State News
Fatal Stafford County crash on I-95 triggers Virginia State Police investigation
In a heartrending incident in Stafford County, Virginia, two people lost their lives in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 at the 136-mile marker. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, July 5, around 4:42 a.m., involved a Freightliner tractor-trailer, a Nissan Altima, and a Subaru Forrester, leading to a lengthy investigation by Virginia State Police.
The Freightliner tractor-trailer, a 2022 model, was in the center lane heading north when it tried to switch to the right lane, colliding with a northbound 2014 Nissan Altima. The impact forced both vehicles into the left lane, where they crashed into a 2010 Subaru Forrester that was also traveling north. All three vehicles veered off the road, hit the guardrail, and the tractor-trailer flipped onto the Nissan and Subaru.
Johnathon L. Booth, 50, from Fredericksburg, VA, the Nissan’s driver, and Kevin M. Paddeu, 67, of Quinton, VA, driving the Subaru, both tragically died at the crash site. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
The tractor-trailer’s driver, Wheelman G. Andrews, 58, of Carrollton, VA, suffered minor injuries and was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital. Following his treatment, Andrews was arrested and charged with reckless driving. He was later released on an unsecured bond from the Spotsylvania Magistrates Office.
Adding to the calamity, the tractor-trailer was carrying 78,000 pounds of beer, contributing to the severity of the accident. The crash resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of I-95 for approximately five hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was instrumental in managing the road closure and devising a detour.
Virginia State Trooper A. Roberts encourages anyone with information regarding the accident to get in touch at 540-891-4108 or via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
As the investigation continues, it underscores the critical importance of road safety and the potentially disastrous consequences of reckless driving.
State News
Virginia Court of Appeals says probable cause alone isn’t enough for warrantless search
After a Culpeper deputy searched a woman who concealed drugs in her pants during a traffic stop, the Virginia Court of Appeals ruled law enforcement must have more than probable cause to suspect someone is carrying contraband in order to search that person without a warrant.
“Under the Fourth Amendment, probable cause of contraband is the standard to obtain a warrant, not the standard to search a person without one,” wrote Judge Lisa M. Lorish in an opinion issued Wednesday.
However, she continued, “The number of exceptions to the Fourth Amendment warrant requirement makes this an exceedingly difficult analysis, and we sympathize with the trial judge here.”
The July 5 ruling reverses a Culpeper County Circuit Court decision that the drugs found in the search could be included in the trial of Renee Parady, one of three people stopped by Culpeper Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Tharp in the early hours of Jan. 28, 2021. Parady had asked the court to block the use of the drugs as evidence on the grounds that they had been obtained through an unconstitutional warrantless search.
Parady ultimately pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance but reserved the right to appeal the court’s denial of her request to suppress the drugs as evidence.
Virginia argued in support of including the drugs as evidence, saying Tharp had probable cause to believe Parady was concealing narcotics, the search was done as part of an arrest, and the search was justified by “exigent circumstances” — in this case, the fear that Parady would destroy the drugs if Tharp had to wait to get the warrant.
The Culpeper Circuit Court previously rejected the third argument, finding that because Parady was placed in the back of a police vehicle and three officers were at the scene, Tharp could have gotten a search warrant without risking the destruction of the drugs.
The Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the other two arguments. Tharp had not actually arrested Parady the night of the search, the judges noted, and she would not be arrested until nearly two months later. The court concluded her search could not be justified on that basis, quoting the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Robinson that “it is the fact of the lawful arrest which establishes the authority to search.” (While Virginia argued the officer had not arrested Parady at the scene because she said she had tested positive for COVID-19, the court of appeals pointed out Tharp arrested the driver on a separate charge, even though he said he had been quarantining in a house of sick people, including Parady.)
Finally, the court ruled that the officer having probable cause to arrest Parady was not sufficient grounds to search her without a warrant.
“The Commonwealth bears the burden of proving that a warrantless search fits under an exception to the warrant requirement of the Fourth Amendment,” the court wrote. “While the exceptions are many, mere probable cause is not one of them.”
The case will now return to Culpeper Circuit Court.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia enforces revised Move Over Law to enhance roadside safety
On July 1, Virginia’s Move Over Law underwent a vital modification, now mandating drivers to yield or reduce speed for halted vehicles displaying their hazards lights, road flares, or other warning signs. Previously, the law solely required drivers to accommodate emergency vehicles.
The augmented legislation serves to ensure the safety of motorists in non-operational vehicles, reminiscent of unfortunate incidents like that of Angela Hurley. Last year, Hurley, 49, was in her car on the side of Interstate 95 in Hanover, waiting for assistance, when 70-year-old Levi E. Braxton III, in an attempt to pass another car, fatally hit her vehicle parked on the shoulder.
Non-compliant drivers could now face tickets and fines of up to $250 under the new law.
The update extends safeguards to stationary vehicles that exhibit hazard lights and warning signs such as emergency triangles or flares. A practical application of this law might involve a motorist who has pulled over to the side of the road to address a flat tire.
The law maintains its applicability to vehicles halted on the road’s side with flashing red, blue, or amber lights, obligating drivers to either switch lanes or reduce speed. The detailed legal code sections outline the precise requirements for drivers when encountering different types of stationary vehicles displaying various warning lights or signals.
If a violation leads to property damage, the offender’s driving privileges may be suspended for up to a year. Should the violation cause injury or death, the court can order a suspension of up to two years. However, these provisions are exempted in highway work zones as specified.
This updated Move Over Law marks a significant step in reinforcing roadside safety and curtailing potential hazards. As we adapt to this regulation, we can expect a safer driving environment for everyone using Virginia’s roads, ensuring that unfortunate incidents like Angela Hurley’s do not occur in the future.
State News
Virginia elections board certifies primary results, denies extension for late filers
The State Board of Elections certified the results of Virginia’s legislative primaries Wednesday in a unanimous, drama-free vote despite a handful of political controversies lingering after the June 20 elections.
The certification vote means state election officials have now officially declared former Republican state senator Glen Sturtevant, the winner in his GOP primary battle against Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, in a Richmond-area district where Chase has been threatening to file a legal challenge.
Chase has been asking supporters to donate money to help her fight the result while indicating Wednesday was the deadline to file a challenge. She did not appear at the state board meeting to raise any objections in person to Sturtevant being certified as the winner.
In an Independence Day-themed fundraising solicitation this week, Chase indicated she had raised nearly $12,000 for the effort.
“To date, we’ve raised enough money to cover the retainer, and our attorneys are in good faith moving forward, but we will still have to pay their hourly fee and expenses,” Chase’s email blast read.
Online court records gave no indication Chase had filed a legal challenge as of Wednesday afternoon.
The state elections board also denied a request for a 10-day filing extension that could have helped a handful of would-be candidates who had missed paperwork deadlines. That move also appeared to shut the door for good on two prospective Democratic candidates who allege their party treated them unfairly.
Democrat Makya Little, who narrowly lost a Northern Virginia House of Delegates primary to winner Rozia Henson, addressed the board in person, claiming local party leaders had skewed the contest and caused her to lose by 49 votes. Little alleged Democratic leaders in Prince William and Fairfax counties “manipulated voters to ensure their desired outcome” by allowing party officials to be involved with other candidates’ campaigns, deleting her social media posts from party pages, canceling a “bilingual voter drive” and masterminding endorsements against her.
“For these reasons, I’m asking for an extension to run as an independent on the ballot since I had no good-faith opportunity to qualify as a Democrat,” Little said.
It’s unclear whether Little’s request was legally possible due to Virginia’s so-called “sore loser law” that prohibits a candidate from being on the ballot as an independent after failing to win their party’s nomination in a primary. The board took no action in response to Little and spent no time discussing her allegations.
After Democrats rebuffed her efforts to become the party’s nominee despite her failure to meet the party’s requirements for a $500 filing fee and 100 voter signatures, Lipscomb and her allies have been suggesting the state board could intervene and put her on the ballot anyway. The board did not discuss Lipscomb’s predicament on Wednesday, and no one spoke on her behalf.
A half-dozen other General Assembly hopefuls, mostly independents and candidates running longshot campaigns, had requested a filing extension that would have allowed them to appear on the ballot despite paperwork problems. Like Lipscomb, a few of those candidates were urging the board to err on the side of giving voters more options, not less.
Democrat Daniel Tomlinson, who was attempting to challenge Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, in a Republican-heavy Senate district outside Richmond, asked the board for leniency and said his paperwork issues were his own doing.
In reversal, Va. elections board OKs extension for candidates with missing paperwork
“I must say I have no excuse,” Tomlinson said, noting he was a first-time candidate unfamiliar with the process. “This was a rookie mistake that I made while trying to keep up with the myriad demands that were imposed on me.”
Though the board had granted a similar extension in April for candidates filing to run in the primaries, the board did not grant an extension for the June 20 deadline.
“When somebody asks for a late extension, to some degree, you disenfranchise the folks that did follow the rules,” said Board of Elections Chairman John O’Bannon, a Republican.
Jessica Rowland, a Democrat hoping to run against Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, also did not meet all filing requirements, according to election officials, and seemingly won’t appear on the ballot due to the board’s refusal to grant an extension.
Board member Matthew Weinstein, a Democrat, suggested having the Department of Elections do an internal study on paperwork issues and when filing extensions have and haven’t been granted with a goal of coming up with clearer guidance on what its policies are moving forward.
“I think it might be helpful for people to have kind of a set of expectations going into it,” Weinstein said.
Elections Commissioner Susan Beals indicated the department would conduct such a study.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
With court case stalled, skill-game industry keeps cash flowing to Virginia politicians
Almost two years after Virginia lawmakers voted to ban so-called skill games, two of the colorful, slots-like machines were installed at a Richmond convenience store a block from the state Capitol, unmissable to legislators and political aides popping over for coffee or energy drinks.
Similar machines in at least two other Richmond-area convenience stores recently displayed a message saying some of their revenue goes toward Virginia’s COVID-19 relief fund. It did once. But that claim hasn’t been true since July 1, 2021, when the state stopped regulating and taxing the machines as they were formally declared illegal.
The industry is fighting that ban in court, battling the state to a lengthy standstill that, since December 2021, has allowed the machines to continue operating in a sort of legal limbo, with no oversight from regulators and no public revenue from gaming taxes. That uncertain status was meant to be temporary, but the litigation just hit the two-year mark with no clear end in sight and almost no forward movement in the first half of 2023.
The original court injunction that kept skill games running — and raised doubts about the constitutionality of treating them as illegal gambling — was set to expire in May of 2022, with an expectation the case could have been resolved by then. More than a year later, it’s still unclear when and how clarity might come on an issue some see as an ongoing failure by the state to set a clear, enforceable, and legally defensible policy.
Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt, one of several local government officials to voice frustration on the matter, said it’s “imperative” that someone makes a final decision on whether the machines are going to be legal or not.
“Having no clear direction on licensure, taxation, or regulation creates a frustrating position for localities,” Jarratt said. “When citizen complaints are filed with the locality, we find ourselves in a position not to be able to provide them with any guidance or resolution to their concerns.”
In late 2021, then-Attorney General Mark Herring unsuccessfully tried to have the court injunction overturned. At the time, his office argued that instead of preserving the status quo while the lawsuit proceeded, what the lower court had done amounted to “an immediate and complete deregulation from the bench.”
“It is now legal in Virginia for a child of any age to go to a corner store and gamble on so-called video skill games,” the state wrote in its failed 2021 petition to have the Supreme Court of Virginia intervene to fix what the state described as an urgent problem.
Many skill machines still have stickers indicating minors are not allowed to play them, but it’s unclear how strictly those rules are enforced by convenience store cashiers, who are often the only ones in a position to supervise the machines.
During the last court hearing in the case in December, the retired judge who issued the injunction indicated proceedings in the Greensville Circuit Court would resume in April or May once the legislative session was concluded. There’s been little action since that hearing apart from the litigants arguing over what Judge Louis Lerner’s last preliminary ruling meant. The two sides will be back before the judge for a status update on July 28.
Lerner has indicated he sees merit to the industry’s contention the ban violates free speech by outlawing a particular type of video game due to its resemblance to traditional gambling. Skill-game proponents insist the games shouldn’t count as gambling because they’re based primarily on skill, not chance. Backers have also said if the state is going to allow casinos, it should give smaller businesses a chance to get in on a new industry.
Attorneys for the state have raised doubts about whether free speech concerns should even apply and have insisted the ban falls well within the state’s powers to regulate and restrict gambling. Supporters of the skill-game ban note that, unlike other gambling interests, the industry aggressively moved into Virginia without asking the General Assembly for permission until the games started to draw attention.
The court records don’t clearly indicate what might be delaying the lawsuit, and the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said it can’t comment on pending litigation.
The General Assembly’s recent habit of not passing a budget bill on time and the involvement of Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, in the case were factors previously cited in discussions over the case’s timing. Retired judges are often brought in to handle cases involving a sitting lawmaker, and General Assembly members who work as lawyers have the power to postpone court hearings they’re involved in while the legislature is in session. Stanley, who is representing skill game supporters challenging the ban, has not formally invoked those powers to postpone proceedings. However, Lerner has indicated Stanley’s involvement requires the court to work around the General Assembly’s calendar to some degree.
Georgia-based Pace-o-Matic, the parent company of prominent skill-machine brand Queen of Virginia, also declined to comment on why the litigation is taking longer than anticipated.
Asked why some Queen of Virginia machines inaccurately say some of the money players might lose will go toward the state’s COVID-19 response, a spokesperson for Pace-o-Matic said the company’s hands are tied by the terms of the court injunction that kept the machines running.
“Pace-O-Matic is operating 100% in compliance with the temporary injunction, which states that we are not to make any updates to the software,” said Christina Freundlich, a public relations consultant working with the company. “This includes any messaging featured on-screen.”
The court injunction didn’t explicitly say the company must freeze its software and screens in place, but Freundlich said that’s how the company interprets a court order that only protected “those games” taxed and regulated before the 2021 ban took effect. Company representatives have also claimed the injunction allows for previously regulated Queen machines to be moved to new locations, which would explain why machines are showing up where they didn’t exist before.
Though the General Assembly’s official stance is that skill games are a form of unsanctioned gambling, both Republican and Democratic politicians have continued to accept donations from skill-game companies as both sides scramble for campaign money in an important election year.
A PAC tied to Pace-o-Matic made $141,750 worth of political donations to both parties in 2023 alone, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. That included $30,000 to House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, after the influential Republican-sponsored an unsuccessful bill to reverse the state’s skill-game ban and restore a regulatory system for the machines. The PAC, Va Operators for Skill, gave to about 30 incumbent legislators this year, roughly evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. Organizational paperwork the PAC filed with the state last year listed a Pace-o-Matic official as its treasurer.
Pace-o-Matic, which has contributed more than $930,000 to Virginia political figures since 2018, also donated $20,000 to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PAC in March after contributing over $100,000 to both Youngkin and former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe during their 2021 gubernatorial matchup. The governor’s office declined to comment on the status of the lawsuit.
The company also attempted to make a $25,000 donation to the inaugural committee for Miyares in early 2022. However, that contribution was refunded after a slip-up led to the funds being deposited during the General Assembly session, when legislators and statewide officials are prohibited from fundraising.
In another indicator of the industry’s political ties in Virginia, Pace-o-Matic recently confirmed that Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker continues to work for the company as a paid consultant.
Swecker is not one of the company’s registered lobbyists, but Pace-o-Matic now lists former Virginia public safety secretary Brian Moran, who held that law enforcement-focused role in the administrations of both McAuliffe and former Gov. Ralph Northam, as part of its lobbying team in the state.
Freundlich, a Democratic political operative who worked for McAuliffe’s campaign in 2021, indicated the company is still hoping to work with the General Assembly to find a workable path forward in Virginia.
“It has been no secret that we are working with the General Assembly to regulate skill games in the Commonwealth formally,” Freundlich said in an email. “Last session, the House Majority Leader carried legislation to regulate skill games, provide tax revenue to the Commonwealth and provide funding to law enforcement to root out illegal gambling. We look forward to our continued work together during next year’s session.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Hundreds of new laws poised to transform everyday life in Virginia
From granting new rights to tenants and employees to ushering in crucial reforms in electricity regulation, hundreds of new laws came into effect in Virginia on July 1. These measures range from niche designations, such as naming the Chincoteague Pony as the state’s official pony, to those with far-reaching implications, like a minimum staffing ratio for nursing homes set to take effect in July 2025.
Among the most impactful laws, a significant reform in the regulation of Dominion Energy, Virginia’s electricity monopoly, promises to slash power bills by eliminating three surcharges. Meanwhile, landlords with more than four units will be required to provide tenants with a 60-day notice before increasing rents, and employers can no longer pay new employees with disabilities below the minimum wage.
Building upon workplace rights, the legislation bars employers from enforcing nondisclosure or confidentiality agreements that hide the details of a sexual harassment claim. The new state Department of Workforce Development and Advancement will centralize and bolster Virginia’s job training and job-finding services.
In a bid to promote greater transparency, companies offering services with automatic renewals or free trials that turn into paid services must give customers a 30-day cancellation notice. And with an eye toward consumer protection, entities suspected of violating state consumer finance law can now be investigated by the Attorney General.
Virginia’s health sector will also witness pivotal changes. Health insurers will now have to cover the cost of hearing aids for minors up to $1,500 every two years. Licensed midwives can administer drugs and devices within their practice scope, and pharmacists can refill insulin prescriptions in emergencies.
Other notable changes include stricter rules on “swatting” — prank emergency calls resulting in the dispatch of police or other emergency personnel. Additionally, it will now be a felony to orchestrate organized retail thefts or threaten to disseminate non-consensual intimate images of another person.
The changes set to take effect promise to alter the landscape across various sectors in Virginia substantially. While the immediate focus will be on implementation, the long-term impacts of these laws will be keenly observed and assessed. As Virginians navigate through these changes, the comprehensive impact of these new regulations will be felt in everyday life, molding the state’s socioeconomic structure in profound ways.
Agriculture
Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread in Virginia, causing cattle worries
As Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread throughout Virginia and the United States, scientists are racing to understand how the species is expanding so fast and how they can keep a virulent parasite carried by the ticks from infecting herds of cattle.
“There’s a geographic niche for these ticks, and we are reaping that,” said Dr. Kevin Lahmers, associate lab director of Virginia Tech’s Animal Laboratory Services and a professor with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. But, he added, “We still have a lot to learn.”
Asian longhorned ticks have likely been in the U.S. since 2010, but seven cattle deaths in Virginia’s Albemarle County in 2017 found the species was carrying a new threat to livestock: a virulent form of the Theileria orientalis parasite, which can cause a disease known as theileriosis characterized by anemia, fever, jaundice, respiratory problems and weakness in cattle. In some cases, cows become so depleted that they spontaneously abort fetuses; in other cases, cattle die. Research has estimated this particular form of Theileria, known as the Ikeda genotype, causes mortality rates between 1% and 5%.
Still, variation is wide, said Lahmers. “There are herds that have zero percent mortality. And we have some that have had 25%.”
A new tick plus a new disease equals a double threat to Virginia cattle
In 2019, when the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) began testing cattle at sales barns and livestock auctions for Theileria, Lahmers said about 1% to 2% of cows turned up positive. That percentage has grown dramatically: While he has not yet finalized his data for publication, Lahmers said he’s seen a “10- to 20-fold increase” in positive cases.
Neither he nor VDACS has firm estimates of cattle deaths linked to theileriosis, but Lahmers said that “if we count cattle deaths and abortions, we’re probably in the thousands.”
“It spread easily,” he said. “It doesn’t cause death in the majority — similar to COVID, it’s only a problem for a few, but the way the cattle industry works, there isn’t that much margin for profit. So if you lose 5% of your herd or 5% abort … that’s enough to take you from marginally profitable to significant financial losses.”
At the same time, Asian longhorned ticks are also showing up in more Virginia counties. In 2019, they had been detected in 24 counties, largely following the spine of Interstate 81 and then stretching west into the coalfields region. By this June, the number of counties had jumped to 38.
“It seems to be the higher elevations along the I-81 corridor,” said Lahmers. “All of those counties are positive or are going to be positive soon.”Virginia isn’t the only state grappling with the ticks. Between 2019 and April 2023, the number of states that had detected the species rose from 11 to 19, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifying it in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as Virginia.
“I’m not sure that the expansion in Virginia is any faster than anywhere else,” said Lahmers.
Scientists aren’t sure yet how the tick is managing to spread as quickly as it is, but they have identified several possible factors. One is the species’ willingness to feed on an array of animals, including migratory birds, which means they have less trouble finding sustenance to survive and reproduce. Another is the tick’s asexual method of reproduction, which allows it to reproduce without relying on a mate.
“As there is no cure, treatment should focus on supportive measures including stress reduction, nutritional supplementation, and above all, prevention in the form of tick control,” said Dr. Charles Broaddus, Virginia’s state veterinarian, in a VDACS release.
Furthermore, Lahmers warned just because a cow tests positive for theileriosis doesn’t mean that any subsequent illness it might suffer is due to theileriosis.
Despite the spread and the concerns, Lahmers said there’s no need to panic. Most cattle survive theileriosis, and researchers are actively working to better understand the disease and its connections to the Asian longhorned tick through cooperative agreements between the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
In 2019, he said, “It was a Virginia problem.” But “with time, we have found out it wasn’t just a Virginia problem, and it has continued to spread.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
