioneer Award the last 3 years from Millbrook High School for varsity basketball. Avery maintains a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and has participated in the Leo Club and FCCLA. Avery will play basketball on a full athletic scholarship for NCAA Division 1 (American East Conference), New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Dain Booker, Clarke County High School

Dain Booker has earned both his Academic and Varsity letters at Clarke County High School. He has earned 3 for football, 3 for basketball, and will be completing his 3rd letter in track this season. His honors in football include 1st Team All-Bull Run District Defensive All Purpose and 1st Team All-Region 2B Defensive All Purpose. In the last few games of his senior year, he learned a new position as linebacker due to an injured teammate and picked up the honor of 2nd Team All-Area Team Linebacker through The Winchester Star. Dain earned the Iron Eagle award in 2020 for lifting 1200 Pounds in a combined 4 lifts, (Bench, Squats, Hang Clings and Dead Lift.) In basketball, Dain has been a 3-year starter and team captain his senior year. He earned the Un-Sung hero plaque by his coach. In 2021, Dain was the 2nd leader on the team in total points earned. He earned All-District in 100 and 200 Meter Dash, 4×100 M Relay, Triple and Long Jump. All-Region and All-State for 4×100 M Relay.

Dain has maintained a 4.1 GPA all throughout High School and will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida in the fall. He will train to be a commercial pilot and earn a degree in Aeronautical Science with a minor in Meteorology.

Ella Carlson, Sherando High School

Ella has been an athlete at Sherando all 4 years, receiving 7 varsity letters (3 basketball; 4 track and field). She was the starting center on the varsity girls’ basketball team for 3 years and received 1st team All-District honors as a senior. Ella also took 2nd place in the discus as a freshman at the state meet but came back as a junior to claim the state title as well as placing 2nd in the shot put.

Ella has a 4.1 GPA and has signed a letter of intent with the College of William and Mary to continue her track and field career.

Jaden Ashby, James Wood High School

Jaden has earned 10 varsity letters at James Wood (4 football/3 basketball/3 baseball). He has been a 3-year starter at wide receiver in football. He broke 11 records at James Wood (most points scored single season + career/most receiving yards single season/longest run 99 yards/average yards per carry 9.6 single season/touchdowns single season 25/touchdowns career 42/most receiving touchdowns single season + career/longest receiving touchdown 97 yards/receiving touchdowns single game 4/also tied touchdowns in a single game with 5). He was selected 2nd team All-Northwestern District wide receiver, also 1st team Winchester Star at wide receiver and punt/kick return his sophomore year. His junior year no honors were given due to covid-19. He was selected 1st team Winchester Star (wide receiver, kick returner, defensive back) 2nd team punt returner. He was selected 1st team Northwestern District (wide receiver, punt returner) 2nd team (defensive back, kick returner). He was selected All-Region 1st team (offensive all purpose, punt returner) 2nd team wide receiver his senior year.

In baseball, Jaden was a 3-year starter in the outfield earning Winchester Star honors. In basketball, Jaden was 3-year starter at guard. Jaden has also earned Northwestern District All-Academic Honors.

Jaden has a 3.5 GPA and has signed with D1 Southern Utah University to play football.

Stephen Daley, John Handley High School

Stephen has earned 10 varsity letters at John Handley High School (4 football / 2 basketball / 4 track and field). He was a 4-year starter in multiple positions on both offense and defense in football. He broke Handley’s rushing yards in a single game record and career sack record. He was selected 2nd team All-Northwestern District Defense his freshman year. He was selected 1st team All-Northwestern District and 2nd team All-Region 4C Defense his sophomore year. Stephen’s junior year he was named All-Northwestern District Defensive Player of the Year and was selected 1st team All-Region 4C Defense. In his senior year, Stephen was named All-Northwestern District Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year along with All-Region 4C Defensive Player of the Year. He was also selected as 1st team All-Region 4C Offense. Stephen earned All-State Honors for both Offense and Defense his senior year. Stephen received Winchester Star honors in each of his 4 seasons of football with ending his senior year as both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

In track and field his freshmen year, Stephen was a member of the 4×100 meter relay team which broke a school record and placed 2nd in the Class 4 state championship. Unfortunately, due to COVID there was not a track/field season his sophomore year. Stephen’s junior year he placed 3rd in the 100 meters, 5th in the discus and 5th as a member of the 4×100 meter relay in the Class 4 state championship. This past winter Stephen placed 4th in shot put at the Class 4 indoor track state championship. His senior outdoor track and field season is currently ongoing where he intends on competing at the Class 4 state championship in June.

In basketball, Stephen was a 4-year member of the basketball team, earning his two varsity letters in his junior and senior years. His junior year the basketball team was State runner-up.

Stephen has a 3.63 GPA and has signed a letter of intent with Kent State University to play football.

Mikayla Combs, Legacy Christian Academy

Mikayla Combs is the daughter of Christine and Andy Combs. She is a senior at Legacy Christian Academy in Stephens City. She started all 4 years for varsity basketball at LCA. In her senior year she scored 184 points and had 95 rebounds. She has been selected on multiple all tournament teams and she has won offensive MVP twice and overall most valuable player once in her basketball career while playing for Legacy. Her coach said, “As the only senior on the team, her leadership was an important part of what we were able to accomplish”. Mikayla also played volleyball for Legacy for 3 years in the middle position. She helped her team to win their first National Championship for volleyball in the school’s history. She has a GPA of 4.0 and is the president of the Honor Society at Legacy. She also enjoys serving her community through her church. She was accepted to James Madison University in the fall of 2022 to major in Business and Biology and hopes to work in the medical field someday.

Will Austin Waller, Warren County High School

Will Austin Waller, a senior at Warren County High School, has earned 3 varsity letters in Wildcat Baseball, 2 in Basketball and 1 in Golf. As a right-handed pitcher, 2nd baseman and shortstop, Will has also excelled in wooden bat leagues and for Team VA Mizuno. Honors in baseball range from being named to the 2021 Northwestern District and Area Baseball Teams to pitching a no-hitter in May 2021.

Honors in basketball include being team captain and a multi position player, being named All Region Basketball 21-22 Honorable Mention and receiving the 2022 Wildcat Co-MVP & Sportsmanship Award. During the awards banquet, his coach shared that Will is “a great student athlete and a great human being overall –he did his best and put the team on his back sometimes with a great attitude.”

Will has a 3.26 GPA and has been offered significant academic scholarships at Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite, and Hood College. Will is uncommitted and is hoping to have a phenomenal spring baseball season which will lead to his being awarded a pitching position in the fall at a college within three hours of Front Royal. In the off-season, Will is an avid fisherman and especially enjoys trout fishing in Montana on the banks of the Missouri River.

Olivia Weinel, Shenandoah University

A Mount Airy, Maryland native, Olivia Weinel is a triple major, studying Criminal Justice, Psychology, and Spanish. The Shenandoah University senior is a 2022 Rotary Club/Jostens Award Finalist. Serving as a co-captain the past two years, Olivia has notched 1733 Minutes in 91 games with 878 points, 45 steals, 34 blocks, 86 assists and 328 rebounds. In her final year for the Hornets, Weinel was named ODAC All-Tournament, First Team All-ODAC, and Second Team All-Region. Off the court, she is a member of Psi Chi Psychology Honors society and Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and is the President of both the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Sigma Delta Pi Spanish Honor Society. The forward was named the 2021 ODAC/ Virginia Farm Bureau Scholar Athlete of the Year, Academic All-State and is a two-time Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America First Team Academic All-District honoree. Post-graduation, Olivia will be pursuing a Masters Degree in Forensic and Criminal Psychology.

