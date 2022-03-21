Farming in America: feeding families and pets

With about a year or a little more focused study, most students may be able to carry on a simple conversation in a second language.

Still, some barriers exist to that kind of practice.

First and foremost, there is the barrier of confidence.

It takes courage to butcher another person’s language and, inevitably, a novice speaker will do just that. Accept it. Trust that others will have the grace and patience to ignore the mistakes.

Second, there might not be anyone to talk to within the second language. Take a tip from Arieh Smith, a New Yorker and a polyglot, who is fluent in Mandarin, one of the most complicated languages in existence (although he says Navajo is actually the most difficult.) He goes by the name of Xiaoma on YouTube and regularly learns new languages, and practices them with native speakers. He does this mainly by ordering food. He goes to a non-English neighborhood restaurant, store, or food truck and orders food in English, then at some point switches languages to ask a question.

It’s a good strategy. Try it by creating some basic questions and learning the vocabulary for the location. Start out by speaking in English, then add a question in your chosen language.

This will also work in travel situations, from the airport to the hotel. Keep in mind that at resorts or on cruises, the wait staff is likely to be proficient in English while less visible staff, such as housekeeping or maintenance, are less likely to speak it. So try your language with the room attendant or room service person. Don’t be afraid to engage a tour guide in your chosen language.

While traveling, be sure you familiarize yourself with some helpful phrases. Don’t rely solely on your memory — write them down. Include phrases such as:

I need help

Where is the bathroom

I can’t find my room.

I can’t find my key.

We need more towels.

I am learning this language.