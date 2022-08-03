Regional News
Fauquier Health expands new Primary & Specialty Care office in Gainesville and welcomes Family Medicine provider Jenna Wong, DO
Fauquier Health announced today the welcoming of their newest Family Medicine provider, Jenna Wong, DO. Dr. Wong will join the Primary and Specialty Care office located at 7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Suite 101, Gainesville, Virginia 20155. The new Gainesville office recently opened in the beginning of March 2022 alongside the already established OB/GYN and Midwifery office.
Dr. Wong, board-certified in Family Medicine, will be joining Dr. Hasina Hamid who specializes in Internal Medicine. The office also has future plans to welcome a second Family Medicine provider in the coming weeks. Dr. Wong will see patients of any age on Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays from 7:00am-5:00pm. Those days and hours may be subject to change.
According to Fauquier Health’s interim-CEO, Anthony Young, “As part of Fauquier Health’s multidisciplinary approach, the Primary and Specialty Care Office in Gainesville will offer patients close access to a variety of services closer to home.”
Dr. Wong graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts from Occidental College, in Los Angeles, California in 2014, where she majored in Biochemistry with a minor in Kinesiology. She then graduated with a Medical Degree from A.T. Still University of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Arizona in 2019. Dr. Wong completed her Family Medicine Residency at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah.
Dr. Wong is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Utah Academy of Family Physicians, and the Hawaii Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons. She has participated in over 100 childbirth deliveries and has extensive knowledge of chronic illness and disease management. Her other areas of specialty are preventative care, acute illness care, blood pressure management, diabetes management, physical exams, treatment of minor injuries, and mental health evaluation and management.
Dr. Wong is accepting appointments now. To schedule an appointment at the new Lake Manassas office, please call 703.743.7370. Online scheduling will also be available at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Valley Health System launches $50M project to elevate its electronic medical record platform
Valley Health System (VHS) leadership from throughout the system gathered today in the WMC Conference Center to celebrate the official launch of “Project Elevate,” a 16-month undertaking to implement a customized and more robust version of Epic, the electronic medical record (EMR) it adopted in 2014.
Valley Health hospitals, outpatient clinics and providers have relied on Epic to document care, order tests and procedures, and communicate with patients, the health care team, and referring providers. VHS partnered with Inova Health System on its first Epic adoption in order to streamline the initial implementation process and curb expense. With Project Elevate, the system will transition to its own instance of Epic, which will be managed exclusively by Valley Health.
Earlier this year, the Valley Health Board of Trustees approved the implementation of Valley Health’s own instance of Epic at a cost of approximately $50 million. This upgrade will allow Valley Health to more flexibility and independence, improve responsiveness and create a more robust platform including three new modules for areas not currently on Epic: laboratory, cardiology and Home Health.
“We are excited about this pivotal organizational change, an opportunity to move to a new, higher standard of patient-centered care,” says Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO. “We have enjoyed a productive collaboration with Inova, but we have grown and our needs and circumstances have changed. Our physicians, staff and patients expect and deserve greater functionality and opportunities to engage with each other. I am confident that Project Elevate will do just that: it will elevate our patient care and experience, as well as the collaboration between our caregivers. And it will help Valley Health become a more nimble organization moving forward.”
Other speakers shared brief comments at the Project Elevate kick-off. Anesthesiologist Katherine Johnson, MD, a member of the Valley Health Board of Trustees, said she was pleased to approve this significant investment. “The benefits this upgrade offers our patients and caregivers are immense. I’m so proud that Valley Health is able to make this continued commitment to provide the best care and the best patient experience,” Johnson said.
Project Elevate will require about 18 months to implement, with go live anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County
At the request of the Shenandoah County Sheriff and the Woodstock Police Department Chief, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
At approximately 10:07 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodstock Police Department responded to a report of a suicidal subject along the 1100 block of Copp Road in Shenandoah County. When officers arrived at the residence, the subject, Sean C. McCormick, 64, was already in an agitated state. Officers established a perimeter and began negotiations with McCormick in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. McCormick fired a gun multiple times while inside the residence. McCormick then exited armed with a gun when officers fired and struck him. Officers rendered aid and McCormick was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
McCormick’s remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.
No officers or other persons were injured during the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Winchester pain doctor reprimanded following patient death
A Winchester physician has been reprimanded following the 2019 death of a patient treated by him for a spinal procedure.
A consent order dated May 25, 2022, issued by Virginia Medical Board Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Deschenes, J.D., M.S., and signed by the physician, Dr. Michael J. Poss, states that he violated the law while performing nerve blocks on an elderly patient with morbid obesity and severe obstructive sleep apnea who died after complications arose with the doctor’s administration of anesthesia.
The order states that “Dr. Poss violated Virginia Code § 54.l-2915(A)(3), (13), (16), and (18), and the Regulations Governing the Practice of Medicine, Osteopathy, Podiatry, and Chiropractic (“Board’s General Regulations”), on February 18, 2019, while performing bilateral L3-4, L4-5, and L5-S l lumbar facet joint nerve blocks on Patient A, a 78- year-old male with morbid obesity and severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).”
The order further states that “Dr. Poss failed to adequately evaluate Patient A’s conditions, his specific comorbidities that complicate anesthetic management, and the specific intrinsic risks to the patient, in violation of 18 VAC 85-20340(B)(2) of the Board’s General Regulations.”
The patient went to Poss’ office for the nerve block procedure, which required sedation. The man, identified only as “Patient A” by the Board, had medical records that documented “several severe systemic diseases and substantive functional limitations elevating his risk of complications associated with anesthesia” as defined by the American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status Classification System. (“ASA Classification System”)
The Board maintained that although patients with severe systemic diseases such as Patient A should be ASA Class 3, due to elevated risk, Dr. Poss “improperly classified Patient AASA Class 2 on the day of the procedure.”
The Board wrote in the order that Dr. Poss ordered and supervised “the administration by a registered nurse to Patient A of four doses of propofol via rapid bolus administration in eleven minutes although the FDA approved package insert warns that rapid bolus infusion dosing of elderly ASA Class 3 patients such as Patient A can lead to apnea.”
The FDA warning further stated, “Steady-state propofol blood concentrations are generally proportional to infusion rates. Undesirable side effects such as cardiorespiratory depression are likely to occur at higher blood concentrations which result from bolus dosing or rapid increases in infusion rates. An adequate interval (3 to 5 minutes) must be allowed between dose adjustments in order to assess clinical effects.”
Despite the FDA warning, medical records show that on February 18, 2019, Dr. Poss ordered the first two doses of propofol two minutes apart, at 13:40 and 13;42, after which Patient A’s carbon dioxide levels began rising, which can signify hypoventilation and/or airway obstruction. The third and fourth doses of propofol were administered at 13:47 and 13:51, respectively.
Patient A’s medical records show that despite Dr. Poss’s emergency interventions, Patient A continued to deteriorate and died later that day after being transported to a nearby hospital’s emergency department.
The Board wrote in the order that because Poss failed to report Patient A’s death to the Board within 30 days, he had violated 3. Dr. Poss violated Virginia Code§ 54.1-2915(A){l8) and 18 VAC 85-20-390 of the Board’s General Regulations.
Dr. Poss agreed that he will not provide intravenous sedation for interventional pain procedures performed by him in the future. He signed the consent order, admitting to the “Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law contained” in the order, and waived his right to contest findings or sanctions imposed by the Board. He was represented by C. J. Steuart Thomas III, an attorney with the Staunton, VA firm of Timberlake, Smith, Thomas & Moses, P.C.
The Board ordered that Dr. Poss be reprimanded and gave him six months to complete at least 12 hours of Board-approved continuing medical education (“CME”) course(s) on the topic of office-based moderate procedural sedation. Once those courses have been completed the Board expects to close the matter. However, if the order is violated, Poss faces the suspension or revocation of his license to practice medicine in Virginia.
Poss is currently listed as a provider at the Winchester practice of Valley Pain Consultants; he is also listed as a provider/co-owner at Virginia Regenerative Medicine & Spa in Marshall, VA. According to the business website, the office specializes in “regenerative medicine for orthopedics, aesthetics, sexual health, and whole-body wellness.” Attempts to reach Poss for comment were unsuccessful.
Winchester Circuit Court records indicate that a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the estate of Frederick County resident Richard J. Hart and his son, Richard J. Hart on September 13, 2019, naming Poss, the Virginia Pain and Spine Center and Kim C. Davis, R.N. as defendants in a medical malpractice suit.
Hart’s estate was represented by Les S. Bowers, an attorney with the Virginia firm of Michie-Hamlett. Bowers wrote in filing documents that there was a “gross violation of the standard of care.” He maintained that there was a time discrepancy of 10 minutes between Poss’ office and the Winchester Communications Center about when 911 was called after Hart began experiencing breathing issues and a drop in pulse. Bowers, citing the written report of a Winchester Fire Department EMT, maintained that CPR was not performed until EMTs arrived. Mr. Hart was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead that afternoon.
Bowers wrote in the lawsuit that “gross medical negligence” by Poss contributed to the death of Hart, 78. He maintained that “Mr. Hart would not have died on Feb. 18, 2019, had the defendants [promptly] and appropriately evaluated, treated, diagnosed and intervened [over] his condition.”
Hart, vice president of labor relations and human resources at Manhattan Construction Group, in Naples, Fla., left behind a wife and five children.
All three defendants in the case were represented by C. J. Steuart Thomas III; the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount in September 2020.
Public’s assistance requested with missing person
On February 23, 2022, Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old white female, 5’7”, 135 pounds was last seen by family and friends. Shannon Fox was reported missing on March 3, 2022. Currently, there is no evidence of foul play. It is felt that Shannon would not ignore her family and friends for this amount of time. On July 25, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office with the help of:
- Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team
- Virginia State Police
- Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association,
- Dogs East
- Frederick County Fire and Rescue
- Mid-Atlantic Dogs Search and Rescue
- K9 Alert Search and Rescue Inc.
- City of Winchester Emergency Management
- EVAK K9 Search and Rescue Teams
- Blue and Gray K9 Search and Rescue
- Piedmont Search and Rescue
- Search and Rescue Tracking Institute
searched the area of Shawneeland for any clues or evidence as to the missing person, Shannon Lee Fox. Sheriff Lenny Millholland requests that if anyone has information on Shannon Fox, they are requested to contact Investigator T. Adamson of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6168, or 540-662-6162 or Winchester Frederick County Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS.
Fauquier Hospital implements new LEAF technology
Patients with impaired mobility are especially susceptible to pressure injuries in a hospital setting. These injuries, also commonly referred to as bed sores, tend to develop when there is unrelieved pressure on the skin. This pressure in return creates a reduction in blood flow to the area.
Each year, it’s estimated that 2.5 million patients in U.S. acute-care facilities suffer from pressure injuries, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. What’s more, patients who develop pressure injuries in the hospital are more likely to have longer stays and a higher risk readmission within 30 days of discharge.
To help improve patient safety and clinical outcomes, Fauquier Health, identified an opportunity to replicate the Smith+Nephew LEAF Patient Monitoring System*. The system is manufactured by Smith+Nephew. Implementation of this advanced technology will help ensure timely and accurate repositioning of our high-risk patient to the minute.
Hospitals using the LEAF Sensor technology have reported significant improvements in adherence to patient turning protocols and reductions in hospital-acquired pressure injuries by as much as 85 percent. The sensor is placed directly on the patient’s chest. Its triaxial accelerometer then automatically measures the patient’s position, orientation and activity and wirelessly transmits the data to monitoring stations for easy viewing by clinical staff. The system provides visual alerts to staff so patients can be repositioned according to their individually prescribed turning schedule and confirms when adequate pressure reduction is achieved with each turn. The sensor registers independent patient movement and automatically adjusts the schedule accordingly which saves valuable time for clinical staff.
Unique alerts can also be set to help prevent repositioning patients on an existing wound or an area of concern. In addition, the system provides various levels of reporting to help with root cause analysis and improve care delivery.
Dr. Christine Hart Kress, Chief Nursing Officer at Fauquier Health, commented, “Traditional everyday measures for preventing pressure injuries already included daily skin inspections, patient repositioning, padding, and using specialized mattresses to reduce/redistribute pressure. Over the last several years, we have implemented numerous protocols to intervene sooner in high-risk patients including associated labs that may indicate a need for supplement replacement, wound consults to ensure appropriate measures are in place, and dietician consults to ensure if supplements are needed, they are ordered. The LEAF Patient Monitoring System is a new technology we were excited to debut this month, in July 2022, to help us continue our progressive focus on enhanced patient safety and clinical outcomes.”
However, even with traditional measures in place, some patients still remain at-risk for pressure injuries. These include:
- Patients over the age 70 (due to aging skin, greater risk for hardening of the arteries and poor circulation)
- Patients with multiple medical diagnoses
- Patients with health conditions such as paralysis after stroke or other diseases that make mobility difficult and/or affect sensation (the ability to feel pressure)
- Patients with poor nutrition or malnourishment
- Patients with type 2 diabetes, who have damage to their blood vessels that makes blood flow slow and obstructed
*Trademark of Smith+Nephew
Shenandoah Area Council rededicates Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservations in honor of longtime Council supporters
Shenandoah Area Council renames/rededicates Camp Rock Enon to Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation, home of the Smith Family Camp and the Holliday Backwoods Camp. This was done in honor of longtime Council supporters “JJ” Smith and Dave Holliday. Council president Jason Stedman was quoted as saying that this will set the camp up for the next 75 years of Scouting.
Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation, first opened in 1944, hosted 750 youth this summer and is celebrating 78 years in operation. These two gentlemen have been supporters of the camp and the Council for decades, and it is only appropriate that we honor their legacy in this manner. For more information about Scouting, or to join, please go to www.beascout.org.
About David Holliday:
David B. Holliday, a well-known business leader of the local area, is a fine example of an Eagle Scout following the values taught in Scouting. As a youth, Dave was a member of Boy Scout Troop 2, where he earned his Eagle Scout in September 1963. He was also awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout in May 2023.
Dave was an Order of the Arrow member, has served as Vice-President of Camp Development, Council President, Advisory Council Member, CRE Campmaster, and was the Volunteer Project Manager overseeing the construction of the Council Office – the Armstrong Service Center and is serving currently as Vice-President of Properties and an Executive Board member.
Dave is a strong and generous supporter of local youth organizations, including the Youth Development Center, Shenandoah Area Council, BSA, and Camp Rock Enon. Not only volunteering his valuable time, but also financially committing to the scouting program.
About J. J. Smith:
Being one of the most successful business leaders of the local area, Gerald F. Smith, Jr. is a wonderful example of an Eagle Scout following the values taught in Scouting. As a youth, J. J. (as he is known by his friends and colleagues) was a member of Cub Scout Pack 45, then Boy Scout Troop 45 where he earned his Eagle Scout in September 1976 and awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout in November 2016.
J. J. was an Order of the Arrow member, has served as Assistant Cubmaster, Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, Committee Member, Merit Badge Counselor as well as National Board Representative, Eagle Board of Review Committee, District Chairman, National Jamboree Committee, and is serving currently on the Executive Board.
J. J. is a dedicated and generous supporter, both personally and through his former company Valley Proteins. His family has targeted much of it philanthropic efforts toward youth development and education. J. J. in his efforts has helped increase our Endowment Fund with matching gifts; He challenged that he would match our contributions raised for 2021 Friends of Scouting Campaign.
In addition to Scouting, some of the organizations which he, his family, and his business have supported, includes Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, Virginia Community Colleges, Shenandoah University, Youth Development Center, and C-Cap.
