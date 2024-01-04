Crime/Court
Fatal Crash in Warren County: A New Year’s Eve Tragedy
In a tragic start to the new year, the Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Eve in Warren County. The incident, involving a 2021 Dodge Charger, resulted in the loss of a life and serious injuries.
At approximately 2:10 a.m. on December 31st, the Dodge Charger, driven by 24-year-old Evan A. Goldsborough of Warren County, was traveling south on Browntown Road near Park Ridge Court. The vehicle, reportedly moving at a high speed, veered off the road, collided with a rock, and then struck several trees.
Tragically, 28-year-old passenger Brian A. Jenkins, also a Warren County resident, did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Goldsborough, sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Following the crash, Goldsborough has been charged with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. He is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail.
This incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to piece together the details of this heartbreaking event.
Bank Heist Mystery Solved: Suspect in Custody After Community Effort
27-Year-Old Suspect Surrenders in Texas, Following Frederick County Bank Robbery.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Frederick County Bank robbery case reached a pivotal moment. Logan Carl Heironimus, the main suspect, turned himself into authorities in Texas on Christmas Day. This development comes after a tense week-long investigation following the robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Winchester, Virginia.
The case unfolded on December 13, 2023, when a white male entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Rivendell Court. Brandishing a note and claiming to be armed, the suspect demanded cash from a bank teller. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, triggering an immediate investigation.
Investigators, combining witness accounts, surveillance footage, and crucial community tips, zeroed in on Logan Carl Heironimus, 27, from Berkeley Springs, WV, as the primary suspect. The breakthrough came when Heironimus, contacted by investigators, admitted to being out of state but promised to return to Virginia soon.
Authorities issued a robbery warrant under Virginia Code 18.2-58. Then, in an unexpected twist, Heironimus surrendered himself to the Killeen, Texas, Police Department on December 25th. The peaceful surrender marked a significant milestone in the case, with Heironimus awaiting extradition back to Virginia.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland expressed profound gratitude towards community members who played a vital role by providing investigators with essential tips. The Killeen, Texas Police Department’s cooperation was also pivotal in facilitating Heironimus’s surrender.
The resolution of the Frederick County Bank robbery highlights the power of community involvement in law enforcement efforts. The collaboration between the public and authorities underlines a shared commitment to safety and justice. As Heironimus awaits his day in court, this case serves as a testament to the effectiveness of community-police partnerships.
New Jersey Man Arrested for Online Solicitation of Local Minors – Transfer from Warren County, NJ to Warren County, Va. Pending
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims online for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective who was posing in the undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case. The offender also distributed Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to the detective as well.
Through the course of this investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Phillipsburg, New Jersey resident Kyle J. Andrews. On December 21, 2023, detectives travelled to New Jersey and with the assistance of the Phillipsburg Police Department apprehended Mr. Andrews without incident. Upon his arrest Mr. Andrews was transported to the Warren County Jail in New Jersey, where Phillipsburg is located, pending his transfer to RSW Jail in Warren County, Virginia. Andrews went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bail. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for January 18, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Phillipsburg Police Department, as well as the Warren County and Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office in New Jersey for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.
(From a release by the Front Royal Police Department)
Investigation by Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force Leads to Multiple Arrests
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has arrested ten individuals after a five-month investigation. Through the course of the investigation, officers learned of a multi-jurisdictional narcotics operation in Orange, Fauquier, Stafford, Alexandria, Loudon, and Mecklenburg counties.
On Monday (Dec. 11) and Wednesday (Dec. 13), officers executed multiple search warrants at residences throughout the six counties resulting in ten arrests and twenty-four felony charges. As a result of the operation, the task force seized:
- 1,861 grams of cocaine with a street value of $186,100,
- 556 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $55,600,
- 436,400 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,364,000,
- 1,428 grams of mushrooms with a street value of $71,400,
- 362 grams of molly with a street value of $36,200,
- 95 grams of MDMA with a street value of $9,500,
- 9,567 grams of THC wax with a street value of $287,010,
- 3,895 THC vape pens with a street value of $116,850,
- 5,245 packages of THC/Mushroom edibles with a street value of $131,125,
- 11,355 grams of THC concentrate with a street value of $340,650,
- and 66 LSD tabs with a street value of $660.
In addition, weapons and $386,230 in U.S. currency were also recovered.
The case remains active and ongoing.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Orange, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Virginia State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Strasburg
Incident at Local Hotel Escalates, Resulting in Fatal Shooting.
A tense situation unfolded in the Town of Strasburg late Sunday evening, leading to an officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office. The incident, which resulted in the death of an adult female suspect, began with a 911 call reporting erratic behavior and threats at a local hotel.
According to the details released, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a distress call around 11:00 p.m. on December 17. The caller reported an individual causing damage and making threats inside a hotel located on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg. Responding to the scene, an officer from the Strasburg Police Department encountered the suspect, identified as an adult female, in the hotel’s rear parking lot.
The situation quickly escalated when the suspect allegedly attacked the officer, managing to gain control of the officer’s ASP baton. The officer, after being struck in the head with the baton, subsequently discharged his firearm, striking the woman. The suspect was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The officer involved in the incident was also injured during the altercation. He was treated for minor injuries at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and has been released. No other law enforcement personnel or civilians were reported injured in the incident.
The female’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for identification, examination, and autopsy to further aid in the investigation.
This incident has sparked an active and ongoing investigation led by the Virginia State Police. The Strasburg Police Chief requested this inquiry to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
The officer-involved shooting in Strasburg is a reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous nature of law enforcement work. The investigation by the Virginia State Police seeks to provide clarity and understanding of the events that led to this fatal outcome.
Former, Current WCSO Deputies Indicted Criminally in Ralph Ennis Traffic Stop Set for Trial in June
Contacted by Royal Examiner, Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth confirmed jury trial dates of June 6 through June 14, 2024, for former Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary A. Fadely and currently on paid leave Deputy Tyler S. Poe. A motions hearing date of March 22 at 10 a.m. has also been set. At this point, Fadely and Poe are slated to be tried jointly on the Malicious Wounding (Fadely) and Unlawful Wounding (Poe) charges announced against them by the investigating agency, the Virginia State Police, following indictments being handed down on May 8 of this year by a grand jury regarding a traffic stop of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis on April 2, 2022.
If convicted, Fadely, 30 at the time of the indictments, faces up to 20 years in prison; Poe, 25 when indicted, faces up to five years if convicted on the lesser charge.
Ralph Ennis died 13 days after his encounter with the WCSO deputies after first being transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, transferred to Winchester Medical Center before eventually being released to hospice care due to the injuries incurred during an aborted April 2nd arrest attempt. While the state coroner’s office ruled Ennis died of natural causes, there is some controversy over whether those natural causes were exacerbated by the injuries, including a brain bleed Ennis received 13 days prior to his death from his encounter with first Poe, then Fadely, on April 2 last year.
As executor of his father’s estate, Ian Ennis’ filed a civil suit against the deputies initially reported at $6 million. That suit was filed on August 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, citing a violation of Ralph Ennis’ Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure. Attorneys for both deputies have filed for dismissals of the civil cases against their clients. Attempts to reach Ian Ennis and the federal court on the status of that civil case were unsuccessful prior to publication.
As previously reported by Royal Examiner, the situation evolved from an evening low-speed southbound pursuit of Ennis by Deputy Poe for speeding, 63 in a 55 mph zone, on Route 340 north of Front Royal, and erratic driving as Ennis failed to pull over for 3-3/4 miles on the way toward town before turning into the 7/11 parking lot at the Crooked Run Shopping Center entrance.
It was later reported by his family and a local friend that Ennis, described as a sweet and caring man, had been battling the onset of dementia for some time prior to April 2022. In fact, after being reported missing by his family, WCSO deputies had been involved in locating Gainesville, Virginia resident Ennis at his Front Royal friend Ralph Waller’s East Main Street Pawn Shop in Front Royal the month prior to the April 2, 2022 incident. Unfortunately, it would seem that none of those deputies familiar with Ennis’s story were on the scene the night of the traffic stop incident.
Due to the recusal of the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office due to previous interactions with the deputies in routine prosecutions of cases brought forward by those deputies, prosecutorial oversight of the investigation and a recommendation regarding prosecution was handed over to the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office as a Special Prosecutor in the case.
Egger Civil ‘Defamation’ Suit Against Hubbard Mother And Daughter Will Go To Trial April 11
After hearing motions from both sides on Thursday morning in Warren County General District Court, including plaintiff Mark Egger’s motion for a continuance and defendant Stevi Hubbard’s motion for dismissal, Judge Christopher E. Collins overruled Hubbard’s motion for dismissal and set a new trial date for April 11, 2024, on the 9 a.m. docket. Three hours have been set aside for the trial.
Both Egger and Hubbard appeared without counsel at the December 4 hearing. However, after the rulings Hubbard told this reporter she was going to secure legal counsel for trial and would file a counter-claim based on defamation she alleges Egger has made against her. Judge Collins noted that he had moved this case from Small Claims Court to General District due to the aspect of defamation of character in Egger’s claim against Hubbard and her daughter Cameron.
Egger has filed a $5,000 civil claim for damages against Stevi and Cameron Hubbard for circulating a doctored picture of him during the Clean-up Samuels Library (CSL) led attempt to dictate library content and take operational control of the community’s public library away from the 501 C-3 non-profit library’s board of directors. Stevi Hubbard told the court Thursday that Egger was an involved figure in the creation of CSL, who made public appearances on its behalf. She and her daughter were heavily involved in the Save Samuels effort to counter the CSL initiative on library content they saw as an attack on LGBTQ alternate sexual identity lifestyles. During a September 6 hearing Stevi Hubbard told the court of her and Egger’s conflicting public histories: “We’re often the two loudest voices on each side.”
At issue in Egger’s civil suit and claim of defamation of character is a photo of Egger taken at a Samuels Library Board of Trustees meeting placed on the windshields of some cars parked in meeting places regarding the library content dispute earlier this year, where a white robe and hood were superimposed on him. Egger apparently took the photo as a reference to the KKK, asserting a negative impact on his reputation in the community. However, Hubbard has said that rather than a KKK reference, the doctored photo is of costumes worn publicly by Catholics, particularly in Spain and elsewhere in Europe, during an Easter season acknowledgment of and repentance for one’s sins. Egger, like many in the CSL movement, is a self-identified Catholic with background connections to Christendom College and/or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal.
Stevi Hubbard told the court in making her argument for dismissal based on the contention that Egger’s long history — she referenced 1989 as a starting point — of public stances on various social or political issues before local government and in media reports about those issues, made him a public figure more susceptible legally to being criticized or made sport of for his public stances. However if we heard correctly, Judge Collins referenced a Supreme Court decision that ruled the chairman of a political party committee was not a public figure “because he did not have his own news network” in denying Hubbard’s dismissal motion. The judge explained the high court’s ruling as an effort “to not chill free speech”.
Stevi Hubbard also argued that Egger’s Bill of Particulars was too vague in explaining what damage had been done, and how, to his reputation to adequately inform her on what grounds to prepare a defense to his defamation allegation. However, after an extensive back and forth with both parties on the issue of damages Judge Collins cited Hubbard’s familiarity with the doctored “flyer” photo and its content to meet the necessary standard at trial as to the source of the claim and the plaintiff’s rationale in claiming damages.
In a postscript to the library controversy, the involved Warren County Board of Supervisors eventually fully funded its public library for the current fiscal year, and signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) in which the library board of trustees maintains operational control of the library. The county supervisors do have appointment authority for a representative to that board, and may make suggestions on the filling of vacancies. In the wake of the myriad CSL-overseen book removal requests filed, library staff continue to review those requests. The library has moved some material that references alternate sexual identity issues into existing older youth age categories and has created one new “Young Adult” section where some of the content in question has been moved. A new youth library card by which parents can limit the type of content their children may check out or access has also been issued.
