Family searching for lost dog who was struck by a car after escaping pet sitter
“I promised him nobody would ever hurt him again. I now must live with these thoughts of him in the wrong hands and the promise I made to him being broken.”
Fairfax County resident Rebecca DeVanney said in an interview with Royal Examiner that she and her daughter Taylor 15, are holding out hope that their dog, Chance, will be found after he bolted away from their dog sitter’s home on Nov. 5.
Chance is a blue pit bull who experienced a hard life, including abuse, before the Devanney family adopted him. While they were out of town for Taylor’s softball tournament on Nov. 5, Chance bolted when the pet-sitter opened the front door of her home. The sitter saw the dog get struck by a vehicle, though Chance continued running.
Even though Taylor had only played in the first game of the tournament, they hopped into their car and began the long drive home. Rebecca said the tracking collar that her dog wore was pinging on her mobile phone as she and her daughter drove home.
Within two hours of the collar’s ping activating and showing her dog’s movement, it stopped pinging, indicating the dog was in one spot, between Fairfax County Parkway and the Monument Dr exit in Fairfax, about a mile from the pet sitter’s home.
She had a friend go to the site where the dog should have been, but Chance was nowhere to be seen. His collar, however, was lying on the ground. It’s possible that Chance could have slipped out of the collar while a Good Samaritan was attempting to help the dog. Because of his difficult life before he was adopted by the DeVanney family, Chance is afraid of most people. He is less afraid, his mom said, if the stranger has a dog. The family hopes that someone was trying to help the injured dog, rather than removing a collar and taking off with the dog. Chance is micro-chipped, so if he turns up at a veterinarian’s office, he can be identified and returned to his family.
Though he has no experience as a fighting dog and is sweet-natured, Rebecca said she is aware that Chance’s breed is often used by people who run illegal dog-fighting operations. It troubles the family that someone might have taken the dog, intending to force him to fight.
Rebecca thinks someone stopped to check on the dog and decided to keep him, then removed the collar upon realizing it had a tracker. She says her daughter is distraught without Chance, as he was her emotional support dog.
The drive home was a frantic one for the mother-daughter duo; about 20 minutes away from where Chance’s collar had been found, Rebecca struck a deer that had darted onto the highway in front of her car. Sadly, the vehicle was totaled but its passengers escaped without injury.
A few hours after that 3:30 a.m. accident, the DeVanneys contacted a pet tracker to help them find Chance. The tracker picked up the dog’s scent and followed the trail across Fairfax County Parkway, where it abruptly ended at an apartment building.
The pit bull breed is banned in that apartment complex, though Rebecca says everyone in the neighborhood and the Reston area is aware that he is missing, and Chance’s owners have plastered missing posters all around the area.
It has been 11 days with no sighting of Chance, and Rebecca said she’s distraught for her daughter, who is having panic attacks as she deals with her dog’s missing status. “We both miss him so much and would do anything to get him back. This is an endless nightmare and it’s hard not to imagine the worst-case scenario,” Rebecca said.
She explained that Chance was abused before they adopted him two years ago, and told Royal Examiner, “I promised him nobody would ever hurt him again. I now must live with these thoughts of him in the wrong hands and the promise I made to him being broken.”
There is a reward for Chance, and the family hopes that someone will spot him. “There have been zero sightings of him in the Reston area,” Rebecca said Wednesday morning in a telephone interview. She stressed that if Chance is seen, he will be with someone who is not his owner. Anyone who thinks they have seen him, she said, should take a picture and text it to her at 571-991-9173.
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
Twice a year, the Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the country based on over 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems in place to prevent harm.
Nationwide, only 29% of the hospitals earned a Fall 2022 “A” Hospital Safety Grade. In Virginia, 37 hospitals received an “A” this fall.
This is the sixth consecutive “A” for WMC, which is the highest graded facility in the Northern Shenandoah Valley/Eastern Panhandle region.
“Earning six consecutive ‘A’ grades from Leapfrog is a great source of pride for us,” said Tonya Smith, president, Winchester Medical Center, and senior vice president of acute care for Valley Health. “We know that our safety grade doesn’t just happen by chance. It is earned through our amazing healthcare team and their dedication to high quality and safety in all that they do in caring for our community. I admire their commitment to continuous improvement and embracing new processes and technology to support that work.”
Warren Memorial Hospital Administrator Jennifer Coello said receiving the hospital’s repeat “A” grade further affirms the WMH staff’s focus on patient safety. “We are entrusted to improve the health of those who come to us for care. Patient safety is top of mind for our entire team, every day, on every shift, throughout the hospital. They are the real rock stars who make this happen.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The latest Hospital Safety grades show significant variation in patient safety performance across U.S. hospitals, which underscores the importance of access to information that allows patients to select the safest hospital for their care.
To see the full grade details for WMC and WMH and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of
§18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg unlawfully and feloniously in possession of a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm (380 Smith & Wesson handgun) on or about her person, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5302-F6
On or about June 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Troy Allan Washbourne did unlawfully and feloniously cause bodily injury to Norman A. Shiflett with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.2-805, in violation of § 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6
On or about July 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Conner Ryan Ruffner did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter in the nighttime, the dwelling of Kimberly Roy, with the intent to commit assault and battery, in violation of §18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously remove, destroy, deface, or damage property having a value of less than $1,000.00 belonging to Kimberly Roy, in violation of §18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2922-M1
COUNT THREE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter Kaliyah Hackley, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT ONE: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, another, regarding that person, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
On or about March 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mark Anthony Palang did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 24, 2021, in the County of Warren, Michael David Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 1, 2022, through July 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Winston Breeden did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to another, regarding that person or any member of his family, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury to himself or his family member in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
On- or about June 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Lee Pennington did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquel Lewis Thornhill did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jennifer Renee Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Colby John North did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, in violation of Section 18.2-256 and 248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9
On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Austin Leo Whitacre did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Martin Rector did unlawfully and feloniously possess, with the intent to distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act with the intent to manufacture, sell, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
On or about March 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Pleasant Willie Burnes, being a person having the custody of D.W., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully, or negligently cause or permit the health of the such child to be injured, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
On or about July 20, 2022, through July 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dennis Michael Settle II unlawfully and feloniously stole a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand dollars (1,000.00) or more, belonging to Dennis Settle (father), in violation of Sections 18.2-95 and 46.2-
390 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
TASHA LYNN VEGA (NO PHOTO AVAILABLE)
On or about January 8, 2020, in the County of Warren, Tasha Lynn Vega unlawfully and feloniously failed to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County General District Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
On or about January 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you.
Both of these events occurred during the same week that year and the Memorial is seeking veterans or their family members who may have a connection to either or both events to interview for a new Virginians at War documentary film entitled, “One Week in October.”
Production of the new film will take place in the Spring and Summer of 2023 with a projected premiere date of October 2023, the 40th anniversary of both of these historic events.
“We want to include stories of those who served in either campaign, those who have an intimate knowledge of the events in Beirut or Grenada, and of course, those who may have lost a loved one in either event,” Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director said. “As with all of our Virginians at War films, our interviews will be with persons currently residing in Virginia. Interviews will be scheduled and conducted at the Memorial in Richmond.”
Those interested in participating to be interviewed for “One Week in October” are encouraged to contact Dr. Mountcastle by email at clay.mountcastle@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling the Memorial at 804-786-2060.
Over the past twenty years, the Virginia War Memorial has produced more than thirty films in its award-winning Virginians at War documentary series. The films are shown daily in the Reynolds Theater at the Virginia War Memorial, are available for viewing on the Memorial’s website (www.vawarmemorial.org) and are distributed for classroom use to middle and high schools throughout the Commonwealth.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Carolina Wren
This Carolina wren was brought to the Center this week in a situation we see all too often—they were stuck to an extremely gooey glue trap.
Once admitted, the remainder of the glue trap was quickly covered with corn starch and injectable sedation was given to prevent the bird from continuing to struggle and becoming more stuck.
Due to the severity of the situation and the time it would take staff to remove the bird, our veterinarian intubated this patient so that the procedure could be safely performed under general anesthesia.
Safely removing an animal from a glue trap is not an easy or quick process and should NEVER be attempted by a nonprofessional. The adhesive removers and oils that must be used can be toxic if ingested. Because birds preen (use their beaks to clean and maintain feathers), even small amounts of these substances must also be removed.
These small patients are also extremely prone to hypothermia or aspiration and often die days later from complications. After multiple temperature-monitored baths, the patient was returned to a heat pad and a forced air warmer used until all feathers and skin were fully dried.
Radiographs were taken to confirm there were no fractures or dislocations, which unfortunately can be common in these victims as they violently struggle to free themselves. Luckily, this bird was uninjured outside of dehydration, moderate skin irritation, and feather loss.
Most importantly, this ENTIRE process took place under anesthesia where our staff was able to provide oxygen, protect the airway, and minimize stress!
After one week in care, this patient fully recovered and was released!
Glue traps, although targeted to rid an area of “pests” (like our awesome native snakes and rodents), do not discriminate. We have seen native songbirds, snakes, frogs, mice, chipmunks, and more stuck to these inhumane traps.
In this case, the finder did exactly what they should have! They left the bird on the trap, covered the entire trap and animal with a towel, secured everything in a box, and brought it into care immediately. If you have used glue traps in the past, we ask that you discontinue use. Additionally, make sure to let any pest companies you use know that you do not want glue traps placed—they are often put down without letting homeowners know.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Samuels Public Library welcomes Valley Communitarians newest Blessing Box food supply station for those struggling to make ends meet
A food supplies “Blessing Box” was placed at a sixth location in Front Royal/Warren County Monday morning, November 14. Gathered at the East Criser Road parking lot entrance to Samuels Public Library for a ribbon cutting and stocking of the box were library and Warren County Chamber of Commerce officials, along with Blessing Box sponsors the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians, as well as special guests from Warren County Public Schools Blue Ridge Technical Center. The high school Tech Center carpentry class students of teacher Mat Kidwell built the sturdy and attractive addition to the Blessing Box network, and one of them, Emma Ralls, decoratively painted the box with a rather candy-coated nod to the county’s nearby natural resources. 84 Lumber was also acknowledged for donating the building materials for the community’s newest Blessing Box.
Just prior to the ribbon cutting Royal Examiner asked Library Director Michelle Ross about the addition of a southern-most Front Royal location for a new Blessing Box stocking canned goods and other non-perishable food items for those in need.
“We really were excited when the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians approached us about this project because the library is such a central location, being right next door to a local park,* across the street from low-income housing, and right next door to one of our local elementary schools, in addition to being a public facility that serves people of all income backgrounds,” Ross explained.
Communitarians present included Katrina Meade, Amanda Kendal, Molly Llewellyn, Blake Pierpoint, Clint Pierpoint, Jim Maddox, and Heidi Rutz. Event organizers also acknowledged Communitarian Kahle Magalis for coming up with the idea for the location.
Niki Foster represented the Chamber. And on a first-name basis, we were told Tech Center students present included Waylon, Stephen, Aiden, Xander, CJ, Robert, and Emma.
See Royal Examiner’s exclusive video of the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Samuels Library Blessing Box below:
* FOOTNOTE: Burrell Brooks Park is next door to the east and a portion of the Happy Creek Trail is nearby, as well.
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident.
On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
