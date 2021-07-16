Fat fights fitness, researchers say

Food poisoning is an illness caused by eating something contaminated by infectious organisms such as bacteria, parasites, or viruses. Symptoms may appear within a few hours or days of eating the contaminated food, and they can include nausea, vomiting, cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Here are some tips to help you deal with food poisoning and recognize when it’s serious.

How to treat it

In most cases, this illness resolves itself within a few days. If you suspect you have food poisoning, you should take the same steps as you would treat gastroenteritis (the stomach flu). In particular, healthcare experts recommend that you:

• Isolate yourself from other members of your household in case you actually have gastroenteritis, which is highly contagious.

• Drink plenty of water and fluids with electrolytes to prevent or treat dehydration, especially if you experience vomiting or diarrhea.

• Eat healthy, bland foods that are gentle on your stomachs such as rice, plain mashed potatoes, bananas, and toast.

Since food poisoning can leave you weak and tired, be sure to take it easy and rest until you recover.

When to see a doctor

Infants and young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with chronic conditions are more at risk of developing serious complications from food poisoning. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of the following symptoms:

• Persistent vomiting for more than 24 hours

• Bloody vomit or stools, or black stools

• Diarrhea that lasts more than three days

• Inability to keep liquids down over the course of 12 hours

• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 100.4 F

Finally, keep in mind that food poisoning is more common in the summer because the higher temperatures promote bacteria growth. Therefore, keep food out of the sun during barbecues and picnics, and avoid eating anything that’s been sitting out for too long.