Fashion tips for Easter
Traditionally, wearing new clothes on Easter is believed to bring good luck. Here are some tips to help you pick out an outfit for the occasion.
What to avoid
Easter is the perfect time to dress up and wear fun clothing and accessories. Consequently, you should avoid putting on basic jeans, joggers, and leggings or wearing dark and drab colors like black, gray, and brown. Moreover, avoid layers of heavy clothing and bulky jewelry. After all, Easter and spring are all about lightness.
What to wear
Wear cheerful colors like blue, pink, purple, and yellow. Pick out something playful yet stylish. For example, a dress, pleated trousers, or a fitted suit are all great options.
You may also want to consider wearing a floral-print shirt, tunic, skirt, or silk scarf. If you decide to wear casual attire, make sure you look well put together.
Whether you’re having dinner at a restaurant, brunch at home, or participating in an egg hunt outdoors, choose an outfit that’s suitable for the celebration planned.
To find the perfect outfit for Easter, visit your local boutiques.
What to consider when choosing a golf bag
If you need a new bag to carry your golf equipment, there are a number of options available. Here are the main things to consider when shopping for one.
Weight
The type of golf bag you choose should depend on how you intend to use it. For example, if you’re going to carry it while playing, choose a light tripod model that has adjustable straps and provides optimal comfort. If you have a cart, you may want to consider a larger, heavier bag that will allow you to easily carry all your equipment.
Storage
Your bag should have a minimum of four compartments to protect your clubs. Some models offer 14 or one per club, but the more there are, the heavier it’ll be. The same goes for the number of pockets to put other items such as your cell phone, water bottle, snacks, tees, balls, glove, telemeter, and raincoat. Make certain you have enough storage to appropriately divide your belongings while ensuring you also have easy access to them.
Features
Pay attention to the details that set various types of golf bags apart. For example, if playing rounds in bad weather is likely, consider a bag that comes with rain covers and water-resistant zippers. You might also want to consider a bag that includes detachable pockets, tee pouches, magnetic pouches, and external storage for your putter.
Lastly, your choice should also depend on your preference in terms of color and style as well as your budget.
Companion plants for tomatoes
Are you planting tomatoes in your garden this year? If so, here are some things you should know about companion plants.
Types
The best companion plants for tomatoes are asparagus, carrots, celery, onions, leeks, and radishes. Pairing these vegetables with your tomatoes can help increase their yield. In addition, planting herbs like basil, parsley, and sage near your tomatoes can prevent diseases and repel unwanted insects.
Techniques
There are several ways to plant companion herbs and vegetables to get the results you want. You can plant them in alternating rows or intersperse different plants and herbs within the same row. You can also pair each tomato plant with another compatible species.
To get the seeds and starters you need for a great growing season, visit your local garden center.
4 tips for lighting a room
The right lighting can enhance the style and functionality of a room. If you want to update a space in your home, here are four tips for choosing the right lighting.
1. Complement the existing style
First and foremost, you should choose light fixtures that match the style of the room. For example, recessed lighting and pendant lights are great for modern and contemporary homes.
2. Analyze the room
It’s important to think about how you use the room. You should also take into account the furniture arrangement and amount of natural light to determine if the space needs bright, general or directional lighting.
3. Use different types of lights
Every room should have a variety of light sources. It’s a good idea to have one main light source like a ceiling light, a secondary light source like a table lamp, and a decorative lighting feature like string lights.
4. Choose the right light bulbs
Choose warm, neutral, or cool lighting to put the finishing touches on your space. If you want to be able to vary the intensity of the light, install a dimmer switch.
Lastly, don’t hesitate to ask a lighting specialist for advice or hire an interior decorator to help brighten your space.
How to choose a baseball glove
Do you want to join a baseball league? If so, one of the first things you’ll need is a baseball glove. Here are four things to consider when purchasing one.
1. Material
Baseball gloves made of synthetic materials like plastic and vinyl tend to be fragile and uncomfortable. It’s better to purchase a thick glove made of leather. High-quality leather costs more, but the elevated price tag is worth it because a good glove can last for years.
2. Width
If you’re an outfielder, a large glove is best. The wide surface area will make it easier to catch fly balls. However, if you’re an infielder, a small glove is better so you can play a faster hand game. If you’re a beginner, a small glove will allow you to play any position.
3. Padding
Make sure you choose a glove that’s properly padded to absorb some of the impacts of catching the ball. However, you don’t want the padding to be too thick, as it could make the glove heavy and difficult to use.
4. Back
You can choose a baseball glove with either an open or closed back. Open-back gloves expose your fingers but offer great flexibility. Closed-back gloves, however, offer superior protection and grip.
In addition, you should know that catchers use completely different gloves. If you want to play this position, you’ll need to invest in a special, reinforced mitt.
5 tips for choosing the right summer camp for your child
Overnight summer camps are great for developing your child’s interpersonal skills, emotional intelligence, independence, and confidence. They also allow your little one to enjoy the beauty of nature and develop healthy lifestyle habits like being active and playing sports.
Are you thinking of sending your child to an overnight camp this summer? If so, here are a few tips on how to choose the right one to ensure your child has a fun, stimulating, and enriching experience.
1. Focus on your child’s expectations
You probably want to send your child to a summer camp they’ll enjoy. Therefore, it’s important to find out what types of activities your child likes or wants to try. For example, do they want to learn another language, develop their cooking skills, improve their gymnastics or participate in outdoor activities? Answering these questions will help you find a camp that’s well suited to their interests.
2. Establish your selection criteria
On top of finding a camp that offers interesting activities, it’s important to choose one that’s within your budget, time frame, and geographical area. In addition, you may want to look for a camp that caters to your child’s unique needs and dietary restrictions.
3. Do your research
Once you know exactly what you’re looking for, do your research to compile a list of summer camps that might be a good fit. You can also visit summercamps.com to find overnight summer camps across the United States. This website allows you to refine your search based on the state you live in and the types of activities your child is interested in. You can also search the internet to find private camps that meet your criteria.
4. Evaluate your options
To learn more about the summer camps you’re interested in, visit their websites and social media accounts. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact the camp directly for more information. Remember to ask your child for their input and be prepared to make some compromises, especially if it’s their first experience.
5. Tour the camp
Some camps offer free tours, either by appointment or at an open house. Find out if any of the camps on your shortlist offer this option. In fact, touring the property can help you plan your child’s future stay and ease any fears you or your child may have.
Finally, remember that it’s important to start looking for camps as soon as possible. Overnight summer camps are popular, and spots tend to fill up quickly.
Do you have several children with different interests? If so, send them to different camps so they can all do something they enjoy.
3 tips to help you get set for golf season
If you want to be ready for the golf season ahead, it’s important to take the right steps. To be well prepared and hit the greens at the peak of your abilities, follow these three tips.
1. Train
To prevent injuries and improve your performance on the links, getting into shape is a must. Your shoulders, back, and hips should be a priority, as they’ll be used each time you swing. Both flexibility and building muscle are key. You should also strengthen your abs, glutes, and thighs, which will likewise be needed when you golf.
2. Practice
To optimize your performance, focus on your putting first. You can improve your short game at home with minimal space and equipment by using a putter on a low- or medium-pile carpet. When you finally get to the driving range, forgo the long irons and woods until you’re confidently swinging with your short irons.
If you need a little help with some of the finer points of your game, there are plenty of resources on the internet that can help you perfect your technique. It’s also a good idea to take a few classes to get personalized advice.
3. Prepare
Check the condition of your clubs and address any issues before your first visit to a course. Replace the rubber on any grip that doesn’t feel secure and clean the grooves on your irons if necessary. Take a close look at your shoes, and make sure you have enough balls, tees, markers, and other supplies in your bag for your first round.
Happy golfing!
