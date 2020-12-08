Connect with us

Arrest Logs

Fauquier authorities make arrest in 2008 murder of Marshall-based Buddhist Monk

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a November 30 press release, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was involved in a joint operation in Georgia resulting in the arrest of a suspect in the June 2008 murder of a former South Korean political activist and Buddhist monk known for his non-traditional medical healing methods and work amongst the poor in his native South Korea. From that release: “Warrenton – The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the 2008 murder of Du Chil Park, 56 of Marshall, Virginia.

Suspect Won Yong Jung arrested in Atlanta suburb last week for 2008 murder of Buddhist Monk Mogu in Marshall, Va. Courtesy Photo Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office

“On November 30, 2020, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the FBI and Gwinnett County, Georgia Police Department arrested 62-year-old Won Yong Jung of Duluth, Georgia for the 2008 murder of Du Chil Park. Jung was taken into custody in Gwinnett County, Georgia, a suburb north of Atlanta, where he was residing. He remains in custody awaiting extradition to Virginia.”

According to FCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Steven Lewis, as of December 7 extradition was still being worked out for the transfer of Jung back to Fauquier County.

The Jung arrest press release further notes that, “The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this case and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-422-8624 or by email at cid@fauquiercounty.gov …”

Background

The following is information from the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office’s 2008 press release on Park’s murder from multiple stab wounds tracing his South Korean activist’s roots and installation and work as a Buddhist monk. His body was discovered days after his murder. “Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the victim of the homicide which occurred last week in the 5200 block of Free State Road, Marshall, VA.

“On Sunday, June 29, 2008 Du Chil Park, AKA: Mogu, a 56-year-old Buddhist Monk, was found murdered as a result of multiple wounds. Investigation has revealed the victim was born in Kyong Ju, (South) Korea, where he practiced acupuncture and moxibustion (an oriental medicine therapy). In the 1970’s/80’s Mr. Park was an activist against former Korean military governments. He was imprisoned in 1974 for hiding an activist on the run and then became a Monk in 1978. He has been praised for helping the poor. He operated a small temple in Chung Noung, a part of Seoul, where he treated poor people with acupuncture and moxibustion.

“Mr. Park came to the United States approximately ten (10) years ago (1998). He began the Jungtosa Zen Buddhist Temple on Old Keene Mill Road in the Springfield area of Fairfax County. In March of 2004 Mr. Park moved the temple to the Marshall area, where he continued working in the area of acupuncture and moxibustion.”

This reporter recalled from initial coverage of the Buddhist monk’s murder that he had connections to the Front Royal-Warren County community. We contacted one of those connections who recalled, “Monk Mogu traveled to the Front Royal area frequently to treat children and adults with and without disabilities – and had some friends locally. His Mantra was always ‘to help alleviate pain for all sentient beings’.”

Du Chil Park, aka Monk Mogu, was recalled by local friend for his spiritual commitment ‘to help alleviate pain for all sentient beings’. – Courtesy Photo

