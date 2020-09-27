Regional News
Fauquier Health employees thank community for support during pandemic by giving back
COVID-19 has caused a great deal of uncertainty across the region. In early March, the community was quick to rally together in support of Fauquier Health’s frontline healthcare workers and donated endless notes of kind words, treats for staff, meals, care packages and supplies. During trying times, the community’s support gave the Fauquier Health staff members a positive outlook. As the state of Virginia began to slowly reopen, it became a priority for Fauquier Health to give back to the community.
In the words of Ashley Wharton, Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department at Fauquier Health, “As the months unraveled, I witnessed all of the community support coming into our staff. As a nurse in the Emergency Department, I felt so supported by our community. It made getting through the touch times a little bit easier.”
During July and August, Fauquier Health partnered with local businesses such as Carousel Frozen Treats, Moo Thru’s Ice Cream Shop, Haute Cakes Pastry Shop, and Red Truck Bakery to provide biweekly treats for staff. This gave staff the opportunity to take a break and grab a sweet treat. As part of the offering, staff were encouraged to bring in a non-perishable item or monetary donation in to enjoy a treat. The local food banks supplied Fauquier Health with a list of requested goods. Those goods were then marketed to the staff members as needed donations. After each treat day, the donations were collectively distributed amongst the Fauquier Food Bank in Warrenton, Community Touch Food Pantry in Bealeton (Clara’s Faith House Food Pantry), and the Culpeper Food Closet. In total, the staff donated $1,376 and nearly a ton of food – 1,787 pounds of food.
“It was important that we showed the community how grateful we were for all the support they provided to our team during a trying and stressful time,” said Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fauquier Health. “This community continues to stand strong in the fight against COVID-19. Our team members, board and medical staff were elated to give back to the community and to say thanks.”
Dr. T. Tyronne Champion, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Community Touch Food Pantry in Bealeton, commented, “Community Touch is grateful for the food donation from Fauquier Health. [Their] donation helps us to fulfill our mission of feeding those in need during the pandemic.”
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Fauquier Health welcomes Dr. Gurwinder Singh at new Internal Medicine clinic in Culpeper
Fauquier Health announced today the grand opening of their new Internal Medicine office located at 1100 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, Virginia 22701. The new office will be joining forces with the already established General Surgery office, which opened back in October 2019.
The Internal Medicine office will be led by one of Fauquier Health’s newest physicians, Dr. Gurwinder Singh. Dr. Singh is board-certified in internal medicine and maintains a strong focus on adult health, diabetes, chronic disease management (such as heart and lung), preventative education, endocrinology and critical care management.
Dr. Singh graduated from the Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research in Amritsar, India in 2014. He completed his residency training at the Mercy Catholic Medical Center with Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2018. Prior to joining Fauquier Health, Dr. Singh spent the last several years in Williamsburg, Virginia working simultaneously at Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians (primary clinic) and Williamsburg Landing Primary Care (secondary clinic).
“Fauquier Health is working towards a long-term plan to expand service offerings and care to the residents of Culpeper County. Dr. Gurwinder Singh plays a large part in this,” expressed Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health. “Dr. Singh will be offering Internal Medicine services to a growing, and aging population. By joining forces with our reputable General Surgeons, Dr. Joseph Brown and Dr. Andrew Gordon, we will now be able to offer multi-specialty services to the residents in the region. We hope to keep expanding access to services in the future so residents do not have to travel far for care.”
Dr. Singh is accepting appointments now and will begin seeing patients starting on October 1, 2020 at the Fauquier Health Internal Medicine at Culpeper office at 1100 Sunset Lane. To schedule an appointment today, please call 540.812.2937.
Local farm in White Post, Virginia seeking full-time employee
CARPENTER’S TRAINEE:
Need immediate full-time help in White Post, VA.
We are looking for an honest, hardworking team player, who wants to develop as a craftsman, and able to follow direction from our Master Carpenter. Must be open-minded and mechanically inclined. Little to no carpentry experience is expected, as our Master Carpenter would like to be able to mold and train. This is an excellent opportunity for a young person, just out of high school or college, to learn a skilled trade and get paid for it!
Monday-Friday from 7am-3:30pm. Excellent fully paid benefit package includes 401k, health, dental & vision insurance and much more.
To schedule an interview, please email your resume to sb546appl@gmail.com or mail it to P.O. Box 98, White Post, Virginia 22663.
- Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply.
- References, background check, valid driver’s license and drug test required.
- Tobacco-free environment.
Fauquier Health welcomes new interventional radiologists
Fauquier Health recently welcomed three new board-certified interventional radiologists to its medical staff this month. Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Dr. Alexander Kieger and Dr. Rachel Piechowiak will bring expanded interventional specialty focuses to Fauquier and the surrounding communities. Interventional radiology (IR) is a subspecialty of radiology. By combining advanced imaging and technology, our interventional radiologists can treat complex conditions — even cardiovascular disease and cancer — less invasively and with unprecedented precision. Since interventional radiology treatments and procedures are typically done as minimally-invasive, patients can experience less risk, less pain, and less recovery time. For example, during a procedure, the interventional radiologist will use the appropriate technology to help guide small instruments (catheters) through the vascular system or other pathways through the skin.
Dr. Sandeep Bagla graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 2003. He later completed his residency training as Chief Resident and Diagnostic Radiology Resident at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York in 2007. He received fellowship training in Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology and has procedural expertise in interventional oncology (minimally invasive cancer therapy), arterial and neuro-intervention (stroke therapy, abdominal aortic aneurysm stent grafting, peripheral arterial intervention), pulmonary thrombolysis and prostate artery embolization.
Dr. Alexander Kieger graduated with a medical degree from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, IL in 2012. The following year, he completed his internship from Northwestern University/McGaw Medical Center in Preliminary General Surgery. He brings over 10 years of clinical experience with him. According to Dr. Kieger, “My practice focuses on minimally-invasive procedures that result in quick recovery and rarely require a stay in the hospital. I am dedicated to spending ample time with my patients and being available to them every step of the way.” Dr. Kieger received fellowship training in Vascular and Interventional Radiology and has expertise in vascular specialties such as dialysis access and catheter placement, central line insertion, Peripheral Vascular Disease and venous insufficiencies
Dr. Rachel Piechowiak is a Board-Certified Vascular & Interventional Radiologist and joined the Fauquier Health team in 2020. She takes a patient focused approach; she said, “I enjoy helping patients understand the procedure from start to finish, so they feel comfortable and know what to expect.” Prior to her arrival to Fauquier Health she worked at the Vascular Institute of Virginia. She completed her fellowship at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center in 2012 and Diagnostic Radiology Residency at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey, where she was chosen at Chief Resident. She graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006 and also holds a Master’s Degree in Science (Cellular and Molecular Biology).
“Interventional radiology is an important component of our overall care strategy because it is utilized in so many areas of patient care to diagnosis and treat a wide range of ailments using a myriad of different procedures aided by imaging procedures,” said Christine Hart Kress, Chief Nursing Office at Fauquier Health. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Bagla, Dr. Kieger, and Dr. Piechowiak to the Fauquier Health Team. This specialty allows our entire team of healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients using the latest minimally-invasive techniques currently available to minimize the risk to the patient and improve health outcomes. Our interventional radiology group brings a variety of specialty focuses and expertise ranging from interventional oncology and treatment procedures to epidural injections.”
Services and areas of specialty include:
- Dialysis access management
- Minimally-invasive biopsies
- Minimally-invasive pain management
- Peripheral Arterial Disease
- Prostate artery embolization
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vascular disease
- Vein disease and varicose veins
- Wound healing
For additional information, please visit FauquierHealth.org, keyword “interventional radiology,” or FHDoctors.org.
Locally produced short film “The Killer of Grassy Ridge” winning festivals worldwide
A debut short film produced in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley is winning film festivals worldwide. “The Killer of Grassy Ridge” has won Best U.S. Short Film, Best Debut, Best Horror, Best Cinematography, and has been selected for nearly 40 film festivals across the world.
The nine-minute independent film was shot in November and December 2019 near Front Royal and Luray’s Lake Arrowhead in the Shenandoah Valley, with additional scenes filmed at a cabin in Rileyville and the mountains of Carter County, Tennessee.
First-time filmmaker Johnny K. of Alexandria wrote and shot the film purely as a personal challenge, giving himself just two months to create a finished product using only the limited gear and resources he had on-hand.
“Last year I became inspired by filmmakers who were out making movies using very little equipment. They were telling amazing stories while I was sitting on the couch complaining that my gear wasn’t good enough to make my first film. I’d been making excuses for long enough, so I wanted to prove myself wrong. Written, shot, and edited in 62 days, “The Killer of Grassy Ridge” is the result. My hope is that my movie will inspire other amateur filmmakers the same way I was inspired.”
With an entirely Virginia-based cast and crew, the film marks the debut of actors Michael Stumbo of Winchester and Arlington native Heather Stone. The movie showcases the natural beauty of the region and the isolated environment and scenic landscapes largely contribute to the tone of the film.
The film has now been selected for nearly 40 film festivals on six continents and shows no signs of slowing down.
“The Killer of Grassy Ridge” is now streaming on YouTube and will soon be available on Amazon Prime.
CLICK HERE to view the entire press kit with more images and details!
Introducing the 2020 Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is excited to introduce a completely revised and expanded version of its popular Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure. Highland County’s Barn Quilt Trail was the first in Virginia, beginning in 2011 with just 13 barn quilts in the brochure. The updated brochure has over 50 barn quilts for travelers to explore.
Barn quilts are colorful painted wooden squares and diamonds that hang on barns, outbuildings and homes. These unique works of art are the merger of traditional roles on the farm, blending the customs of quilting bees together with outdoor barn work into a beautiful combination.
Highland County’s barn quilts have interesting names like “Colaw Apple,” “Tree of Paradise,” “Love in a Mist,” “Five Reds,” and “Spirit Soars.” There is often a story behind the name that corresponds with the design. The barn quilt may represent the love of plants, animals or other natural wonders, showcase a business, or memorialize a special friend or moment. The public is invited to learn about the history and inspiration of Highland County’s barn quilts in the brochure. Whether viewing the county’s LOVEwork letters in Monterey, striking designs at a former mill in McDowell or an old maple syrup-producing barn with multiple barn quilts on it in Blue Grass, everyone can enjoy the beauty of the towns, hills, hollows, fields and forests of Highland County while experiencing the barn quilt trail. Can you spot them all?
The Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure will be available at local businesses and The Highland County Chamber of Commerce’s office at The Highland Center in Monterey. A corresponding website with digital versions of the brochure is available HERE. For children of all ages, there are even barn quilt design templates online to be printed out and colored in. For inspiration, use the colors of a current barn quilt on the trail or create your own! Have fun, and happy trails!
The Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure is brought to you in part through the 2020 Wanderlove Grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
Healthcare providers across the country raising awareness this month of Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a condition that develops when the arteries, that supply blood to the internal organs, arms and legs, become completely or partially blocked as a result of atherosclerosis. PAD affects between eight and 12 million people in the U.S., contributes to difficult to heal wounds and is associated with amputation. Though the symptoms may be serious, an astonishing 40 percent of people with PAD do not experience any symptoms.
Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center treats chronic wounds with underlying conditions of the disease as well as performs non-invasive tests for PAD and counsels patients on how to manage the illness which can, if left untreated, lead to lower limb amputation and death.
In addition to chronic wounds on the toes, feet or legs, our team at the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center wants to highlight the following risk factors and symptoms of PAD:
- Those who smoke or have a history of smoking have up to four times greater risk.
- One in every three diabetics over the age of 50 is likely to have the disease.
- People with high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol or a personal history of vascular disease, heart attack, or stroke are at greater risk.
- As you get older the risk increases since the disease develops gradually.
- While some people dismiss it as a sign of aging, nearly everyone with PAD is unable to walk as fast or as far as they could before.
- A typical sign is experiencing fatigue or a heaviness in the limbs or cramping in the thigh or calf after walking or climbing stairs and then feeling better after resting.
- Leg or foot pain may cause trouble sleeping for those with PAD.
- The skin of the feet may change color and become pale or turn blue.
- Toenails that do not grow as well as before and decreased hair growth on the toes and legs may be another symptom.
Advanced PAD results in delayed wound healing and greater risk for limb loss. Timely detection and treatment of any wound can reduce risk of amputation and improve quality of life. The Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center offers advanced wound care treatment, technology and research. That means patients heal faster than those who receive only generalized wound care. Chronic, non-healing wounds need advanced wound care.
Dr. Lynn Samuel, the Medical Director at the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center described the collaborative efforts at the Wound Healing Center, “Our experienced team of physicians and nurses at the Wound Healing Center treat wounds caused by PAD. Our staff works closely with Interventional Radiologists who collaborate in the diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease.”
According to Dr. Alexander Kieger, Interventional Radiologist at Fauquier Health, “We provide services and heal patients on a weekly basis. Advancements in technology enable us to fix vascular disease to improve blood flow using minimally-invasive procedures, where patients are able to go home the same day with little to no recovery time.”
This September, join healthcare providers across the country to raise awareness of PAD, chronic wounds and amputation. #WhiteSockCampaign
