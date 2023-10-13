Connect with us

Community Events

Family Promise NSV Celebrates Family Promise Week 2023 and One-Year Anniversary

Published

3 hours ago

on

Family Promise of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) will host a week-long event to raise awareness about the crisis of family homelessness during National Family Promise Week, which runs October 15 to October 22, 2023, to highlight an issue many call “an invisible crisis.”

Every year, more than three million children in America experience homelessness, and one in 16 become homeless before they reach the first grade. The COVID pandemic has exacerbated an existing affordable housing crisis and has increased economic instability, increasing the risk of homelessness for families.

Family Promise Week will highlight this crisis through special events and social media posts. This week coincides with Family Promise NSV’s celebration of the organization’s one-year anniversary as a national Family Promise affiliate.

Community members are invited to participate in Night Without a Bed. The official date of Night Without a Bed is Saturday, October 21, 2023, although it can happen anytime that week. Youth groups, civic groups, businesses, agencies, and individual families are invited to spend one night without a bed to spread awareness for families experiencing homelessness. Teams or individual families can use a building or backyard to pitch a tent and sleep in a sleeping bag, spend a night inside your cars, sleep in your living room on the floor or couch, or any other way to create an environment where you do not normally sleep.

Individuals and Teams can register online for the Night Without a Bed event and receive an information packet and facilitators guide: lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/wb86vuy.

Participants and the community at large are invited to donate to FPNSV to help support families with children experiencing homelessness. Donations can be made at https://giv.li/ye2dpf  or by sending a check to FPNSV, 131 Market St., Winchester, VA 22601. How Your Donations Help Families in Need: $100 can help with household utilities; $250 will help fund our Prevention & Stabilization program for at-risk families; or $500 will help pay for a week in a local motel.

The agency is holding a Lunch and Learn on October 19th from 12:00 – 1:30 PM.  The community is invited to attend to learn ways to join the fight to end family homelessness. The event will be held in the Eagles Board Room on the Our Health Campus, located at 329 N. Cameron Street in Winchester.

Topics will include data on the number of homeless families living in Winchester and Frederick County, current needs at Family Promise NSV, a matching grant opportunity, and how local churches, civic groups, and community members can help. The event is free to attend.  People interested in attending should RSVP by emailing jennifer@familypromisensv.org or by calling (540) 323-8038.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Community Events

This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 13th

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2023

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 13:

• Friday: 6:00, 8:00, 9:30
• Saturday: 1:00, 4:45, 8:30
• Sunday: 2:00, 5:45, 7:00
• Thursday: 7:00
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 48 min

• Friday: 6:10, 9:15
• Saturday: 1:30, 5:00, 8:35
• Sunday: 2:05, 5:05
• Mon-Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 13 min

• Friday: 5:40
• Saturday: 1:20, 3:40, 6:10, 8:45
• Sunday: 2:10, 4:30, 8:05
• Mon-Thurs: 7:15
Rated PG | Run Time: 1 hr 32 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “The Marvels”
  • “Trolls Band Together”
  • “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Local Food Pantries Running Low; Food Drive Set for Oct 14-26

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2023

By

At a recent Adult Needs Committee meeting hosted by the Warren Coalition, several members reported that local food pantries are running low on supplies, and the number of people seeking food assistance is increasing.

To help local food pantries restock their shelves, the Committee decided to host a short-notice food drive, kicking it off at the Festival of Leaves on October 14th and ending at the Jack O’Lantern Jubilee on October 26th.

Donations of nonperishable foods are welcome. This includes canned meat, fish, vegetables, and fruit. Meat is typically the item most needed and the least donated. Pop-tops or pouches are ideal, as some recipients may not have can openers. Donations may also include cereal, oatmeal, powdered milk, rice, instant potatoes, pasta, and canned soups and stews.

Throughout the drive, collection boxes will be available at the following locations:

  • Front Royal Town Hall, 102 E Main St
  • Front Royal Visitors Center, 414 E Main St
  • Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Ave
  • Social Services Office, 465 W. 15th St (outside near drop box)
  • Samuels Public Library, 330 E Criser Rd
  • Warren County Government Center, 220 N Commerce Ave

There will also be collection boxes at the Festival of Leaves in downtown Front Royal, October 14th, 10 am to 6 pm at the Visitor’s Center Tent, and the Jack O’Lantern Jubilee at the Health and Human Services Complex football field (465 W 15th Street) on October 26th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club will also be collecting food.

In addition, you may bring food donations directly to several of the food pantries. Call ahead to ensure they will be open when you arrive and are available to receive donations:

  • C-CAP, 400 Kendrick Lane, Suite B; 540-636-2448
  • The Embassy Deliverance and Worship Center, 413 South St, Suite G&H (Friday nights); 540-636-9595
  • Helping Hands (Warren Charge UMC), donations by appointment only; 540-683-9080
  • Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St; 540-635-4020
  • Warren County Department of Social Services, 465 W 15th St; 540-635-3430

Other food pantries may also be accepting donations. Only those that agreed to participate in this food drive are listed here. Even if the pantry you typically support is not on this list, they may still need your help! Please check in with them.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001.  The office is located in the Warren County Community Center.  Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Skyline Middle School Calls for Community Support at Annual Book Fair

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2023

By

Every Book Matters: Championing Lifelong Readers.

October promises to be an exciting month at Skyline Middle School. From October 23-27, the halls will be filled with eager students, bright-eyed and ready to explore the treasures of the annual Fall Scholastic Book Fair. It’s not just about purchasing books—it’s about fostering a love for reading and giving children the chance to discover new worlds and stories on their own terms.

Empowering students to choose their books is more than just an exercise in decision-making. It instills a sense of ownership, igniting a passion for reading that can last a lifetime. The beauty of the Book Fair isn’t just in the books; it’s in the smiles of the children, the excitement of discovery, and the worlds they’re about to uncover.

However, not all stories are filled with sunshine. The reality is that some families face financial challenges, making it tough for their children to buy books. Every student, irrespective of their background, deserves to have a book of their own. Recognizing this, Skyline Middle School is turning to the heart and generosity of the community.

An innovative electronic wallet (e-wallet) system has been put in place, allowing community members to contribute. This e-wallet serves a dual purpose—it aids students who might not have the means to buy books, and it also supports giveaways for students and classroom libraries. The impact of these donations isn’t limited to just the Book Fair. In fact, every contribution goes even further. For every purchase made, Skyline Middle School earns 25% in Scholastic Dollars, which will be used to enhance the school library, expanding its collection beyond the confines of the regular library budget.

Contributors aren’t just anonymous donors. In gratitude for their generosity, Skyline Middle School plans to honor them on their ‘Wall of Fame’ during the Book Fair, ensuring their acts of kindness are recognized and celebrated.

Reading is a journey—one that every child should be equipped to embark upon. Let’s come together to give them the tools they need, ensuring that every student at Skyline Middle School has a book to call their own.

Click here to make your donation – no amount is too small. Thank You.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Dog Daze Extravaganza Awaits Middleburg!

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2023

By

An Unforgettable Gathering Honoring Working Canines.

When one thinks of autumn in Middleburg, the first thing that might come to mind is the colorful foliage or perhaps the crisp air. However, this October, Glenwood Park will be filled with the excited barks and wagging tails of working dogs, all set to celebrate their dedication and skill.

On October 29, 2023, the MFHA is proud to present Dog Daze: Celebrating the Working Dog at Glenwood Park Ln, Middleburg, VA. Not only will attendees have the chance to witness the incredible abilities of these working canines, but there’s also a host of activities set to make the day memorable. Outdoor sporting events will provide a firsthand look into the athleticism and intelligence of these dogs, leaving audiences both entertained and educated.

For those looking to take a break and indulge their taste buds, a variety of food trucks will be on hand with a smorgasbord of delightful treats. Dog enthusiasts won’t be left out either, with numerous vendors offering “paw-some” products sure to delight both man and his best friend. And if you’re bringing the younger members of the family, rest assured they won’t be bored. A dedicated kids’ zone promises to keep them engaged and entertained.

In a surprising twist, fans of the Discovery Channel are in for a treat. Tim Smith will grace the event, giving fans the chance to get an autograph between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. For those who prefer a lively beat, Gary Jay & The Fire are set to provide a musical backdrop to ensure the day ends on a high note. So, whether you fancy a seat or a spot on the grass, make sure to come prepared to soak in the vibes.

One of the most anticipated parts of the day? The Dog Daze Raffle! With a grand prize that includes a Custom Made Dog Trotter EVO, Pro Large K9 Treadmill, participants have a shot at something truly unique. And if that wasn’t enticing enough, the list boasts other spectacular prizes like Yeti and RTIC coolers and tempting gift baskets. For those eager to try their luck, all the details on the prizes and how to participate can be found on the MFHA website. The live drawing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Glenwood Park, so make sure you’re around for the excitement.

Middleburg’s Dog Daze promises to be more than just an event; it’s an experience. One where the community comes together to celebrate not just the spirit of working dogs but also the shared love of fun, family, and friendship.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Power Up Your Business Conference 2023 Set to Inspire and Empower Entrepreneurs

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2023

By

Entrepreneurs, business leaders, and aspiring professionals are gearing up for the highly anticipated Power Up Your Business Conference, scheduled to take place on October 20, 2023. This dynamic event promises to provide attendees with invaluable insights, networking opportunities, and strategies to drive success in the ever-evolving world of business.

Hosted by Laurel Ridge Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a leading authority in entrepreneurship and business development, the Power Up Your Business Conference is an annual gathering that has gained recognition for its thought-provoking speakers, engaging workshops, and transformative experiences.

Key Highlights of the Power Up Your Business Conference 2023:

  • Inspiring Keynote Speakers: The conference will feature a lineup of local, state, and national speakers who have achieved extraordinary success in their respective fields. They will share their personal stories, insights, and strategies for achieving business excellence.
  • Interactive Workshops: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops and breakout sessions that cover a wide range of topics, including digital marketing, leadership, innovation, and finance. These sessions are designed to provide practical knowledge and actionable takeaways.
  • Networking Opportunities: Building meaningful connections is a hallmark of the Power Up Your Business Conference. Attendees will have ample chances to network with fellow entrepreneurs, potential partners, and industry experts, fostering valuable relationships that can drive business growth.
  • Expo and Exhibitors: A diverse range of exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services in the conference expo area. This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to discover new resources, technologies, and solutions to enhance their businesses.

Christine Kriz, Director, Laurel Ridge SBDC expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, “The Power Up Your Business Conference is a platform for entrepreneurs to gather, learn, and grow together. Our mission is to provide attendees with the tools, inspiration, and connections they need to excel in their business ventures.”

Registration for the Power Up Your Business Conference 2023 is open until 10/19/23. To secure your spot and take advantage of discounted rates, visit laurelridgesbdc.org/conference today.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Warren Coalition Presents Midnight Monster Mash Cornhole Tournament for High School Students

Published

3 days ago

on

October 10, 2023

By

High school students in Warren County are invited to participate in the Warren Coalition’s Midnight Monster Mash Cornhole Tournament on October 27th at the Health & Human Services Complex Gym (465 W 15th Street)! This is a single-division tournament with just one champion team at the end. The entry fee for a team is $10 at the door (cash only) or $5 for an individual who wants to be paired up with someone else. Doors open at 9:45 pm for registration.

Students must be accompanied by an adult (18+). The end time will depend on the number of participants.

All students are encouraged to engage in some extra fun and dress in their Halloween best for this tournament! There will be a small prize awarded for the top costume. There will be additional side games with prizes in honor of Red Ribbon Week (no extra charge), as well as chips and drinks for sale, cash only.

No pre-registration is required. For more information, email wc@warrencoalition.org!

This event is hosted by Warren Coalition and Warren County Parks & Recreation.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001.  The office is located in the Warren County Community Center.  Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
70°
Sunny
7:20 am6:37 pm EDT
Feels like: 70°F
Wind: 1mph NE
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 2
SatSunMon
63/46°F
57/43°F
55/45°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
14
Sat
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 14 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
6:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 14 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Oct
15
Sun
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 15 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
Oct
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Oct
21
Sat
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 21 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
Oct
22
Sun
9:00 am Yoga & Hiking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Yoga & Hiking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Yoga & Hiking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Hike, stretch, breathe and meditate as you join Masuda Mohamadi & Winnie Lee from Radiance Yoga on a Sky Meadows getaway. Immerse yourself in the nature of the Crooked Run Valley as you[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
Oct
25
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 25 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Oct
28
Sat
10:00 am Habitat Detectives @ Sky Meadows State Park
Habitat Detectives @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 28 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Habitat Detectives @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join Virginia Master Naturalists on an exploration of the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in this series of seasonal walks planned for children. We will be using our five senses to find clues to[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 28 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]