Father-Daughter Making Memories Box

On January 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) co-sponsored a commemoration for Peter Muhlenberg, Pastor and Revolutionary War Hero. Co-sponsoring were the Narrow Passage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Woodstock Wednesday Men’s Prayer Group.

Muhlenberg was a Lutheran Minister, Continental Army Soldier and a political figure. He was ordained in 1772, came to Virginia to serve a congregation, and led the Committee of Safety and Correspondence for Dunmore County. In 1774, he was elected to the House of Burgess and was a delegate to the 1st Virginia Convention. In late 1775, George Washington asked him to raise and command what would become the 8th Virginia Regiment. According to a biography written by his great-nephew in the mid nineteenth century, on January 21, 1776, in the Lutheran Church, Woodstock, Virginia, he completed his sermon by stating “In the language of the holy writ, there was a time for all things, a time to preach and a time to pray, but those times have passed away. There is a time to fight and that time has now come!” He then removed his clerical robe and revealed a Colonel’s uniform. With that, he walked out the door as drums rolled and recruited 162 men for the Revolutionary War cause. The next day, he led 300 men that formed the nucleus of the 8th Virginia Regiment.

There is very little to verify the actual facts of this event, but he did help to form and then lead the regiment. The regiment was initially sent to help defend South Carolina and Georgia. In 1777, they went north to join Washington and spent the winter at Valley Forge. Muhlenberg then led the unit in the Battles of Brandywine, Germantown and Monmouth. After this, he was sent to lead the Virginia Militia in defense of the State. At the Battle of Yorktown, he was in command of the 1st Brigade of Lafayette’s Light Division. They held the right flank and manned the parallels built to move the American cannons closer to the British lines. He finished the war strong and at the end, he was promoted to Major General.

After the war, he continued to serve his country as a member of the Pennsylvania Constitutional Convention and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives three times, eventually being elected to the Senate. As stated on his tombstone, “He was Brave in the field, Faithful in the Cabinet, Honorable in all his transactions, a Sincere Friend and an Honest Man.”

The commemoration was emceed by CJWII Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel with presentations made by VASSAR President William Schwetke, Narrow Passage DAR Regent Susan Walls and CJWII Chaplain Larry Johnson. A prayer was offered by Dick Cooley of the Woodstock Wednesday Men’s Prayer Group. The CJWII color guard presented the colors with on site wreath presentations made by Virginia SAR President Schwetke, DAR Regent Walls, CJWII compatriots Brett Osborn and Paul Christensen. Additional compatriots participating were Dale Carpenter, David Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Doug Hall and Art LaFlam.

This was a hybrid event that was broadcast via zoom as a virtual presentation emceed by CJWII President Marc Robinson. There were six SAR State Societies with 19 chapters, three DAR State Societies with 4 chapters and the Society of Founders and Patriots presenting wreaths in honor of Peter Muhlenberg.