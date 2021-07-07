Regional News
Fauquier Health brings back Senior Supper monthly, starting July 15th
Fauquier Health announced that it will resume the much anticipated Senior Supper meals for the community seniors that are 55 years and older on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30pm-6:00pm.
Senior Supper meals came to a halt back in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For years, Fauquier Health has held Senior Suppers as a tradition where seniors from the community could come, socialize, play card games and eat a delicious meal at a discounted rate. Many commented that it was the best deal around town.
Seniors 55 years and older will be able to choose from one entrée, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk – all for $6.00 (tax included). In order to make this happen, the Bistro will be set up to accommodate guests while maintaining social distancing measures. Seniors will be able to park enter through the side bistro entrance area and self-screen at the temperature station. Upon sanitizing their hands, they will be able to enter the bistro.
Dave Martin, Executive Chef of the Bistro commented, “The Bistro staff is really excited about the opportunity to get back to a new normal, and that includes offering senior suppers to the community again. The bistro was always full of guests and smiling faces, and we have missed that.”
Space is limited so ticket reservations online are required. Seniors can register their tickets for the July 15th event and future events online by visiting FauquierHealth.org/events. Each senior will be limited to one meal and can present their ticket at the register to be eligible for the Senior Supper discount.
“We have a great lineup coming for future senior suppers. By reintroducing Senior Supper monthly, we are hopeful to have an exciting lineup for our guests,” said Lucy Mumo, Dietary Director of the Bistro. “We are already planning future events with themes, cook outs, and possible exploring some different musical options.”
Guests who need assistance registering can contact the Bistro at 540.316.4422.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Regional News
New sign highlights Black History in Winchester
During Winchester’s Juneteenth weekend a new Civil War Trails sign was unveiled at 15 North Cameron Street, on the ground of City Hall. The sign enables visitors to stand in the footsteps of the 19th “United States Colored Troops.” These soldiers, many formerly enslaved, came to Winchester in 1864 to recruit local Black men into their ranks. It is a compelling story.
In his opening remarks, Mike Faison, President of the Winchester Area NAACP branch quoted Frederick Douglass. “He who would be free must himself strike that blow” and Faison explained that, “179,000 men, and thousands who were former slaves, volunteered to fight for the Union army; nearly 37,000 gave their lives for the cause.” Mr. Faison also mentioned the organizations who came together to help promote the story and bring the project to fruition. The project was the result of a community partnership between the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute, the City, the Winchester NAACP and Civil War Trails, Inc. Each playing a different role in the funding, creation, and placement of the sign.
Winchester-Frederick County is home to over two dozen Civil War Trails sites. Each Civil War Trails site like the new sign at City Hall are marketed internationally by another partnership, comprised of municipal destination marketing organizations, state travel offices, parks, and museums. There are over 1,350 Civil War Trails sites across six states and an ever-increasing number are focused on telling these long marginalized African American stories. “The fuller story of the Civil War is incredibly diverse,” said Drew Gruber, Executive Director of Civil War Trails, Inc. “and as you move past the age-old, same-old stories you find out about men like these and its hard not to find inspiration in their tenacity and sacrifice.”
This is the first of two projects being planned in the region focused on telling a more complete and engaging narrative of the Civil War. Justin Kerns, Executive Director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau said, “We’re trying to expand the story of the Civil War and its impacts on the community, versus what battle happened where.” The group hopes the next project will manifest at Stephenson’s Depot where another compelling personal story has been uncovered.
To find out more about this project or to plan your trip navigate to: visitwinchesterva.com or call their visitor center at 540-542-1326.
Regional News
Fauquier Health welcomes new OB/GYN provider, Dr. Nikita Mishra
Fauquier Health announced today that Nikita Mishra, MD, PhD, has joined its staff and will be offering obstetrics and gynecologic services to the residents of Fauquier and Prince William counties – including the Gainesville, Haymarket, Linton Hall, and Nokesville areas. Dr. Mishra will join Dr. Barry Aron and Certified Nurse Midwives, Monica Freidline and Kathleen McClelland, at Fauquier Health’s two OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics. According to Dr. Mishra, “I enjoy developing meaningful relationships with my patients and providing excellent medical care based on the patient’s goals and desires.”
Dr. Mishra will primarily be located at Fauquier Health’s newest office, located at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive, Suite 101 in Gainesville, Virginia. She will also see patients at the Warrenton office located at 253 Veterans Drive, Suite 210 in Warrenton, Virginia.
Dr. Mishra is an award winning OB/GYN with a minimally-invasive gynecology focused practice designation from the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. She obtained her PHD in Physiology, with a focus on Preeclampsia, from the Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia in 2010 after her medical degree. She went on to complete her internship in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the University of Miami located in Miami, Florida in 2011. Dr. Mishra then completed her residency training at the Reading Hospital located in West Reading, Pennsylvania in 2014. She has been a recipient of multiple awards during her career and received her board-certification from the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecology in 2017.
Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health, commented, “This news comes with great excitement as our team works hard to offer expanded access to care for women of all ages. Dr. Mishra is robotically trained and specializes in women’s health management, pre- and post-natal care, labor and delivery, minimally-invasive gynecological surgery, and more.”
Dr. Mishra is accepting new patients at both Warrenton and Gainesville locations starting this month, July 2021. To pre-schedule an appointment today, please call 703.743.7300. Online scheduling will also be available in the immediate future. For additional details, please visit the Find a Doctor/Provider page on FauquierHealth.org or FHDoctors.org.
About Fauquier Health
Regional News
Fauquier Health names Taylor Bireley as 2021 Mercy Award Winner
Fauquier Health recently announced that Taylor Bireley, Wellness Center Supervisor, COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that was established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
Taylor Bireley has been with Fauquier Health for three years. She is an Exercise Physiologist, so providing care is her passion. As Supervisor of the Wellness Center, Taylor oversees the Wellness Center, exercise based programs, and Massage Therapy.
Taylor is also responsible for being the health system’s COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator. She collaborates closely with local community partners – such as Fauquier County, the Town of Warrenton, Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management, and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District/VDH – to ensure smooth operations of the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The Warrenton clinic, which began operation in January of 2021, has provided more than 26,000 vaccinations to local community members.
Taylor’s hard work and collaborative efforts have been noticed by all in the Fauquier Health system. A true testament of Taylor’s commitment was provided by a colleague who said, “She has spearheaded the Vaccine Clinic and has put together a wonderful team of professionals who have vaccinated the public. Taylor goes above and beyond for these clinics and works tirelessly to make sure as many as possible receive the vaccine. She is a true example of making communities healthier.”
Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health added, “At Fauquier Health, our commitment to making communities healthier would not be possible without dedicated team members, like Taylor. We are extremely proud to recognize her hard work on behalf of our staff, patients, and community members. She goes above and beyond each and every day and has truly excelled during a very challenging time.”
Each hospital winner across the country, including Taylor, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 company-wide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced and honored in the fall.
About Fauquier Health
Regional News
Fauquier Health gives back to students of Boys & Girls Club Fauquier
This year Fauquier Health is excited to support the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier. In the early summer weeks, Fauquier Health employees came together to give back to the Club with a student friendly focus. The goal was to identify what the children at Boys & Girls Club were in need of, along with some fun activities that could be utilized during the summer months. Fauquier Health’s employees came together to donate school supplies, toys, and other non-perishable goods. Together the employees also donated a grand total of $366. The monetary donations will allow the Club to put on a celebration for the kids this summer.
Deanna Hammer, Resource Development of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier, expressed, “Thanks to Fauquier Health for all the fun items provided for use in our summer programming. We always strive to be a safe, fun, and positive place for the kids. Through your generosity we can continue our mission of providing fun and educational programs to the youth of our community.”
It is an exciting time to be able to support the local organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Club. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way organizations operate, and will continue to operate moving forward. For instance, the Club, like most local businesses, had to adapt to adhere to CDC guidelines of wearing masks, taking temperatures upon entering the building, and gather in smaller group sizes to meet social distancing guidelines. Children have had to overcome the drastic switch from in-person instruction to virtual learning, in most cases. Throughout all of the change, the Boys & Girls Club remains focused on their mission – now more than ever.
Boys & Girls Club Mission: To help boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most, build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic minded, responsible adults.
Deanna Hammer commented, on behalf of the Club, “The support from the community is vital to our mission and success. We are always grateful for organizations like Fauquier Health, which keep the Boys & Girls Club operational. We could not do it without support from local organizations like yourself.”
About Fauquier Health
Health
June is Men’s Health Month: 4 simple ways men can take control of their health today
There is a long-standing perception that women tend to focus on their health more than men do. Unfortunately, it’s a perception that rings all too true. A survey cited in a 2019 article from AARP found that only half of the men surveyed get regular check-ups and 72 percent preferred household chores over going to the doctor. While it’s true that women are more accustomed to regular doctor visits from an early age, it’s not an excuse for men to take their eye off the ball when it comes to their health.
Data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that life expectancy for men is five years less than women. There are a number of factors contributing to this statistic. While heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, men tend to have it earlier and are 50 percent more likely than women to die from it. Suicide rates are higher for men and its been shown that men are less likely than women to maintain healthy eating and exercise.
So, how can men defy the stats and get and stay healthy? Here are four simple things you can do to give your health the attention it needs now.
Go to the doctor
Many times, men only visit the doctor when they absolutely have to – whether it’s an illness they can’t manage at home, an injury, or other ailment that needs immediate attention. The problem lies in the fact that many medical conditions men deal with may not have obvious symptoms. A regular check-up with a primary care provider can help you build a trusting relationship with a provider who can help you stay on top of your health and flag any issues before they become serious. A primary care provider can also help you stay up to date with screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, colon and prostate cancer and more, as appropriate.
Eat well
A healthy and well-balanced diet is one of the best things you can do for your health. Keeping a variety of healthy foods in your daily intake will help you ensure that you’re getting the nutrients your body needs, including vitamins, minerals, fiber and lean protein. Planning ahead and even prepping your weekly meals in advance can help you stay on target and avoid temptation. If you’re not sure where to start with a good eating plan, a dietitian or nutritionist can help you get started. Another health guideline recommended by the CDC includes limiting alcohol intake to 2 drinks or less in a day for men.
Move often
No, not that kind of moving. While loading and unloading boxes during a house move can be good physical activity, we’re talking about getting up and moving your body on a regular basis. The benefits of regular exercise are pretty impressive: longer life expectancy; a lower risk for a number of common health issues; stronger muscles, bones and joints; and improved mental health – all great motives for getting moving. Exercise can come in many forms, too, so find what works for you – whether it’s walking, jogging, lifting, fitness classes or a local intramural sports league. Be sure and talk to your provider before you start a new exercise routine.
Destigmatize mental health
Mental health plays a vital role in your overall well-being, so it’s unfortunate that there has been such a stigma and discomfort around discussing it. If you’re suffering from or have questions about anxiety, stress, depression or any mental health issue, there are two very important things to remember: you are not alone, and it is ok to ask for help. If you’re suffering, seek help and treatment from a mental health professional. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free and confidential support for suicidal crisis and emotional distress 24/7 at 800.273.8255. If you need help, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Your health is everything. It’s what powers you to be able to enjoy all of the people and things in your life that you love. Take control of it today so you can live tomorrow to its fullest.
If you are looking for a provider to help you take control of your health, Fauquier Health can help. Call 540.316.DOCS or visit FauquierHealth.org to get connected with the care you need.
by Dr. Ahmed Fida, Family Medicine
Regional News
Conservation partners launch 4theSoil awareness initiative
Harrisonburg, VA – Soil is much more than the dirt below your feet. This critical, finite resource naturally stores carbon and water, provides habitat for billions of organisms and is the foundation of all food production. Virginia Tech, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are teaming up with the Virginia Soil Health Coalition to raise awareness for soil health and show more Virginians why they should be “4 the Soil.”
Their campaign called 4theSoil will emphasize four soil health principles that NRCS and state partners have promoted to conservation and farming communities for nearly 10 years. Those are:
- Keep soil covered
- Minimize soil disturbance
- Maximize living roots
- Energize with diversity.
4theSoil organizers will use a new website and digital media to heighten general soil health awareness and encourage Virginia farmers and residents to adopt the four principles. Website visitors can pledge their support for soil health and these fundamental practices. This partnership effort will also highlight what Virginians are doing to care for soil and other critical resources with a goal of nurturing a stewardship ethic that will produce an overall win-win-win for Virginia’s agriculture, communities and the environment.
“The 4TheSoil Awareness launch really meets people where they are,” said Mary Sketch, Virginia Soil Health Coalition coordinator. “It provides a platform and bridge for diverse partners to come together around the importance of healthy soils for our farms, landscapes, and communities.”
Virginia Cooperative Extension Director Dr. Edwin Jones states, “As we work to provide a sustainable food supply and adapt to a changing climate, soil health and management is of critical importance. It is encouraging to have these partners come together, each has unique contributions and together we can make a significant gain in soil health.”
“Soil science can be complicated, but better soil management doesn’t need to be,” adds Virginia NRCS Cropland Agronomist Chris Lawrence. “We’ve learned that keeping things simple is key. That’s the genius of the 4TheSoil message. If you can remember four key principles – just 12 words – you’re well on your way to understanding how to take better care of one of our most precious resources.”
“Soil and water are the basis for all of life – human, animal, and plant,” said Danny Boyer of Four Winds Farm. “We need to sustain soil and water for ourselves and for future generations. Therefore, we all need to be 4 the Soil.”
It’s no coincidence that these partners decided to kick off 4theSoil on National Soil Health Day, Wednesday, June 23. This celebration recognizes soil professionals, farmers and growers who are focused not only on conservation but also on feeding and enhancing our global soil health. Receive more updates by following 4theSoil on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
The following agencies and organizations, along with many other statewide partners, have also signed on to support this effort: Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE), Virginia Tech’s Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation, Virginia State University’s Small Farm Outreach Program, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, Virginia Association for Biological Farming, Virginia Forage and Grassland Council, Virginia No-Till Alliance, and Common Grain Alliance.
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Agua Fund have generously provided funding for this campaign. Learn more about 4TheSoil at 4thesoil.org. Contact Eric Bendfeldt at (540) 232-6006/ ebendfel@vt.edu or Mary Sketch at (919) 402-7241/ msketch2@vt.edu with questions about this initiative and how you can participate in this effort.
