Community Events
Fauquier Health invites you to “Light the Night” on April 29, 2020
Be sure to attend our Light the Night event on April 29, 2020, from 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm. We invite the public to drive through the front parking lots of the hospital during that timeframe to see first-responders light up the night and thank the healthcare community. Folks are encouraged to tune into WPER 89.9 on the radio to hear the station as they provide encouragement, positive music, and prayers to the front line personnel.
The local community has been rallying together to help pull off this great event. We hope it provides you and your families with something to do, while practicing social distancing!
No loitering or tailgating. This is meant to be a quick drive through for all to see.
Community Events
Blood donors needed to sign up for appointments for May 15th Drive in Warren County
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.” — US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams
WHAT MATTERS Warren: All eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation for the Community Blood Drive being held on May 15th at the Health and Human Services Building gymnasium from 11-4:30. As COVID-19 containment efforts continue nationwide, American Red Cross blood drives are essential and in direct support to other emergency services remaining open to sustain our fight against coronavirus and those most vulnerable to it. Over 7,000 blood drives and 200,000 donations have been cancelled due to the crisis. A severe shortage of blood puts doctors in the position of having to choose which patient gets the lifesaving blood available.
Warren County residents were quick to roll up their sleeves in March despite breaking news of the pandemic. The American Legion and Virginia Hills Church stepped up at the last minute to host drives in place of many that were canceled, and the turnout was fantastic. “After canceling a number of drives in April due to the tremendous donor support in March, we now have had to add some drives in May as we try to thread the needle to meet and not exceed the demands of our hospitals,” said Jeff Farmer of the American Red Cross. Jeff and the staff are grateful for the support of the community and anticipate another successful drive on May 15th. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.
Warren County Health and Human Services Complex
465 W 15th St | Front Royal, VA 22630
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00am to 4:30pm
RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES
- All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.
- At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.
- All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.
Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross.
For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Community Events
A successful, virtual commemoration of Patriots Day held by the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution
On April 19, at 3:00 p.m., nine members of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution participated in a virtual Commemoration of Patriots Day. The Winchester based chapter joined 16 Virginia chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), 13 chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and 3 Societies of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) in recognizing the 245th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington, Concord, and Menotomy, Massachusetts.
Patriots Day is a commemoration of the battles that were the beginning of the American Revolutionary War. Prior to April 1775, tensions had been building for many years between the residents of the 13 American colonies and the British authorities.
On April 18, Dr. Joseph Warren (namesake of Warren County) a physician and member of the Sons of Liberty, learned the British would march that night on Concord to seize an arms cache. Two couriers (Paul Revere and William Dawes) were dispatched to sound the alarm. At dawn on April 19, 700 British troops arrived in Lexington and met 77 militiamen on the town green. No one knows who fired the first shot, but when the smoke cleared, eight militiamen lay dead and nine were wounded. The British then continued onto Concord to search for arms, not knowing that most of them had been relocated. A confrontation occurred at Concord’s North Bridge, which was defended by a contingent of British soldiers. After four hours, the British prepared to return to Boston.
By that time, almost 2,000 militiamen (known as Minutemen) had assembled along the route. Minutemen began firing at the British from behind trees, stone walls, houses, and sheds. Before long, the troops were abandoning weapons, clothing, and equipment in order to retreat faster. Reinforcements for the British arrived in Lexington, but that did not stop the colonists from attacking through Menotomy and Cambridge.
By this time, 5,100 militiamen had arrived to help the cause. The bloodiest battle was fought at the Jason Russell House in Menotomy. Twenty-five Minutemen and forty British soldiers were killed in this particular battle. The fighting occurred along an 18-mile route, with the British suffering about 250 casualties compared to the colonists who had 90 killed and wounded. This battle proved the colonists could stand up to one of the most powerful armies in the world.
To commemorate this historic day, more than 120 participants throughout Virginia gathered via computer technology. Participants included the National Society Sons of the American Revolution President General Jack Manning (from his home in Massachusetts), Virginia State SAR President William Schwetke, Virginia State SAR 1st Vice President Jeff Thomas, Virginia State DAR Regent LeAnn Turbyfill and Virginia State C.A.R. President Madeline Herring. Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner led the presentation of the American Flag, the Virginia State Flag and various chapter flags through a virtual ceremony involving 35 uniformed guardsmen.
To recognize the sacrifice and total effort of the militiamen, readings about the battles and 38 wreaths were presented by the different chapters of the SAR, DAR and C.A.R. The commemoration celebrated the anniversary of the beginning of the Revolutionary War and the birth of liberty in the colonies. Truly a belief in the power of people to change the course of history which lead to the creation of the United States of America.
Community Events
Virginia Department Of Veterans Services and the StreetShares Foundation hold pitch contest for women veteran entrepreneurs
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the StreetShares Foundation have teamed up for a nationwide business pitch contest for entrepreneurial women veterans and military spouses called The Female Founders Veteran Small Business Awards.
To qualify for entry in the pitch contest, the founder or owner of the business venture needed to be at least 21 years old, a female military veteran, active duty service member, member of a Guard or reserve unit, military spouse, or child of a Gold Star family. Each applicant was required to include a two-minute video pitching their business and submit it online to the StreetShares Foundation. More than 100 applications and videos were received before the entry deadline.
The StreetShares staff has reviewed all videos and selected 14 finalists. These videos are now posted online. The public is invited to view the posted videos and vote for their favorites between now and midnight E.D.T., Sunday, May 3, 2020. The three pitch videos receiving the most votes will be the finalists to pitch live in the competition.
These top three will then be judged by a panel of business executives and entrepreneurs who will choose the first, second and third place entries. Winners will be announced on June 19, 2020 during the Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. This annual Summit is being held online as a virtual event this year because of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. A total of $25,000 in capital funding will be awarded to the three finalists in the contest.
“As an Army veteran, I am especially aware that women veterans and military spouses face unique challenges when transitioning from active duty to the civilian world,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “One such challenge is finding the capital investment and financing necessary to start a new business. We are excited to team with the StreetShares Foundation to host The Female Founders Veteran Small Business Award pitch contest and give these entrepreneurial women the opportunity to get the support they need to help make their business successful.”
“All of us at DVS and our partners at the Virginia Employment Commission are excited about offering another great opportunity for women veterans in the Commonwealth and across the nation to stay connected to their sister veterans during the 2020 Virtual Virginia Women Veterans Summit,” said Beverly VanTull, Women Veteran Program Manager. “The goal of our annual Summit is to increase awareness of the importance of women veterans’ contributions and the unique challenges they face. We want to empower the women and provide them with the knowledge, tools and resources necessary to more smoothly navigate their transition to civilian life. This is our second year of holding a business pitch contest to promote our female veteran entrepreneurs.”
The theme of the 2020 Virtual Virginia Women Veterans Summit to be held June 17-19 is “Empowered: Collaborating and Creating Champions of Change.” Virginia is home to more than 107,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per capita of any state. Virginia is also home to thousands more transitioning women service members and military spouses. For more information on how to participate in and register for the Summit, please click here.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the StreetShares Foundation
The StreetShares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to inspire, educate and support the military entrepreneurial community. Launched on Veterans Day 2016, the StreetShares Foundation’s programs provide access to capital opportunities, educational content, mentors, coaching and networking events built to serve military community entrepreneurs nationwide. Our grant program, the Veteran Small Business Award, provides a boost of sought-after financial support to help veterans who lack the financial means to start or grow their small businesses. More at www.streetsharesfoundation.com.
Community Events
Canine Quarantine Virtual Outdoor Challenge: Go the distance while social distancing
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties invites you to join us for something that isn’t cancelled: spending time outside with your pets.
Our virtual run/walk encourages you to set a goal to run or walk with your dogs during Be Kind to Animals Week, May 3-9. It’s easy to participate. Register at winchesterspca.org, use your own personal app to track your distance, tag the SPCA on social media and post pictures of you and your pets as you participate in the Canine Quarantine Outdoor Challenge.
Let’s show kindness to our pets who have been a stable source of comfort during this time of crisis. All proceeds from the Canine Quarantine Outdoor Challenge go directly to the SPCA’s Pets for Life program, which provides support to pet owners negatively impacted by COVID-19 who need temporary financial assistance for pet related issues.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library announces expanded virtual resources available during COVID-19 quarantine
Due to Virginia’s statewide stay-at-home order through June 10, Samuels Library will remain closed until further notice to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Understanding that this closure creates hardships for those who rely on our services, Samuels Library continues to take steps to keep library resources available to patrons. Updates will be posted at www.samuelslibrary.net as the situation develops. Here are few things to note:
- All programs, events and meeting room reservations are suspended through at least June 10.
- Due dates for physical items have been extended until July 1.
- Holds will not expire. We will keep your holds on the shelf until the library reopens.
“While our building may be closed, the library staff is committed to serving our community in any way possible,” said Eileen Grady, Interim Library Director. “We have expanded many of our virtual library services and even added some exciting new services to support our library patrons and keep them connected during this difficult time for everyone. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the library when it is possible, and thank you for your continued support. We wish all our patrons to stay safe and healthy until then.”
Ways to stay connected to Samuels Library during COVID-19:
- Connect with a librarian by calling 540-635-3153 to ask questions, get help using online resources, speak with the Circulation department and more. This service is available Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Free WiFi may still be accessed from the parking lot or outdoors at one of the picnic tables. Patrons are strongly encouraged to practice safe social distancing while using this service.
- Tune in for Virtual Storytimes with your librarians. The whole family can join us on Facebook on Thursdays at www.facebook.com/samuelspubliclibrary/
The Library is also excited to announce new and expanded e-Resources available through our website, such as:
- Hoopla! is an amazing digital media database that allows library patrons to borrow movies, TV shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics, all from the comfort of home for free. samuelslibrary.net/hoopla-ancestry
- Ancestry Library Edition. For a limited time, this resource is accessible from home when patrons login to their library accounts. Ancestry.com is the most comprehensive database of genealogical information available online, containing billions of records across thousands of local, state, federal and international record collections. samuelslibrary.net/hoopla-ancestry
- The ability to access thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks on Overdrive with the Libby app, download free music with Freegal, and much more. samuelslibrary.net/helpful-resources
- Universal Class is a free resource where there is something for everyone. You can take online classes and follow tutorials varying from many subjects such as candle and soap making to office skills to help with improving your resume!
“We are continually looking for ways to serve our patrons during this difficult time,” said Youth Services Supervisor Michal Ashby. “One way that we are doing that is to plan for the future. We intend to begin our Early Bird Summer Reading Club on May 1, to promote reading among the children of our area, and to encourage them, even if it is done remotely.” Kitti McKean, Adult Services Supervisor will also begin her Adult Summer Reading program on May 1. McKean explained that the theme this year is “Dig Into Reading’ “and we want all of our patrons to ‘dig into’ all of the online resources we have at Samuels Public Library.”
Further information about Samuels Library is available at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Community Events
Area Churches and Civic Organizations partner to serve meals five nights each week
More than a dozen Front Royal/Warren County Churches and Civic Organizations have partnered to provide free carryout meals for our community. The combined meal service has been named Dinner Together and serves grab ‘n’ go meals from 1st Baptist Church in Front Royal each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5-6 PM. More than 1500 meals have been provided to the community in the past 6 weeks.
- What: Dinner Together To Go Meals
- When: 5-6 PM, M-Th & Sat
- Where: 1st Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 14 West 1st Street
About Dinner Together
Dinner Together began in January, 2020. First Baptist Church invited Community Table, a long-standing community meal served at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, to begin serving on Thursday nights from First Baptist. Good Shepherd Lutheran began serving on Monday nights and First Baptist began serving on Wednesdays. In March of 2020, in response to the COVID 19 outbreak, The organizations making up Tuesday’s Table, formerly served at Calvary Episcopal Church, moved to join the other groups at First Baptist Church. They retained their Tuesday night service. In April, the group as a whole, Dinner Together, added a Saturday evening service.
Since joining together, Dinner Together has not only served guests who walk-up for carry-outs, but they have also provided meals for the Thermal Shelter and House of Hope, as needed.
Dinner Together is made up of First Baptist Church, Calvary Episcopal Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Front Royal Presbyterian Church, Front Royal United Methodist Church, Riverton United Methodist Church, The Rappahannock Charge, Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Front Royal Church of the Brethren, South Warren Ruritan Club, Warren County Rotary, the Communitarians, as well as a number of unaffiliated volunteers from the Front Royal/Warren County community.
Dinner Together has gratefully received donations of food and monetary support from the congregations of each serving church, SYSCO and Costco (through Reaching Out Now) and many members of the community. To volunteer or donate, contact Dee Sparger at 540-635-3894 or missions@frontroyalpres.org.
Dinner Together will continue to serve take-out meals only through the stay-at-home order.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 1
74/57°F
63/50°F