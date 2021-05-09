Family Fun Day draws enthusiastic crowd to downtown Front Royal

Saturday, May 8th, wasn’t the warmest Spring day for the sixth annual Family Fun Day in Historic Downtown Front Royal, Virginia, but it was pushing 60 degrees under partly sunny skies – and rain of the previous night was long gone thanks to some still brisk winds whipping through town, so who could complain?

The annual array of classic cars dominated the northwestern portions of the Village Commons parking lot, with food stands, specialty stands, and games highlighting the southeastern, East Main Street side of the lot and surrounding grassy areas.

Live music was presented by John Landis and his From the Heart bandmates, as John took a little break from his nearby barbershop at 8 Chester Street.

Royal Examiner tracked down the driving force behind Family Fun Day, this year dressed as King Crawdad – as the line was long in anticipation of bags of fresh crawfish being ready for sale, along with the other food options available. We spoke with King Crawdad’s alter ego, C&C Frozen Treats’ William Huck, about the sixth incarnation of this now-familiar downtown event.

“Here we have the community coming together to celebrate life and to celebrate mother (on Mother’s Day weekend) and celebrate community right here in Front Royal, Virginia,” Huck began with a nod to Town Manager Steven Hicks: “We couldn’t have done this without the help of Steven Hicks, who was instrumental in getting me the permit I needed. He was down earlier, and I had a nice visit with him today as the festivities were going on. So, I want to say thank you to our town manager.”

Of his costume and about-to-be-consumed brethren, King Crawdad observed with a nod to his wife Nina’s assistance, “It’s crawfish – crawfish is family coming together and having a good time. And Front Royal and Warren County is our family.”

Of the “fun” aspect of the day geared toward that family’s younger members, Huck pointed out, “We’ve got games and activities for the kids to play back here to win some prizes – stuffed animals, beads, and baubles.” And of the day’s “fun” aimed the bigger boys and girls way, he added: “The classic cars show, which we’ve had included in Family Fun Day from year one.”

“It’s an honor to be here for six years and next year will be lucky seven. And I promise next year we will have a carousel. And we’ll turn this into something that everybody else will be jealous of,” Huck forecast of a future another year removed from the COVID-19 pandemic and its public safety health measure restrictions on public gatherings.

And we can’t wait.