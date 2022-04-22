FAQs about electric vehicles

Do you want to buy an electric vehicle (EV) but still have some concerns? Here are the answers to four of the most frequently asked questions about them.

1. What options are there?

EVs run exclusively on electricity and must be plugged into an outlet to recharge. Plug-in hybrids have combustion engines, and extended-range EVs have gasoline generators. Conventional hybrid vehicles have gasoline engines and cannot be plugged in.

2. How do you charge an EV?

You can charge an electric car at home, work, or on the go. However, the type of charging station you choose will dictate how fast your vehicle will charge.

3. Are EVs expensive?

Electric cars cost more than their gasoline-powered counterparts. However, you can take advantage of government rebates to offset the cost. Additionally, EVs require less maintenance and have lower insurance premiums than conventional vehicles.

4. How far can you drive in an EV?

EVs can easily meet the daily driving needs of most people. However, if you’re taking a long-distance trip, it’s a good idea to find out if there are roadside charging stations along the way.

If you have more questions about EVs, visit a dealer in your area.