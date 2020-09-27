Fauquier Health employees thank community for support during pandemic by giving back

COVID-19 has caused a great deal of uncertainty across the region. In early March, the community was quick to rally together in support of Fauquier Health’s frontline healthcare workers and donated endless notes of kind words, treats for staff, meals, care packages and supplies. During trying times, the community’s support gave the Fauquier Health staff members a positive outlook. As the state of Virginia began to slowly reopen, it became a priority for Fauquier Health to give back to the community.

In the words of Ashley Wharton, Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department at Fauquier Health, “As the months unraveled, I witnessed all of the community support coming into our staff. As a nurse in the Emergency Department, I felt so supported by our community. It made getting through the touch times a little bit easier.”

During July and August, Fauquier Health partnered with local businesses such as Carousel Frozen Treats, Moo Thru’s Ice Cream Shop, Haute Cakes Pastry Shop, and Red Truck Bakery to provide biweekly treats for staff. This gave staff the opportunity to take a break and grab a sweet treat. As part of the offering, staff were encouraged to bring in a non-perishable item or monetary donation in to enjoy a treat. The local food banks supplied Fauquier Health with a list of requested goods. Those goods were then marketed to the staff members as needed donations. After each treat day, the donations were collectively distributed amongst the Fauquier Food Bank in Warrenton, Community Touch Food Pantry in Bealeton (Clara’s Faith House Food Pantry), and the Culpeper Food Closet. In total, the staff donated $1,376 and nearly a ton of food – 1,787 pounds of food.

“It was important that we showed the community how grateful we were for all the support they provided to our team during a trying and stressful time,” said Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fauquier Health. “This community continues to stand strong in the fight against COVID-19. Our team members, board and medical staff were elated to give back to the community and to say thanks.”

Dr. T. Tyronne Champion, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Community Touch Food Pantry in Bealeton, commented, “Community Touch is grateful for the food donation from Fauquier Health. [Their] donation helps us to fulfill our mission of feeding those in need during the pandemic.”

About Fauquier Health

