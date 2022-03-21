Interesting Things to Know
Farming in America: feeding families and pets
American farms play an essential role in providing families with nutritious meals every day. However, the agriculture industry also produces food for pets and livestock. Here are five interesting facts about the animal food industry in the United States.
1. Feeding livestock, poultry, dogs, cats, and other pets employs about 944,000 people in the United States.
2. The animal food industry helps the economy. In 2019, pet food manufacturers alone bought 8.6 million tons of products from farms and processors. The $6.9 billion economic boost also supports rural businesses that supply the industry with materials, equipment, and labor.
3. Almost half of all the animal food produced in the United States comes from agricultural byproducts that humans don’t consume. The pet food industry reduces food waste by turning these byproducts into consumable food for animals.
4. The animal food industry employs not only farmers but also scientists. Nutritionists in labs work hard to ensure we feed our animals everything they need to feel their best. Ongoing food research and development provides new ingredients that promote better animal nutrition and help farmers and ranchers cut costs.
5. In 2020, the United States exported $13 billion in animal feed and pet food ingredients to countries around the world. The global marketplace for animal food contributes to the American agriculture industry’s $2.5 billion trade surplus.
When you feed your dog or cat, be sure to remember the farmers, manufacturers, truckers, and scientists who help keep your pet healthy and happy.
Famed novelist crafts his next fantasy world as a video game
George R.R. Martin’s latest fantasy extravaganza hit the shelves in February. But you won’t find his work on the shelf at your local bookstore, but instead video game shops. George R.R. Martin worked with video game company Bandai Namco to launch a massive action role-playing game called Elden Ring. But why would a famed fantasy author shift to gaming?
On his personal blog, Martin said that video games weren’t his thing. Still, Elden Ring offered him an opportunity to build a deep, complicated world, rich with lore and history. While Martin is perhaps most famous for his intricate plots that shock and enthrall readers, with Elden Ring, Martin focused on world-building and lore.
In his own words, he noted that Bandai Namco wanted “a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create.”
Often even before and certainly while writing out their plots, fantasy authors build rich worlds complete with cities, magic, technology, history, and lore. The written tales that unfold typically take place in a larger world, and one that many fans love to get lost in — perhaps crafting their own tales and heroes while daydreaming.
Bandai Namco wrote the actual plot, but Martin helped craft the world that the story takes place. This should come as no surprise, for as Martin says “As it happens, I love creating worlds and writing imaginary history.”
Building a world and lore for a video game offered Martin another avenue for his work. Video games might be the perfect format for imaginary worlds. According to the New Daily, they combine everything: Painting, radio, television, and storytelling, and the user controls the outcome.
Always wanted to play music? Try the tongue drum
Some say it produces the most relaxing music in the world.
Round steel tongue drums fit on your lap and can be played with the hand or a rubber-tipped wand. The sounds they produce are haunting, with a resonant bell-like tone. Shaped like an oval and weighing about the same as an iron skillet, the tongue drums produce sound inside the instrument through slits cut in the top.
The drums, which commonly range in size from six to 18 inches, don’t have to be played so loudly that they disturb the neighbors and they still produce a satisfying, mystical sound.
This is a modern instrument, appearing in its current configuration about 30 years ago. You don’t have to know anything about music or drums to play the instrument. Although some music is available, its distinctive sounds are so soothing that simply noodling around with the instrument seems to be satisfying.
Each tongue is numbered. The music available online tells you what number to strike in what order. After that, you work on rhythm.
According to YouTube reviewers, the larger tongue drums (18 inches) have deeper and richer tones. But the smaller drums also produce a satisfying, if somewhat limited, musical scale.
If you are a musician, you might want to spend more on an instrument that has a greater range of notes with more accurate tuning.
History of the tongue drum
The tongue drum is a modern invention, and yet it isn’t.
According to J. Kevin Wolfe (blog: wolfewithane.com), the ancestors of these drums were the wooden slit drums found in African, Aztec, and Indonesian cultures. This type of drum developed independently within these cultures.
The archaic versions had just one or two tones formed by slits cut into a log or a crafted piece of wood. Wooden tongue drums did evolve but they were still simple. The real evolution of the drum didn’t occur until 1990.
In that year, a fan of the wooden tongue drum, Jim Doble, thought he might make a tongue drum out of an old water tank. He cut tongues into the end of the tank and the Whale Drum was born.
But it was essentially a tongue drum, but made of metal.
Around 2007 a fellow named Dennis Havelina decided to take part of a propane tank from his grill and cut eight slits to make eight distinct tones. He called it the Hank Drum. It so happens that his 12-inch, eight-note tongue drum became the standard for future drums.
The idea was refined by others until 2016 when factories in China began mass-producing the drums from steel or alloys and managed to bring the price down below $100.
Today there are companies that specialize in the tongue drum. Among those companies is drumemusic.com, specializing in ancient instruments and sounds. You can hear the mystical music of their tongue drums on YouTube.
A quick look at the out-of-this-world James Webb Telescope
Move over Hubble — a bigger, more advanced, and the arguably better telescope has entered the galaxy. Launched on Christmas Day, the James Webb Telescope is now NASA’s most powerful telescope and will allow scientists to dig deep into the universe’s past. Using images captured with the James Webb Telescope, scientists hope to catch a glimpse of the earliest moments of our universe and to study early planetary system formation, among other things.
So how can a telescope give us a peek into events that occurred a long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away? The universe is a vast place and it can take a long time for light to travel from one place to another. The sun’s light, for example, takes over eight minutes to reach us.
The closest galaxy to our own, the Andromeda Galaxy, is approximately 2.5 million light-years away. That means when we capture life from the Andromeda Galaxy, the light itself has been traveling for roughly 2.5 million years to reach us. Thus, using powerful telescopes, astronomers can collect this ancient light and take a peek into the past.
The more powerful the telescope, the further it can see into the past. The Hubble telescope can collect light from roughly 400 million years after when scientists estimate the Big Bang occurred. The James Webb is expected to look back to just 250 million years after the Big Bang.
It took nearly a month for the James Webb Telescope to get to its Lagrange point, which is where the telescope can permanently rest in a stable orbit. The James Webb ultimately cost roughly $10 billion — a bargain price to help humanity unlock some of the mysteries of the universe.
Your rights under the No Surprises Act
It’s a familiar story — a necessary trip to the emergency room that yields an astronomical bill because the on-call physician or the facility aren’t part of your health insurance network. Or maybe you undergo a scheduled procedure with an in-network surgeon, but an out-of-network surgical assistant leaves you on the hook for thousands.
The No Surprises Act, which went into full effect at the beginning of this year, establishes new federal protections against these kinds of surprise charges, also called “balance bills,” according to Healthline. The new rules require private insurers and providers to negotiate balance bills directly, and if a fair reimbursement rate can’t be negotiated, an independent arbiter is called in to settle the dispute. Importantly, the patient is no longer part of the equation.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the No Surprises Act bans surprise bills for most emergency services, out-of-network cost sharing charges for most emergency and some non-emergency services, and balance billing and out-of-network charges for additional services (such as anesthesiology and radiology at an in-network facility). The law also requires providers and facilities to provide good-faith treatment cost estimates for patients who are uninsured or self-pay. A bill that exceeds $400 above the good-faith estimate can be disputed within 120 days.
While the bill eliminates balance billing for air ambulance services, patients are still liable for balance bills for ground ambulance services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The law mandates the creation of a federal advisory committee to study the issue and make recommendations, but meanwhile, about half of emergency ground ambulance rides result in out-of-network charges for privately insured patients.
How to tell your child a loved one has a life-threatening illness
Telling your child that a loved one is suffering from a serious illness isn’t easy. Here are some tips that may help.
1. Use age-appropriate vocabulary
It’s important to adapt your vocabulary to your child’s age. This will make it easier for them to understand what’s happening. If you’re talking to an adult child, frankly explain the situation. If you have a young child, simplify your vocabulary, but avoid euphemisms. It may also be a good idea to include examples from a book or movie.
2. Monitor your child
During the conversation, closely observe your child’s reactions. Give them time to absorb and understand what you’re telling them. Be honest, and clearly answer their questions. Your child’s reaction will help you assess how much information to share and whether you need to slowly divulge details over several days.
3. Avoid misunderstandings
If your loved one is receiving medical attention, you may want to tell your child about any current or upcoming treatments. You can mention where the treatment will take place, the side effects of any medications, and the symptoms of your loved one’s illness. Additionally, clarify if there will be any changes to your family’s daily routine. You may want to consult with another adult to determine what information may be relevant to bring up.
To help you through this difficult time, look for resources in your area.
How to practice your second language
With about a year or a little more focused study, most students may be able to carry on a simple conversation in a second language.
Still, some barriers exist to that kind of practice.
First and foremost, there is the barrier of confidence.
It takes courage to butcher another person’s language and, inevitably, a novice speaker will do just that. Accept it. Trust that others will have the grace and patience to ignore the mistakes.
Second, there might not be anyone to talk to within the second language. Take a tip from Arieh Smith, a New Yorker and a polyglot, who is fluent in Mandarin, one of the most complicated languages in existence (although he says Navajo is actually the most difficult.) He goes by the name of Xiaoma on YouTube and regularly learns new languages, and practices them with native speakers. He does this mainly by ordering food. He goes to a non-English neighborhood restaurant, store, or food truck and orders food in English, then at some point switches languages to ask a question.
It’s a good strategy. Try it by creating some basic questions and learning the vocabulary for the location. Start out by speaking in English, then add a question in your chosen language.
This will also work in travel situations, from the airport to the hotel. Keep in mind that at resorts or on cruises, the wait staff is likely to be proficient in English while less visible staff, such as housekeeping or maintenance, are less likely to speak it. So try your language with the room attendant or room service person. Don’t be afraid to engage a tour guide in your chosen language.
While traveling, be sure you familiarize yourself with some helpful phrases. Don’t rely solely on your memory — write them down. Include phrases such as:
I need help
Where is the bathroom
I can’t find my room.
I can’t find my key.
We need more towels.
I am learning this language.
