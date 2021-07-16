Health
Fat fights fitness, researchers say
Are you overweight, but still engage in regular exercise?
Even though you’re physically active, those extra pounds might still be detrimental to your heart health, according to a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The study analyzed data from more than half a million adults who were sorted into groups by body weight. Forty-two percent of participants were normal weight, while 41 percent were overweight and 18 percent were obese. Researchers found that for all groups, exercise reduced the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. In other words, no matter your weight, exercise is a good idea.
But those protective effects dwindled for overweight and obese individuals, regardless of how much exercise they engaged in.
The bottom line: Exercise is a great idea for anyone of any body size, but if you’re carrying some extra weight, talk to your doctor about a weight loss plan. Your heart will thank you.
Health
How to treat a sunburn
If you missed a spot with sunscreen or forgot it entirely, you may have to cope with a sunburn at the end of your pool or beach day.
Once you notice a burn, stay out of the sun.
Start cooling water immediately. A cool water cloth could be handy in a pinch. At home, take slow-running cool showers throughout the day.
Take ibuprofen for pain and swelling.
Aloe vera is helpful for soothing skin.
Stay hydrated. Drink more water than usual.
Don’t pop blisters.
Dress in loose clothing with a tight-knit.
Stay out of the sun.
Health
Tips for recovering from food poisoning
Food poisoning is an illness caused by eating something contaminated by infectious organisms such as bacteria, parasites, or viruses. Symptoms may appear within a few hours or days of eating the contaminated food, and they can include nausea, vomiting, cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Here are some tips to help you deal with food poisoning and recognize when it’s serious.
How to treat it
In most cases, this illness resolves itself within a few days. If you suspect you have food poisoning, you should take the same steps as you would treat gastroenteritis (the stomach flu). In particular, healthcare experts recommend that you:
• Isolate yourself from other members of your household in case you actually have gastroenteritis, which is highly contagious.
• Drink plenty of water and fluids with electrolytes to prevent or treat dehydration, especially if you experience vomiting or diarrhea.
• Eat healthy, bland foods that are gentle on your stomachs such as rice, plain mashed potatoes, bananas, and toast.
Since food poisoning can leave you weak and tired, be sure to take it easy and rest until you recover.
When to see a doctor
Infants and young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with chronic conditions are more at risk of developing serious complications from food poisoning. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of the following symptoms:
• Persistent vomiting for more than 24 hours
• Bloody vomit or stools, or black stools
• Diarrhea that lasts more than three days
• Inability to keep liquids down over the course of 12 hours
• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 100.4 F
Finally, keep in mind that food poisoning is more common in the summer because the higher temperatures promote bacteria growth. Therefore, keep food out of the sun during barbecues and picnics, and avoid eating anything that’s been sitting out for too long.
Health
How mRNA technology may transform medicine
You might be forgiven for thinking that synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are a new technology. After all, the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are the first authorized vaccines in history to use mRNA technology. But according to National Public Radio (NPR), this technology has been in the works for more than 30 years, and the future looks brighter than ever.
Unlike traditional vaccines, which use weakened or inactivated viruses or pieces of viruses, synthetic mRNA vaccines act like computer code, teaching cells how to make a protein to trigger an immune response if someone is infected, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
The benefits, according to Harvard Health, are numerous. mRNA can be easily made in large amounts in laboratories, and researchers found that mRNA vaccines can actually generate a stronger immune response than many traditional vaccines. And enormous potential exists for preventing other deadly diseases — mRNA vaccines are already being tested for Ebola, Zika virus, and influenza. mRNA vaccines may even be used to create vaccines for some cancers.
According to the MIT Technology Review, vaccines for herpes, sickle-cell disease, and perhaps even HIV might be on the horizon. mRNA technology might also be used to make complex and expensive gene therapy treatments more affordable and accessible to people around the globe.
Health
Pandemic takes another toll
The numbers are still preliminary, but it appears that drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed during the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that during the 12-month period ending in May 2020, drug overdose deaths reached 81,230 — the highest number ever recorded in such a time frame.
The CDC also reported an increase in synthetic opioids, “likely illicitly manufactured fentanyl.”
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health, 37 percent of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription drug.
In June, the National Safety Council called for employers to prioritize employee mental health, warning of a possible increase in substance abuse.
Uncertain employment and the resultant family stresses were bad, but treatment and recovery centers were also put into isolation, with few in-person recovery meetings.
This puts increased stress on those in recovery or seeking help for addiction.
Telehealth systems have taken up some slack, but recovery systems must return to operation.
Health
6 habits for healthy eyes
Did you know that many common ocular health problems can be prevented by adopting a few simple habits? Set your sights on good vision and healthy eyes by following these proven tips.
1. Remember to blink regularly, especially while looking at your phone or computer screen. Make sure your eyes close completely with each blink.
2. Add foods to your diet that are rich in vitamins A, C, and E as well as lutein and zinc. Eggs, legumes, and dark, leafy greens are all great picks.
3. Quit or avoid smoking altogether, as it increases your risk of uveitis, a form of eye inflammation that can lead to permanent vision loss.
4. Don’t look directly at sources of bright light, such as the sun and headlights from oncoming traffic, and lower the brightness of your screens.
5. Wear sunglasses that offer full protection against both UVA and UVB rays. You can pick up a well-made pair at your optometrist’s clinic.
6. Take 20-second screen breaks every 20 minutes by focusing your eyes on something that’s at least 20 feet away.
Finally, be sure to schedule an eye exam with your optometrist every one to two years.
Health
Cool facts about brain freeze
Many people are familiar with the brief but sharp pain felt in the forehead and temples while eating ice cream or drinking a cold beverage. In fact, brain freeze is one of the most common types of headaches. Here’s an overview of this cool phenomenon.
How it happens
When something cold comes in contact with the roof of your mouth or the back of your throat, it causes the nearby blood vessels to constrict. This triggers a rush of blood to the area that widens these vessels in an attempt to restore warmth and proper blood flow.
The reason you experience pain when this happens is that there’s a bundle of highly sensitive nerves located just behind your nose. These are linked to the trigeminal nerve in the brain, which is responsible for providing sensation to the face. This is why you might experience brain freeze in your temples, forehead, or behind your eyes, even though the source of the cold is in your mouth.
How to treat it
A simple cure for an ice cream headache is to warm up the affected blood vessels. You can do this by firmly pressing your tongue to the roof of your mouth until the pain dissipates. Alternatively, you can take a few slow sips of a warm beverage.
If you want to avoid brain freeze altogether, without giving up your favorite frozen treats, remember not to rush and to take small bites or sips.
Wind: 3mph WSW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 9
82/66°F
84/64°F