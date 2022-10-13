State News
Farmers have access to record funding to help clean up Chesapeake Bay
RICHMOND, Va. — State and federal officials are concerned Virginia will not meet its 2025 overall commitment to reduce polluted runoff into the Chesapeake Bay; 90% of which must come from the agriculture industry, according to environmental advocates.
However, farmers and landowners can access a record $235 million next year in state funds to help pay for an array of practices aimed at protecting the nation’s largest estuary. The funding is available through the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program.
Progress in wastewater treatment plants is the main reason why Virginia is on track to meet its overall 2025 deadline, but more work needs to be done to address pollution runoff from agriculture, as well as suburban and urban areas, show reports from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Environmental Protection Agency.
The Chesapeake Bay Executive Council, which guides the policy agenda and conservation and restoration goals for the Chesapeake Bay Program, met Tuesday with state leaders in the Chesapeake Bay watershed to discuss reevaluating the 2025 deadline.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said during the meeting that it was a “difficult recognition” when he took office in January that Virginia was not on track to meet its 2025 goals.
“I think we have a clear commitment to meet those goals,” Youngkin said. “It’s not a matter of hitting them, it’s a matter of when.”
Agriculture is Virginia’s largest industry by far and is the most significant source of nutrient and sediment pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Cattle can erode stream banks, causing runoff from fertilizer and sediment to flow into waterways, said Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Cattle waste further reduces water quality and can lead to algae blooms which are harmful to aquatic life, Sanner said.
The cost-share program has its roots back in the Great Depression era, Sanner said. People began to understand the need to improve farm practices to increase productivity but also to protect the soil so that it wouldn’t wash off in times of rain.
The program’s funding has nearly quadrupled since 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, or DCR.
Nearly 23,000 participants have enrolled in the cost-share program since 1998, according to the DCR. There are approximately 54,000 farmers in Virginia.
Bobby Whitescarver and his wife, Jeanne Hoffman, enrolled in the program in 2020 after buying a farm in Augusta County. They received thousands of dollars from the state after projects were installed through a contract with the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District to improve the water quality around the 100-acre-plus farm.
Approximately a mile of fencing along streams was installed to keep cattle out of the water, along with internal fencing for rotational grazing. Around a mile of new underground pipeline delivers water to six cattle watering stations. Native hardwood trees were also planted along the streams to create a forest buffer, which helps absorb runoff containing pollutants from fertilizer, and other sources, from entering the water.
Whitescarver was reimbursed 100% of the costs of installing the practices within a month of completion, he said, and received incentive payments for the acreage along the streams that were fenced off from the cows. The payments are given to farmers to install certain practices under the promise they will be maintained for a certain number of years outlined in their contracts.
“The process was incredibly streamlined,” Whitescarver said. “We were really pleased with how everything worked.”
Farmers can get partial or full funding for installing best management practices such as rotational grazing, wetlands preservation, and planting cover crops. There are more than 70 practices offered through the program.
“It’s a program by which the state basically pays farmers to help them do the practices that achieve both of those goals of conservation of soil and water while helping the farmers economically,” Sanner said.
The state Water Quality Improvement Fund received $313 million from last year’s surplus, much of which was allocated to the program overseen by the DCR.
The increased public awareness of the record funding increases the awareness of the need for the best management practices, DCR stated in an email.
Reception of the program has been very positive, DCR stated. Many districts are reporting that they see record participation levels this year.
A farmer can be reimbursed up to $300,000 per year for implementing the practices. State income tax credits are also available to farmers to purchase and use certain conservation equipment for installing practices specified by local soil and water districts.
“Farmers want clean water, they want to produce a safe product,” said Martha Moore, senior vice president of governmental relations for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
Conservation practices help farmers save money because less fertilizer and soil are wasted through runoff, according to the DCR. When farmers can provide cleaner water sources through watering stations, livestock is better protected from possible injuries that occur from streams and rivers, according to DCR. Overall, herd health is also improved.
“Cost-share pays financially now — but the practices can also benefit farms for years to come,” DCR stated.
A farmer or landowner interested in taking part in the program can contact their local soil and conservation district to start the process.
The program is “the best tool that helps farmers help themselves and help the environment at the same time,” Sanner said.
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
By Meghan McIntyre
Capital News Service
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Virginia, creating 100 new jobs
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world, will establish a coastal holding facility in the City of Suffolk, which will create 100 new jobs. The company’s first distribution operation, located in the Virginia Port Logistics Park, will receive imported goods through The Port of Virginia to supply regional distribution facilities.
“Welcoming a major distribution facility for a FORTUNE® 50 company of Lowe’s caliber is a testament to Virginia’s world-class port, transportation infrastructure, and supply chain ecosystem advancing the logistics industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are confident Lowe’s will find this strategic location and the exceptional workforce in Hampton Roads beneficial to achieving its goals and look forward to a long-term partnership.”
“As the supply chain sector continues to gain momentum, we are proud to welcome Lowe’s new coastal holding facility to the City of Suffolk,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “More than 4,600 supply chain operations are located throughout the Commonwealth, which has emerged as America’s East Coast logistics hub, and the company’s new operation in the Virginia Port Logistics Park will provide direct access to critical customer markets.”
“As we work to enhance Lowe’s supply chain capabilities, which includes expanding our coastal holding facility network, this new facility in Suffolk will complement the 69 stores Lowe’s operates across Virginia by enabling us to manage imported product flow better,” said Don Frieson, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain at Lowe’s. “We selected Virginia and the City of Suffolk because of its proximity to The Port of Virginia and the uniquely skilled workforce in the local area. This coastal holding facility is part of an ongoing investment in Lowe’s supply chain to serve our stores and customers better.”
“On behalf of the City of Suffolk, I would like to commend Lowe’s for choosing to make this significant investment in our city for this distribution center,” said City of Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. “Lowe’s performed an exhaustive site selection process to find the ideal location for this facility. Suffolk continues to attract significant investments from major corporations due to its strategic location to the Port of Virginia, accessibility to major gateways, business-friendly atmosphere, and available workforce. We are appreciative of Lowe’s continued investment in our city and look forward to a long and productive relationship.”
“This is a strategic decision by Lowe’s to build a coastal holding facility within minutes of the East Coast’s most modern port,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We’re going to work with the Lowe’s team to help it leverage our assets and operating model to ensure better predictability and reliability in the company’s supply chain. The return for the region is significant when measured in terms of jobs, economic investment, and having a FORTUNE® 50 company as a member of the region’s business community. We are excited about the opportunities of having Lowe’s as a neighbor and look forward to a very collaborative and beneficial relationship.”
“I am more than excited that Lowe’s will be establishing a distribution center in the City of Suffolk,” said Senator John Cosgrove. “The fact that Lowe’s recognizes the value of receiving goods from The Port of Virginia and the benefits of using the City of Suffolk for its logistics efforts is a testament to our Governor, our Commonwealth, and the fine people who live, work, and raise their families in the City of Suffolk.”
“We are thankful for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s continued investments in Suffolk,” said Delegate Clinton L. Jenkins. “Lowe’s has historically been a great place for employment and other resources for communities. Investing to expand their supply chain and creating 100 new jobs at the Virginia Port Logistics Park is a benefit to families in Suffolk. This move contributes to economic development and improvements to our quality of life. We are grateful for the partnerships, the goodwill, and the presence Lowe’s has in Suffolk.”
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions weekly in the United States and Canada. With the fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. Lowe’s employs more than 11,000 associates in Virginia, primarily through its retail establishments.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for the Commonwealth and will support Lowe’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.
New polling shows nuanced views on abortion and more Va. headlines
• A new CNU poll of Virginia voters found a 50% approval rating for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a slight edge for Democrats on a generic congressional ballot.—Washington Post
• The same poll showed nuanced results on abortion. A majority of respondents, 58%, disapproved of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but 51% said they support a 15-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.—Axios
• Two Virginia men arrested with guns outside a Philadelphia ballot counting site in 2020 were found not guilty of election interference but convicted on charges of having firearms without a permit.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A far-right Oath Keepers group member testified about the weapons cache stashed in a Virginia hotel room ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “I had not seen that many weapons in one location since I was in the military.”—Associated Press
• The Culpeper Town Council voted 5-4 to remove the Confederate name of its main reservoir and rename it Lake Culpeper.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
• The Loudoun County School Board has been asked to look into renaming 10 schools that may have more subtle ties to the Confederacy or segregationists. One of the recommendations from a local committee was to change the name of Frances Hazel Reid Elementary, named for a longtime Loudoun journalist and historian who was once involved with the United Daughters of the Confederacy.—WTOP
• A seaplane company is now offering flights between Dulles International Airport and New York, with one-way tickets starting at $395.—Washington Post
• Three students and a teacher were hospitalized after a chemistry classroom explosion in Dinwiddie County.—WTVR
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Defendant in cross country methamphetamine conspiracy sentenced
ABINGDON, Va. – A former California woman who recently relocated to Southwest Virginia was sentenced today to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges.
Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Va., formerly of Pomona, Calf., pled guilty in June 2022 to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
According to court documents, law enforcement began an investigation concerning the distribution of crystal ice methamphetamine by Carr and co-defendant Guy Benjamin Bowman in early 2021. The investigation revealed Carr and Bowman trafficked crystal ice methamphetamine from Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, Calf., into various locations in Southwest Virginia for redistribution. The organization operated primarily in Washington County from January 1, 2021, through April 6, 2022. Arrests on March 22, 2022, resulted in the seizure of over two pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine.
Bowman was convicted following a jury trial in July 2022 and is scheduled for sentencing on November 28, 2022.
United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement today.
The investigation of this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Virginia State Police, and task force officers from both the Lebanon Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Virginia Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer are prosecuting the case for the United States.
In first debate, Luria and Kiggans battle over elections, abortion and inflation
VIRGINIA BEACH — The first debate in one of Virginia’s most closely watched congressional contests took a heated turn Wednesday when Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans were asked about the country’s toxic political climate and distrust of elections by both parties.
Near the end of an hour-and-a-half faceoff in the ballroom of an oceanfront hotel in Virginia Beach, Luria sharply rejected what she called a “both-sidesism” question and called Kiggans unfit for office for refusing to stand up to conspiracy theorists in the GOP.
Serving on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Luria said, is probably “the most important thing that I have done or that I ever will do professionally.”
“It’s about laying things out and making sure something like Jan. 6 doesn’t happen again,” Luria said. “Yet Mrs. Kiggans will just go to Congress and vote for the people in leadership in her party who want to just ignore this and act like it didn’t happen and go kiss Donald Trump’s ring again. … She does everything she does for political expediency. … She’s not fit to serve in the United States Congress.”
“Shame on you for attacking my character as a fellow female naval officer,” Kiggans replied, going on to call Jan. 6 “a dark day” and insisting “election integrity” and restoring trust in a democracy are valid issues to prioritize after Democrats significantly loosened Virginia’s voting laws.
In her initial response to the question about the state of American politics, Kiggans said she’s worked to forge friendships across the aisle while serving in the Virginia General Assembly and faulted President Joe Biden for his recent speech “calling half of the country a threat to democracy.”
“That’s not the right way to proceed,” Kiggans said. “We’re not enemies.”
Luria pointed specifically to a vote Kiggans took in this year’s legislative session on an unsuccessful bill to budget $70 million for an audit of the 2020 election in Virginia.
“I’m not your candidate if you stand with insurrectionists,” Luria said in her closing statement.
After the exchange on elections, debate moderator Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate who now runs the pro-business nonprofit Virginia FREE, clarified that his question did not equate with Democratic rhetoric casting doubt on elections, such as claims Al Gore was the rightful winner in 2000 or Russian hackers swayed the 2016 election to Trump, with the events of Jan. 6. Saxman didn’t cite those specific Democratic claims but suggested both parties are “to blame” for “deep and destructive divisions that permeate our politics.”
The Hampton Roads-area contest between Luria, a former Navy commander who’s served in Congress since 2019, and Kiggans, a nurse practitioner and former Navy helicopter pilot who joined the state Senate in 2020, is seen as the best opportunity for Republicans to flip a Virginia congressional seat as they look to retake control of the U.S. House. Millions of dollars are flowing into the campaigns in the military-heavy 2nd District, which became more Republican through the recent redistricting process after Luria narrowly flipped it from GOP control in 2018.
Wednesday’s debate, hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber, showed Luria’s willingness to take the fight to her opponent, even as Kiggans occasionally forced the incumbent to distance herself from Biden administration policies dealing with border security and student loan forgiveness. Because of the business focus, much of the debate centered on military spending and the Hampton Roads economy, with Kiggans repeatedly saying she’d work to “restore strength” to institutions weakened under Democratic rule and Luria arguing that federal legislation coming out of a Democratic Congress is delivering results for the region.
But the back-and-forth over election rhetoric seemed to cause the biggest stir, and both candidates were asked about it as they spoke with reporters afterward.
Kiggans did not answer shouted questions from reporters about whether she feels Biden won the election, but she again characterized Luria’s comment as a low point in the debate.
“We have to have some respect. And I feel like that’s really lacking,” Kiggans said. “It’s been lacking in a lot of parts of this campaign.”
Luria said she wasn’t surprised Kiggans didn’t weigh in on Biden’s victory, and called the senator’s vote for a 2020 election audit a “not very subtle wink and nod” to conspiracy theorists.
“Her only way to get through a Republican primary was to sacrifice her values and say things that she probably doesn’t really believe,” Luria said. “But she won’t tell you that.”
Abortion
On the debate stage, Luria raised the issue of abortion before the moderator did, saying Kiggans’ assertions about being against government mandates don’t seem to apply “if you’re a woman who’s dying because of a complicated pregnancy.”
Kiggans accused Luria of distorting her position on abortion as a “distraction,” saying she’s pro-life but supports exceptions for rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is at stake.
“My opponent continues to lie about my stance on abortion,” Kiggans said. “You can see these words coming from my mouth today. It’s been our caucus stance up in Richmond as well. It’s never been a push from me to ban or make abortion illegal.”
Kiggans also said the media isn’t sufficiently pressing Democrats to explain whether they favor any restrictions on abortion at all.
Luria, who argued draconian abortion laws would cause businesses to avoid Virginia, said she supports codifying the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision. She added that Virginia’s current abortion laws, which gradually add more restrictions in later stages of pregnancy and only allow third-trimester abortions in rare cases, strike the right balance.
Kiggans’ insistence that abortion is now a state issue, Luria said, is inadequate after Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a federal bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.
“I just don’t understand why you can’t give an answer,” Luria said. “You’re saying it’s the state level now because you want to go to the federal level.”
Inflation
Kiggans repeatedly tried to tie Luria to high inflation and elevated gas prices, framing the election as a referendum on economic trends under the Biden administration’s watch.
“Hard-working Americans are hurting from Joe Biden’s disastrous, failed economic policies,” Kiggans said. “And in the 2nd Congressional District, these policies go by the name of Elaine Luria.”
Luria acknowledged “things have gotten more expensive” but disagreed with Kiggans’ diagnosis of the cause, particularly on gas prices.
“Gas prices are high because Vladimir Putin made them high,” Luria said, an apparent reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Asked to rate the current state of the economy on a scale of one to 10, Kiggans gave it a one “or maybe a half.” Luria said she would give it “a more realistic” six.
Kiggans said “wasteful spending” from Washington is fueling inflation.
“That means stop voting for the wasteful spending,” Kiggans said.
Luria said inflation is being caused by “a variety of factors” and accused Kiggans of complaining without recommending any solutions.
Student loan forgiveness
Luria broke with the Biden White House most directly over the administration’s disputed plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers, an initiative estimated to cost $400 billion.
“I would not have gone about this the way that the president did,” Luria said, adding she favored a more comprehensive approach to the problem of student loan debt.
Kiggans called the proposal, which is being targeted by several legal challenges from conservatives, “offensive” to people who couldn’t afford college or those who had to find other ways to pay for it.
“It’s a slap in the face for our other veterans who might have joined the military for that education benefit,” Kiggans said. “Why should they be forced right now to pay for other people’s college loan forgiveness?”
The border
In response to an open-ended question about America’s southern border, Luria said she didn’t support the Biden administration’s effort to lift Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allowed asylum seekers to be quickly expelled from the country to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luria said she supports keeping that policy in place until the government can devote more resources to handling the flow of people at the border and address the “significant challenge” of immigration reform.
“We know from every business across this area that people are struggling to find workers,” Luria said. “And comprehensive immigration reform is one of those things that can guarantee that more workers can come to the United States and work legally.”
Kiggans said she and other Republican women recently took a tour of the “wide-open” southern border and concluded “the cartels are running the show down there.”
“It is literally a humanitarian crisis at this moment,” Kiggans said. “One which I do not hear a single Democrat criticizing.”
Luria and Kiggans agreed to two more debates later this month. Election Day is Nov. 8.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Chesapeake Bay leaders resolute even as cleanup targets become more elusive
As the 2025 federal deadline for states to meet ambitious goals for cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay draws closer, it is starting to dawn on state and U.S. officials and other stakeholders that some states will fall short. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) admitted as much on Tuesday.
“That was a difficult recognition,” he said. “I think we have a clear commitment to meeting those goals. Unfortunately, it won’t be by 2025.”
Youngkin made his remarks at the annual meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council, which brings the leaders of states in the Bay watershed together with federal officials and other leaders to assess the state of the Bay’s health. Tuesday’s meeting was held at the headquarters of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has just issued its own mixed though generally sunny assessment.
These meetings are usually a chance for governors, cabinet secretaries, and other officials to boast about the progress cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay — progress that they say is tangible and real.
“It is clear that so many positive developments have been made despite the emerging threats of climate change and with the growing population,” said Kandis Boyd, the new director of EPA’s 39-year-old Chesapeake Bay Program.
But the enthusiasm was dampened by the knowledge that some states won’t meet their targeted goals by 2025. Still, U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who was chairing the meeting, said that officials from all six Bay states and the District of Columbia are committed to attaining the pollution reduction goals. It’s up to environmental agency officials in each state, he said, to figure out which goals are realistic, how to expedite certain plans of action, and to reconsider how to ensure that the lagging targets are met as quickly as possible.
“I think we’ve all acknowledged that 2025 is fleeting in terms of achieving all of our substantial goals,” Regan said. “We intend to set reasonable achievable goals in a timeline that can help us [eventually] meet our broader, more ambitious goals.”
He added that the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill that became law last year will provide an additional $90 million a year over the next five years earmarked for Chesapeake Bay cleanup. That will go to state and local governments, agricultural groups, watermen, and nonprofits, among others.
In Virginia, the General Assembly dedicated record funding this year to state programs that help farmers pay for pollution reduction practices like streamside fencing. About three-quarters of the pollution reductions Virginia still has to achieve are expected to come from the agricultural sector.
As 2025 deadline for Chesapeake Bay cleanup looms, Virginia zeroes in on agriculture
In an interview, Hillary Harp Falk, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which issued its own report last week on the health of the Bay, complete with warnings about how certain states are falling short, said she was pleased that state and federal leaders publicly recommitted to meeting the cleanup goals.
But she added, “We need strong state leadership and federal accountability to get close to 2025. The devil’s in the details.”
The Choose Clean Water Coalition, which consists of more than 270 nonprofit groups in the Chesapeake watershed, expressed similar sentiments.
“We are focused on the actions that will follow the words shared this afternoon from the members of the Executive Council,” said the coalition’s executive director, Kristin Reilly. “If we are to provide clean water to all 18 million people whose local waterways feed the Bay, we need accountability and sufficient investments to ensure we meet our commitments.”
Youngkin says Northam administration ‘wasn’t completely transparent’ about Bay plans
Without naming him, Youngkin sought to pin some of the blame for Virginia’s shortfall on his predecessor, former Gov. Ralph Northam (D), an Eastern Shore native, saying “the previous administration wasn’t completely transparent about how they went about setting their agenda.” He suggested that the Northam administration did not provide adequate funding for Bay cleanup and also set “artificial expiration dates” for certain programs.
Asked about the transparency concerns and programs that expired early, Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter pointed to other comments made by Youngkin at the meeting.
The governor criticized the state’s “unrealistic” goal of planting 30,000 acres of urban tree canopy by 2025, compared to other Bay states that planned on planting 6,000 acres. “The reality of course, is that our forestry staff has informed me that this goal isn’t feasible,” he said. “In fact, there had been no previous focus on achieving it.”
Youngkin also said the previous administration “in fact had 2030 as the ultimate timeline. As a result, funding streams were insufficient to meet the 2025 goals.”
“I’m a homegrown Virginia boy,” Youngkin asserted. “Not just in Virginia, but in Virginia Beach and the Chesapeake means a whole lot to me personally. I grew up on it. I love the Bay, and I want other folks to have the chance to love it just as much as I do.”
With new roadmap to combat rising seas, Virginia officially acknowledges the threat of climate change
Youngkin brought with him Andrew Wheeler, a former coal company executive who served as EPA administrator during the Trump administration. Wheeler, whose nomination as Virginia’s top environmental official was blocked by Senate Democrats, is now advising the Virginia governor on environmental matters and leading a new Office of Regulatory Management that aims to reduce the state’s regulatory requirements by 25%. Environmentalists have harshly criticized Youngkin’s association with Wheeler.
Maryland Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Anne Arundel, noted that Virginia had adopted a revolving loan fund for climate resilience programs, created a flood protection master plan, hired a chief resiliency officer — a program Maryland is emulating — and has begun teaching environmental literacy.
Meanwhile, “in Maryland, we had one of our best sessions yet,” Elfreth said, referencing passage of the Climate Solutions Now Act, a bill to ban the chemical PFAS, and to support oyster restoration programs.
“But there is so much more work ahead,” she said.
Ann Swanson, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, who is retiring later this fall after more than 30 years on the job, reminded the governors of the unique role they play in ensuring the Bay’s health — not just because of their impact on policy but because of their ability to shape the public conversation.
“You have voices that are incredibly unique,” she said. “When you speak, people jump.”
This story originally appeared in Maryland Matters, a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network. It has been updated with comments from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.
by Josh Kurtz, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Changes needed to save lives, say cyclist and pedestrian advocates
RICHMOND, Va. – October is National Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month. September was Bicyclist and Pedestrian Awareness Month in Virginia. According to traffic crash facts from the Department of Motor Vehicles, fatal accidents and injuries involving road users increased last year.
Cyclist Natalie Rainer was struck in mid-August by a driver who was charged with driving under the influence.
“I have damage to my organs,” Rainer said. “I have a lot of road rash on my skin.”
Rainer was cycling with C. Jonah Holland on a popular bike route in east Henrico County when they were hit. Holland died at the scene, and Rainer was badly injured. Her pelvis, ribs, and collarbone were broken. Rainer was in the intensive care unit for a week, then placed in the trauma unit for two weeks, she said.
Rainer called the crash a “random occurrence,” where she and Holland were at the “wrong place at the wrong time.”
Jeffery Brooks, 18, awaits trial on felony involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor DUI charges.
“One of the scariest things that you can do is operate a car badly because you put so many people at risk,” Rainer said.
Crashes involving a vehicle increased by 12.2% from 2020-21, according to the DMV’s traffic crash facts. Crashes involving a vehicle and a pedestrian increased by 12.6% in the same period. The number of pedestrians injured in such crashes increased by 11.7%. The number of pedestrian fatalities rose by 9.7%.
There was a 100% increase in fatal crashes that involved a cyclist, rising from eight to 16 cyclists killed.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, became an advocate of safer streets after he cycled cross country and had several close calls. He said there should be more driver education and awareness, along with bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements. That will help minimize risk to vulnerable road users, he said. For example, roads given high-speed limits years ago would need updates to accommodate further developments.
Lack of law enforcement is another big issue, Surovell said. The General Assembly passed the Hands-Free law in 2020, banning cellphone use while driving, but Surovell said he does not see enough enforcement.
According to the DMV, distracted driving crashes increased by over 11% from 2020-21.
“Put your phone down, take a deep breath,” Surovell said. “Be more attentive, be more courteous. Slow down.”
Rainer echoed that.
“There is no need for speed in our city streets,” she said.
According to the DMV, traffic crashes where speed was a factor increased by 9.5% last year.
Rainer urged cyclists to be vigilant and wear protective gear, bright colors and blinking tail lights. She suggested riding where people expect cyclists. Street markings and signs alerting drivers to cyclists would help, she said.
Rainer “will ride a bike again,” she said, although it will take a while before she is physically able. She will likely ease into it by riding with large groups and near home.
“I’ll never stop loving the sport,” Rainer said.
Pedestrian and bicycle safety advocates said there are a host of efforts needed to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.
According to Doug Allen, more people have been walking and cycling since the pandemic began.
Allen is an avid cyclist and sits on the board of directors for the Virginia Bicycling Federation. Allen said that less traffic on roads at the start of the pandemic led to more reckless driving. Vehicles are bigger, heavier, and faster, which is a “bad equation” when there are more reckless drivers and more people sharing the roads.
“People will drive as fast as they feel comfortable driving,” Allen said.
Allen believes infrastructure design should be the primary focus of making streets safer.
“Using enforcement as a hammer to try and make safer streets is not a great idea,” he said. Design changes could help reduce the need for police interaction and help avoid a potentially “dangerous situation.”
Allen recommended that all road users be aware of their surroundings and limit distractions when traveling. Allen said there should be more frequent driver education testing to refresh people and familiarize them with new laws. Driver education courses should teach how to interact with pedestrians and cyclists, he said.
October is a hard time of year for Khrystal Bethea-Artis. Her 16-year-old daughter Aajah Rosemond died while walking to the store along Jahnke Road in the early evening in October 2020. According to Bethea-Artis, Rosemond was killed when two vehicles crashed, and one struck her.
Bethea-Artis believes her daughter died in part due to bad driver behavior that cannot be unlearned. This includes people speeding, driving under the influence and having road rage, she said.
“The rush is never worth the risk,” Bethea-Artis said.
Surovell hopes learned behavior can be changed.
“It took a while, but we got people to put on seat belts,” he said, as an example.
Bethea-Artis offered testimony earlier this year on behalf of legislation that created stiffer penalties for careless driving that injures or kills a road user. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident that led to her daughter’s death was only penalized $200 and charged with reckless driving, Bethea-Artis told a legislative subcommittee in January.
Bethea-Artis hopes her advocacy will help ensure other parents do not experience such loss.
“If it’s one voice, it’s like an echo in a hallway,” she said.
If the community works together, she said it could create the change needed to decrease traffic fatalities.
Rosemond’s family will be at the corner of Jahnke and German School roads on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1-5 p.m. People are encouraged to join and commemorate the loss of their loved ones to traffic fatalities.
“We will not let that day just pass,” Bethea-Artis said.
By Darlene Johnson
