Fasting gains traction as health, weight loss strategy
What is your eating pattern: breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner, snack? Three squares a day plus a couple of pick-me-ups?
The idea of fasting has gained support as a way of reducing calorie intake.
Here are three of the most popular methods:
* 16/8 – Skip breakfast and then restrict eating to eight hours only, fasting for 16 hours in between. It’s flexible. You eat modestly during an eight-hour period, but what you eat is not entirely relevant.
* Eat-Stop-Eat: Fast 24 hours twice a week. Think of it as not eating breakfast one day and then waiting until breakfast the next day.
* 5:2: Eat a very low-calorie diet (from 500 to 600 calories) two days a week, but not two days in a row. Then eat normally the other five days.
The idea is that you eat fewer calories. It’s important that you not load up on calories during eating periods. So, one way is to guide your eating is to know your total daily energy expenditure or TDEE.
Several online calculators will give you an idea of how many calories you can eat to just maintain your weight and how many you need to lose weight.
For example, take a 45-year-old male who is five feet, eight inches tall, and weighs 260 pounds. His ideal weight is about 153 pounds. Suppose he gets light exercise two days per week. If he never changes eating or exercise, he can eat 2,803 calories per day and not gain weight. If he wants to lose weight, he will have to eat fewer calories, about 1,962, to lose weight quickly using a 16/8 method. Search for online fasting calculators and TDEE calculators to assess your calorie needs and goals.
3 common nail conditions and their causes
Are the nails on your fingers and toes strong, smooth, and uniform? If not, it’s important to identify the problem, as it might be serious and require medical attention. Here are three common nail conditions to watch out for.
1. Brittle nails
If your nails are thin, soft, and prone to splitting, peeling, or breaking, you likely have onychoschizia. This issue tends to be the result of aging, but sometimes an underlying condition such as hypothyroidism is the cause.
Additionally, brittle nails can also be caused by external factors such as repeated handwashing and frequent exposure to nail polish, detergents, and household cleaners.
2. Discolored nails
A variety of mild to severe problems can cause your nails to develop spots or take on an abnormal hue. Here’s what the different types of discoloration may indicate:
• White suggests you may have low albumin or possibly vitiligo
• Blue is likely to be a side effect of taking an oral medication
• Purple suggests bruising or bleeding under the nail
• Brown may be the result of smoking, frequent nail polish use, or chemotherapy
• Yellow could be a sign of lymphedema, nail psoriasis, or lung disease
• Black is evidence of a bacterial infection, bruising, or possibly a melanoma
• Green points to a Pseudomonas bacterial infection
3. Fungal infections
Toenails are more often affected by fungi that cause infections such as athlete’s foot and onychomycosis. People who sweat heavily or walk barefoot in damp communal areas such as swimming pools and public showers are at greater risk of developing a nail fungus.
If you’re concerned about the health of your nails, speak with a doctor or dermatologist.
If you want strong, beautiful nails, be sure to protect them from impact, excessive moisture, and harsh products such as cleaners and nail polish. Additionally, you should apply a hydrating hand cream daily, paying particular attention to your nails and cuticles.
4 tips to ease anxiety about going to the dentist
Do you experience stress, fear, or panic at the thought of going to the dentist? If so, you may be one of the many people who have dental anxiety. Here are a few tips to help you manage these feelings.
1. Find a dentist who makes you feel comfortable and explains dental treatments in a way that’s calming and easy to understand.
2. Talk to your dentist and hygienist about your anxiety, so they can offer reassurance and adjust their approach to help you feel more at ease.
3. Bring headphones, so you can listen to music during your appointment. This will help distract you and block out some noises.
4. Try relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and visualization to reduce stress before and during your appointment. If your phobia is severe, a mental health professional can provide personalized advice.
While going to the dentist can be daunting, it’s important not to let your oral health suffer because of your dental anxiety. Keep in mind that the longer you put off an appointment, the greater the risk that you’ll develop issues requiring extensive treatment.
4 foods that help with digestion
If you frequently experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, gas, diarrhea, and constipation, you might benefit from making a few adjustments to what you eat. Here are four types of food you can incorporate into your diet to promote healthy digestion.
1. Ginger
This popular spice has strong anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce bloating, cramping, gas and indigestion. You can add fresh or powdered ginger to a variety of dishes, or steep thin slices of the root in hot water to make a digestive tea.
2. Whole grains
Oats, quinoa, brown rice, and other whole grains are an excellent source of fiber, which helps move waste through the digestive tract and prevent constipation. Whole grains also contain prebiotics, a substance that promotes healthy bacteria growth in the intestines.
3. Bananas
In addition to being a good source of fiber, bananas are packed with potassium, which helps muscles in the digestive system function smoothly. This relatively bland fruit is also a great option to restore your electrolytes if you have an upset stomach or diarrhea.
4. Leafy greens
Swiss chard, kale, spinach, and other leafy greens contain an abundance of fiber and nutrients that facilitate digestion such as vitamins B-9 and C. Research shows these vegetables also contain a particular sugar that promotes healthy gut bacteria growth.
In addition to adopting healthier eating habits, you can improve your digestion by drinking plenty of water, exercising regularly, and taking steps to manage stress. For personalized advice, or to get to the bottom of persistent gastrointestinal issues, consult your doctor.
How women can stay physically and mentally fit in uncertain times
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of women across the country. Some are on the frontline of the crisis, others have lost their jobs and others still are working from home while taking care of their children.
Regardless of how the pandemic has affected your life, it’s important to be aware that ongoing stress can take a toll on your health. This can result in a loss of appetite, difficulty sleeping, weight gain, frequent headaches, problems with digestion, and more.
In these uncertain and unsettling times, here’s a look at what you can do to take control of your physical and mental well-being.
Adopt healthy habits
Whether you’re 17 or 70, there are steps you can take to improve your physical and mental health. Here are some habits you can adopt that’ll serve you well during the pandemic and long after it’s over.
• Get some fresh air every day (preferably somewhere you can connect with nature)
• Exercise for at least 150 minutes per week (dancing, running, weight training, etc.)
• Limit your consumption of coffee, alcohol and tobacco products
• Reach out to a professional if you notice a decline in your mental health
• Keep in touch with friends and family (opt for phone and video calls rather than text messages and emails)
• Eat a healthy, balanced diet (although the occasional treat is good for morale)
• Make time for relaxing activities every day (meditate, listen to music, read, etc.)
• Avoid spending too much time watching the news or scrolling through social media
• Create an evening routine to help you sleep (start by putting away your devices at least 30 minutes before bed)
Take checkups seriously
Regardless of your age, it’s important to attend follow-up appointments after any treatment or surgery. In addition, be sure to keep up with the screening tests recommended for a woman your age. This might include a mammogram, pap test, bone density test or fecal immuno-chemical test (to look for signs of colon cancer). Your family doctor might also advise that you get vaccinated against certain illnesses such as shingles, influenza and human papillomavirus.
Contact specialists as needed
If you experience pain or discomfort, don’t hesitate to seek treatment. Reach out to the right health-care professional, and schedule a consultation before the situation deteriorates. Remember that mental health ailments are as important to treat as physical ones.
By adopting healthy habits, taking checkups seriously and contacting specialists as needed, you’ll help mitigate the potential health consequences of living in turbulent times.
How to follow the pegan diet
The pegan diet purports to focus on improving health by reducing inflammation and stabilizing blood sugar. Created by American physician Dr. Mark Hyman, it combines certain key principles from veganism and the paleolithic diet. Here’s a look at what the pegan diet entails.
Recommended food
Unlike veganism, this hybrid diet doesn’t prohibit eating meat. However, the pegan diet encourages eating grass-fed, pasture-raised sources of animal protein, and making meat a side dish rather than the main course. Fish and eggs are also permitted.
As for fruits and vegetables, they should make up three-quarters of your diet. However, low-sugar fruits and non-starchy vegetables are preferable. Gluten-free whole grains and sources of healthy fats, such as nuts and seeds, are allowed in limited quantities.
Restricted food
While the pegan diet is arguably less restrictive than a vegan or paleo diet, certain foods are strongly discouraged. These include:
• Gluten
• Sugar
• Processed foods
• Refined oils
• Food additives
• Dairy products
The diet also discourages eating most grains and legumes.
Pros and cons
On the plus side, the pegan diet focuses on consuming an abundance of healthy, nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, and fats. Eating these foods can help foster good heart health, prevent disease and reduce inflammation.
The downside is that the diet restricts a number of healthy foods, which can potentially result in nutritional deficiencies. It can also be an expensive and time-consuming diet to maintain.
Always keep in mind that before you make a significant change to your diet, you should consult with your doctor, a nutritionist, or a dietitian.
5 activities to boost your endurance
Some workouts get your heart pumping faster than others. If you’re looking for a way to improve your cardiovascular endurance, here are five activities to try.
1. Boxing. Fast footwork and dynamic punching combinations keep you on your toes, improving both your muscular and cardiovascular endurance. Boxing is also a great way to relieve stress and boost your confidence. If you prefer, you can opt for classes that focus on solo boxing drills rather than sparring.
2. Cross-country skiing. This sport provides a full-body, aerobic workout that can be sustained for hours. The smooth gliding motion is easy on your joints and improves your balance. Plus, you can enjoy winter landscapes as you ski along trails blanketed in snow.
3. Swimming. The sustained effort required to swim laps increases your heart rate and lung capacity but places limited stress on your joints. This makes swimming a low-impact workout that’s suitable for people of all ages. It also engages various muscle groups, especially if you learn different strokes.
4. Running. This activity is a simple way to boost your cardiovascular endurance, and it can be done almost anywhere. Keep in mind that speed isn’t key. Instead, start slow and focus on running longer distances to see improvements in your stamina.
5. Zumba. This fitness program combines Latin-inspired dance moves, muscle-toning exercises, and lively music to get your heart pumping and your hips swaying. Zumba is both a fun workout and a healthy way to burn calories and lose weight.
If you want to boost your endurance by participating in these activities, consider signing up for a class or joining a club in your area.
