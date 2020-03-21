Fats: the good, the bad and the oily

Dietary fats provide your body with energy and insulation, aid with vitamin absorption and support bodily functions. While some fats are essential, others have severe health risks. Here’s what you should know about the various types of fats.

• Trans fats can raise the level of bad cholesterol, provoke inflammation and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Hydrogenated vegetable oil, a major source of artificial trans fat, was frequently found in processed and deep-fried foods. As of June 2018, the Food and Drug Administration banned food manufacturers from using it. Small amounts of natural trans fat are present in meat and dairy products.

• Saturated fats occur naturally in animals and provide many of the same benefits as healthy fats. However, a diet rich in saturated fat increases bad cholesterol and the risk of cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association recommends limiting saturated fat to roughly five percent of your daily caloric intake. Sources of saturated fat include fatty cuts of red meat, dark chicken meat, poultry skin and high-fat dairy products.

• Unsaturated fats are healthy fats containing vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect cells. When consumed instead of trans and saturated fats, unsaturated fats help regulate cholesterol levels and prevent cardiovascular disease. Some types of unsaturated fats, particularly polyunsaturated fats, are essential to normal body functioning. They play a role in blood clotting, blood pressure regulation and immune and nervous system function. Nuts, seeds, avocado, fatty fish and various plant-based oils contain high amounts of unsaturated fats.

Fats are a necessary component of a healthy diet. They’re also a major source of calories. Make sure you’re balancing your fat intake with sufficient fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins.